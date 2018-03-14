Weekly Oil Storage Report - Goodbye Surplus Storage

As refinery throughput increases, get ready to say goodbye to the surplus storage.

Refinery throughput materially jumped w-o-w pushing us to revise higher our estimates for the rest of Q1.

Crude storage build of 5.022 million bbls was much higher than our forecast for a draw of 0.81 million bbls.

Welcome to the Weekly Oil Storage Report Edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlights

EIA reported an overall bullish oil storage report today. The crude storage build last week of +5.022 million bbls was much higher than our estimate of -0.81 million bbls. The adjustment factor flipped from -570k b/d to +605k b/d. In our discussion with traders, the positive adjustment was a combination of exports being too high this week and imports being too low (overstated demand + understated supply).

Nonetheless, the crude build was much higher than we expected, and it was greater than the 5-year average of 2.953 million bbls.

For refined products, however, this week was a different tale. Gasoline storage dropped 6.271 million bbls versus the 5-year average drop of 2.558 million bbls, and basically catching-up for the prior weeks' misses.

Distillate storage declined higher than expected coming in at 4.36 million bbls versus -657k bbls for the 5-year average.

Total liquids stockpile saw a drop of 4.536 million bbls versus the 5-year average of 1.28 million bbls.

EIA's latest US oil production figure shows a weekly estimate of 10.38 million b/d, which is now in-line with its latest short-term energy outlook of 10.39 million b/d average for March (you can find the data here). For April, EIA's STEO shows 10.47 million b/d, so expect the weekly production figures to steadily increase.

The first week of March oil storage report was a bit crazy given the massive flip in adjustment. We noted that the trued-up US oil production figure for February came in at 10.195 million b/d (weekly production + adjustment), so this week's trued-up US oil production came in at 10.986 million b/d, keeping the methodology the same for consistency.

Crude imports came in at 7.585 million b/d, or lower w-o-w by 418k b/d. According to traders, the imports should have been closer to 7.85 million b/d.

Crude exports came in at 1.487 million b/d or lower w-o-w by 11k b/d. The VLCC leaving this week was counted in last week's data explaining another ~285k b/d of overstated demand.

Overall, this week's bearish stat was the higher than expected crude storage build, while the bullish stats were the decreases in gasoline, distillate and total liquids stockpile. In our latest update of US crude storage forecast, we expect refinery throughput to now increase with a brief pause in April due to some scheduled maintenance. If imports can remain lower y-o-y, we expect the oil storage surplus to be completely gone by the end of March. We can finally start saying goodbye to the surplus storage.

Next Week's Estimate

Several things changed in our estimate. First, the higher than reported refinery throughput saw us adjust refinery throughput figures for the rest of March. We now forecast 16.48 million b/d in refinery throughput for this week versus the previous 16.05 million b/d.

We are keeping crude exports unchanged at 1.4 million b/d, and current imports appear to be in-line with last week's flows.

As a result, we are now forecasting just a build of 0.15 million bbls in crude storage next week.

Crude

Last week's crude storage build came in much higher than we expected. We had a forecast of 0.81 million bbl draw while EIA reported +5.022 million bbls.

Going forward, we have adjusted refinery throughput higher, which has reduced our crude storage estimates for the rest of 2018. Here's our latest Q1 storage end update:

While the y-o-y deficit in crude storage took a pause this week, with refinery throughput increasing and our view that crude imports will remain low. One of the key assumptions for our Q1 storage estimate to come to fruition is for US crude imports in Q1 to come right in-line with the 5-year average.

So far this year, crude imports have averaged 7.775 million b/d versus the 7.692 million b/d 5-year average. We think the next 3 import figures will bring the average back lower.

(Note: Dotted lines are our estimates.)

As a result of the assumptions we listed above, next week will be the last week of crude storage build we expect for the rest of Q1 (HFI Research subs have already received estimates into the end of Q2, see here for info.)

US Oil Production + Adjustment

As we explained in the highlights, EIA currently expects 10.39 million b/d for US oil production. As a result, you should expect the weekly figure to trend up to that number. For April, it's currently expecting 10.47 million b/d.

The adjustment this week was quite wild. With the increase in US crude exports in the second-half of 2017, the adjustment factors have become more volatile with this week's coming in at over 600k b/d. These adjustments tend to even out over time, but the weekly volatilities can be pretty staggering.

As a result, we try and show the adjustment on a rolling 8-week basis.

Once we have more data to calculate March's trued-up US oil production, we will let readers know of the results.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage draw this week saw it catch-up to the previous week's disappointments. On a seasonal basis, gasoline storage is expected to keep declining, so while this week was supportive, we need to see this trend continue.

Improving gasoline storage will lift gasoline prices which would increase gas cracks. This is something to watch for on the physical oil market front.

Distillate

Cushing

Refinery Throughput

Refinery throughput jumped higher than we expected this week. We knew looking at the refinery maintenance schedule that March was going to see a big rebound versus February, but the w-o-w increase surprised us. As a result, we have lifted our refinery throughput assumptions.

Crude Imports

Crude imports declined w-o-w and in-line with the seasonal changes, but traders note that imports should have been higher this week based on third-party tanker tracking data.

We believe the next 3-weeks will help push crude imports average so far this year down to the 5-year average, and as a result support crude draws into month end.

Crude Exports

Brent - WTI spreads widened since last week's report, which is a sign we said to pay close attention to.

Crude exports according to traders were overstated as one of the VLCCs that left this week was counted in last week's report. This overstated ~285k b/d of crude exports.

But with Brent-WTI spreads widening again, we see crude exports for the rest of 2018 well supported around the 1.5 million b/d average we are currently expecting.

Total Liquids Stockpile

Days of Supply

Conclusion

Overall, this week's EIA oil storage report was bullish. Going forward, we expect next week's report to be the last crude storage build for the rest of Q1 and possibly for the rest of Q2. Our estimates for refinery throughput has increased as a result of last week's jump, and for our estimate to come to fruition, we need crude imports to average right at the 5-year average for the rest of Q1.

While the fixation in the market continues to be the growth in US shale, we think the storage declines that are set to come will make everyone realize just how undersupplied the global oil markets will be in Q2 to Q4 this year. This realization as we explained in an article last year titled, "Sentiment Set-Up," will be what pushes WTI to our average target of $70/bbl for this year.

Now that the heart of the refinery maintenance season is behind us, everyone should get ready to say goodbye to the surplus storage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.