Rocky Mountain Dealerships' (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships, Inc. (OTCQX:RCKXF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Garrett Ganden – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Wood – Chief Sales and Operations Officer

David Ascott – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jacob Bout – CIBC

Cherilyn Radbourne – TD Securities

Greg Colman – National Bank Financial

Ben Cherniavsky – Raymond James

John Chu – Laurentian Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rocky Mountain Dealerships Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. After the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time. Please note that this call is being recorded today, March 14, 2018 at 11:00 Eastern Time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Garrett Ganden. Mr. Ganden, the floor is yours.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, Kelly. With me today are David Ascott, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Wood, our Chief Sales and Operations Officer. Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A.

For more information about these topics, please review the sections of Rocky Mountain's management's discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review this Risk Factors section of Rocky's most recent annual information form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

Now turning to our results. Strong margins and steady costs allowed us to deliver another strong quarter to close out 2017. While sales for the quarter decreased 4% year-over-year due to lower used equipment sales, sales across all other categories increased. The decrease in used sales should not come as a surprise. As some of you will remember, Q4 2016 used sales reflected lingering harvest activity and are considered efforts to downsize our used equipment levels.

Despite the decrease in used sales, increased sales from higher margin categories, combined with OEM incentives that were realized help boost our gross profit by 12% in the fourth quarter to $38 million compared with $34 million in the same period of 2016.

The noise generated by derivative financial instruments and one-time charges means that looking at our earnings in isolation does not necessarily provide an accurate view of the performance of our business. We believe adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-IFRS measure, provides a better apples-to-apples comparison of business performance between periods. So while our earnings per share increased 75% year-over-year this quarter, we point our investors to the adjusted diluted earnings per share as the more meaningful metric, which increased 70% year-over-year.

As a result of the continued diligence of our team, we continue to improve our operational performance across all trailing 12-month metrics, including gross profit margin, operating SG&A, inventory turns and revenue per dealerships.

This waterfall chart breakdowns the performance drivers of our adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017. A detailed description of our calculations can be found in our MD&A for this quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, EBITDA increased 56% or $4.6 million to $12.8 million compared with $8.2 million for the same period in 2016. This was due to a $1.5 million decrease in gross profit due to year-over-year decrease in sales volume, a $2.7 million increase in gross profit due to stronger pricing, a $1.5 million increase in gross profit due to a shift in sales to higher margin categories, a $1.3 million increase in gross profit due to increased OEM incentives, which we'll discuss on the next slide, steady operating SG&A costs and a $0.5 million decrease in short-term finance costs due to decreased average borrowing from our interest-bearing Floor Plan facilities.

For the year ended 2017, EBITDA increased 27% or $8.5 million to $40.2 million compared with the $31.6 million for 2016. This was due to a $4.1 million increase in gross profit due to higher sales volumes, a $2.7 million increase in gross profit due to stronger pricing, a $0.3 million decrease in gross profit due to a shift in sales to lower margin categories, a $0.5 million increase in gross profit due to decreased OEM incentives, $0.1 million decrease in operating SG&A cost despite higher sales volumes, and a $2.4 million decrease in short-term financing cost due to decreased average borrowings from our interest-bearing Floor Plan facilities.

As you may recall, at the beginning of 2017, we estimated that the new OEM incentive program, if applied to our 2016 results, would have translated into a reduction in manufacturer incentives recognized of approximately $2 million. That is still an accurate statement. However, our operational team was able to recapture some of that loss through increased new equipment volumes, allowing us to limit the reduction in OEM incentives in 2017 to $0.5 million. We're not expecting any changes to the 2018 OEM incentive plan compared with the 2017 plan.

The economic indicators that we used to measure the health of our industry remain positive. Commodity prices for key Western Canadian crops remain healthy. As of the end of the third quarter of 2017, crop proceeds for the trailing 12-month continue to reach new historic highs.

I will now turn the call over to Jim Wood to review our operations. Jim?

Jim Wood

Thank you, Garrett. We continue to see demand trending back towards historical levels. Data for agricultural equipment sales from the association of equipment manufacturers for all of Canada continues to reflect what we're seeing on the ground in the Canadian Prairies. Our confidence in growing strength of the market continues.

On the operational front, our teams continue to be disciplined on cost containment and inventory management. During 2017, inventory turns improved by 10%. Inventory turns are how we assess our inventory levels relative to sales activity. Through targeted sales efforts, as well as disciplined procurement, including seasonal presale orders, we continue to improve inventory turns.

The $29 million year-over-year increase in inventory levels is due in part to late-model trading associated with fourth quarter new equipment sales. It is worth knowing that this growth is distributed across equipment categories and is in line with our overall inventory plan. Our inventory leverage ratio continues to decline, sitting at 70.9% at the end of 2017 compared with 73.5% a year ago.

I will now turn the call over to David to review our financial results in more detail. David?

David Ascott

Thank you, Jim. Garrett has already reviewed the results for the quarter and the year at length. Here, I want to provide some historical context to our results.

As you see in the first graph, sales since 2013 have been relatively flat as a result of reduced demand for new equipment. However, as a result of our streamlined cost structure and stronger margins, we've been able to drive a 33% increase in adjusted EBITDA since 2013. Adjusted diluted earnings per share has also increased by 47% since 2013 as a result of increased adjusted EBITDA and lower finance costs.

Our balance sheet continues to be strong despite a $48 million increase in total liabilities since the third quarter of 2017. This increase occurred as we took on more inventory in the fourth quarter as expected. Total liabilities, however, decreased by $1.5 million since the end of 2016. We continued to deliver our equipment inventory in order to reduce the associated carrying costs, while we assess our various capital allocation options.

During Q4 2017, our inventory leverage ratio continued to decline with Floor Plan payable amounting to 70.9% of equipment inventory as of December 31, 2017. In addition to our available cash of $21.1 million as of December 31, 2017, we have availability under our various credit facilities of $350.5 million.

I'll now turn the call back over to Garrett to wrap up. Garrett?

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, David. Over the last three years, we've worked diligently to position our balance sheet for growth opportunities. We continue to review acquisition and other growth opportunities complementary to our current business, both north and south of the border. Operationally, we remain focused on increasing inventory turns, debt reduction, cost containment and strengthening margins. Investors can expect us to maintain our disciplined approach as time goes on.

Uncertainties about NAFTA in the United States, potential introduction of tariffs on steel and aluminum continue to weigh on the share price of many Canadian companies that trade with U.S. We believe it is still too early to predict that the – what the outcome of current trade negotiations will be and how out this might impact RME. That said, the forward economic indicators for our sector remains strong, our confidence in the Canadian agriculture equipment market continues to grow, and we remain on the leading edge of customer service and financial performance in our market.

Thank you for listening. Kelly, we're now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jacob Bout of CIBC. Your line is open.

Jacob Bout

Good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

Yes. I wanted to follow up on some of your last comments here as far as NAFTA and some of the steel tariffs. So I guess, first off on the steel. How big of a component is steel in the overall pricing of some of your larger equipment? And what do you think the farmer’s ability or appetite for higher cost, I guess?

Garrett Ganden

Well, I think that’s the million-dollar question. So realistically, the actual impact from steel and/or aluminum in the big product is pretty nominal one, maybe 2% based on the conversations that we were having. That being said, when you look at it from a price impact from the customers, it’s not just what the steel impact is going to be. It’s going to be what the Canadian dollar compares to the U.S. dollar and all the overall things in the market. So that’s pretty near possible to answer.

Jacob Bout

And then as far as trade barriers, NAFTA, how does this impact your potential acquisition or longer-term growth plans?

Garrett Ganden

Honestly, I believe it actually would enhance our focus to being able to get over the border, to be able to spread out that geographical risk, to be able to spread out that currency risk and honestly to be able to spread out any the political risk, if you call, that the tariffs and changes that are happening. So I think, it actually further enhances why the strategy that we’re moving down has the strength it does.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And maybe just lastly here. So there’s been some rail issues farmers have been quite frustrated and the grain actually being moved. How does that change their behavior in 2018? Could we see more money being spent in on storage than on tractors or what are you seeing right now?

Garrett Ganden

The general answer is farmers across the prairies are still pretty happy, pretty robust as to what 2018 are going to look like. The rail issues have been ongoing issues over the last number of years. It does always seems to get resolve at some point. So I think there’s a chance that they might spend more money on storage perhaps, but I don’t think that, that’s going to negatively impact what it’s going to do for the equipment markets.

Jacob Bout

And then the mixed of crops right now, pulse is being down. I think acreage is supposed to be down by as much as 35%. Any impact on your area?

Garrett Ganden

No. I think, that’s pretty consistent with what the farmers as they’re doing their crop rotations. I think that will be pretty consistent. And what, that’s one of the best things about the Canadian Prairies that they have that diversity to be able to move fluidly between the crops in any given year. So I think it’s all a very positive piece. Canola is still very strong. We’ve got big acreage that we have in that, big acreage that we have in spring lead. And I think it will be just within the normal patterns of the farmer’s planning.

Jacob Bout

Okay. Thank you very much.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Jacob.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Cherilyn Radbourne of TD Securities. Your line is open.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much and good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Cherilyn.

Cherilyn Radbourne

I wanted to start by picking up on a comment that was made in the MD&A that the used equipment trade-in you start during Q4 where late-model. Just curious whether you’d say that the age of the trade-ins was younger than usual? And if that was the case, what if anything do you make about in terms of market conditions?

Garrett Ganden

The trade-ins that we had in Q4 would be similar in the sense that its one-year trade as a general rule, perhaps even two-year trades depending on the customer and the rotation that they’re on. So from that perspective, it was normal, it was consistent. We’re very happy with that the Q4 ended up within our trades. So really, it’s pretty typical annual cycle.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. So there was nothing really sort of unusual to note in that comment? It really had more to do with sort of the dollar change in inventory sequentially in year-over-year?

Garrett Ganden

Yes.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then last quarter, we discussed briefly that you were seeing kind of a slight moderation in some of the competitive margin pressure that’s been prevalent for a while. Is that a trend that continues through the end of the year and sort of into early 2018?

Garrett Ganden

At this time, it looks like the market is becoming more normalized, if you will, across – at least in our regions. So from that perspective, I think the answer to that question is yes.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then in terms of the acquisition agenda. Can you give us a feel for where seller value expectations are? And as it relates to the U.S. just how many stores you think you would need to acquire as group to have suitable scale to make historic in that territory?

Garrett Ganden

The expectations are all over the board, which is pretty typical when you’re talking about equipment dealers. So Cherilyn for us, we’re looking at being consistent in the range of what we’ve talked about on what we’re paying, which is the range between 3.5 times, 4.5 times turns of normalized EBITDA, if that make sense. The size of an acquisition that we’d be looking at, we’re looking for a spot where we’re going to have the opportunity to be able to grow it to a meaningful perspective. If that means that we have to start with a smaller acquisition and we’re going to use that as a platform to be able to grow and expand off of, then that’s what we’re going to look at the doing.

We want to make sure that we’ve got the right geography, with the right long-term business farming communities that we’re going to be able to grow with. So we’re less concerned about what the size of that initial transaction is going to be and more – where we have the best opportunity to be able to grow in similar markets that we’re use too.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then last one for me, bit administrative. But I did notice that there was $6 million of common share issuance in the quarter. Is that just options exercises?

Garrett Ganden

Yes.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That’s all for me. Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Cherilyn.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Greg Colman from National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Greg Colman

Hey, thanks very much. I just wanted to dial in on the new – sorry, the used equipment trade-in and where we are in the cycle and what’s going on here. What I think we’ve seen in prior cycles is we see the new equipment recover first as the larger farmers were replacing equipment. And that one to two year trade-in suggest to me that’s probably some larger purchases there that are making those purchases, which has been followed by the used equipment recovery for the smaller farmers. Is that an accurate characterization what you’re seeing or am I completely reading the tea leaves wrong?

Garrett Ganden

Greg, you have to ask the question slower. Can you transit it again?

Greg Colman

Yes. I guess, what I’m saying is, in prior cycles we’ve seen the larger farms come first with a larger equipment sales, larger purchases, you are typically the one that are buying new equipment more so with then the smaller and medium farms afterwards. So I’m focusing on the used equipment sales. And that’s kind of what I see a little bit happening here with new equipment sales up, used equipment sales down, the trade-in being one or two years suggesting it’s probably some of the larger parts. I’m just wondering if that’s a reasonably accurate characterization.

Jim Wood

Yes. Greg it’s Jim here. Traditionally when you see a recovery in the ag market, you always seen a new recover first. Our used sales have been strong over the last two or three years and we continue to do so. It’s just when you see the new markets recover or when you see the ag equipment markets recovery you always see new recover. Because normally, when the market kind of goes stagnant like it is, especially in the U.S., the customers will either hold off on trading or you get that kind of second, third customer down that’s trading into used.

Greg Colman

Okay. Thank you for that. Just following on couple of questions from Cherilyn there. On the M&A side, can you kind of give us a test of how you rate the attractiveness of the U.S. market today for deploying capital? Is that capital deployment opportunity looking at better as time goes on or is it deteriorating? Just trying to get a feel for how your processes are working, where the bid spread is right now, your discussions with potential sellers are going, are we getting closer or further away from an M&A there?

Garrett Ganden

We are continually talking to a lot of the different dealers that are in the United States for us. Our view of it has not deteriorated. Our view of it has been that this is something that is going to actually move Rocky to the next step of our development. So from us, we’ve continued to put a lot of focus on the U.S. stuff. And with us looking at how that market is and where that sitting that hasn’t really concerned us from where we’re at right now.

Greg Colman

I guess more so would you characterize your optimism surrounding the extra U.S. market as increasing or decreasing relative to, say, when we spoke on the Q3 call?

Garrett Ganden

I would say the same to increasing a little bit.

Greg Colman

Great. Thanks everyone, that’s it for me.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Ben Cherniavsky from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Ben Cherniavsky

Good morning, guys. I like the waterfalls by the way, that's helpful.

Garrett Ganden

We try.

Ben Cherniavsky

just wanted a clarification on the OEM incentives. The fact that they were – they moved around a bit in the quarter and the year. Was that a function of the plan changing or your performance changing?

Garrett Ganden

So the plan changing was – is still consistent with what we talked about in Q1, where if the results have been exactly the same in 2017 as they've been in 2016, we were going to be down the $2 million. The stuff that happened the rest of the year was not anything from a plan change. It was actually based on our performance and how we were able to recap, I guess, if you will, some of the losses that would have been inherited to just the changes in the program.

Ben Cherniavsky

And what were the – what was the rationale behind the changes that the manufacturer implemented in the incentive program. I assume that was universal across the dealer network?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, it was. They have one – they have a standardized system across, at least, North America on how they do that, right.

Ben Cherniavsky

And they just felt they needed to pull back with what they were willing to pay dealers for performance or…

Garrett Ganden

I think they wanted to drive different results within their dealer group and that's really where the focus was been.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. And with respect to sort of the performance of the dealership, et cetera, and the balancing act like your ability to get an acquisition that fits your profile in the U.S., obviously as you say in the MD&A, you need the manufacturers' blessing. How are you positioned with case right now as you balance other initiatives, like not taking too much inventory, not taking too many trades to drive revenue and market share. I mean, that's always a balancing act, how are you managing that?

Garrett Ganden

You know what, our relationship with CNH is very, very strong. We meet with them on a regular basis. And it's throughout the entire CNH organization. They believe we run a good business. We believe they run a good business. And quite honestly, we work together as to what the right expansion strategy is for both of us are success. So it's, I guess, the long story short of that the relationship that we have with CHN is very, very good. They have been a wonderful partner over the last number of years and continue to be.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. And then on the parts of sales, I know I've asked this before, but the appeal of these businesses has always been as you plan. You plant the seeds of future service growth that you harvest later, and you haven't really – your parts and service business at low single-digit, I know there's weather and things like that, but the long-term trend hasn't really reflected that traction of putting the product in the market and then go into service at later and growing that business. In the past you talked about the inability to find technicians. Is that still the one and only problem here?

Garrett Ganden

That is still the biggest problem for it. You know what, we did have a fairly successful year in 2016 being – 2017 being able to bring in technicians. We were little lower than what our stated objective was. We've said that we wanted to 25, we ended up with 23 in 2017 as a net add. We're looking to do that again in 2018, which is going to be able to help drive that some more. And as a percentage of the overall business, of course, our whole goods have doing really quite well. And so the percentage has been down a little bit. But we really think that by continuing to add the technicians, to continue to populate the marketplace, over time we will see that.

Ben Cherniavsky

Right. Just that, I guess, 2014 and 2015 were decent, although you probably had a little bit of M&A in there, but the last couple of years have been like stuck at the 1% level, right? And so it's really to…

Garrett Ganden

Yes. That's the big – the big thing on that, Ben, has been the technicians – the number of technicians.

Ben Cherniavsky

You're not, and on the parts – sorry, on the service side as well, I mean your service is actually down from 2014 levels, but that's still more indicative of the technicians and the parts, right?

Garrett Ganden

Yes.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. I mean, and that hasn't changed despite the labor conditions in Alberta?

Garrett Ganden

Not meaningfully, no. There's still – there is a lot of the technicians that are retiring, that are coming out of the marketplace as well. So although there has actually been some really good enrollments in trade schools that you see not only in Alberta, but across the Canadian Prairies, it's really you've got to replace the ones that as they retire and as they're moving out of that with that as well. So we are continuing. We have had some of the foreign tax, still – we still continue to have partnerships with some of the schools internationally to be able to get some as well. And it's a combination of all those that what we – even to get the 23 techs – net techs last year, Ben.

Ben Cherniavsky

I guess I'm getting at it. You guys are just – to put it more bluntly, you guys are 100% confident that this has nothing to do with the service you're providing, your ability to capture that opportunity, customers going elsewhere to get there product serviced?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. We're more concerned about having the number of technicians.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. And you haven't got too many branches or anything like that?

Garrett Ganden

The feedback that we've been hearing in the marketplace is not that, that hasn't been the issue.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay, that's good. Finally, just on the outlook in your MD&A and some of the remarks, questions already been asked. I mean there's a lot of moving parts. How would you – what should we expect for 2018 directionally in terms of new and used sales, given weather and crop prices and everything else that goes into your forecast?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. So we're expecting the market to grow a little bit, not quite as much as what the manufacturers have been saying. Manufacturers are – have been in kind of that 10% to 15%. We're lower, we're thinking in the 5% to 10% range. Similar to what we talked about last year, we have thought that we'd be on the lower end of what the scale is in from what the manufacturers have been talking about. That's where we're looking at it. That's where we think the market is ultimately going to be. Good mix between new and used for 2018 as well.

Ben Cherniavsky

So something not too dissimilar from 2017?

Garrett Ganden

Correct.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And our last question comes from the line of John Chu from Laurentian Bank. Your line is open.

John Chu

Hello, can you hear me? Okay. Just on the OEM side, that so – just so I understand this, it's not – 2018 is not changing from 2017 and so it should not act as much of a headwind then. It's how I should interpret that?

David Ascott

The 2018 incentive plans are consistent with what they had in 2017.

John Chu

Right. So and you ended up being only down $0.5 million instead of $2 million. So is that how we should see that as in terms of a headwind?

David Ascott

If – the real answer to that John is, if our results are identical in 2018 as they are in 2017, the incentive plans will be the same. We don't have that impact like we talked about early in 2017 about the changes.

John Chu

Right. And if you're expecting 5% – 5% to 10% growth in 2018 similar to what you saw in 2017, then the impact of the incentive should probably be fairly similar, assuming all else being equal, that's fair to say, right?

Garrett Ganden

Assuming all things being equal, yes.

John Chu

And then just maybe talking about the margin improvement that you saw on the sustainability going forward, maybe just talk about the sales mixed shift and maybe some of the price increases that you saw that drove that and what we can expect for 2018?

Garrett Ganden

Well, I think the answer in 2017 when you got to compare it to what we did in 2016. 2016, we were really focused on getting that inventory down, especially in Q4, which obviously has an impact on what the margins are going to look like. 2017, it was more of a normalized state, more of a normalized market, which enabled us to, again, have a more normalized gross margin. I think we're faring quite well in the market. I think our customers are faring quite well in the marketplace. And we're expecting really what we're talking about now to be pretty consistent.

John Chu

Possibly a bit better, given that we are seeing improvement in the marketplace? Is that fair too?

Garrett Ganden

We're always driving to be able to get it a little bit better, John, but it all depends on mix. I think that's really why we're providing that waterfall chart too, to try and give that information out there to see this is what the impacts are on an annual basis. And I think you'll see that as we – as we move into the quarters, we'll try and get to that information like that again.

John Chu

Okay. And then just lastly, just remind me on the longer lead times at the OEMs. Does that typically suggest price improvements for you in entire margins?

Garrett Ganden

No. Usually it is just the fact that it takes a little bit longer to get them from the OEMs. The OEMs have been talking about ramping production. They got to make sure they get the components and all of those different pieces. So they are working on that, but really the ending price to the ultimate consumer at the end of the day is still pretty consistent. So it's just a longer wait.

John Chu

Okay. Can it drive used equipment sales and hence the pricing and margins you get on that, if the lead times are too long?

Garrett Ganden

Perhaps in season, it won't outside of the season.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I’ll turn the call back over to the presenters.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, everybody. And I hope everybody has a good day.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.