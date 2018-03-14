Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Call March 14, 2018 1:35 PM ET

Executives

Murdo Gordon - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

Geoff Meachem - Barclays

Paul Choi - Barclays

Geoff Meachem

Good afternoon. My name is Jeff Geoff Meachem, I’m the senior biopharma analyst here at Barclays. and welcome to the Global Healthcare Conference and the afternoon session. And I have Paul Choi in my team as well. So, we are thrilled to have Murdo Gordon who is Chief Commercial Officer for Bristol. Murdo, welcome.

Murdo Gordon

Thank you. Thanks a lot.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Geoff Meachem

So, let’s start off the fireside here with maybe just a big picture question. When you think about the long-term strategy, long-term growth in I-O, I know there is number of cards to turn over, things like retreatment, things like cold tumors, adjuvant settings. When you think from a commercial perspective, like, what is the biggest opportunity from a 10-year perspective, like where would you invest sort of today to try to get there, faster?

Murdo Gordon

For the long-term, I think, it’s hard to map everything that’s going on. But, to fully extract the benefit of the research that’s happening now across immunotherapies, across other platforms in oncology and even outside of oncology, across what’s happening in the rest of our portfolio, I feel good about how our pipeline has been designed. I feel like we’ve got a really nice opportunity in oncology but beyond Opdivo, beyond lung and really looking at what Yervoy in combination can do, what our new partnership with Nektar IL-2 can do and what investing in really strong translational science can do with the advent of new biomarkers in better ways to segment patients. And I’ll emphasize one point that you already made, Geoff, and that’s the adjuvant setting. Moving into earlier settings, premetastatic disease and trying with curative intent to help as many patients as possible. I think, the portfolio in oncology sets us up for a really nice, diverse, broad and potentially early play that’s guided by good translational science and good targeted approaches. Beyond that, obviously, we’ve got strength in immunoscience and in cardiovasculars with nice pipelines behind those two assets as well.

Geoff Meachem

Got you. So, what’s happened over the past few years is that you have some substantial progress and then either a new target or maybe a new modality you sort of cannibalize that one segment and then you move on. So, it hasn’t always been a linear sort of growth of the market. There are fits and starts. And so, is the strategy then to continue to look at new biomarkers? Is it new I-O-I-O combinations or do you feel like there is something else that we’re kind of missing? Is it like say, one of a cold tumor that is like the next big kind of wave?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. Look, we’re definitely interested in going beyond the tumors that we’ve already seen, immune check point inhibitor validation. We’ve invested in therapies only in unique [ph] side of the immune system; we’ve also looked at microbiome. But, we’re particularly excited about the STING, NLRP mechanisms and how they might unlock some of those tumors that you mentioned and how you may be able to stimulate neoantigen release and therefore quote unquote prime some of these tumors to be more responsive to immune check inhibitor therapies. So, I do think it’s going to be a combination of strategies. And I think having a broad and deep portfolio of assets in development, positions us really well for that potential future. And that’s why we added the IL-2 pegylated mechanism to the portfolio of clinical development initiatives that we’ve got going on.

Geoff Meachem

But still with the PD-1, PD-L1 access being cornerstone in the growth.

Murdo Gordon

Yes. I think, PD-1 inhibition is still going to be foundational and important. And I think we’ll be adding to that. Obviously, there could be toxicity barriers to adding more and more drugs and there could be access barrier. So, we’re also working on addressing those by looking for the most efficient dose of some of the products. So, we’ve spent a lot of time understanding Yervoy dosing and we’ve bought that down to the point where it’s quite tolerable when added to a Opdivo. And we’ve seen that from our First-Line Lung development program where it’s 1 milligram of Yervoy every six weeks -- or per kilogram every six weeks. So, that’s a really interesting development, if we can do that. And then, behind Yervoy, we’re developing a nonfucosylated version of CTLA-4 in addition, a probody version to buy that side effect a little down even more. So, we’re trying to improve upon existing mechanisms in our portfolio. But, yes, we see PD-1 being an important backbone mechanism in the portfolio?

Geoff Meachem

And let’s turn to 227. Now that you’ve had time to digest the data, to look at the ranges of TMBs. Just trying to get a better sense for commercial and viability. Do you feel like in the community setting with the physicians that write the scripts and not necessarily present the data, is there -- where are the awareness curve, where on the how I do I put this in my practice kind of perspective do you think those oncologists are?

Murdo Gordon

Sure. The first thing I’d do is just take a look at where we are at right now in First-Line Lung and how that market looks today. So, we’ve seen greater than 50% PD-L1 expressions, pretty clear, pembros coming there indicated that well. When you go to the 1 to 49% PD-L1 expression population, you see pembro plus chemotherapy in the non-squamous First-Line Lung cancer population establishing some penetration there. Below 1%, the penetration of the immune checkpoint inhibition therapy in combination with chemo is lower, and in squamous below 50% it’s very low. And so, really the First-Line Lung market is still largely open. And we think that with the recent headline that we’ve put out from 227 program that Opdivo plus low dose Yervoy was better than chemotherapy in high TMB patients, so greater than 10 mutations per mega base, TMB patients. We think we’ve got a really interesting opportunity to go into the market with good, strong PFS data that as Fouad and Thomas said, really appears to be clinically meaningful. So, I think given that the market has yet to be fully locked down, defined, we have got a good opportunity to go in.

To your point about the academic side of the marketplace versus the community oncology side, I think, there is definitely more awareness of TMB as a biomarker in the academic setting. And there are already academic reference labs doing TMB testing with their panels. And we see that being informative already in their clinical practice with some leading thoracic and lung cancer KOLs.

In the community setting, what you see is, when you have compelling data and a reason for the test to be initiated, their behavior can change pretty rapidly. We have initiated with our clinical organization, a number of different activities to help the average clinical oncologist understand TMB better and access the test. So, we have got a large safety trial running with low dose Yervoy and Opdivo in First-Line Lung cancer with TMB testing. And so that goes across a network of community oncologists known as I-O icon. And they have initiated that trial already to establish the utility and safety. The utility of TMB and the safety of O plus Y. And after seeing the PFS data, we’ve opened up larger cohorts in that clinical program. And we are also talking to pathologists about TMB and the Foundation Medicine team have partnered with us really well to make sure that patients, providers and payers are like understand the FoundationOne assay, which as you know is already approved by the FDA. And the other good part of that is they’ve pursued in parallel the national coverage determination program for CMS reimbursement. So, it’s likely that if we are successful in achieving an indication for Yervoy plus Opdivo in First-Line Lung that the test, the FoundationOne assay will reimbursed. And of course, it gives you all your driver mutations, it gives you your EGFR, your ALK, your ROS, BRAF, KRAS, it gives you pretty much all that. So, it’s got high utility.

Murdo Gordon

From a commercial perspective, you’ve launched the Opdivo plus Yervoy regimen in melanoma. But, what would you say, maybe some of the learnings you’ve had from the melanoma launch that you think you can possibly apply to the upcoming launches for the combination of not only in lung but also kidney, which will be happening over the near-term? And, what would you say sort of messaging or helping physicians out to understand the combination better at these upcoming launches would be?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. It’s great question. The success of the combination in melanoma, which is now the largest market share of first-line metastatic melanoma patients, get Opdivo plus Yervoy, and really that’s what we’re focused on in metastatic disease in melanoma. I think the uptake was surprisingly quick when we launched that. And remember, we had the PFS indication initially. But, physicians who had previous experience with Yervoy monotherapy, were very quick to adopt and we had very rapid new patient penetration. So, I think physicians with experience with Yervoy monotherapy, Yervoy in combination with Opdivo, I would expect fairly rapid adoption in First-Line Lung cancer or First-Line renal cell carcinoma, where I think it’ll be different as for physicians who don’t have that clinical experience. And that’s where activities like the safety clinical trial that we’ve initiated experience perhaps in First-Line renal cell carcinoma will help them understand how to treat patients with the combination. One difference is, we’ve optimized the dose in First-Line Lung cancer. So, I think we’re going to see a much more tolerable combination profile with Yervoy at the lower dose and spaced out over six-week cadence. And we think that the patients reported outcomes in 227 are going to look quite good there to help physicians see that we’ve got a really nice checkpoint I-O-I-O combination that quite frankly will help avoid a lot of toxicities associated with chemotherapy. So, I think it’s a very attractive combination. I think, the lessons learned are mostly about how to explain the efficacy profile, how to differentiate on the safety profile. Reimbursement is very good across melanoma. I would expect it to continue to be good. And to understand the different profile of provider and whether or not they have any Yervoy experience.

Geoff Meachem

Just back to TMB, a few questions. I know, obviously, you just have the primary data for 227. But, is it the expectation that TMB high stratification may also be a proper modality in other tumor types? In other words, is TMB the same in all tumor types? And then, the derivative is that are all mutations the same in that -- in other words, do you count? [Ph] Are there patients within the TMB context that are more immunogenic than others or more immune-responsive than others?

Murdo Gordon

It’s a really interesting question. And not being a molecular biologist, I’m probably not the right guy at BMS to answer. That’d be a good question for Saurabh Saha. What I would say is, it’s unlikely to be identical from tumor from tumor. I mean, TMB expression or TMB mutagenicity levels could change from tumor to tumor. I am not sure if we’ll see panel variation. I think, over time, we might understand what mutations are more representative of the right neoantigen release in the tumor, and that could evolve over time. But, I think that will take more translational work to understand. But, we’re committed to TMB across the development of the portfolio. We’ve got 227 but also in Front-Line Lung cancer, we’ve prospectively stratified our 9LA trial, which is two cycles of chemo, Opdivo and Yervoy, four TMB. We’re also looking in other malignancies. So, I do think, it’s going to have utility broadly. But, the cut point will be what we determine for that tumor is the appropriate cut point. In lung cancer, we believe it to be 10 mutations per mega base. We’ve got data from study 12 and study 568 that allowed us to describe that as the cut point. And at a meeting sometime this year, we will present those data and we will publish them as soon as possible. And then hopefully, the clinical reaction to that will be positive. But, other tumors could have different cut points potentially, but unlikely to have a different gene panel initially.

Geoff Meachem

But, the evolution you are thinking, is it, it’s a more proper way to refine -- I suppose the PD-1 positivity the immune response?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. I think, we’ve validated in our data set now real utility in Front-Line Lung. And I think what we’ve see going forward is I think more reflexive TMB testing in First-Line Lung cancer patients. And I don’t think it’s necessarily the only biomarker, unique. I mean, I do think that TMB plus PD-L1 expression will be informative. I think, that if you are high TMB, high PD-L1, you are fortunate patient because you have choice. If you are a low TMB, low PD-L1 that might be a place where chemotherapy is important. And there are obviously lots of segments in between in different ways of stratifying. But, I think the two biomarkers used together are going to be important to inform clinical practice.

Paul Choi

Maybe switching gears to renal. Ahead of your potential CheckMate-214 launch here coming up later this year, how do you think renal cancer specialists are thinking about the evolving thinking -- or the evolving kinds of risk for that indication? And then, as you launch a combination into the Front-Line setting there, how do you see that affecting your current commercial base with regards to the Second-Line?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. So, we are really pleased with what we’ve been able to do in Second-Line. We have established nice, high, new patient penetration market shares or above 60% of new patients receive Opdivo in Second-Line. We’ve also been successful now across European markets in demonstrating the value of Opdivo and Second-Line. And as the clinical development has been moved along in renal cell carcinoma, we’re also able to describe how patients do better from a PRO perspective in Second-Line. We continue that into First-Line. So, I think it’s efficacy but it’s also -- we’ve got really good toxicity profile with the combination in Front-Line.

I think, what’s interesting about renal cell carcinoma is as we emerge -- and we’ve got very low MPS right now, very low off label sales in Front-Line renal of the combination because the publication hasn’t come out yet, and there is no NCCN recommendation. So, it’s really not something that a lot of docs are doing. But, I do think the experience with Opdivo and Second-Line will be a positive tailwind for us as we go into first line. The interesting part is renal cell carcinoma is a slower moving malignancy. So, as we penetrate the front-line opportunity, the progression of those patients will be slower than you might see, say, in melanoma, or even in the lung cancer. So, I think we’ll still continue to have a fairly robust Opdivo business this year. And then, as you get into next year, you will start to see that pool of patients shrink a little because of the penetration of Opdivo plus Yervoy in first-line. As for -- I think, you asked me about risk profiling of patients. I think, physicians understand it. It may not necessarily be something they do routinely now with TKI treatment. So, we’ll have definitely some education to do to explain the data set, once the publication is out and once we’re there fully promoting, after we get an indication.

Geoff Meachem

And when we look at the opportunity in liver cancer with CheckMate-459, I wanted to get your perspective on where ultimately you think I-O could fall in. Obviously, there are TKIs, there are other therapies which are quite effective. And the back of that would be just the follow-up with kind of how you review the opportunities OUS, which seem to be in liver probably likely?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. I think, we’re really excited about HCC because as Giovanni said, it’s one of those $1-billion-plus opportunities alongside lung and alongside renal. And I think, what we’ve done again in Second-Line has been really rapid penetration and really good launch across the medical teams and the commercial organizations. So, I think, the biggest unmet medical need in HCC and liver cancer is finding a really durable effect product. I think, there is some disappointment there with the existing standard of care in Front-Line and definitely was the case in Second-Line. And the understanding that checkpoint inhibition and I-O therapy like Opdivo or Opdivo plus Yervoy has a greater probability of being durable. And I think that’s how we differentiate. I think the response rates look good, all of that. But, I think having a really durable treatment effect will be good. And we plan to do a lot of real-world analyses to show that. In a real-world setting. many of the therapies we use today in that malignancy, do not have good durable efficacy data.

Geoff Meachem

Beyond HCC, when you look at the tumor types, you have the most experience in melanoma, lung, renal, head and neck for example. Is there anything that’s been surprising in the real world in terms of durability or maintenance use, if you want to call it that above and beyond what you initially thought prior to -- subsequent to getting formal Phase 3 data?

Murdo Gordon

I think, there is a few observations that have been positive in kind of just anecdotal observation of what the market has done. The first one I think is if I look at Opdivo and Yervoy in melanoma is how we’ve raised complete response rates in melanoma, which is the ultimate durable response where you get somebody to the point where their disease is no longer detectible. And we’re close to a 20% complete response rate in our study 67 where we combine Opdivo and Yervoy in melanoma. I mean was around for the launch of Yervoy in 2011, we could never have dreamt that were able to do that. That was our response rate overall. And now, we’ achieving 20% CR. So, for me, that tells us that the power of both of these mechanisms used together in one patient, can be compelling. And I think if we continue to evolve that combination program, maybe add other mechanisms, getting to high rates of CR like that is the ultimate durability.

If I go beyond that in some of the other tumor types, we’re seeing some amazing durability in Second-Line Lung cancer. In fact, we have done work to try and describe how long we need to be on treatment to achieve that durability. And we did some work in a study 153. We presented last year at ESMO and have said well, it’s got to be beyond a year because a year doesn’t seem to be long enough. But, we’re going to see when you can go treatment-free. And that’s a great message for payers, and its’ a great message of patients. So, I think that ability might even be achievable without having chronic treatment for a long period of time. So, that’s something that we will explore in more and more of our trials.

And then, if we go early to the adjuvant setting, like we are doing now in melanoma with Opdivo and we plan to do in other malignancies where maybe a third of patients will progress currently. If we knock that further down, we are saving a lot of people from metastatic disease. So, there is a lot of really compelling things that early signals are very promising. We need some randomized work to validate them. And of course with more tools and the tool box in the pipeline and more mechanisms, the achievability of that seems like it’s on our doorstep.

Paul Choi

We have a few minutes left. But, one of the newest tools potentially in your tool box substantially with Nektar and IL-2. Can you maybe comment on how you and your team perceive what looks very promising data albeit in small patient sets, but it looks like a pretty strong signal, how you think about maybe at the development path there going forward?

Murdo Gordon

For as early as it is, the signals are clearly very promising. The other thing we like about the Nektar 214 opportunity was IL-2 has been validated through other trials, and in the literature to be effective in melanoma and in RCC. So, we know and like the mechanism. And Nektar has done very good work to pegylated to bring that in the toxicity, and across all of the different types of malignancies, it’s been used in combination with Opdivo, the toxicity profile looks very attractive as well. I think, going beyond that, at this stage, it’s just too early to say. But, the partnership is a good one and it allows us an opportunity to go broader, to go quick with the scale of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s development team in partnership with Nektar to really interrogate the mechanism in combination with Opdivo and potentially Opdivo and Yervoy. And hopefully we will have some good data readouts in the not too distant future, and the fact that we’ve gone as broad as we have. And we have established an exclusivity period for those stated indication seeking trials gives us a nice head start with that mechanism and a nice addition to the portfolio and a good I think financial structure.

Geoff Meachem

Same type of question on IDO, I mean weighing epacadostat versus your IDO, I guess, what’s originally from Flexus, how does that rank in your I-O-I-O strategy relative to IL-2 or others?

Murdo Gordon

Look, I like the IDO mechanism. We will have to wait and see some registational data, pembro and epacadostat are a little further ahead than those in melanoma. So, we’ll see something on that soon. I think, we have moved very quickly with our own and with epacadostat to catch up in other malignancies but we are little further behind in melanoma. But, no, I’m excited about that. And we will see, it’s really -- we have gone fairly fast and fairly broad to understand how these mechanisms will work. Now, we’ve also skipped some steps in the process that normally we would do sequentially, we are now doing in parallel. So, we really don’t have as much information as we normally would on the eve of say, a registrational readout. So, it’s early.

Geoff Meachem

Murdo, thanks a lot.

Murdo Gordon

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.