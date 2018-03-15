A Tale Of 3 Retails REITs: Part 2

On paper, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) offers income investors the complete package. However, the latest earnings call showed clear signs of business fundamentals deteriorating, which, if allowed to accelerate for a prolonged period, could stunt and eventually threaten dividend growth. Management insists, however, that their years of experience and conversations with tenants give them a strong "instinct" that business fundamentals will improve soon. Despite the real challenges facing the business model, given SKT's large margin of safety, proven track record, and considerable competitive advantages, I believe they are worthy of an investment at current price/yield levels.

Tanger's juicy dividend yield (~6.25%) looks even fatter when considering the company's P/FFO of ~10 and AFFO payout ratio just over 50%, showing that its dividend has considerable room to grow. This seems especially likely considering its lengthy history (24 straight years) of dividend hikes. With no remerchandising or development projects planned for 2018 or 2019, the company will be generating plenty of free cash flow to allocate to growing the dividend over the next couple of years.

Long term, the dividend outlook looks solid as well, as SKT boasts a strong and flexible balance sheet, a buyback program, experienced management, and a strong core property portfolio backed by competitive advantages that have stood the test of time. With no major financial obligations until 2020 and a consistent track record of pushing out maturity dates while reducing interest rates on debt, Tanger is and should be able to continue enjoying considerable financial flexibility to be able to respond opportunistically to accretive acquisitions and development projects as they become available.

Its buyback program gives the company another avenue to strengthen its cash flow positioning in support of long-term dividend growth and shareholder value creation by enabling the company to decrease its share count considerably while yields are at decade highs.

This gives Tanger considerable "bang for its buck" in reducing total dividend payouts and enables management to increase the dividend per share without raising the payout ratio, effectively lengthening the dividend growth runway. It also increases the amount of FFO per share at a time when management has stated that it has a strong conviction that its shares are undervalued. Given the struggles the retail industry is having currently (and the corresponding lack of accretive acquisition and development opportunities), the significant price dip/yield rise, its plans to continue growing its dividend, and the considerable balance sheet flexibility enjoyed by Tanger, buybacks seem like a prudent way to grow shareholder earnings at this time.

Beyond the strong numbers, however, Tanger also boasts an experienced management team, including its CEO Steven Tanger. The family name connection to the REIT indicates his strong commitment to the company and its brand image. He and his team have developed a business model that enjoys the competitive advantages of providing a high-quality shopping experience in well-maintained, modern properties at industry-leading affordability for both consumers and tenants. Though occupancy costs have risen steadily in recent years, finally reaching double digits last year, SKT still enjoys the position as the low-cost leader for tenants while also still providing strong sales per square foot (though this has also been declining in recent years). Not only is this business model attractive to tenants in a booming economy, it is even more attractive in a recession when retailers and shoppers are more eager than ever to minimize costs. Companies looking to close stores to improve operating efficiency are more likely to look at other properties before closing their Tanger footprint and, with Tanger's low-price guarantee, shoppers wanting to enjoy a high-quality atmosphere while hunting for bargains are likely to frequent their outlets. This explains why Tanger was able to continue growing its dividend through the Great Recession and is widely considered recession-resistant.

These advantages, along with their reputation for maintaining high occupancy rates across each property (thereby creating a customer traffic network effect that attracts tenants to their properties and enables them to increase their rent upon lease renewals, though this growth has also begun declining due to declines in sales per square foot and increasing cost of occupancy), have created a strong core property group with exceptional performance: Their top 15 (out of 44 total) properties generate nearly 60% of portfolio NOI and enjoyed same center NOI growth of 3% in 2017. This is great news for the dividend's security because it means that essentially their entire dividend is covered by their core properties which continue to enjoy strong growth. They could theoretically lose all 29 of their non-core performing properties and still maintain their current dividend with a decent prospect for growth.

With all of this good news, why are shares declining so rapidly?

As alluded to earlier in this article, the business model is beginning to show noticeable signs of decline. Due to declining sales per square foot and bankruptcies in the retail industry, the company's ability to raise rents on lease renewals is decelerating. This is particularly due to an influx of numerous short term (1 year or less) lease renewals with financially troubled tenants. Same center NOI is projected to decline for the first time in a long time this year, while accretive growth opportunities in the industry appear non-existent in the short term. Essentially, Tanger's current portfolio appears under siege and is beginning to show cracks.

Tanger's management believes that this is simply another cycle similar to the post dot com bubble and post financial crisis situations of the past. However, as one analyst noted on the latest earnings call, those were macro-economic related while this decline is taking place in a booming economy and is therefore more likely influenced by the rise of ecommerce at the expense of traditional bricks and mortar shopping. This is a permanent trend rather than a temporary cycle. In response, management insisted that it has a "strong instinct" that the business environment will rebound for their outlets. While it is hard to argue that bricks and mortar retail will not continue losing ground to online shopping, in management's defense, they do have direct access to consumer data at their properties as well as conversations with their tenants, both of which, they believe indicate that these short term, lower-cost leases are due to bankruptcy restructurings from tenants rather than declining sales per square foot on their properties. Furthermore, their outlet shops still provide the lowest cost of occupancy while serving as "either the most profitable or one of the most profitable divisions" of their tenants' corporations. Additionally, most of their tenants are still growing their businesses, their troubled tenant watch list has halved in size since last year, and they have invested heavily in their properties to keep them fresh with enhanced food and product offerings, increasing customer convenience and stay time. Finally, management states that these short term leases should be viewed as a stop-gap business preservation move rather than a sign of the beginning of a long-term decline, stating:

We are convinced that we are starting to see some positive momentum from out tenant partners...we are having extremely positive meetings with existing tenant partners...the reaction is much mor epositive that it's been 90 days ago or certainly a year ago...we sense the market is turning...we feel confident that we will be able to replace these short term deals with longer terms deals when they expire.

In fact, they believe that this down period will serve to thin the herd and enable them to emerge in a relatively stronger position within the outlet and retail space than before, stating that the have the liquidity to maintain their properties and remerchandise them as necessary to adjust to changes within the retail industry, while competitors do not.

Investor Takeaway

The declines at Tanger are unmistakable and I am not buying their claim that this downturn is just like the previous ones. Online shopping is hear to stay and will continue growing rapidly in the years to come (just look at Amazon's sky-high P/E ratio to see where the vast majority of consensus is on the growth runway for ecommerce), which will likely have a negative impact on Tanger's business performance in spite of its numerous competitive advantages. However, management does have a point that it is in a strong competitive and financial position relative to rivals in the space, many of its tenants continue to perform well and grow, and Amazon's move into bricks and mortar retail validates the role that physical store retail will play well into the future. Given their long-standing relationships with tenants, quality tenant portfolio, financial strength, competitive price positioning, experienced management team committed to the long-term well-being of the company, and disciplined restraint to avoid overbuilding and establish a high-performing core portfolio, SKT appears well-positioned to survive in the new retail environment. While the business model will likely have to adjust to a flattening of long-term growth trends and even a choppy year or two of performance due to a reshuffling in the tenant mix in the wake of ecommerce disruption, Tanger has what it takes to survive and even thrive in the future of retail. Certainly, shares are not worthy of the same multiple they commanded a few years ago. However, their current valuation and dividend numbers imply a significant margin of safety. Though the challenges and adjustments facing the company appear just as great as Kimco's (KIM), their dividend yield is not quite as attractive, making KIM the better bargain right now for income investors. However, SKT's dividend yield, growth runway, and sustainability are still very attractive at these levels, making it a strong buy as well.

