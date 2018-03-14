LDL And Natural Gas Statistics: Don't Panic

Douglas Adams is one of my favorite authors, and his Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy series is a must read for fellow sci-fi and techno geeks. He popularized the phrase "Don't Panic!" His advice is incredibly good for many aspects of life especially if you're fond of trading stocks and commodities.

Natural gas, represented by the popular ETF UNG, has faced another tough winter season with bearish production fundamentals overpowering occasional bullish periods of cold weather. Natural gas focused producers were absolutely savaged from late January into mid February after the anticipated second coming of the Polar Vortex turned out to be a big disappointment for the bulls, but something funny happened on the way to the Hamburger factory. Mother Nature delivered colder than expected March weather for the second year in a row preventing another price implosion. So much for history never repeating itself. In addition to the bullish weather forecasts, the nat gas producers had a surprisingly solid reporting season with many stocks bouncing off the recent lows. Granted, market expectations were about as dismal as they could get, but capitulation moments are never announced in advance. Everyone figures it out later when the stocks have already staged big gains. In some instances, such as CNX Resources (CNX) and Antero (AR), we have impressive relative strength and fresh breakouts already. Cabot (COG), EQT (EQT), Chesapeake (CHK), Southwest (SWN), Range (RRC) and the rest are looking constructive, but let's do our homework first so we don't end up like Charlie Brown.





Key Data Points

Natural gas traders are obsessed with the EIA storage report released Thursday's at 10:30 am. The weekly EIA report covers the seven day period ending the previous Friday at 9:00 am CST. The report is based on a voluntary survey filled out by storage managers from each region. Yes, this all sounds crazy given it's 2018 instead of 1976. I'm positive every storage facility knows exactly how much gas inventory they have at the end of each day, and could easily send the information via automated electronic transfer. Unfortunately, I don't make the rules and the EIA weekly report is the best "free" snapshot you can get about the current state of L48 supply and demand. I often remind readers it's more important to watch the market reaction to the report due to the inherently stale information.

In late December, Bulls were fired up for sub 1 TCF ending storage due to impending record setting withdrawals following the "Bomb Cyclone". Reality set in, and a surprisingly warm February fired up the bears for a ~1.5+ TCF finish. Mother Nature, ever the prankster, feigned a long range warmer forecast, but judging by the smile on my plow guy's face, it has been anything but warm in many of the key midcon and northeast population centers. Current expectations are for a ~1.35 TCF EIA finish which is ~700 BCF below last year's finish of 2.049 TCF.

What has the recent weather volatility meant for prices? The surprising answer is not much. UGAZ is trading this morning near ~$59.50 after bottoming near $50 on 02/12. Compare this to the ~$113 price tag from early November when many smart traders cashed in. There have been a few decent long trades on cold weather fear, but the reality is the bulls lost big time again this winter. This isn't surprising given the bearish production fundamentals we've been focusing our analysis on since last fall.

The price snapshot above shows the CME curve through next January. The curve is doing an excellent job of balancing supply and demand for the next year. The truth is winter weather volatility adding or subtracting a few hundred BCF is minor relative to the major industry changes playing out in 2018/2019. The curve already has the key summer months priced near ~$2.86. This level makes good sense based on the observed power burn price sensitivity from the past two summers.

The market knows L48 production will likely be too high for demand to absorb the excess gas unless prices incentivize big power burn gains year over year. The price curve is setting up for an "average" summer. Price levels will adjust as we get closer to the key summer months, and have better weather data to speculate with. If we have blazing heat like 2016, prices will rise. If we get moderate temps like 2017, prices will fall. There is nothing magical going on here. The price range is likely to remain $2.50 to $3.25. The same range we've been trapped in since the 2015/16 bottom if you exclude short term winter volatility.

Rigs/DUC's/WTI/Midstream

The market clearly knows solid rig and DUC data combined with stronger WTI pricing are hinting at higher L48 gas production as we head into the spring/summer. The market is also well aware of the significant midstream projects coming online over the next 4-12 months that will change the North American market dramatically. How else can you explain the market yawning in the face of EIA storage comparisons that are likely to show a minus 720 BCF deficit year over year? Serious students of natural gas trading should go back to the 2015/16 bottom and compare the facts if you want to understand what a major bottom looks like in terms of rig/DUC activity, etc.

The important question is do we have enough of a discount (or premium) to justify a new trading position? Is investor sentiment extreme enough to setup a high probability trade? The answer for me is no. The bull camp can't rally despite getting March weather help. Not a huge surprise given the negative production fundamentals and the short time horizon left for withdrawals, but it is noteworthy. The bear camp can't make much progress on the downside given the year over year storage deficit and the threat of lingering cold temps dragging out withdrawal season. I was rooting for the market to rally setting up a new short trade, but it's not happening. The usual suspects will complain about manipulation and conspiracy theories to hold prices down. I guess it makes some investors feel better to blame financial losses on the conspiracy boogeyman instead of an honest look at current L48 production, DUC inventory, etc.

Recap of the Baker Hughes Rig Report (March 9th)

Net results: +3 U.S., -29 Canada.

U.S. Breakdown: -4 oil, +7 gas.

U.S. Oil Rigs: 796 vs. 617 y-o-y, +29%.

U.S. Gas Rigs: 188 vs. 151 y-o-y, +24.5%.

Canada appears to have hit a wall, but we need 3-4 more weeks of data to draw conclusions due to the seasonality of rig deployments. The U.S. keeps powering forward.

Super-Seven Shale Basins:

Cana Woodford (OK): -6 @ 62 total, +13 y-o-y. Eagle Ford (NYSE:TX): +0 @ 70, +2 y-o-y. Haynesville (TX): +0 @ 51, +15 y-o-y. Utica (OH/PA): +0 @ 23, +1 y-o-y. Marcellus (PA/WV/OH): +1 @ 57, +16 y-o-y. Permian (TX): +2 @ 436, +127 y-o-y. Williston (ND/SD): +3 @ 51, +13 y-o-y.

The Super-Six is now the Super-Seven with the addition of the Williston basin located in the Bakken. The Bakken is mostly a liquids play, but dry gas output is rising, currently @ 2.25 bcfd. A substantial amount with impact on mid-con pricing. Focusing on the Super-Seven quickly reveals bearish results for nat gas. Rigs are up year over year across the board, and we're near all-time-high L48 production at ~78.1 bcfd. Drilling growth, DUC inventory growth, and production growth are happening where the big new midstream pipes are being built. It's logical to conclude we're heading for higher L48 output this spring/summer. The market definitely agrees for now.

LNG Exports

Take a minute to consider where the L48 gas market would be without Cheniere's (LNG) Sabine pass consuming 3+ bcfd over the past 5 months. Bulls conveniently forget Sabine Pass is not price inelastic demand. As we observed during the "Bomb Cyclone" arctic freeze, Sabine Pass can use it's substantial onsite storage (17 BCF) to smooth exports. Contracted supply can be resold into the Henry Hub spot market when economics justify the move. Cheniere has customer delivery commitments, but the growing world wide LNG market allows Cheniere to substitute non Sabine cargoes to meet obligations on a short term basis. Current and future LNG export facilities will command a large percentage of daily L48 consumption going forward. It's important for traders to understand the complex dynamics of daily demand, and to realize volatile winter pricing can keep the majority of L48 production available for short term domestic use during extreme weather events. With that said, Sabine Pass has frequent maintenance events, and two of the five storage tanks are currently offline until a recent spillover can be root-caused. This hasn't impacted consumption noticeably with daily demand averaging ~3.22 bcfd over the past week. Sabine's max demonstrated daily consumption is 3.38 bcf.

Dominion's (D) Cove Point has been a disappointment for bulls this winter despite management's claim last Fall that Cove would be operational by Jan 1st. Cove recently shipped a single LNG cargo, but activity has been close to zero for the past ~10 days. At 0.83 bcfd of expected max consumption, Cove's offline status is keeping 5.7 BCF in the EIA East storage region with each passing week. Cove has not been able to run anywhere near max capacity so far leading to speculation there are serious design problems. Selling LNG spot cargoes to Europe during one of the coldest winters in the past 25 years would've made a lot of economic sense for Dominion. Clearly this was a missed opportunity before the GAIL SPA kicks in.

Conclusion

Don't Panic! Patient natural gas traders are rewarded vs. those hoping to get rich quickly on the latest weather forecasts. I strongly urge all energy investors to consider CNX Resources (CNX) on the current pullback. Many of the producer stocks have rebounded nicely from the February lows, but none have demonstrated the relative strength of CNX. I'm not ready to pound the table for sector wide investment, but I am buying shares in select stocks just in case that was the bottom. Not going crazy here, and hoping for a pullback to the 50 DMA, but nibbling under $16.20. Antero also looks promising and Cabot's chart is improving.

My next article will dive into the EIA five year storage average, and what factors should drive total storage for the 2018/19 winter.

Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!

