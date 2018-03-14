Delta Air Lines: Its Quality Is Fueling Gains

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is strengthening following solid earnings results, as well as improving price action. The stock is largely trend-less over the last few years, but healthier fundamental results could lead to a breakout higher. Its perception as a quality airline brand is leading to stronger unit revenue and expected demand going forward. I am buying stock in the name with a tight stop-loss point should the broader market see a weakening, leading Delta Air Lines lower.

Price Action

Delta's share price is showing strength after the recent market decline in early February. The company's short- and long-term charts show slightly differing stories. Its long-term chart has largely consolidated since 2014, following a strong rise in prior years. Profit-taking and broader equity market volatility largely contributed to this trend.

On its shorter-term chart, Delta looks to be strengthening following the price declines in early February. The stock fell from the top of its trading range to the bottom of its range in the span of a few weeks due to broader market selling pressures.

Now, however, with weakening oil prices as well as solid earnings results, investors are bidding the stock higher. I bought stock in the name above $54, with a $53.5 stop-loss point. While the company is stringing together solid results, it still is in a trading range and could break lower following broader market weakness.

(Source: Trading View)

Fundamental Narrative

Delta's combination of positive macro factors and quality of service are driving company fundamentals. In the most recent quarter, passenger revenue increased $527 million, or 7%, driven by strong demand and improving business yields, according to management. Additionally, its investments aimed at corporate travelers continue to gain traction, as the company was named Best Airline in the Business Travel News survey for an unprecedented seventh consecutive year.

Delta saw fourth-quarter corporate revenue growth reach its quickest pace since 2014, with both passenger volume and average fare improvements, according to its earnings call. This comes as wider industry airline fares have widely declined since 2014. Delta's ability to operate as a premium brand allows it to outperform this trend, benefiting shareholders.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Corporate momentum is expected to continue, considering its last survey of corporate travel showed more than 88% project their spend will be maintained or increased in 2018.

Strength in cargo revenue is also a contributing to a third consecutive quarter of double-digit improvement, up 14% in the last quarter. This was Delta's first year of increases in the cargo revenue in six years.

The combination of healthier domestic and international demand for airline travel is leading to top line expansion for Delta. Unit revenue in the most recent quarter was up 4.2%, with all entities closing the year in positive territory. The company's domestic entity delivered its third consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year passenger unit revenue (PRASM) with solid demand for both business and leisure, and for the quarter, all hubs produced positive unit revenue results.

Its domestic revenue premium stands at 117% of industry average, with the expectation of maintaining this performance going forward. Delta's ability to deliver a quality experience allows it to generate such a premium to its competitors. Internationally, Delta also improved trends, with unit revenues again outperforming the domestic entity for the quarter.

Branded fare has generated an incremental $200 million in the quarter. First Class upsell and Comfort+ revenues grew 25-30% for the quarter, and post-purchase capability drove $80 million of revenue in 2017 following its mid-year launch, according to management.

Delta expects $350 million in incremental branded fare contribution, up to $2.2 billion annually, driven by a 5% growth in premium seats from new aircraft deliveries and an expanding basic economy in 2018. Again, quality of product and strong demand from both business and leisure travelers is directly translating to the company's top line growth.

The favorable macroeconomic environment, international tailwinds, combined with a great service of the Delta people, have laid a path for solid top line growth in coming quarters.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.