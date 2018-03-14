February CPI Was Anticlimactic

Scene from the movie "Trading Places." Source: amazon.com

The financial markets waited with bated breath for the February Consumer Price Index ("CPI"). The index rose 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, which was in line with expectations. Core CPI (excluding food and energy) was up 1.8 percent:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.5 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.2 percent before seasonal adjustment ... The all items index rose 2.2 percent for the 12 months ending February, a slightly larger increase than the 2.1-percent rise for the 12 months ending January. The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent over the past year, while the energy index increased 7.7 percent and the food index advanced 1.4 percent.

In my opinion, the report was anticlimactic. Month over month, all prices rose 0.2 percent, down from the 0.5 percent growth recorded in January. This suggested a slowdown. Secondly, the unadjusted 1.8 percent annual figure was not very impressive.

In his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell convinced Congress the economy was not overheating, yet conveyed the message that there was still a need for gradual rate hikes. The 200,000 jobs added in January seemed to confirm the economy was at a fever pitch. The 2.9 percent growth in wages caused financial markets to fear a pick-up in inflation. However, the February jobs report appeared more nuanced. The economy added 313,000 new jobs, yet wage growth was only 2.6 percent.

Jobs growth suggested the Fed accomplished its task of spurring the economy with record low interest rates. The meager wage growth could have been enough to force the Fed to stand pat on rates. The key question is, "Which metric should the market focus on?" Former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker felt the Fed's main job was to fight inflation. Powell's stated goal is to strike a balance between avoiding an overheated economy and creating sustainable PCE price inflation of 2 percent.

Given that backdrop, I too was watching the CPI report with strong interest. I was hoping the GOP tax cut and strong holiday sales reported by Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Target (TGT) and others would have been enough to drive the CPI over 2 percent. It didn't happen, so the guessing game with the Fed will likely continue.

If The Fed Hikes Rates, It Won't Be Due To Inflation

I have always suspected that government bailouts, monetary stimulus and tax cuts to the wealthy and investor class were not good for the economy. Those benefits have yet to trickle down to the masses. A 2017 PCE of 1.7 percent appears to confirm this thesis. Some economists like ING's (NYSE:ING) James Smith still believe multiple rate hikes are needed to stave off pending inflation:

With markets increasingly on the lookout for signs of positive US inflation surprises, today’s consumer price data is unlikely to make too many waves,” said James Smith, economist at ING. “The key takeaway is that core inflation remained unchanged at 1.8% YoY, although there is still quite a lot of noise beneath the surface. ... Mr Smith at ING said he expects inflation will pick up in the months ahead, with strong consumer demand helping to push prices higher. “This (is) a key reason why we expect four rate hikes from the Fed this year,” he said.

A PCE above 2 percent may not happen this year or anytime soon. Therefore, if the Fed hikes rates, then it will likely not be due to inflation.

Conclusion

The February CPI was not robust to warrant a rate hike, in my opinion. I do not foresee CPI, wage growth or PCE will be strong enough to spur rate hikes. The Fed's balance sheet unwind could continue to take liquidity out of the markets and drive up long-term rates. This could be a headwind for financial markets. Continue to avoid the stock market until that risk is fully priced in.