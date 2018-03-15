Corindus Vascular Robotics' (CVRS) CEO Mark Toland on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVRS) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Carrie Mendivil - IR

Mark Toland - President and CEO

David Long - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Andrew Ranieri - Stifel Nicolaus & Company

Josh Jennings - Cowen & Co

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Sarah, and I'll be your operator on this call. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that this call is being recorded today, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, and will be available on the Investor Relations section of Corindus Vascular Robotics website at www.corindus.com. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Carrie Mendivil of Gilmartin [ph] Group. Please go ahead.

Carrie Mendivil

Thank you, Sarah, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Corindus are Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Long, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, Corindus released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, are examination of historical operating trends and our future financial and operating expectations, including the expected timing of our commercial acceleration of robotic-assisted vascular interventions and our estimates of future robotic programs, estimates of certain types market we are targeting, timing of initiation of preclinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals and anticipated collaborations, are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and descriptions of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Corindus disclaims any intention or obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, March 14, 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Toland.

Mark Toland

Thank you, Carrie. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. 2017 was a transformational year for Corindus. We strengthened our leadership team, refined our commercial strategy and advanced our technology meaningfully. With these pillars in place, and as we closed out the year, we have started to see momentum build which is yielding corporate and hospital partnerships with industry-leading entities, KOL support and early commercial success. We realized 9.7 million in revenue in 2017 and grew our GRX installed base to 33 systems worldwide with 31 of those systems in the US over a nine-month period.

We also continue to invest in our technology roadmap and to enhance our capabilities and bring the benefits of this technology to a broader patient population. To that end, we recently announced that the CorPath GRX System received FDA 510(k) clearance for use in peripheral vascular interventions. We also recently announced that FDA 510(k) clearance was received for the CorPath GRX System's platforms first automated robotic movement. Furthermore, we made important strides in identifying potential alliances with the recent announcement of Medtronic as an education partner.

We expect this as well as our Investor partners, Philips and Boston Scientific and distribution partners, Mitsubishi Health and MicroPort to further advance our goal of driving widespread implementation of vascular robotic programs which streamlined workflow for hospitals, improve outcomes for patients and benefit interventalists and their teams.

As we look ahead at 2018, we are continuing with active discussions with over 60 hospital partners. Our pipeline continues to expand and we are encouraged by our growing momentum. Our commercial strategy is gaining traction and we are increasingly confident that CorPath's value proposition is being appreciated by potential customers everywhere.

Our revenue trajectory and prospects for growth remained quite positive, and we expect to average double-digit system installations in 2018. We are increasingly confident in our platform and our ability to partner with hospitals in the creation of robotic programs and in our ability to expand our installed base. As I mentioned at the top of the call, we recently announced that the CorPath GRX System received FDA 510(k) clearance for use in peripheral vascular interventions, making the CorPath GRX the first and only FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to both percutaneous coronary and peripheral vascular interventions.

Peripheral artery disease or PAD is a serious and often under-diagnosed circulatory condition that affects arteries carrying blood to the lower extremities. It is estimated that 8.5 million people in the United States are living with PAD. In 2017, peripheral procedures were estimated to be a $3.4 billion market. And as estimated that by 2020, 1 million PAD procedures will be performed annually in the United States. Within three days of this clearance, the first robotic-assisted peripheral procedure were successfully performed by Dr. Joseph Ricotta at Delray Medical Center, in Delray Beach, Florida, our tenant facility.

We are privileged to partner with Dr. Ricotta, Delray Beach Medical Center and other outstanding physicians committed to using state-of-the-art technology to provide the best treatment to patients. The ability to treat patients with PAD using CorPath GRX is a significant step forward as we expand the use of our technology beyond PCI. The new indication aligns with our objective to provide more patients access to the benefits of precision robotic treatment.

In the coming quarters, we look forward to building robotic-assisted peripheral clinical evidence developing robust training education programs and penetrating the peripheral opportunity within existing accounts to set a solid foundation for commercial acceleration in 2018. We also recently announced that CorPath GRX System received FDA 510(k) clearance for the first automated robotic movement designed for the GRX platform.

This proprietary software feature named rotate on retract, or ROR is the first automated robotic movement in the technique series for the CorPath GRX platform. It allows the operator to quickly navigate to a target lesion by automatically rotating the guidewire point upon joystick retraction. Preclinical data presented at TCT conference in 2017 demonstrate a significant reduction in wiring time among the highly experienced group of physicians when comparing robotic wiring versus robotic wiring without ROR.

Following the software's CE Mark approval in January 2018, Dr. Arif Noriana and Dr. Safia Al Khaja of Al Qassimi Hospital in Dubai, performed the first PCI procedure using ROR. Last week, Dr. Nelson Bernardo, Medical Director of the Peripheral Vascular Laboratory at MedStar Heart Institute in Washington DC performed a robotic-assisted peripheral intervention utilizing ROR which was broadcast live at the CRT meetings, the Cardiovascular Research Technology Meeting in Washington DC.

FDA clearance of this new software features -- feature marks the first step on our path of full autonomous navigation. Over the next several years, we'll focus on automating the techniques of world-class physicians to make them available to every hospital with the vascular robotic program. We believe artificial intelligence through procedural automation will increase the value of robotics in the cath lab by reducing variability of treatment and procedural time and has the opportunity to improve the overall quality of patient care.

As we discussed throughout last year, the enhancements of GRX enabled widespread robotic usage. For the first quarter -- for the second quarter in a row, we sold a record number of cassettes shipping 435 cassettes in Q4, a 23% increase sequentially. In the quarter, the average number of cassettes shipped per GRX System per month increased over a 130% compared to the average number of cassettes shipped per system per month in the year ago period using our first generation system.

Over the past two quarters, more than 90% of the cassettes shipped have been driven by our installed base of CorPath GRX Systems. On average, sites have upgraded -- sites that have upgraded have increased the percentage of PCI procedures performed robotically by nearly 50%. We are encouraged to see how the added benefits of CorPath GRX can drive utilization and treat a broader patient population.

We are making important progress in building strategic alliances with the recently announced educational collaboration with Medtronic that will advance our goal of improving patient outcomes and access to care. In partnership with Medtronic, we are sponsoring a course series at multiple leading hospitals to educate interventional cardiologists on transradial access techniques and robotic-assisted vascular interventions.

The course series is designed to familiarize participants with the operations and capability of robotic-assisted PCI, using the CorPath GRX System and to instruct physicians on the benefits of transradial access and the products available there specifically designed to support transradial procedures.

The first of its kind course series will be a highly effective tool for educating forward-looking physicians interested in expanding their transradial skills and adopting robotics into their practice. Transradial access is associated with reduced incidence of procedural complications, including major bleeding and vascular complications, reducing hospitalization and improved patient experience. Specifically, left transradial access has additional benefits for certain patients, including those who have previously undergone coronary artery bypass grafting or CABG, and those who are right-hand dominant.

Combining robotics with transradial access can increase the precision of step positioning, which may improve patient outcomes. We are excited to work in partnership with Medtronic on educational initiatives that put into place the benefits for robotic-assisted transradial procedures. This synergy of technology and best-in-class care is transforming outcomes for cardiovascular patients while maximizing the benefits of this value-based cure model for hospitals.

We are also committed to expanding the depth of clinical research around robotics. Earlier this year, we announced a preclinical study in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic that will further explore the capabilities and use of remote robotic treatment for PCI, also known as tele-stenting. Mayo Clinic received a $3.3 million grant from the Leona and Harry Helmsley Charitable Trust to support the first step of a multi-phase, multi-year development program to explore tele-stenting as a solution to the geographic and workforce barriers that exist to provide needed PCI therapy to rural and underserved populations across the globe.

We are now embarking on our first animal lab that is expected to enable a first in human remote procedure in early 2019. While PCI is the initial focus for this development, our long-term goal is to extend this capability to remote treatment for endovascular disease, acute stroke and neuro procedures.

Finally, looking ahead around the opportunity to broaden the cardiovascular robotics market through global expansion, our primary goal is to focus on our opportunity here in the US, however, we are excited about the budgeting worldwide robotic market and our feeling interest from India, Japan, China, the Middle East and the UK.

During the fourth quarter, we installed our first commercial CorPath GRX System outside of the US, in India and Dubai. The first system was placed by our partner, MicroPort to the Apex Heart Institute in Ahmedabad, India. Apex Heart is a state-of-the-art Cardiology Center developing the region's first cardiovascular robotic program.

The Institute's Chairman and Chief Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Tejas Patel is a global key opinion leader and pioneer of transradial access techniques who has trained over 5,000 physicians on his techniques over the course of his career. We are partnering with Apex Heart to develop a global center of excellence that will train interventionalists on robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions.

Within three days of the GRX installation, Dr. Patel completed the institution's first-robotic procedure via left dorsal transradial access. Their team has completed over 100 procedures since the systems' installation in mid-December. We look forward to working with Dr. Patel and his team at Apex Heart as we introduced precision vascular robotics to this new and growing market. We're also continuing to make progress in Japan, and expect PMDA approval sometime in the first half of 2018, which will open in the Japanese market with the PCI opportunity of 250,000 annual procedures.

Before I turn the call over to David, I want to take a moment to welcome Jim Tobin to our Board of Directors. Jim previously served as Chief Executive Officer for Boston Scientific from March 1999 to July 2018 and has had a transformational effect on the healthcare industry. His extensive experience leading key medical companies through tremendous growth and diversification will be incredibly valuable as we continue to accelerate our business. We look forward to Jim's contributions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David Long to provide more detail on our financials. David?

David Long

Thanks, Mark and good afternoon, everyone. Revenue for the three months ended December 31st, 2017 totaled $4.2 million compared to 0.5 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenue in the quarter was driven primarily by CorPath GRX Systems and capital upgrade sales.

Our US installed base increased to 33 CorPath GRX Systems as of the end of Q4, up from 23 systems or 43% from the end of Q3. With the addition of 6 new system installations and 4 purchased upgrades in the quarter. These 33 CorPath GRX Systems accounted for over 90% of all CorPath cassettes shipped for revenue in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $1.2 million, compared to negative $1.1 million in the same period of the prior year. SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $7.2 million compared to 5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to increased compensation and travel expenses associated primarily with incremental commercial headcount and investment in our medical education and international sales initiatives.

R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $2.1 million compared to 2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The reduction was primarily due to CorPath GRX System development costs in 2016 that did not repeat in 2017. Net loss from operations for the period totaled $8.0 million compared to a net loss of 9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. We ended the fourth quarter of 2017 with $17.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Before turning to our thoughts on 2018, I want to call out another item. While we are working to fix, there is a small risk that we may report in the 10-K filing, a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting. The issue is related to potentially not receiving on our third-party hosting providers, external audit of its IT general controls over our ERP system. This report may not be complete and the audit may not be available prior to us filing our Form 10-K.

Therefore, we may not have evidence that those controls were effective between February and December of 2017. This did not result in any identified in the statements in our current or previously reported financial statements. We are in the process of developing a remediation plan if one should be required.

Now turning to our thoughts on 2018, as Mark mentioned, we are continuing to expand our pipeline through active discussions with over 60 hospital partners. We expect to average double-digit system installations in 2018.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mark Toland.

A - Mark Toland

Thank you, David. In summary, our platform is strong, our pipeline is robust and we are confident in our ability to meaningfully ramp our installed base of GRX Systems and transform the cardiovascular robotic space. As we enter 2018, we expect continued traction and rising momentum as the year progresses with several milestones in our sites including Japan approval, the robotic-assisted PCI, clarity on the potential China commercialization and non-dilutive capital strategy, and further evolution of our GRX platform to include enhanced technology allowing for automated movement.

Our focus remains clear. To drive widespread implementation of cardiovascular robotic programs we streamline workflow for hospitals, improve outcomes for patients and benefit interventionalists and their teams worldwide. We look forward to updating you on our progress and during future calls.

We'll now open the call up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Rick Wise from Stifel. Your line is open.

Andrew Ranieri

Hi, Mark and David, it's Drew Ranieri on for Rick tonight. Just to start, Mark, you highlighted 60 potential hospital customers. Could you just help us define what stage those potential customers are in and have they just demoed GRX or are they further along the stage? And in that 60 potential customers, are they just focused on the PCI application are they also interested in peripheral?

Mark Toland

Hey, Drew. Nice to hear from you. Great questions. So we categorized these 60 customers beyond the demo stage and into the capital selling approval stage. So they've gone to a course, they've -- they understand exactly the value robotics, they've seen it and use that at training facility, and then they're currently in the process of acquiring capital funds and getting approved by their committees for installation over the course of the coming months and quarters. So that's how we define these particular 60 customers in the funnel beyond just call it, inter stage more in the -- the purchasing stage.

And then when you assess the PCI versus peripheral, 95% of them are looking at this for PCI and I think this opportunity for us is to look at it beyond just PCI and peripheral for these institutions that are considering and bringing robotics in and it only improves the value proposition to be able to do more procedures in that hospital then just PCIs into PCI and peripheral and it brings more stakeholders to the table for an increase level of commitment by multiple specialties to build robotic program. So, we're just getting started with peripheral and we're excited about that opportunity in 2018, but that funnel is primarily all PCI.

Andrew Ranieri

Got it. And within that 60 potential hospital customer funnel, should we be thinking that these could represent multiple GRX System orders and just kind of help us reconcile that with maybe just your comments on double-digit placements on a quarterly basis for 2018?

Mark Toland

Yeah. If you take a look at the trend, we typically see about half of our customers are ordering multiple robots. So it could be two, it could be three, but usually when we're starting up a program about half of them will buy them in multiple quantities. So use that as a general reference. We continue to see that trend because most busy institutions, they've got three, four, five interventional suites and now that we've got peripheral approval there likely will consider acquiring a peripheral robot as well.

So, that's encouraging for us because you're talking about multiple systems installed in these programs, and I'm a firm believer that in order to build a program, you've got to think about buying multiple systems and really commit to robotics in your practice. So, I would say, I will continue to use the perimeter of half. And when we say, double-digits in 2018, if you take a look at our trend in 2017, we did 33 robots in about three quarters, so if you -- you take that type of math and that's really what we're talking about in 2018.

Andrew Ranieri

Okay. And then just over 2017 you upgraded 19 systems, the GRX from the prior generation, and I think at peak there was maybe 45 systems of the CorPath got 200 out there. So, in 2018, are there still opportunities to upgrade some of those order systems to new generation GRX. I mean, do we -- if that's the case, do we kind of think that the fourth quarter rate is the right go-forward ballpark?

Mark Toland

Yeah, in terms of upgrades, I really feel like we're almost done. If we add up all column onesies and twosies, that trickle in 2018, I think that that's probably what we'll see. But we spent a lot of time in 2017, particularly in Q2 and Q3. Just going to the people who know robotics well and see and what we had with GRX.

We're very pleased with the performance of the product and the fact that we control all the devices in the body now, like the wire, the balloon/stent catheter and the guide catheter we're finding that it can really tackle some of the most complex cases that physicians see on a daily basis. So, that was our goal in 2017, and I don't really see some of these other previous CorPath users as a big part of our plan for 2018. If anything, it's less than a handful.

Andrew Ranieri

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Mark Toland

Yeah. No problem, Drew.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Jennings from Cowen & Company. Your line is open. Josh Jennings from Cowen & Company. Your line is open.

Josh Jennings

Hi. Thanks. I had you on mute. I appreciate you've taken the questions here, and congrats on the progress. I wanted to start off, if I could, by asking about some of the -- I guess technology in or system enhancements that we should be expecting of the next 12 months to 24 months, you've had the ROR approval, how should we be thinking about kind of continue to add on in front of -- from generation three?

Mark Toland

Yeah. Hey, Josh. Thanks for the question and good seeing you earlier today too. Yeah. We would like to launch an automation software algorithm. Our goal is one every 6 months. So we just got approval for this one and we've installed it in Dubai, we've installed in India, we've had three installments in the US and we've gotten rate reviews over it. The physicians are doing a really complex work we did a really impressive tight case the other day were -- they're going back and forth with the RoR on, and got through the lesion about the five second where they were unable to do it manually.

So really impressive automation stuff that the physician controls, it's not doing it on its own, so the physician controls the automation in this one. And then we want to develop a series of one every six months that leads up to full automation in a period of time, that we are going to allow our physician to kind of point and click that if they wanted to go the distal end of a vessel, then they just hit that distal end and the wire starts to move in that direction on its own.

So, I look at lot of our enhancements over the course of the next 12 month window very software related, very algorithmic related and also very integrated related. We also continue to look for opportunities to bring it advanced imaging capabilities like what we did a few months ago with HeartFlow CT-FFR coming to the cockpit at William Beaumont and Baylor and we continue to look for opportunities like that.

But that would be the short-term horizon. And then also comment a little bit on our remote capabilities. So I mentioned that in 2018, we'll be doing our preclinical work with Mayo. So technically if that goes well, we'll be ready to do our first in man relatively quickly afterwards.

And depending upon what country you look at globally, we could have an opportunity to get regulatory approval for remote a shorter period of time just based upon the sheer needs of those patient populations in those developing country dynamics. So, I would point your attention to those two things in the short-term.

Josh Jennings

Thanks for that. If I could follow-up just on the high level color on expectations from 2018, should we be thinking about any seasonality from Q4 to Q1 or any type of cadence through the course of Q1 to Q4 '18 in regards that averaging out of 10 system install the quarter or double-digit I should say?

Mark Toland

Yeah, it's really hard to predict right now, Josh, it's a great question. I don't really have a good beat on that the robotics market in general is continues to be lumpy as we all know, I'd like the tailwinds behind the level of interest we have and the progression that we're making in the buying cycles in some of these hospitals and the physician interest is at an all-time high. But our predictability around evenness over the course of the quarters and even through 2018 is just too tough to call right now.

Josh Jennings

Understood. And I just want -- my last question, I apologize if it was already reviewed, but just within the sales funnel in those active discussions you're having with potential hospital customers. Can you give us a breakdown of what types of hospitals that you are and you know these major academic centers majority of them are they community hospitals, is it kind of a well-rounded kind of blend if you will? Thanks for taking the questions.

Mark Toland

Yeah, great question, Josh. The phenotype for these customers is a mix. We see half of them being academically oriented and then the other half being more focused on differentiating their hospital with robotics and allowing their physicians to enhance the quality of care just because they believe in a robotic approach.

And the -- we see that anybody -- any hospital that has invested and really feels keenly about robotics programs of across multiple specialties, including maybe orthopedics, spine and/or surgery are very interested in advancing their robotic approach across all specialties in the hospital. So we're reaping the rewards of that that tailwind as well. So great questions and thanks for asking, Josh.

Okay. So with that, we'll finish up the call. And thanks to everybody for dialing in. And really appreciate your interest in Corindus as we march into 2018. Thanks again.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.