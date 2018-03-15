Visa's (V) Management Presents at Barclays Emerging Payments Forum (Transcript)

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) Barclays Emerging Payments Forum March 14, 2017 12:10 PM ET

Darrin Peller

Thank you for joining us. I really appreciate having you here as always. Why don’t we just start off with kind of big picture again. I mean the company is being able to sustain high single-digit, low double-digit top line growth for a pretty long time now. I think maybe just kicking in by revisiting the three to four best underlying drivers that affect that growth that you’re seeing including things like developed markets, emerging markets and cross-border. Would be a good place to start off.

Vasant Prabhu

Sure. As you heard us say at our Investor Day, we’re very excited about where things are in our business because we think we are at an inflection point and we laid out some of the reasons why we think we are at an inflection point. Number one of course is, the sort of inexorable shift towards e-commerce right. Anytime a transaction goes from being face-to-face to e-commerce, our propensity to get the transaction is twice what it was in the face-to-face environment, because in a face-to-face environment there are other options and e-commerce is growing four to five times as fast almost everywhere as face-to-face transactions are, so that is one sort of underlying secular trend.

The other massive change is the proliferation of smart devices. And the way we think about them is every smart device is a way to pay and every smart device is a way to be paid. And fundamentally what that means is with tokens you digitize the card and you can embed the card in devices that means that are many more opportunities for people to use payment credentials rather than other forms of payment. And with the proliferation of dongles or QR Codes, every smart device is a point of exceptions. What that means is that in an emerging market, imagine in the past you'd to have a dedicated device which is expensive, yet have landlines which are in many cases are not even available, now, all you do is, you print out a QR Code and you have a smart device and you are set up as a merchant, it’s much cheaper and much faster so you can proliferate points of acceptance much faster.

You lay it on top of that the embedding of payment credentials into Internet of Things which is coming. You lay it on top of that a greater interest on the part of governments to digitize cash for a whole host of reason, India being an example of that. And you put this all together, it’s another inflection point, we have had two or three in our history and through those inflection points there has been a 10x growth in the business over a 10 year or 20-year timeframe and we see that today and it’s the reason why we’re growing two or three times as fast as consumption expenditure is.

Darrin Peller

From a geographic standpoint, can you give us a bit of tour around the world on what you’re seeing from a consumer spending and spend trend standpoint?

Vasant Prabhu

Yeah. I mean generally if you look at our business and if you look at consumer expenditures as reflected in our business, now of course our business reflects also some of these other trends, so it’s not a pure number in terms of how consumers are doing. It would tell you that the global economy is in good shape, right. There is in some respects a fairly synchronize global growth story on the way.

You heard us talk about the US, the US had a very good holiday season. Certainly, we saw a much stronger season because of the shift to e-commerce and all that. In general, the US consumers seems to be in good shape, if you look at Europe you see similar trends across mostly Europe, Asia and Latin America, I mean there are a few soft spots here and there, but overall, we see some healthy trends, we see some good cross border trends and cross border of course is now as much about travel as it is about ecommerce. So, based on everything we said to you a couple of months ago the global economy we would say is strong and the consumer is confident.

Darrin Peller

You mentioned cross-border I just want to touch on that for a minute because it's been strong, right, double-digit growth in January as well, it did dip a couple of years back or a year and half ago so low to mid-single digits. So, are we in an environment now where that’s now sustainably double-digits again?

Vasant Prabhu

The cross-border business will always be impacted by two factors. One is, it is in fact more impacted by macroeconomic trends. So, if you look at domestic businesses, domestic businesses often have a very large debit component in them and domestic businesses by definition have a lot more of what you might call every day spend in them, but cross-border has more of a discretionary aligned in it.

Now the cross-border business 20 years ago or 15 years ago was mostly about travel and travel is definitely got big discretionary components but has become increasingly about ecommerce. And that may not be as discretionary as travel is so it is possible and we will know when the next downturn come whether ecommerce makes the cross-border business more resilient in the downturn, because it's now potentially shopping that is not discretionary. People may look around the world for cheaper options in a downturn more so than they could have in the past that’s one thing.

Cross-border businesses will always be susceptible to exchange rates and one of the reasons you saw what you saw was that in the past few years the dollar has been strong and the U.S. is a very big market for both acquiring as well as issuing cross-border and for us for sure the inbound business into the U.S. US is a very attractive business and the dollar strong that business suffers. And even as we have seen our overall cross-border business in the last four quarters grow close to double-digits or even in the double-digits, the inbound business to the U.S. is still being a drag. It is recovering as the dollar continues to stay weak. And so, as it really recovers and gets back to being where it used to be in the double-digits that should help.

Darrin Peller

U.S. inbound.

Vasant Prabhu

Inbound to the U.S.

Darrin Peller

How about shorter-term just top line growth as expected to accelerate in the second half, there may be some nuances can you explain why that accelerates?

Vasant Prabhu

No, I think that’s very important and we tried very hard in October last year when we did our outlook for this year to help people understand that this was going to be a difficult for you all to follow to model, because of some comparative differences between this year and last year. And we really wanted to people to understand that the first half will be held back by something that happened last year. And we were very clear last year that it was going on that it was happening.

So we had the Europe acquisition and there was a concept called rebates in Europe because it is a membership association and post the acquisition on the 1 January 2017, we eliminated the rebate which everybody was expecting, the members of Visa Europe knew that was going to happen and the plan was that depending on who the client was we would redo all the contracts on commercial terms and in many cases they would get back some if not all of it and in some cases more in the form of incentives that were commensurate with who they were in terms of volumes and mix of businesses so on. That got off to a slower start and so for the first couple of quarters, last year incentives were a lot lower than we were expecting. And then that gain traction through the second half of the year and really built up and essentially and so that getting done in calendar year 2017, it has moved into the first two quarters of this year.

So, when you do the comparisons, incentives as a percent of gross revenues were running between 18% and 19% last year at this time and then now in 21%, 22% range somewhere in the 21%, 21.5% range. So, that was going to hurt our comparisons because incentives were going to be a drag for that reason.

And last year when it was going on we kept telling you, if you remember that our numbers were better than they should have been because of this. That’s one reason why the second half will be quite a bit better than the first half because that kind of drag goes away and the comparisons are more normal.

The second one, as we took some pricing last year, the pricing was frontend loaded. in other words, it happened in the first half. We have some pricing this year, it’s not as the same amount, same level but it is second half effective. So, you put it all together and if you look at the numbers we gave you, we said high single-digits given where we were expecting the first half to be, clearly the second half is going to be quite of an event, and we still feel good about that.

Darrin Peller

All right. With regard to comparing to Mastercard, I mean, it’s worth asking, we get this question all the time, is there growth rate on the volume side and the revenue side is a few hundred basis points higher than Visa's lately. How do you reconcile that, just because you are both big companies obviously, both similar in some ways? Can you just give us some thoughts?

Vasant Prabhu

Sure, I mean I can’t talk about long-term partly because we don’t give you long-term outlook. In terms of the short-term certainly there are variations quarter-by-quarter and we told you on the first half our growth rates were going to be somewhat suppressed for the reasons we talked about and we’ll see sort of how the growth rates compare as we get into the second half, which should really become more normal in terms of our own growth rates.

Beyond that, there are clearly differences between the two of us in terms of mix of business. We have a much larger US business even after the acquisition of Europe US business as the proportion of our total business. I would imagine it is bigger than theirs. So clearly things like inbound to the US being a drag potentially the bigger drag for us and as that recovers are more of a tailwind for us than it might be. There are other mix differences if you look at Europe, we tend to be heavily focused on the debit side of the business, because of historical reasons and where Visa Europe focus, we are also very heavy in the UK and France.

So, depending on where the growth is whether the growth is on the debit side or in the UK and France there can be differences between years. We don’t know, I mean we’ve had these things we told you about in the cross-border business that affects the volumes, at least the reported volumes, it doesn’t affect the revenues very much about the intra-Europe cross-border business is a peculiar thing and probably should not be in the cross-border volumes. And maybe we should tell you how cross border businesses is growing in ex-Central Europe, because essentially Europe is a little bit like someone in New York shopping in California, the economics are not like they are for cross border then we’ll like the domestic.

But for historical reasons it’s always been in the cross-border numbers. And that can cause some fluctuations when people move their acquiring around Europe. So, there is always noise in the numbers, we just have to wait and see how it plays out over multiple quarters.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Maybe we’ll shift to a pricing discussion for a minute, I mean you talked about less pricing this year than last year. Maybe just explain what’s going on there. But also, just generally speaking, I mean in terms of [rebase], but just what’s the pricing environment the competitive dynamics like these days?

Vasant Prabhu

Look, I mean the business has always been competitive. Our clients have options, Barclays has options when they decide who to partner with. And there is always a price situation business clear and price is certainly an important consideration when clients make their decision and so you have to be competitive, that’s always a factor in the business.

Clearly you hope to compete on dimensions other than price which we do and our competition does. But there is always a market clearing price and it is what it is. And that can vary from market to market, it can vary from large client to small client and so on.

Pricing in the end is a combination of things, it's the value you create, the nature of competition and what your cost might be. We are always looking at our business to look at where we are creating value and how we can price to that value. Every year we look at it. Every year as you have seen us do there is some amount of pricing in the business.

Certainly, when we did the Europe acquisition bringing Europe in had a step change in that ratio of incentives to gross revenues so we went from somewhat in the 18 range to the 21 range. That was a onetime kind of thing.

Now what we should see is more of a normal sort of trend. And then the question is what's that trend going to be, now we have told you this year it's between 21.5 and 22.5 its still something we feel good about. How does that proceed from here, I mean clearly, we would love to see incentives moderate but it’s a competitive business and we have to stay competitive and in the end the market will determine at what rate that grows. And the thing that I have always said is what counts is net revenue growth because how it plays between gross revenue and incentives is something that you can do differently but net revenues what you need to take from the…

Darrin Peller

But I mean you are finishing off a lot of the repricing with Visa Europe now right, that was a big jump to some degree.

Vasant Prabhu

Not necessarily, I mean we clearly -- when we did Visa Europe acquisition we were careful in not building in much pricing into our...

Darrin Peller

Those are for rebate repricing…

Vasant Prabhu

The rebate issue is behind those. By the end of this quarter that sort of what I’d call the defensive strategy of making sure we keep most of the business that Visa Europe had is done, by this quarter is done and then obviously we go more in the offensive now, because quite honestly we had to play defence in the first year because we had a large number of accounts that had to be essentially restructured to be commercial.

Darrin Peller

So that’s done, there was a no large conversions that were done over the past couple of years, of years, Costco, USAA and the like, you would seem to think that with some competition there is room for your overall gross revenue and your rebate incentives to be more aligned then the material outperformance of rebate incentives or faster pace growth that it showed, is that fair?

Vasant Prabhu

I think I’d rather not get into making projections about the future but as you said I mean there were events like Costco like USA and the impacts of them both on the gross revenue line, incentive line and net revenue line are pretty much behind us. The Europe transition from rebates to incentives will essentially be behind us by the end of this quarter. So, you are right, those kinds of things were behind us. I think at this point this whole issue is then the interplay between pricing, volumes and then what incentives are required to be competitive to the market. So, its normal course of business, we will see how that plays out.

Darrin Peller

So, it's good to see the onetime or the unusual items. With regard to Visa Europe you mentioned yourself that there could be some pricing opportunities still to come, right. And so how is that integration going on. Where are you on that? And then on the pricing front, I will be curious to hear more about what the competitive dynamics are. Mastercard without saying is much it seems to us like they’ve been pretty focus on making insurance price stays where it is or better, where it was historically?

Vasant Prabhu

Yeah. I mean in generally in Visa Europe, we are really happy with where we are. As you saw from the numbers, we thought we would have low single-digit accretion in the first year we got to mid-single-digits, we’ll have some more accretion this year. So, we’re clearly ahead of what we expected coming out of it.

Why are we ahead sort of variety of reasons? One, clearly the economy in Europe have been strong, the cross-border business was strong, coming out of Brexit and all that you had a weakening of the pound in Europe that helped us. The first set of cost reductions went along as planned. We were able to take some pricing last year and some more pricing this year, which clearly, we want to be very prudent on. And we don’t really want to sort of -- we sort of take it one step at a time. We think there is some more opportunities in Europe, but we’ll have to watch and see how things play out and decide what we want to do next.

We are right in the middle of a technology integration, it’s going well, we feel good about it. The goal now is to essentially migrate Visa Europe clients on to the global platform, once that's done after a period of running both platforms we can shut one down and that will result in additional cost savings.

And then the most important thing right now is, by definition we have to be -- our first order of business in Europe was, we need to keep as many of the clients that Visa Europe had post the acquisition. And that was an important task because you had to redo a whole lot of contracts and many of these clients were global clients where other relationships and so on. We’re very happy with how it’s gone, we expect that there would be some leakages through it, it’s been better than what we expected. But the good point of all that is that, we can move from playing defence to playing offense and there are lot of opportunities in Europe that we now are able to focus on.

Darrin Peller

Okay. That’s good to hear. On the margin side, I mean I think this is the question I’ve asked you guys for many years, but I just wonder if there is a feeling that you feel like you shouldn’t cross over in terms of how high margins can get.

Also, I guess simultaneously with that question, will this rebate incentive accounting change lead to some shift to expenses on some of the marketing in the marketing line that could actually almost make your margin look different. Just can you give us some thoughts on your margin?

Vasant Prabhu

Yeah. I mean we’ve said along on that, margins are not an objective, they are an outcome, right. We’ve never targeted a certain margin, our approach is, we want to grow our volume as fast as we can, our job is to digitize cash, our job is to enable new forms or new use cases, our job is to drive volumes as fast as we can which is the healthy way to grow, it’s what create value in the business, it’s the sustainable way to grow and to have reasonably yields so that revenues grow generally in line with volumes. And that have led to high single-digit in some years, low double-digit revenue growth. Our job then is to invest at a healthy clip in this business, it’s a great business, it offers great returns, we should not be under-investing in the business.

At the same time, we can’t act like a company that has money to throw around, so we like to be disciplined and have priorities and make sure that the investments are done right and if all that requires given the nature of the cost in this business which are highly fixed by definition and also very technology driven and those technology type cost have tended to come down overtime as the cost of technology has come down. Our expenses have been growing in the mid-single digits. So, we are focused on those two things. And if revenues are growing faster than expense of gross margins are improving but it's as [indiscernible] of course because as the margins gets higher, the incremental contribution is smaller.

So, having said that, I mean we have no objective, we just focus on what we think are the right things to do for the business. Margins will stop growing if one or two things happens, which we don't see happening right now. One is that there is a meaningful slowdown in the rate of revenue growth, or a need for a meaningful increase investment in the business, which causes expense growth to ramp up from where it is today. If neither of those two things are happening, then clearly the outcome is that there is some improvement in margins.

Darrin Peller

What levels of leverage are you comfortable with? I mean it's still in a lot of investor's minds relatively under levered even after the deal with -- the leverage you brought on a little bit recently for Europe. What kinds of deals maybe also would you be thinking about from an M&A standpoint?

Vasant Prabhu

Our capital location, we have been very clear about which is job number one is invest in the business, invest as much as the business warrants. Job number two is, M&A and our approach to M&A is we don’t want to buy businesses to beef up revenues or anything like that, to show high revenue growth we wouldn’t buy something. We have a great business. We don’t think there are too many other businesses that offer the same kind of returns as this business so we need to be careful not to take our money and from a business that has really great returns and put them in a business that doesn’t have great returns.

So, our acquisitions have tended to be very targeted and very focused on things that enhance our core business. So, we will go out and buy a consulting firm and try to be McKenzie, that’s not our business. Arguably doing that you should be valuing those revenue streams very differently than our core revenue streams because it's not the same business.

So, our acquisition strategy has been, we bought [indiscernible] last year because we liked their technology and it enhances what we have. We bought Freedom a month ago which is a B2B business that used to provide us some services. And you will see us do those kinds of things where it makes sense.

And then beyond that we return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks and this year we said we would buy over 7 billion in stock because we are still in the process of pulling in the stock we issued for Visa Europe. Our dividend was increased again last quarter and probably have about 1.8 billion in dividend, you put the two together and you are almost at our free cash flow. So, we are pretty much putting most of our free cash flow back, returning it back to shareholders.

Ratios, we said a while ago that we like the rating where we are. It gives us some flexibility. Its 1.2 to 1.5 times EBITDA. We have increased our debt a little bit again in the last year when we refinanced some of the maturing debt. We don’t feel the need to change all that. Now that the tax laws have changed perhaps there will be a different way that offshore cash is accounted for. It may mean that we can start to talk more about net debt to EBITDA ratios. But we will work with or the rating agencies on that. But fundamentally at this stage we are quite happy with where we are capital structure wise and ratio wise. And if there is any change in that thinking we will certainly talk about it.

Darrin Peller

Can we talk about your services strategy for a minute? Again, when we think about the way it bundled versus separated out as a business for others. How do you approach it? Is it more of the package offering to your clients or is it again broken out?

Vasant Prabhu

Yeah. Like we said earlier about M&A and all these things we constantly ask ourselves whether we should do it differently. We’ve always viewed our services as really focus more on enabling our core business, right. So, the incremental transaction is worth a lot to us. So, if our services can get us more transactions than that sort of value is. And so, our approach has been to have services that will enhance our core business that leads you down the track of risk services for example, because certainly improving authorization rates is very valuable, reducing fraud is very valuable. Around the world there is a need for better and better authentication technologies. So those tends to be important for us.

We also have consulting services, but we tend to focus on those parts of consulting that are very relevant to our core business. So, we do consulting to help people grow their card business, we have consulting, we help clients reduce their frauds, things that really drive our core business.

We’ve also tended to not club them all in one place on the P&L, so we have these kinds of businesses across different lines in the P&L, some could be in the other revenue line, some in the data processing line, some in the international line and so on. So, there is a difference in sort of how they play out in our P&L.

And then finally, there are ways in which you can charge for these services that also vary, right. You have three options, you can charge for them like a real service with revenues, you can bundle them into your core product as part of your proposition to create more value or you can have a pool of money that people can use this as part of their client incentives to effectively buy these services.

And we do it all those ways, we’re more likely perhaps to bundle them and to charge for them separately and in some cases, we might include them in our incentives. So, there are differences in how we do things then perhaps competitors do both in terms of how we deliver these services as well as where we account for them.

Darrin Peller

You mentioned at a meeting I remember we have one and so while back that your clients have told you that they approach you take where bundle together rather than offers separate services is what they what. And I think you were mentioning how the client might think data have to spend all the rebates and incentives on those other words it was just going right back to that. Can you explain that for folks?

Vasant Prabhu

Yeah. I mean in general we constantly ask our relationship people and sales people when they win or lose what are the reasons they win or lose and of course business doesn’t move back much, share shift them significant in this business. But we rarely hear that the differentiator is services. We also do hear that clients like the opportunity to buy some best grid, right. So, what we like to have is a we have a service you want to be best of grid, because we want that service to be good for our client on its own merits and not because we’re forcing it down their throats, either because we’re telling them, here is some money, you got to spend it on these sets of services. We’ve heard often from clients that, if I want consulting, let me think who I think is the best. And if you’re the best, I’ll pick and we’re more flexible on that because we think clients should be able to decide what’s best for them. So, I would say we are more inclined to do that than to force clients to say…

Darrin Peller

[Here are the] rebate incentives

Vasant Prabhu

Yeah. Just by from us. We like all the services we have to win on their own merit.

Darrin Peller

Right.

Vasant Prabhu

That’s why we’re picking the ones where we are picking the ones where we think we're differentially advantaged that.

Darrin Peller

Now just comment for a minute on real time ACH, and your approach around that and obviously MasterCard by VocaLink, so what are your thoughts on that, opportunity or threat I guess you could say?

Vasant Prabhu

Look I think it's unclear how real time ACH will evolve over time. ACH is now new, it's been around in many countries for a very long time and in most cases doesn't have a lot of traction. So clearly, it's the topic of the moment for a variety of reasons.

Our approach to real time ACH is I would call it multi-phased and multipronged and the first phase and the first prong is Visa Direct, the reason being that I mean, Visa Direct is in many ways of revolution, this is a network in which money only moves one way, it went from your account to somebody else. Visa Direct now allows it to go both ways and so essentially what Visa Direct allows you to do is using our rails and debit credentials you can transfer money between accounts both ways, which enables of course a lot of use cases both in the consumer space as well as in the B2B space.

And the reason we make Visa Direct the direct the first phase and the first prong is because it is the fastest way for us to do account to account, real time payments to make them real on a global basis, we think early next year we’ll have 2 billion debit credentials because we've the largest platform globally, 2 billion debit -- 2 billion people around the world, 2 billion accounts around the world can freely move money between themselves and in some cases we also have set it up where they can move it to non-Visa cards, and non-Visa debit credentials.

So, we're well along that, it's going really well, it enables lots of use cases being used for example to pay Uber drivers or its being used by insurance companies to pay premiums and having to pay when you have an accident, that's prong one.

Prong two is, we can enable a bunch of things that add on to this on a market by market basis to expand the scope of what Visa Direct can do. The problem with a VocaLink based approach is that, VocaLink is now operational in just one market, the UK. And every ACH system around the world is different, everyone is national, everyone -- some of them needs a lot of investment to get them the real time capability, some of them are owned by banks, some of them are owned by the central bank, they have to be available, VocaLink is one answer, there're other alternatives. You need certain levels of flexibility to play in that and our approach is far more flexible. We will do what market -- and none of these rails by the way are proprietary, they are available to everyone.

So, we have flexibility in our model to add in the other prongs, and beyond that we are not tied to any one approach to doing things, and that piece of it sort of building of global network using a technology or a capability like VocaLink, is going to take a long time and you won't be able to do it in every country because every country has their own agenda.

Darrin Peller

How about in general if you’re using ACH direct to a digital wallet, it's come up before, PayPal obviously was doing that and there was [Chanel Choice] there, and we see Amazon showing some signs of that. I will be curious to hear your thoughts over there as a potential risk or anything else?

Vasant Prabhu

I think that it's once again going to be a combination of -- our approach is we’ll enable it, and then it'll compete on the basis of whatever the criteria our people have, so if you can't do it that's a problem, we’ll enable it, we’ll be able to do the same thing, then people will have to evaluate the pros and cons of either options. I mean right now for example, we're enabling Facebook, we're enabling Square, we've enabling Dell, we're enabling Venmo, they're all using Visa Direct, and they do it because they either prefer it or they want to give consumers the choice.

Darrin Peller

A quick comment on B2B, I mean it's an effort that I know you’re still building out, where is Visa on the B2B approach and maybe just virtual payments in commercial?

Vasant Prabhu

I mean we've been out B2B for a long time, there's the traditional B2B that all the card networks have generally played in which is you know the corporate T&E cards and the P cards and that has extended into virtual cards and extended into single use cards and for health care and travel and we’ll keep doing that. What Visa Direct does is allows us now a -- provides a B2B solution in what we would call the small B space. So, any transactions that are, let's call it lower ticket lower value where there's at the other end someone who is a small business and has debit credentials, there's a whole range of use cases enabled there. So, the gig economy, Visa Direct is a great solution to pay Uber drivers for example. So, there's a whole range of new use cases in B2B that we're enabling.

By doing what we're doing with Freedom, we are certainly increasing our capabilities in the middle markets and large markets, once you get to the very large market, I think it's very important not to be seduced by $120 trillion number partly because there's some implication in that that somehow it looks a lot like the consumer business, the consumer business is a very big, the B2C business is a very big, very homogenous business, the B2B business is highly segmented and very different across segments.

The second is that you get to the larger B2B space there's a question mark about what your value added is, because a lot of it becomes outsourcing, people are outsourcing the payable function, is that a business where we have a lot of value to add to. And how much of the B2B business comes with yields that are attractive for our kind of business.

So, there's a lot of complexity here, and I think there's a risk of oversimplifying. Rest assured, we're very focused on it, it is clearly an opportunity, nothing fundamentally changed in that business in the last six to nine months for it to be a bigger or smaller opportunity, and we keep adding to our capabilities there.

Darrin Peller

Just last question from me so if anyone in the audience wants a question after, feel free to think about it now, but from a Blockchain standpoint I mean we've heard a lot of companies even at this conference talking about reduced levels of friction, increased e-times, better security and so I am just curious to hear what your thoughts are around, what Visa is or isn't doing Blockchain and ifs it's a real risk or an opportunity?

Vasant Prabhu

Well I think like everybody else we think what's relevant in the whole crypto discussion is the technology underlying is Blockchain and we've been looking at Blockchain for a while and I would say our technology people know a lot about it, we have a product that is in pilot right now that uses distributed ledger, it's called B2B Connect, it allows for -- it allows companies to do cross border payments using distributed ledger technology essentially using our rails.

My impression so far is there's a lot of experiments going on, but there's no real industrial quality production -- application and production. Everybody is interested, everybody is curious, everybody has launched a bunch of experiments, but nothing yet has gone past that stage. Now we're excited about what we have with B2B Connect, we’ll keep pushing that, it could be in fact a great solution in the long run but we are in the early stages.

Darrin Peller

Alright, see if anyone in the audience has anything to ask.

Darrin Peller

So, as you’re talking of capital allocation before and 1.2 to 1.5 target, why allocate only your free cash flow because just by definition you’re going to be building a lot of cash, and I know you said you need 8 million just for like if there's some random event that happens, it still mathematically you'll building a lot and so why pay for that, if you’re not going to be using it?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I think look I think the 1.2 to 1.5 was a gross debt to EBITDA kind of ratio. We did that at that time because we were looking in a tax regime where offshore cash sort of was trapped, now we found ways to bring a lot of it back, and now of course that's no longer true. And so, we’ll be working with the rating agencies to get a better sense of how they intend to look at cash in the future and whether the net debt to EBITDA ratio is more relevant and whether even at the current ratings we have more capacity than we might have had a year or two ago.

But what you’re saying is a very valid question. At this stage we think we're buying back stock at a pretty healthy clip, partially because we're buying back stock even to pull back some of the stock we issued for the Visa Europe transaction. Clearly, I mean if there's a market dislocation, and we feel that for reasons unrelated to Visa, there's a real sort of mismatch in the valuation between intrinsic value and what it's trading at, we have the flexibility to step things up. We have stepped things up where there have been periods of let's say softness in the market, so we wouldn't rule that out. But at this stage I think what we said about our capital structure and our capital allocation is where we are. That doesn't mean we won't really evaluate it as new facts emerge; the new facts right now are tax laws have changed and we’ll evaluate what that all means for us and frankly I mean if there's a real mismatch versus intrinsic value we would definitely consider doing things that might change where we are in terms of the buyback phase.

Darrin Peller

One quick one, I find it interesting that you’re the backbone to Venmo, curious how you’re earning money from doing that. And how do you see the future in terms of its importance to your company and its ability to use Venmo to pay that traditional credit card places like restaurants and things?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, we don’t get a lot into sort of our partnerships with other people so some detailed questions on Venmo, you should direct to the PayPal people. We're an option available on PayPal as you know, you can use your Visa card, we're an option available on Venmo as rails you can use. It goes back to the arrangement we had with PayPal where they have the ability to -- they have essentially chosen not to steer and you've the flexibility to use the people the card you prefer or the rails you prefer, and that's the kind of relationship we have and we're quite happy with it and it's worked well for the and it's worked well for us and essentially they're providing consumer choice in all the services they provide and we're one of the options.

Darrin Peller

Any last questions? Alright we’ll stop. Thank you very much Vasant.

