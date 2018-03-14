Tilly's: Now What?

Teen retailer Tilly's (TLYS) saw its stock get crushed after the company reported really ugly holiday quarter numbers. The company missed on both the top and bottom lines, while delivering comparable sales growth that was well short of expectations. The margin expansion narrative also lost some steam in the quarter. Overall, the dour numbers coupled with the subsequent stock price drop make it look like the stock topped in late 2017 and is just beginning what could be a prolonged drop.

We contest this thesis, though, and think that TLYS stock will head higher over the next 12 months. Tax reform makes this stock look about as cheap as its been in a long time, while growth prospects are actually about as good as they've been in an equally long time. That combination should lead to TLYS stock grinding higher over the next 12 months.

TLYS data by YCharts

The holiday quarter had pretty ugly top-line numbers, which was a shock since peer retailers reported really strong sales numbers for the holiday period. But it looks like the revenue weakness was a result of botched e-commerce operations. Store comparable sales growth was 2.3%, which is actually really strong. The weakness on the revenue front came from e-commerce sales, which dropped 12% due to technical issues causing incomplete orders.

Those technical issues are moving into the rear-view mirror, and e-commerce sales are finally starting to see some positive comparable sales growth days. Meanwhile, store comps are still strong, and overall comparable sales growth thus far in the first quarter is trending in the up low single-digits range.

Overall, then, the positive comparable sales growth story remains intact. It just hit a road bump in the fourth quarter due to an e-commerce glitch. Granted, the company will start running into some tougher laps later in the year, but nothing big enough (all roughly less than 2%) to knock comparable sales growth into negative territory.

Meanwhile, gross and operating margins are still expanding. The rate of expansion is slowing, but that is to be expected as margins reach a more normal level. Management commented on the call that opex leverage will happen so long as comparable sales growth is in or above the 1%-2% range. Considering store comps are above 2% and e-commerce sales growth is running back into positive territory, it's likely that TLYS comps in the 1%-2% range over the next several quarters. Thus, margin expansion is here to stay.

Moreover, now that margins are stable and rebounding, TLYS is back to growing its store fleet. That adds yet another revenue driver in the mix on top of positive comparable sales growth.

Overall, earnings are set to head higher over the next several years thanks to consistently positive comparable sales growth, rebounding margins, renewed unit expansion, and big tax reform savings. That's big for this stock, since it closely tracks earnings growth. So long as earnings largely head higher, the long-term trend for TLYS stock is up.

TLYS data by YCharts

On the valuation front, TLYS stock is trading at less than 15-times forward earnings when its five-year average forward earnings multiple is right around 23. But over the past five years, earnings have actually decreased, not increased. Over the next five years, earnings should increase due to the aforementioned catalysts. Thus, the current 15-times forward multiple seems like a bargain relative to historical standards.

All in all, TLYS stock is getting killed because of an e-commerce glitch which temporarily eroded comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter. Longer term, that glitch doesn't affect the massive rebound story playing out at TLYS. Comparable sales growth is still largely positive, margins are still rebounding, and earnings are still trending up. So long as these drivers remain in place, TLYS stock should trend higher.