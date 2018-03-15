Why Slack In The Labor Market Is Glorious For Stocks - Jobs Report

Stocks celebrated the Employment Situation Report on Friday March 9, because it showed strong job creation while putting last month’s concerns about labor market inflation to rest. But do you know why Goldilocks reappeared? It was because of slack in the labor market. It’s a glorious thing for stocks because until it comes out, equity investors get the best possible environment to work with.

Jobs Report Serves Stocks

In case you missed it, the Employment Situation Report for February was glorious, and it sent the broad market indexes all superbly higher last Friday, March 9.

Relative Sector Security Friday 03-09-18 Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) +1.7% SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +1.7% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) +1.8% PowerShares QQQ (Nasdaq: QQQ) +1.9% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) +1.6%

Jobs Report Details

Nonfarm payrolls grew by an astounding 313K in February, surpassing economists’ expectations for 205K. It was an astounding result because of how far along we are in the business cycle. Most economists believe we are at or near full employment (me too), a point where new job additions should be somewhere closer to 125K. This sort of growth is only possible due to slack in the labor market.

The good news did not stop with nonfarm payrolls, and the closer I look, the more obvious it is that slack is indeed still present. The prior month’s nonfarm payrolls were revised higher to 239K, from 200K at initial reporting. That is like back-to-back home runs, if we may use a baseball analogy this close to opening day.

As we would prefer, jobs created by the private sector drove the gains, with private nonfarm payrolls increasing by 287K in February. Given his interest in domestic manufacturing, the president must have enjoyed that manufacturing jobs are on the rise, gaining by 31K in February, against economists’ expectations for only 17K, and surpassing January’s 25K (revised upward from 15K).

We all expected job growth would be strong, partly thanks to tax reform and the humming economy. Still, investors had their ears up for what the data might signal about wage inflation. Last month, you see, the reported 2.9% annual increase in average hourly earnings surprised economists and set investors selling stocks on fear of inflation, or rather, what the Fed might do about it. This month, though, average hourly earnings set those emotions at ease. Average hourly earnings was reported up just 0.1% month-to-month and 2.6% on an annual basis. That news served stocks wonderfully, and I believe was attributable to slack in the labor market.

Slack in the Labor Market

The first sign of slack in the labor market came in the unemployment rate, which was unchanged at 4.1% in February, versus January. That was surprising to economists, who had set their consensus forecast a tenth of a percent lower at 4.0%. Given the super growth in nonfarm payrolls, which is part of a running trend, we would have expected the unemployment rate to decrease this month. The reason it did not is because of slack in the labor market that is being consumed by employers now. In other words, the strength of the economy is drawing in Americans to the workforce. So more people are employed now (+785K in February), even as the unemployment rate holds steady.

But we have more than just this evidence of slack. In fact, there is hard evidence in the jobs report. Firstly, we can look to the labor force participation rate, which improved in February to 63.0%, up from 62.7% in January. Economists expected participation to hold steady in February. And it’s important to note that the labor force expanded by 806K, while the civilian noninstitutional population expanded by just 154K.

With baby boomers retiring, the participation rate is expected to be decreasing, but that is not what is happening. So where are the new workers coming from? Well, discouraged workers, or people who had previously lost confidence that there was a job for them, decreased significantly in February (down 78K). That is a sign of demand for labor and an enthusing economy. I expect that all sectors of labor are drawing workers into the market, including from retirees, high school and college graduates, and all races and ethnicities. In fact, this data shows that every measured major segment of the population saw an improved participation rate in February. Also, more Americans with disabilities looked for and found work in February, with both the participation rate (0.3 percentage point) and the unemployment rate (1.6 percentage point) improving through the month.

Finally, another strong signal for the economy came in the distribution of unemployment as detailed in duration of unemployment data. First, take note that the measure of those unemployed Americans who have been without a job for 27 weeks or longer decreased to its lowest level of the last 12 months, and was down 26% from last February. Also, it is important to note that the longer-term unemployed (27 weeks or longer) are decreasing as a percentage of total unemployed, while at the same time, the average and median terms (in weeks) of unemployment are also decreasing.

Those unemployed for 27 weeks or longer accounted for 20.7% of the unemployed population in February, versus 21.5% in January and 23.8% last year. Those unemployed for less than 5 weeks increased to 37.2% from 34.4% in January and 29.5% a year ago. That is not alarming because the average duration in terms of weeks of unemployment is improving, to 22.9 weeks in February from 24.1 in January and 25.1 a year ago. While I haven’t measured it, I bet there is a skew for duration to somewhere between the beginning and end of unemployment benefits payments under normal conditions, as some take a paid for break before seriously looking for new work but start to get seriously concerned toward the end of benefits payments.

Another good sign is in the fact that “job leavers” increased in February, to 780K (11.6% of total unemployed), from 716K (10.9%) in January, though it was 803K (but 10.2% of total) last year. When the labor market is so fruitful that an increasing percentage of Americans feel confident they’ll find new work if they leave their current job (and act on it), that is, ironically a good sign.

Where the Jobs Are

The jobs are coming from all the right areas indicative of economic strength, and leaving other areas where folks might do so to find more lucrative employment. For instance, while farming, fishing and forestry saw a significant increase in unemployment, construction and extraction occupations saw a decrease in unemployment. Installers and deliverers are in demand, as indicated by the data, as are servicers (think waitresses and store clerks). And the president will like the fact that “producers” (of goods) are increasingly employed. Finally, demand for temporary workers and for help in the retail trade reflects a burgeoning economy, but the hot hiring of temporary help likely indicates slack is not universal across industries and sectors.

The Department of Labor Agrees

The Department of Labor produces a table for conspiracy theorists and also purists like us, detailing alternative measures of labor underutilization. They all show improvement, and importantly, a narrowing of the margin between the headline unemployment rate and the alternative measures. That means that soon there will be no room for conspiracy about the economy and everyone will have to admit that things are just fine. It took this long. For example, the U-6 figure, which is considered all inclusive (including part-time workers and those marginally attached to the labor force in the equation), improved this February to 8.2%, from 9.5% last year, or 1.3 percentage points. The regular unemployment rate improved to 4.1% from 4.9% last year, or 0.8 percentage points. You can see that the difference between the two is narrowing. That means that slack is coming out of the labor market.

An Interesting Observation

This month’s data contrast simply shows that the slack is still coming out of the labor market. It seems to me that the president and his staff understand the importance of this, given his recent statements about helping ex-convicts find work. In my time serving the poor and homeless in New York City, I noticed many and befriended a few in that situation. It is true that jobs for these people are extremely difficult to capture, but thankfully, there are non-profits like The Doe Fund that are working to change that. If the Administration can find work for ex-convicts, then more slack exists in the labor market (to be taken out) than most economists are giving credit to, and the pressure on wage inflation will be even slower in coming. Now the administration’s moves to clamp down on immigration and illegal immigrants serve to decrease slack, and counter the effect just discussed.

Conclusion

This month’s data surprised many because slack is still coming out of the labor market. It served to keep labor inflation low in February. If labor inflation and inflation generally is gradual in coming, while the economy continues to expand robustly, then the Federal Reserve’s monetary normalization process will also be gradual (and bearable for investors). For now, the stock market still has significant net benefits to celebrate, as labor and other related pressures on profit margins and cost of capital increases are still lagging gains in sales and net profits for American firms. That is why slack in the labor market is glorious for stocks. Trade war, however, is another animal. For more of my work on the economy and markets, readers are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

