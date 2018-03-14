Caterpillar's (CAT) Management Presents at JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference Call (Transcript)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference March 14, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Amy Campbell - Director of Investor Relations

Ann Duignan - JPMorgan

Ann Duignan

I don't think Amy and Matt need any introduction. You're all very familiar with the Caterpillar Investor Relations team. And so we’re going to get started here right away. I'm just going to maybe take a step back, or walk around the room. We got your dealer retail stats yesterday, they were very, very, very strong.

I'd like to start maybe with construction Asia-Pacific, specifically China sales, three month moving average sales for Asia, which I know is broader than China. We're up 36% versus up 59% a month ago, but up 52% a year ago. So very strong performance on top of a very strong performance a year ago. Maybe you could talk about the fundamentals in China, excavator sales were up a hundred percent last year. Your market share is about 13%. What do the fundamentals look like there? And then I hosted my colleague Karen Lee from China last week for a lunch and she was talking about pricing being positive for excavators in China this year. For the first time, we were joking that maybe the first time in a decade that we’ve seen any pricing power. So maybe you could address all of those questions.

Amy Campbell

There's a lot, you might have to keep me, get me on the straight and narrow. China has certainly been a very good market for us. Started probably at the end of 2016, we started to see some demand growth and then just really start to blow the doors off and be really, really strong a year ago like you said, we saw really strong retail stats. And some of that keep in mind was in -- 2015 in fact was the low point, the trough point in China excavator demand, we more talk about and we have to make sure our numbers are aligned, but the ten ton and up excavator demand, which peaked in 2011 and about 120,000 excavators sold in China that year, that was equal to the demand for the rest of the world. And then saw its low point in 2015 at about 25,000 excavators. 2016 was up 10%, 15%, 20%, I have to do the math in my head quick, but up to about 35,000 excavators. And then last year we saw excavators for the industry double, as Ann said, so almost 70,000 excavators sold in China last year. So this is a huge return from what had been very, very weak demand.

We think normal replacement demand in China is around 60,000 excavators it’s really hard, I think to get a great number that industry is relatively new. If you think about excavators last in the U.S., we think of them lasting anywhere from 10 to 15 years exactly what will their normalized life be in China is still something that we're all trying to get a handle on. They do put anywhere up to twice or even more than that hours on an excavator in China. So we're still trying to understand I'd say those market dynamics as China is a relatively new market versus let's say the U.S., or Japan or the UK.

But we do think that the demand has started to get a little bit stronger maybe than what the macro support, which is why at the end of last year, we were being cautious about 2018 demand as we came out with the 2018 outlook when we talked about demand being up 8%. So we are seeing very -- continued good fundamental, largely being driven by residential construction. There is also a lot of infrastructure build in China, a lot of support, some of the liquidity. Controls have been put in place on impacting those end markets but more on the banking sector than in the investing sector for residential and infrastructure. So the market continues to be pretty good. I’d say our channel checks continue to suggest good optimism in China at least through January and February.

There’s a lot of concern about the February retail numbers that came out of the industry. And I guess it probably was last week now or little bit more than that 10 days ago. And you have to keep in mind a couple of things; one, lunar new year was completely in February last, this year it was in January last year, so it makes it -- you have to really wait the average of January and February versus last year. And the selling season really starts March 1st. So really just started a couple of weeks ago. I think the month of March will have a lot to say about how strong the Chinese excavator market is going to be this year. And then we’ll see how long that strength continues on.

And it can move pretty quick, China probably moves quicker than lot of other markets response to different policy decisions that are made in China. So we’re always a little bit cautious knowing that it can respond pretty quickly to policy changes. As far as price, so with that strong demand almost or more than doubling, basically doubling in 17’ versus ‘16, it has been a pretty good price, a price market. I don’t have our price numbers for China specifically, but I do know as I talk to the business teams that it has been more favorable there than in past few years certainly.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ann Duignan

Okay, thank you. That’s a good segue. Now there has been a lot of discussion about the Chinese government slowing approvals and then slowing funding for private public partnerships. And if we think about where a lot of the infrastructure in the private public partnerships have been occurring, it’s been more western away from the major East Coast cities. Can you talk about as we move west is that where we’re seeing demand grow that like we can’t put an excavator in China on the back of a truck and move it to the next city. And so every time we get to new developments through the west, it’s a whole new region of growth or is there anything structurally like that’s going on that we should take into consideration?

Amy Campbell

No, I think those are good questions. I think that they’re all anecdotal the stories that we get and you have to be a little bit careful I think to put too much around those storage. But that’s certainly is a piece of it you see in China. So if we look at smaller ECP excavators type products, smaller than 10 ton and then 10 ton and above, the developed world that ratio is about 1.3 smaller excavators to one of the medium and large excavators. China is still one-to-one so that they still are from a ratio basis by more of a medium and large size excavators than the smaller ones. And that maybe that they're still doing a lot of infrastructure development out in the western part of the country.

We do see over time that that market will grow to closer to the developed, and actually I am going to correct my numbers, because it’s Ann’s writing and I can see them now in my head, is that in developed world that's about 1.5 to 1 and we see China over the next 10 years going to 1.3 to 1, actually the 1.3 number was. So there's a lot still of heavy course investment going on in China as they continue to build out their infrastructure. And the other thing that I did talk about is mining. So as you see growth in coal mining in China, we get this question a lot. That is largely an excavator market so our medium and large excavators are going into the China mining industry.

They are using the largest resource industry type product that they use in other parts in Australia or the United States. So also as the coal industry is doing well in China that's also pulling demand for excavators as well. And it would be some of those larger excavators.

Ann Duignan

I know we spend a lot of time focused on China and then I always get the question from investors how big is China for Caterpillar. And my response is usually, you sold about 18 tons in the excavators that last term maybe 150 that’s off maybe a little bit less. So all in probably 5% of total equipment sales plus or minus a little bit?

Amy Campbell

I think it's a null ballpark, yes.

Ann Duignan

And my response is, it's more mining and the rest of the world and what China is pulling in turn…

Amy Campbell

And keep in mind, so we spend a lot of time talking about excavators in China, which is a big market and where we play very well. So it's really a premium product in China is that excavator market where we’re certainly well positioned, but it's also a big market for engines as well. So energy and transportation also has a nice end market there in China.

Ann Duignan

Okay. We’ll move around the word a little bit we look at North America construction, if we can. Very strong numbers there yesterday also. Actually, as you’re last talking to dealers tending the rental equipment show, et cetera. It looks like demand is very strong in North America construction, huge backlogs of projects across the country, anecdotes like we can’t get a power crane and match those at 30 months. It just be like there's a lot of infrastructure, a lot of construction going on across the country, in North America. I guess the question is, is Caterpillar able to produce to retail, should we be looking at the three month moving average as an indicator of retail sales and what CAT can deliver in the near term in North America construction?

Amy Campbell

So can we keep up with retail..?

Ann Duignan

Yes, can you keep up with the retail, North America construction sales were up 25% on a three month moving basis?

Amy Campbell

Yes. So think about actually for North America, what we would try to do in the first quarter actually, we’ll see some end user demand soften, especially in January and February if there is not near as many projects going on in the colder part of the U.S., and build some dealer inventory to prepare for the spring selling season. Certainly, we talked about this. We expect that to happen in the first quarter this year as well that we can get some dealer inventory and the pipeline to support what we expect to be a strong selling season in North America. And then we’ll have to see how much of that dealer inventory if we can keep up with demand or where dealer inventory lands at the end of summer when things start to slow down a little bit again, if they do.

So I think it’s a question with a lot of different ways that I could take it. We certainly are doing what we can to get production up, to try to get inventory to dealers where we can drain. These are little bit slower months. Where availability remains tight, we’re very focused on getting those units in the customer’s hand and making sure that there isn’t end customer order. And trying to avoid many things we saw in the past, dealers building inventory in one pocket of the United States and they’re not being products in other part of the U.S where there is demand. So there is a lot, I’d say a lot of energy going on right now to make sure we’re getting production to where it needs to be and getting product to where it best serves.

Ann Duignan

Just building on that historically what has happened in the industry is dealers see lead times extend, they start to double orders, and start to order for inventory, making it almost impossible for Caterpillar to catch up. What specifically can you do differently in order to stop that behavior?

Amy Campbell

And so what we are doing differently is work broad managed distribution for most of construction industries products. I think there is one or two product groups that are not on managed distribution. And so we are controlling order intake and it depends on product but it’s in average way to think about it current month plus two. And so we’re taking the orders for the next three months that we know we can produce and deliver to, and not letting that order book get ahead of itself. And ahead of what we can produce anyway in the next quarter.

Ann Duignan

And in that context, perhaps with demand being so strong. How does pricing look in North America construction specifically?

Amy Campbell

We started with the outlook that we had in the fourth quarter. We talked about some material cost headwinds that we could slightly offset I think for the works that we use with price increases. And so we do think that the market will let us take some price, and we’re certainly continue to fill out the market demands. It still is competitive for some products, others availability is tight across the industry after, so really depends product-by-product.

And what I am speaking of now just North America construction of where the industry has an availability challenges is probably more favorable to get some price and where more broadly whether CAT does or doesn't, whether the industry has products available and those product lines price isn’t quite as easy to have now. But to be in a little bit outside of North America construction just to push the point home is in resource industries given that those are typically planned orders, they’re not trying to get that product for project they have in hand. And there's so much capacity still in the industry, we’re still far-far off of prior peak levels. There is really not a lot of pricing power at this point in resource industries.

Ann Duignan

And talking about pricing and pricing power, one of the things we used to always flag and it was -- CAT’s senior management was paid partially on market share. Can you talk about whether that has changed with the transition from Doug to Jim, because Doug was, I would say, more focused on market share; Jim, if I were to characterize him, at least outwardly more focused on profitable growth. Has there been any change to compensation on how senior executives are compensated?

Amy Campbell

I am not super sure on that answer. I think when the proxy comes out we’ll get answer. And I just don’t know, so I am going to be a little bit careful. What I will say is there probably has been a change but I think it’s more of a nuance than an out change. So Jim if he was here would tell you that market share is still extremely important. The fundamental basis of our business model is to put products out in the field, have a huge field population. And then for us to get the part or that product that lives 10, 15, 20 years, and for our dealers to get the service and the parts on that products throughout its life cycle.

So having market share is extremely important and that’s not going to go away. The difference is the nuance of profitable market share. And so I think in the past where market share for the sake of market share was sometimes the focus, it’s really about making sure that we’re growing profitable market share. That includes the future stream of part sales. And so we take that into account where do we have part sales, but those part sales defer quite a bit as you can imagine from a skid scale loader sold to a landscaper versus a large mining trucks sold to a large mine. So you have to take that into account.

And we talk a lot about the operating and executing model. And one of the key fundamentals of that is having in a very granular level that information of what is your present value of future parts OPEC. So what you’re -- basically your profitability after capital charge, including future parts profit and its present value. Where are those different profit pools and investing where you’re profitable and well positioned for growth? And in most cases 16 before you grow the areas where you’re not profitable.

And it seems like we should have had all that granular data in the past but we’ve really spend a lot of time construction industries, especially building out that data set. And one of the reasons why you see construction industries margins expand like they have is when you’re focused on growing your most profitable products. And 16 before you grow your less profitable products you get some really nice leverage on your margins. And that’s one of several but a key part of what's happened to those construction industry margins make them improve like they have.

Ann Duignan

Well, that brings up a good point. At your Analysts Meeting last year, you said that normal sales for construction should be about $21 billion and operating margins should be 15% to 17%. What kind of there that you’re at least in mine level where at 17 plus operating and profit margin and where $21 billion. Does that mean that we’re at the peak of the cycle or normal cycle? Does it mean that the targets were set too low? How should we view that, if ’17 is the peak of what you’re forecasting is next year growth from it?

Amy Campbell

Well, we said in the fourth quarter call that all three segments with the improvements and their margins from 2017 and CI hit 17 margins in 2017. So they’ll actually improve beyond that target range that we set up there at Investor Day and on lower -- a little bit lower sales volumes. And I think you see that across the segment. We talked about that at the consolidated level that we’ll be in that target range of margins 14% to 17% at lower sales volume as well.

So we have I think really demonstrated some strong margin performance as we think about construction industries and some of the things we talked about in the fourth quarter call, it is about growing the business profitably as well and making investments to grow. So putting some of that margin to work and things like an ecommerce platform to sell more parts across a modern ecommerce distribution model, investing in predictive analytics, investing in new product lines.

The construction industry just launched their first wave of what they call next gen excavators, a complete redesign of the excavators for first time in 25 years they’ve done that. In the next three years, they'll completely overhaul their entire excavator product line through that and similar types of initiatives are going on in other products. So there is a lot of -- as margins get to the level where we think -- it's where we want them to be. And then it's taking that margin and putting it work through profitable investments to make sure we continue to grow and to continue to dampen the bottom of the next cycle by growing services and expanding our product offerings in the new markets, especially in the developing part of the world as we move forward.

Ann Duignan

But just to clarify, 15% to 17% was your target at new cycle. You'll be above the 17% this year. Is that as high as they get? Because you’re going to be reinvesting. Or should we continue to see some incremental profits with revenue?

Amy Campbell

No, I don’t have new target numbers to give. I think that they're going to do what they can to continue to take unnecessary costs out of the business but at the same time also invest for growth. And so I don’t have the numbers from them and I don’t have new numbers to share. But I think they're going to continue to push their business to lower the structural costs but also really try to invest for the future and so where do those net-net out, I don’t have that.

Matt Hohulin

And Ann, I'd clarify too, we were really careful not to call it a mid-cycle number. The $21 billion represents a number we hit in the past and the expansion was to show what we've done to the margins to expand them.

Ann Duignan

Yes, we were a little confused around the…

Amy Campbell

Yes, that’s really important, yes. So at the Investor Day numbers that we put out there, we were very, very careful. We never used the word mid-cycle, we never used the word normalized demand and that was very intentional, because knowing exactly where our markets are going, will they synchronously go in the same direction at the same time, I think is difficult to predict and a little bit dangerous to predict. So what we wanted to show was the sales volume level that we've achieved in the past that we think is reasonable that we would achieve in the near term and to show that at really every sales levels that we've been in the past, our margins are going to be higher than where they were.

And so it was more about margin expansion than it was about predicting the sales cycle, it was absolutely about margin expansion, not predicting the sales cycle.

Ann Duignan

Okay, we will move on to resources and then I want to make sure we open up for questions. So maybe we'll take a walk through resources and a walk through E&T and then we will open it up from there. On resources, I get the question a lot about mix aftermarket versus OEM, where are we today versus last year might have been mostly aftermarket or rebuilding that was going on the industry? Are we now transitioning to customers ordering new product? Then maybe you talk a little bit about surplus trucks maybe versus underground, we don't delve down into the mining business as much as we used to?

Amy Campbell

So, absolutely, we're seeing demand growth in 2018 being heavier weighted towards new equipment and parts, which is just the opposite of what we saw in '17. So 17, especially, the first three quarters, but also to through the full year was largely an aftermarket pause story, as equipment was being put back to work and equipment that was in the in the mine was being utilized very heavily for production reason. So, we started to see new equipment orders and if you look at the backlog for RI, which we allude to most quarters, you saw it grow really all year, which will translate into most of the growth and 2018, coming from you equipment.

We do expect parts and parts sales to grow some but not to the extent that we saw them grow last year. And we get a lot of questions about margin mix between that and we saw little bit of that movement in the fourth quarter, although, there also couple of other things going on. So RI margins in the fourth quarter, but we have said for all three segments, we expect the operating margins to improve year-over-year, and so I we still expect margin expansion in 2018 for resource industries.

It's like underground versus surface mining. Your surface mining really, if take percent of sales it's going to be much larger percent of resource industries, mining sales seamlessly exclude the heavy construction equipment applications for resource industries, but we do see underground mining as a real area especially for hard rock. So you may recall about 18 months ago are now we exited the room in pillar business that was largely in support of appellation coal, not what we believe to be a growth industry and also in our industry where we had very good market share or we want the number one provider.

We also support the O&E model, if you look at things, maybe where your margin performance and up expectations, and can you fix it and do you have an opportunity to be the best, we then see that in room and pillar. So we exited that business. So we have and continue to make investments in hard rock underground cutting tools, looking at investments we talked about in battery-powered on underground equipment if you can imagine the emissions in the cost, I think the admission out and underground miners there's a real value to heaven, battery-operated batteries powered equipment there.

And then long low miners for coal is also been an area of focus and then area of investment for us for, for continuous mining purposes. So there is a lot going on in underground certainly and not in the next year too, but we certainly see over time that will be a real growth area for that industry.

Ann Duignan

And I think just wrap up on resources, I think the peak of the cycle, you ship something like 1,700 trucks at the trough of the 79. Where are we this year roughly?

Amy Campbell

So, we talked about we shipped about 200 trucks in 17’. We haven’t given a number for '18, really trying to pull back I mean truck is just one piece of the total resource industry business probably the one that was the most affected by the downturn that was at least of any kind of quantity shipment. And it’s in a nicer term, but there is a much, much broader portfolio that is also seen really nice demand right now.

So, we haven’t give the number what I had that is even with what we expect in '18, we’re still far below what we think normal replacement to this for large mining trucks even the most conservative about them. So, we start given truck numbers and they are growing nicely, but not to the level we saw last year 3x and still below what we think or still we think there is a lot of runway in a couple of more years at least of growth in that product line.

Ann Duignan

Okay. I'll switch to E&T real quick, you do kindly give us a breakdown of your businesses in E&T and about I think close to 27% is oil and gas switches, which is about $4.3 billion. Would that be far wrong as I said it’s about 50-50 solar turbines versus reciprocating and other?

Amy Campbell

It really depends on year and I don’t have this split out off the top of my head. So, I don’t the number and we don’t split it out. But I feel like solar is probably about $2.5 billion roughly. That’s support oil and gas and there is also the power gen piece we have been falling for a long time you can probably take those things together.

Ann Duignan

Yes, the reason I wanted to sort of size them is because of different areas of oil and gas further split. Solar primarily on the natural gas at compression and distribution, maybe you could talk about the fundamentals there and backlog there versus reciprocating where we've done Midland watching the fracking going on in December, amazing that we have to remember that reciprocating this business is primarily well completions. Maybe you can just talk about those two businesses in where we're moving in the cycle and both the sales?

Amy Campbell

Yes, so solar two primary applications in oil and gas supporting offshore oil production platform and supporting onshore gas compressions or large interstate gas pipeline. While new equipment orders or offshore oil and gas are very, very challenge and have been for a couple of years now, that is still from and remember the solar is not only the parts, but the service piece of that business to only two of our businesses view that rail and solar. You don’t turn your production platform off.

And so, to the extent that the piece of that supporting offshore oil production there continue the get the service and the part revenue from that, and then were gas compression that’s been very good for several years now as the U.S. builds out infrastructure for natural gas. I think we continue to keep an eye on that. We actually I'd say 6 to 12 months ago that we see some weakness on that and even starting in 2018, but we saw some orders come in.

And so, I see that business right now is at pretty steady level, is neither growing nor shrinking. And we're keeping an eye on it as infrastructure gets built out in the U.S. as it gets picked up internationally or something else come back, so we keep an eye on it for sure. But the strength there has continued now for a several years, and where it goes going forward, I think is anybody's guess while we see what we do.

For reciprocating engines, you are right the two areas of demand for reciprocating engines have been for well servicing and for gas compression as well, so you'll use a smaller reciprocating engine on a smaller shorter distance pipeline, and exactly what application you switch on, it's a little bit dependent on the application, but a good rule of thumb to think about it.

And especially in the Permian basin, as they've been drilling those wells a lot of natural gas has been coming out of there, they've been containing that pretty much in pipeline, and we are seeing demand for our 3,600 engine hit kind of keep capacity levels to support that lead times that extended out quite a bit for that product. And then to your point and looking at drilling versus well servicing, drilling is a -- it's really a gen set that provides power to the drill.

It's a fairly versus other -- versus well servicing which I'll talk about in a minute, it's nearly as abrasive and hard on the engine. There's a lot of if you look at peak rigs versus where we are now, there's still quite a bit in the market place that we haven't seen a lot of demand for drilling. The growth has been for well servicing much like mining started last year is overhaul, as they were putting those, those rigs back to work and has moved into new equipment orders as you commented in some of your research the number of drills but uncompleted wells continue to grow.

And that application, first of all we sell the engine, we can provide the transmission. We're in a joint venture with Ariel for the pressure pump; and then about 16 months ago, we bought Kemper Valves which does the flow iron. So we sell more products across that these applications and it's a much more abrasive and probably most abrasive use of engine and transmission of any of our product line, so choose through a lot of parts it's life is shorter, so gets replaced quicker and even say a mining engine or so it is really a business we like to be in.

Ann Duignan

And it continues to be very strong?

Amy Campbell

Yes, it means you’re in Midland, I am guessing you could feel the positivity that's down there for that business right now, yes.

Ann Duignan

2.5% on unemployment?

Amy Campbell

Yes.

Ann Duignan

Since that break up, you've been job that you shouldn't be doing.

Amy Campbell

That’s not the point.

Ann Duignan

That's probably not a great thing. Okay, 5 minutes 30 seconds left, I'll open it up. Anybody got questions, I've got plenty but we just want to make sure that anybody has question in the audience.

Okay well if you do have a question just raise your hand, then we can stop at any point. Amy maybe just talk a little bit about restructuring, we're expecting 400 million in spending in 2018 I think that's kind of the tail end of Belgium? Are we done then? And the Belgium operation, I am assuming that that reports into construction or is it construction/mining?

Amy Campbell

Mostly construction, so first of all it's a 400 million in restructuring costs, most of Belgium was maybe all of it, but certainly most of it recognized last year. And so we have three significant facilities that are scheduled to close at the end of 2018. That's Aurora, Illinois; Joliet, Illinois; and Sagami, Japan facility. Those have all been announced. So those are significant piece of the extra cost this year and some other smaller things. So, absolutely, we’re getting to the end of that certainly to the end of -- we made that the big restructuring announcement in September 2015. We said that that would go through the end of 2018 and so were wrapping and will wrap that up at the end of this year with some savings still to come in 2019.

And I would say the other thing is that we are always, especially with this leadership team and their focus on profitable growth and operating excellence and the O&E model looking at ways to lower the structural cost of the business. And so in fact, just in the first two months of this year we've announced either the plan or the considered closure of three facilities that we may or may not through that.

But I think as we said that mindset, even though volumes were up and I think a change maybe from a post when volumes went up, everybody put their pencils down and start working on cost reduction that even with volumes up where they are the business continues to look at how do we take the structural cost out of the business and expand those margins, so that we can take that in investment growth for the future.

Ann Duignan

And then I know that last year employment was up about. Can you just comment on that? And can you comment on the risk of wage inflation as we go engaging in beyond?

Amy Campbell

Yes, so more than all of the head count growth was for production employee, so at the level of sales growth we saw last year, I think it makes more than enough sense that we certainly were bringing people back to work, which was really a thing and I think a nice chance from the four years prior to that, so all production employee growth net, net. What was the second half of your question, Ann?

Ann Duignan

Wage inflation.

Amy Campbell

Wage inflation, yes.

Ann Duignan

Wage inflation more important or material contemplation more important maybe if you could talk about cost inflation, but I am sure…

Amy Campbell

Yes.

Ann Duignan

Question about cost inflation.

Amy Campbell

So, we talked about, Ann, the fourth quarter release in the outlook section about period cost wage inflation increasing and some of it we have it every year, most of our employees get some type of annual wage increase in our according HR policy and procedures. Certainly, skilled labor is in short supply in the U.S. I would say that we haven't necessarily heard a lot of conversations about that translating into higher wage cost, but it is something that we continue to keep an eye on.

And it is very reasonably base. So based on where our facilities are based on our pay structure. I think were little less exposed to that. Suppliers are certainly struggling with labor and our customers quite honestly are also contractors struggling with getting skilled labor for their project. So wage inflation I mean we all read the numbers and I think we're seeing it in our results too. It hasn't been much of a story but certainly something we need to keep an eye on.

Now wages are a very small piece of the P&L, but it is certainly something that we continue to look at. In material cost, we’ve been pretty open that we’ll have the material cost inflation this year as well. We in fact -- I mean with as much as commodity price has gone up over the last couple of years, so the first half of last year material cost for capital flat based on a lot of procurement strategies and a lot of cost reduction initiatives that we had.

They were slightly unfavorable in the second half. We kind of expect that to continue into 2018, but we saw that stop trying to redesign, resource, look at ways to offset commodity inflation. So we will expect that dampen the impacts of that sum. And we also had a large procure to see another commodity, so we have a lot of buying power, a lot of long-term contracts that enable us to kind of offset any type of movement and stock prices.

Ann Duignan

Would you introduce us steel tariff on your products, if necessary?

Amy Campbell

Like a steel surcharge?

Ann Duignan

Surcharge -- sorry. You get the tariff.

Amy Campbell

I mean we haven’t done that in the past. What's on the table, I don’t think anything to announce. That hasn't been our approach in the past I guess as how I would.

Ann Duignan

And then finally maybe just your stock price has done significantly, today, there over the last couple of months, you had loans. Any uses of capital for share repurchases in the short term?

Amy Campbell

I'd say that our capital deployment strategy, we continue to look at it. We’re actually currently updating on our capital allocation and cash deployment strategy. We will have more share in April with first quarter results.

Ann Duignan

Okay. Thank you.

