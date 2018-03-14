Bond Yields To Rise Further

Bonds have had a difficult start to 2017 as combination of weakening inflation trends and increasing political risks have kept a lid on yields.

Image source: Schaeffer's Investment Research

Investment Thesis

Positioning and sentiment of yields have turned more bullish throughout 2017 and year-to-date. One concern among investors is the continued flattening of the US yield curve, given that historically an inverted yield curve has been associated with recessions and thus provided a signal to reduce risk in the asset allocation.

The yield curve usually tends to flatten as economy moves closer towards the late-cycle phase. It is also in this period that the Fed starts raising rates to prevent the economy overheating. It then tends to steepen quickly during recession before cutting rates again.

Usually it is measured as the gap between yields on US 10-year bonds and 3-month T-Bills. But due to liquidity, and to capture Fed rate hike expectations, the gap between 10- and 2-year bonds has become more commonly used for market timing. Either way, both measures are highly correlated.

Source: Bloomberg, Consensus Economics, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

In this credit research, we will prove the market speculation that bond yields will rise further, as the term premium in the 10-year US Treasury yield will increase over 2018.

10-Yr Yield Performance

The bond yield drivers had been quite different from previous late-cycle periods. The yield curve has flattened for most of 2017, because long-end interest rates fell (bull flattening) and not due to rising short-end interest rates. This might be in part due to the slower pace of this Fed rate hike cycle compared to the previous one. Added to that, a dovish market pricing is seen as being more persistent.

By early September 2017, the US 10-year yields had fallen 39 basis points, while the US 2-year yields had increased by only 5 basis points during the year. However, yield flattening occurred from September 2017 until the year-end. The reason for this is that the US 2-year yields increased 62 basis points, while the US 10-year yields rose only 35 basis points (bear flattening).

Source: FRB, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

When 2018 ushered in, the dynamic has changed again with 10-year yields climbing faster than 2-year treasury yields (bear steepening). Thus, the trend signaled investors to have positioned for a flatter yield curve since the second half of 2017 but it is more bearish in US 2-year interest rates.

Source: Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Bond Yield Outlook

Since the middle of January 2018, the US bond market has witnessed higher uncertainty hovering around the trajectory of real rates of the US dollar. Factors causing this include doubts on where the US Fed will have to take policy rates. The US Fed tends to focus more on the prospect of a higher supply of US Treasuries and possible changes to foreign quantitative easing policies.

Source: Federal Reserve Board, Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Global bond yields should be rewarded with incremental upward pressure attributed from a build-up in term premia. Term premia is defined as the additional compensation investors require for bearing duration risks in longer-dated bonds.

This might slow down the flattening of the US yield curve from here. High level of correlation of the global 10-year yields signals that domestic factors appear to be a modest driver compared to global spillovers from uncertainties on inflation and central bank policies.

Source: Federal Reserve Board, ECB, Bank of England, Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

A hypothetical instance is if ever the Bank of Japan would loosen its control over the yield curve, or perhaps inflation volatility would speed up significantly. It could drive the 10-year yields higher globally. Economists therefore expect less flattening than is currently priced in forwards as a result.

Relative to previous years, the range of fluctuation of the 10-year bond yields has been considerably narrower. Total returns have been low but, on average, positive. The US Treasury market stands out in this respect. It takes advantage of the favorable starting point as yields had risen following the election of President Trump.

Source: Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

So what would convince investors that higher bond yields are picking up? To start with, the US Fed is priced to increase interest rates only modestly, while no other central banks would follow. The short rate expectations could “re-couple” as Fed funds rate increases. In addition, there would be no increase in the term premium priced in the coming years.

Thus, this supports the economists’ view that a higher premium will reflect greater uncertainty over the outlook for inflation. This comes as the business cycle matures and the direction in central banks’ balance sheet policies changes such as “duration extraction.”

Source: Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

But how come bond returns have been larger in the UK and the United States? Consequently, the two countries have their central banks increase policy rates, while expectations of more rate hikes remain in place.

Analysts have pointed out that in both of these countries the term premium has dropped the most in 2017 and converged to levels that were prevailing in other countries. Based on analyst estimates, the term premium is now extremely low in all the major markets and in some cases even slightly negative.

My Takeaway

I noted that during economic expansion, yield curves tend to flatten and there is always a “risk-on.” It usually occurs during mid-to-late-cycle periods when growth is higher than expected. This comes along with low unemployment rates while the central banks are adopting a tightening policy. Hence, this would cause bonds to slow down, while equity performance tends to be strong. This pushes investors to rotate from bonds to stocks.

Since the early 1990s, the yield flattening phase is usually driven by a US Fed tightening cycle, which pushes the entire yield curve upward, most particularly short term interest rates. This will manifest again in this cycle as bond yields and thus expected bond income returns are at historical lows.

I can presume that a better economy with low inflation usually squeezes on the term premium. Investors become more comfortable holding nominal assets that are exposed to higher price fluctuations. The uncertainty over growth and most specially inflation plays a significant role. They help in setting the level of required premium in analyzing the relationship between macroeconomic factors and term premium.

However, this is only one small aspect of this investment theme. Since 2014, term premium has progressively fallen short of its historical relationships with macroeconomic drivers. This event coincided with central banks’ introduction of negative rates and expanded large scale buying of long-dated bonds.

To wrap it up, US bond yields have increased relentlessly since September last year, although bond valuations are still fairly stretched. In spite of higher yields, intermediate maturity bonds are not much "cheaper" on long run valuation.

The 10-year bonds now appear to be expensive across the board in relation to expectations around credit expansion and normal economic activity growth. Ten-year Treasury yields have also increased, reflecting the upgrades in macroeconomic expectations mentioned earlier in my article.

This market trend reflected the increase in market expectations around the medium term trajectory for the US Fed policy rates. I noted that bond investors’ focus has shifted from growth to an acceleration of prices, inflation and the negative impact of long rates of the larger supply of government bonds. Hence, it led to a revamp of term premia along the Treasury curve. More specifically, it led to an increase in yields without a change in rate expectations from its previous depressed levels.

More than the level of rates, I can tell investors that the resulting steepening of the US yield curve along with the increase in volatility triggered the collapse of illiquid investment strategies. It forced its way on low and stable long-term yields, causing broader risk sentiment.





















































