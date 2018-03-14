Oil Weekly: Time To Get Out

Oil backwardation structure took a short-term hit, whereas higher yields are still a burden for economic growth.

U.S crude inventories climbed for a second consecutive week, amid weakening oil demand, even refinery utilization rates and improving shale output.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze recent changes in oil inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates and net speculative positioning fluctuations provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I explore key global market and oil market developments to assess the impacts on the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the data published by EIA, crude U.S storage posted a second consecutive increase, up 0.57% or 2.41m barrels to 425.9m, on the Feb 23 – Mar 2 period, following weaker oil demand. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) continued its marginal appreciation, up 0.177m barrels to a total of 665.5m barrels, slightly below the 20-week average of 665.7m barrels.

In the meantime, five-year US crude oil inventory spread further appreciated to 3735.6k barrels, indicating bearish short-term pressures on OIL price.

On the refined petroleum side, storage slightly declined, due to refining maintenance season. Indeed, gasoline stocks hedged lower, down 0.31% to 251m barrels, while distillates posted the fourth consecutive drop, down 0.41% to 137.4m barres. Refinery utilization rates posted a slim gain, up 2 basis point to 88%, thus in the last three weeks refining activity maintained a flattish trend. Net imports continued to appreciate, up 11.4% to 6.51m barrels, following marginal U.S export buildup.

Over the Feb 23 – Mar 2 period, U.S crude production accelerated, up 0.84% to 10.37m barrels, according to the EIA, and the build up should continue improve given that U.S drillers added 3 new rigs during Mar 2 – Mar 9 period. Therefore, at current WTI price, U.S oil complex increasing market share could undermine OPEC’s struggles to equilibrate oil markets and damage OIL bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, WTI fell by 1.54% to $62.57 per barrel, amid climbing crude storage and weaker petroleum demand.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC on Feb 27 – Mar 6 reported period, crude’s net speculative length lost all of last week’s accrual, down 2.50% to 686 507 contracts. Concomitantly, WTI front month price was down 0.65% to $62.6 per barrel.

This drop is due to a structural change. Although noncommercial long bets are close to historical records, the bullish trend seems to weaken, indicating that speculators might reverse their positioning. Indeed, long speculators liquidated 1.03% of their positions to 814,991 contracts, whereas short bets surged, up 7.67% to 128,484 contracts. In the meantime, commercial bets which usually move inversely to speculators and thus WTI price, posted a net long increase of 15,441 contracts, sustaining therefore my bearish hypothesis on OIL.

Since the beginning of 2018, WTI’s net speculative positioning slightly decelerated, but is still up 9.98% or 62 294 contracts, whereas North American benchmark appreciated by 3.69%.

Oil Backwardation took a short-term hit and higher U.S yields still weighs over economic growth

Since the beginning of last week, OIL dropped by 2.44% to $6.78 per share, whilst WTI was down 1.96% to $61.38 per barrel.

Oil volatility dropped significantly, down 11.2% to 24.02, following declining interest for Trump's commercial war tariffs and risk on market condition return.

However, 10-year U.S Yields continued to improve, from 2.8643% to 2.8755%, amid decreasing demand for U.S Treasuries. Indeed, last week’s $21billion auction demand tumbled, establishing at less than 2.5 times its bid-to-cover ratio. Given surging U.S debt-finance tax cuts, the trend will not stop anytime soon, bringing tailwinds to U.S Yield. In terms, economic growth and oil demand will suffer, which is bearish for OIL.

That being said, WTI futures backwardation easing accelerated on front month delivery, following ramping supply and declining net long speculative interest, which explains OIL’s underperformance over WTI:

In the meantime, Brent, the international oil benchmark was slightly down 0.9% to $64.95 per barrel, outperforming the American benchmark on the corresponding period.

During the corresponding week, Brent/WTI spread further narrowed, down $0.43 to $3.19 per barrel, amid Cushing storage decline, down 2.1% to 28.18m barrels on the Feb 23 – Mar 2 period. This decelerating drop, compared to last week's, indicates weaker U.S domestic demand for crude in the short term, but current market backwardation structure pushes producers to sell rather than store crude, as prices continue to trade at a premium compared to forward prices.

With U.S storage rising for the second consecutive week and American output at record highs, supply availability prevents crude appreciation. The backwardation market structure still favors OIL outperformance, but given ramping American shale growth and decreasing speculative length positioning, I expect crude to hedge further down. For the time being, I maintain my short OIL and WTI setting, with respective price targets of $6.1 per share and $54 per barrel.

