Stein Mart's (SMRT) CEO Hunt Hawkins on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Hunt Hawkins - Chief Executive Officer

MaryAnne Morin - President

Gregory Kleffner - Chief Financial Officer

Linda Tasseff - Director of Investor Relations

Analysts

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Stein Mart Inc., Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. In the course of this presentation, statements maybe made as to certain matters that constitute forward-looking information that is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning those factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s fiscal 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2017, and other filings with the SEC.

All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Hunt Hawkins, CEO of Stein Mart.

Hunt Hawkins

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Stein Mart’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings call. With me today are our President, MaryAnne Morin; our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Kleffner and our Director of Investor Relations, Linda Tasseff.

I will begin with some opening comments and then I will turn the call over to MaryAnne, to talk about the improved results we are seeing in our merchandising and marketing areas. Greg will then review our financial results and our outlook.

2017 results reflect our transition to change course from past practices and position us for the future. We have examined and made changes that begun to significantly improve results. We implemented a product selection stage we built around brand lifestyle and price to refresh our assortment with more of the fashion and brands our customer desires.

We reflowed our stores to better highlight our brands and product changes. We improved our inventory management to achieve more profitable sales with higher regular price selling and lower inventory.

We also launched a modernized advertising campaign to promote our brand strategy. As I reflect on all the changes we made I realize just how challenging and complex our issues were and how far we have come in just one year.

With our new practices now in place and business improving, we look forward to positive results in 2018. Clearly the most impactful change we made revolved around our inventory management practices.

We are very pleased with our improved inventory productivity, which was achieved by changing the delivery flow and markdown practices, including taking markdown from a slower selling merchandise more quickly to reduce clearance levels. This has resulted in significantly increased regular price selling and faster inventory turns.

As you can see from our 2017 results however, transitioning to lower and healthier inventories can have a short-term impact on sales and margins. Through the third quarter of 2017 margins were hurt by additional markdowns to clear excess inventory.

Our sales are now much more profitable with the lower clearance level. Our current regular price selling results are strong. However, overall sales are being impacted by lower clearance selling as prior year clearance selling levels were much higher but came with much lower margins.

Before I talk about our future plans, I would like to review some of the highlights of our fourth quarter. While comparable store sales were lower in the fourth quarter, we did have a number of positive accomplishments.

We are very pleased with our 380 basis point gross profit rate expansion for the quarter which added more than $14 million to operating income, driven by better merchandise margins. We kept our inventories controlled in the fourth quarter, ending with 10% lower average store inventories compared to 2016 and will continue to keep them in check.

We also continued to tightly control expenses. Excluding expenses related to this year's additional 53rd week and impairment charges, our expenses in the fourth quarter were lower than last year. Our improved result and inventory reductions allowed us to pay down our borrowings to $26 million lower than last year-end.

And now I would like to talk about our first quarter to-date results and what we expect for spring. Comparable store sales trends through early March are significantly improved, since our spring product began arriving at our resort stores in December and our warm weather markets in January, we have seen significant increases in regular price selling, inventory turn and merchandise margin.

As spring receipts and selling continue to build across the chain, we are seeing similar results. This gives us confidence that comp sales will improve throughout the first half and MaryAnne will talk more about these trends and other factors in a moment.

For Stein Mart the key to growing profitable sales is our focus on compelling regular priced product that flows continuously into our stores. We have substantially accomplished this and supported by the results we are now seeing believe we are positioned for a profitable first quarter and first half.

So now I would like to turn the call over to MaryAnne. In the short-time that she has been with us, she is done a terrific job for our Company and hasn't left a stone unturned in the merchandising and marketing areas. MaryAnne.

MaryAnne Morin

That's great Hunt. In my first year as President of Stein Mart, we have made a number of changes which are beginning to pay off. There are too many to review them all with you today, so I'll highlight just the most significant.

We have recalibrated the entire buying process from beginning to end, we restructured our buying teams to better define responsibilities and reduce duplications. We have implemented a buying model to review all brands through a good, better, best pricing architecture in a classic modern contemporary lifestyle filter.

This has helped us developed a more relevant product mix. Then we reflowed every area of our store in a more organized fashion and modified store signage to highlight our brands better. The last of these will be our home area, which I will discuss in a moment.

We changed our receipt process to continually flow products to promote newness in-stores which have increased inventory turn and regular price selling. And finally, we increased in-season buying to react better to sales and fashion trends and inject more special purchases into our offering.

Next we increased inventory productivity, we returned to healthy returns by reducing overall inventory level. We implemented better clearance practices by softly taking initial markdowns earlier and focusing more on selling rates as opposed to delivery date, and to satisfy omni-demand we added shipments to our fulfillment capabilities to increase overall sales and conversion.

These are just some of the changes we have made over the past year all of which were done to achieve better profitability to improved inventory productivity. We have managed our inventories extremely well during the quarter.

There was consistent to our merchandize that created newness in our stores which increased regular price selling with the specific focus on merchandize delivery to our resort northern California markets in December and January.

This along with better marketing practices allowed us to turn inventories faster and more profitably. These were the most significant factors that contributed to our 380 basis points growth profit expansion for the fourth quarter.

I would like to share with you some of the statistics surrounding this margin growth. Inventory turn was at nearly 20% for the fourth quarter driven by a 13% increase in regular price average weekly sell through and a 4% higher clearance sell through. Regular price selling increased through the quarter with the best results in the month of January at 6% from the new receipts.

Clearance sales for the quarter were 18% lower; however, that was on 31% less inventory. This better mix of more regular price sales and less clearance in the quarter as well as higher mark ups resulted in a overall better margin.

Our inventories were in good shape at the end of the year with average to our inventories down 10%, so in Florida lower levels of clearance will be less of a distractions to customers shopping for free merchandize.

However, as Hunt said, first quarter sales will be impacted by less clearance sales compared to last year, what is key here, however is that regular price sales will drive overall sales improvements and margins will continue to grow due to better inventory mix of lower levels of clearance inventory at the end of the season.

The merchandize categories had performed well above the change for the quarter were dresses, active and internet, ladies collections, men's and accessories also formed above chain. Home décor was the most challenged area as it was in transition to the newly reinvented area being delivered in the first quarter.

Last year, we reset much of the store presentation, the home décor area was last of these resets. Sales and margin in home were lower in 2017 as we reduced inventory and right sized its space as we prepared for a new home store being introduced in the first quarter.

We have completely rebuilt this business with profitability expected to be 30% higher and 30% lower inventory. You will see newness everyday as a result of significant new product introduction. In home décor 75% of our assortment will be new, focused on trends and lifestyle.

In men's we will have more national brands and natural fibers of higher average unit retail prices, I’m happy to say that our customers are responding positively due to the changes we have already delivered.

In e-commerce, sales continue to grow and are being positively impacted by increased traffic to the website from more TV advertising, this tells us that TV has begun to increase our brand awareness.

Organic search at steinmart.com was up nearly 30% for the quarter and was higher during peak advertising week. This trend has continued in the first quarter with the launch of our new Spring TV.

E-commerce demand sales including order shipped from our stores were up nearly 80% for the quarter and represented about 5% of total sales. Other strong e-commerce stats are, customer visits up 34%, conversion was up more than 50 basis points and average order value was up 7%.

At the end of the year, we had 50 store shipping online orders, we added 60 more to the program in February and by the end of the first quarter all of our stores will be able to ship online orders. Using our stores in addition to our dedicated e-commerce warehouse has significantly improved inventory productivity and has given us valuable insights to digital demand.

I'm pleased to share that this month we have added technology that will enable customers to find it in-store. Now customers will be able to look online and identify what is available in their local stores for immediate purchase.

Last fall, we expanded our online assortment and had online exclusive in a number of categories including luxury vintage hand bags from LXR, shoes, denim, women's suits and separates, internet, furniture and electronics, evening informal and gourmet food. For 2018 we have already added fine jewelry and we will be adding big entailments soon.

Next, I would like to update you on advertising campaign launched in September. As we have said, we know that our new and additional TV advertising has increased traffic to our website. We also know that the initial branding methods we used in early fall had a positive impact on the behavior of our core and secondary customers.

When our TV shifted to a more promotional message in the fourth quarter, customers did not respond as well. So, for the spring season with the exception of our 12 hour sale, we have returned to our fashion and branding message. We have more TV advertising this spring compared to last spring and less newspaper spend.

We have a number of new TV commercials therein for spring under our Savings is a Beautiful Thing campaign with 50% more slates of TV that started at the end of February. We have updated the look and feel of our marketing materials and I'm confident the customer will respond positively to the changes.

Looking ahead to 2018. Our merchandising will continue to be focused on national brands, trends and newness. We are very excited about some of our major new brand relapse or spring in trending categories, so come in and take a look. We will be doing more with less, to simplify our business, we reduced the number of vendors, we are doing business with along with our SKU count.

Now, I would save best for last. I would like to talk more about our early spring selling momentum. Earlier I mentioned that we are focused on deliveries to our resorts, Florida and California market during the fourth quarter. You see spring selling begins early in those markets and those results can tell us very quickly if we need to adjust to our spring plan.

In December we delivered spring merchandize to our resort markets and saw an immediate increase in regular price selling. This is a key indicator that tells us we got spring right. As spring merchandise arrives, in our warm weather markets in January we saw similar trends that resulted in positive single-digit comp sales growth in California, and comps that were well ahead of the change in Florida and into Arizona.

Based on these results, our buying teams have already placed reorders. Positive spring selling trends have continued into other markets in February as the spring selling season spreads. This gives us confidence that as warmer weather arrives in other parts of the country and spring selling continues to ramp up we will see similar results. We are encouraged by the clear signs that we are off to a good start for the spring season and I look forward to speaking with you on our first quarter call.

Now, Greg will go over our operating results. Greg, over to you.

Gregory Kleffner

Thanks MaryAnne and good afternoon everyone. Operating income in the fourth quarter was $4.1 million compared to an operating loss of $8.1 million in 2016. Fourth quarter results include non-cash pre-tax asset impairment charges of $3.2 million in 2017 and $1.2 million in 2016.

Excluding these charges, adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter was $7.3 million which was up $14.3 million from the adjusted operating loss of $7 million in 2016. In addition to the asset impairment charges, fourth quarter 2017 results include $2.2 million higher tax expense related to the new Tax Act.

Excluding the asset impairment charges and Tax Act related expense, fourth quarter adjusted net income was $3.7 million or $0.08 per share in 2017, compared to adjusted net loss of $4.2 million or nine cents per share in 2016.

Our reported net loss for the fourth quarter was $400,000 or one cent per diluted share in 2017 compared to $4.9 million or $0.11 per diluted share in 2016. Importantly adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $15.4 million compared to $2.1 million in 2016.

Comparable store sales for the fourth quarter decreased 5.4% about a third of this decrease is due to lower clearance sales. Same-store sales were impacted by declines in transactions, which were driven by traffic and units per transaction. Units per transaction were lower in part from fewer average units in the e-commerce shift from store transaction.

Average unit retail prices were higher as a result of the higher regular price selling in the quarter. Geographically, sales were strongest in the West, Florida and Texas during the quarter with most other areas performing closer or slightly lower than our average overall result.

For the month of February with spring selling underway, our sale trends have improved dramatically compared to last year driven by higher regular price selling offset by lower clearance selling.

Average unit retail prices continued to be higher this February due to the improved full price selling mix which offset lower transactions and units per transaction. Total sales for the fourth quarter were $384.9 million compared to $385.5 million in 2016.

The slight decrease in total sales reflects the comparable store sale decrease mostly offset by sales from our new stores. We have 293 stores opened at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017 and 290 stores at the end of the fourth quarter in 2016.

E-commerce sales for the fourth quarter grew by 33% and lifted comp store sales results by 90 basis points. Including online orders shipped from our stores, e-commerce sales grew 79% for the quarter.

Our online business represented 3.5% of the quarter's total sales or nearly 5% of sales or nearly 5% of sales including shipped from store shipment. Shoe sales were better than for the chain, DSW continues to make our shoe assortments more relevant to our customer and has improved their integration into our promotions.

Even with sales slightly lower, gross profit for the quarter increased $14.5 million to $102.4 million. Our gross profit rate improved 380 basis points to 26.6% of sales compared to 22.8% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Merchandise margin was even higher for the quarter as gross profit includes occupancy costs which were up slightly. The improvement in our merchandise margin and gross profit rate was driven by substantially lower markdowns from stronger regular price selling and more strategic markdown practices.

These factors well more than offset the increased e-commerce fulfillment and shipping costs that were higher due to a significant increase in our online business and especially those shipped from our stores.

SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $98.3 million compared to $96.1 million in 2016. Excluding an estimated $3.2 million of store operating expenses related to this year’s 53rd week and the asset impairment charges from both periods, SG&A expenses decreased $2.9 million for the quarter.

Expenses are lower as a result of cost reduction initiatives and the impact of refining our estimation of the buying and distribution costs allocated to cost of sales. Cost production initiatives were significantly implemented throughout the fourth quarter and will have a greater impact on fiscal 2018.

Cost savings were offset by higher advertising expense, and the largest portion of that was to support the relaunch of our new campaign as the original launch occurred during hurricane Irma. Other increased advertising came from new store advertising and marketing consultant.

For the full fiscal year 2017 income taxes included $1.7 million in higher expense as a result of changes in the new Tax Act. This additional expense includes a $2.4 million valuation allowance against deferred tax asset, net about $700,000 benefit for reduced corporate income taxes on existing net deferred tax assets and liabilities.

It is important to note that the establishment of the valuation allowance does not in any way impact the actual taxes we will pay, or the benefits we will receive from the tax carry forward in the future. The fiscal 2017 effective tax rate was 32.5%. Excluding Tax Act impact the fiscal 2017 rate was 38.3%.

Now I'll touch on results for the year, our net loss for 2017 was $24.3 million or $0.52 per diluted share compared to net income of $400,000 or $0.01 per diluted share in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $7.1 million compared to $44.6 million in 2016.

Total sales for 2017 were $1.32 billion and that's a 3.1% decrease over last year's $1.36 billion. Gross profit for the year was $330.9 million, or 25.1% of sales compared to $359 million or 26.4% of sales last year.

The lower rate for this year is primarily due to the impact of higher occupancy cost with our lower sales. Preopening costs were $2.2 million in 2017 including $700,000 in gross profit and $1.5 million in SG&A. SG&A expenses for 2017 were $362.2 million compared to $355.4 million in 2016.

Excluding store operating expenses related to this year's 53rd week and asset impairment charges from both years SG&A was $355.2 million in 2017, compared to $354 million in 2016. The slightly higher expense includes higher operating expenses from new stores, higher advertising expense and other cost increases.

Increases were mostly offset by expense savings from cost reduction initiatives, the favorable impact for refining our estimation of the buying and distribution cost allocated to inventories during the fourth quarter and lower expense for legal settlements compared to last year.

Now taking a look at the balance sheet. Inventories at the end of 2017 were $270 million compared to $291 million at the end of last year. As Hunt indicated, average inventory per store was down 10% compared to last year's fourth quarter. This isn't as much as the third quarter 20% decline, because we have started to anniversary the beginnings of our initial inventory reduction efforts.

Capital expenditures were $21.2 million for 2017 compared to $42.4 million in 2016, capital expenditures were lower this year due a reduction in non-critical store remodel and IT investments.

We are currently planning 2018 capital spend of approximately $10 million. Capital expenditures will be lower in 2018 due to fewer new stores and lower IT spending as we are being as efficient as possible with our investments.

Borrowings under our credit facility and other short-term borrowings were a $156 million at the end of 2017, compared to 182 million at the end of last year. The lower borrowings were due to lower inventories, lower capital expenditures and well managed working capital.

As announced today, we have closed on a $50 million term loan with Gordon Brothers Finance Company. In connection with this we have amended our Wells Fargo credit agreement to provide for the repayment of the $25 million First-In Last-Out or FILO portion of that agreement.

All of the proceeds from this new term loan have been used to pay down borrowing under the credit agreement, including the FILO portion. This increases our availability under the credit agreement by up to $25 million and brings our current cash and unused availability to over $60 million. This transaction shows the confidence of our lending partners have in our business.

Our 2018 availability has been impacted by credit restraints from certain of our vendors and their factors. As our operating results improve like they did in the fourth quarter and like we believe they will keep doing, we expect that these restraints will lessen.

Now I would like to review our first half 2018 outlook. We expect the following items to influence our business in the first half 2018 as compared to the first half of 2017. We anticipate flat to low single-digit increases in comparable sales with regular price sales increasing at a higher rate.

We expect gross profit expansion of approximately 200 basis points, we think SG&A expenses will be slightly lower. The first half of 2018 includes higher variable e-commerce and advertising expenses. Excluding these expenses SG&A will be approximately $8 million lower compared to the first half of 2017.

Interest expense is estimated to be $2 million higher and based on the above, we expect our first half operating income will be in excess of $8 million, most of which will occur in the first quarter. This compares to an operating loss of $11.5 million in the first half of 2016.

Before I turn the call back over to Hunt, I would like to comment on our stock price and concerns over the possibility of being be listed by NASDAQ. Yesterday, we were notified by NASDAQ that March 12th was the 30th day that our stock traded under $1.

This starts a six month period during which we remain listed and can return to compliance with the listing rules when our stock price returns to $1 or more for 10 consecutive trading days. With our expected 2018 results, we feel good about being in compliance with NASDAQ listing rules during that timeframe. Hunt.

Hunt Hawkins

Thank you, Greg. In summary, we have made dramatic improvements to our business and are now beginning to a positive results. The significance of our changes and the progress we have made in the fourth quarter is evident.

Our inventory management is exactly where it needs to be, our lower inventory levels are far more productive and at better mix of higher regular price selling with lower clearance selling has greatly improved our profitability.

With better selection and buying practices in place along with changes in store presentation to showcase our brand, our merchandise looks great, and is turning more quickly. Our advertising campaign with its new branding message and additional TV exposure is beginning to impact customer behavior and is driving customers to our website. We are confident this will spread to our stores.

And lastly, we are building our e-commerce business with expanded online assortments, and exclusive offerings and satisfying the increased demand through our new and expanding ship-from-store program.

It’s been great to see these improved results billed through the early spring and while we feel much better about the state of our business today, our improvements will be ongoing. We will continue working to position our Company for long-term success and look forward to serving our loyal customers for many years to come.

This will conclude today's call. I'm hopeful the information that we have shared with you today gives you the same confidence we have in our prospects for 2018. Of course, we are always available to answer any questions you may have.

To reach us you can call our Director of Investor Relations, Linda Tasseff. The contact information is included on our earnings release and posted on our website. So, thank you all for joining us today and we look forward to talking with you next quarter.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.