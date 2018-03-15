DHS: I Have To Pass

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund has a focus on high yield, but, with interest rates set to rise this year, I believe dividend growth will be a more effective strategy this year, and beyond. Furthermore, the fund's top holdings are dragging on the fund, both in terms of share price appreciation and dividend growth. Finally, DHS has an above-average expense ratio for a dividend ETF, yet both its short-term and long-term performance lag many popular alternative funds.

Background

First, a little about DHS. The fund seeks to track the investment results of high dividend yielding companies in the U.S. equity market. DHS has an income focus, with monthly distributions, with the added benefit of potential growth. The fund is currently trading at $70.46/share and, based on the previous twelve monthly dividend distributions, it is yielding 2.67% annually. So far in 2018, DSH has struggled, giving investors a negative total return just under 3%, after accounting for distributions. This compares with a broad market gain (as measured by the S&P 500) close to 3.5% since the start of the year, which is fairly substantial under-performance given that we are only ten weeks in to the trading year. Rather than seeing DHS as a value play, I believe this under-performance will be fairly consistent throughout 2018, and I will explain why in detail below.

Fund Comparison - DHS Finishes Last

While I mentioned above that DHS has struggled in 2018, in fairness, the year has just begun. Furthermore, I mentioned it was under-performing the broader market, which can often happen with dividend funds. However, as I look back at more trading history, I see that DHS has a tendency to under-perform dividend ETFs with a similar high yield objective, which is a worrisome trait. With so many options available, choosing the right dividend fund can often be a challenging task, but let us see how DHS stacks up long-term against some popular alternatives.

To do so, I have compiled some performance metrics on four funds, in addition to DHS, to visually compare results. These alternative funds all have a similar dividend focus on high yield: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD):

Fund YTD Share Price Gain 1 Year Share Price Gain 5 Year Share Price Gain Expense Ratio DHS (3.27%) 2.71% 40.96% .38% VYM .47% 9.33% 58.28% .08% SCHD (.72%) 12.81% 62.82% .07% DVY (1.33%) 6.00% 56.90% .38% HDV (2.75%) 3.27% 36.22% .08%

As you can see, DHS is the clear loser in the short and long term, when it comes to total return and overall expense. In a comparison with four other dividend funds, DHS only beat one in a five-year period, and loses to all in a shorter time frame. Of course, past performance never guarantees future results, but this legacy has me underwhelmed, and indicates that in order for me to invest in DHS, all other metrics need to be glowing, which they are not.

High Yield Isn't High and Zero Growth

One of my primary concerns with this "high yield" fund is that it does not truly offer a high yield. While it is true many dividend funds have seen their yields diminish over the past few years due to investor's aggressive demand, there are dividend funds out there yielding 3-4%. For a high yield focused fund to be in the mid-2%'s, is not entirely enticing. This is especially true given that it is widely expected we will see another interest rate hike this month by the Fed. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rates movements, there is currently an almost 89% chance of a rate increase during the March 21st meeting:

Source: CME Group

As you can see from the chart, that puts the target rate at 150-175 basis points, meaning DHS will have roughly a 1% spread over the Fed's target rate.

Of course, DHS's spread could widen if this rate increase does not materialize and/or the fund is able to hike its distributions. Unfortunately, DHS' dividend history is not especially encouraging in this regard. During 2017, DHS experienced essentially zero dividend growth, as its twelve month distributions were essentially identical from 2016. This came at a time as many major companies were hiking their dividends aggressively, a trend DHS apparently did not capitalize on. More worrisome, DHS' distributions for the current year (January and February) are below the corresponding distributions in both 2016 and 2017 as well. In fact, DHS' distributions to date are over 22% less than what the fund paid out in January and February 2017, and over 25% less than what was paid out in January and February 2016. For a dividend focused fund, this is worrisome performance. For a fund with high yield as an objective, it is abysmal.

Top Holdings Are Not Helping

To evaluate DHS' prospects for 2018, it is important to consider the fund's top holdings as they will be a primary driver for any potential success. Below are the top ten holdings, which collectively make up about one-third of the fund, as well as the most recent dividend increases announced by each company:

Company Fund Weight Dividend Increase YOY AT&T Inc (T) 4.75% 2.08% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) 4.61% 2.67% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) 3.57% 1.72% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.30% 5.00% Chevron Corp (CVX) 3.10% 3.70% Pfizer Inc (PFE) 3.03% 6.25% Wells Fargo Co (WFC) 2.91% 2.63% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) 2.70% 11.54% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 2.60% 2.88% Coca-Cola Co (KO) 2.40% 5.71%

Source: WisdomTree

As you can see, it is not surprising the fund has been under-performing as of late. It has large exposure to sectors such as energy, real estate, and telecommunications, all of which have had very poor performance over the past year. Also strikingly, has been the lack of dividend growth coming out of these holdings, considering the fund's objective. While there were some bright spots, notably from CSCO, PFE, and KO, the remaining seven of the top ten holdings increased their dividend at a rate lower than the broader market. Consider, the S&P 500 experienced a 5.51% dividend increase in 2017. This is striking because the majority of DHS' top holdings did not increase their dividend at a rate higher than the average S&P 500 company! This is a very poor sign for a high dividend fund.

While DHS' performance and dividend growth could certainly improve in 2018, I am not optimistic. I do not believe the fund is set up for success in a growing economy with rising interest rates. For example, DHS holds VZ and T as two of the three top holdings, which reside in the telecommunications sector. This is a historically defensive sector, with relatively stable revenues and high dividends which attract investors in a low rate environment. As interest rates rise, these dividends begin to look less attractive. It is also a sector characterized by high debt, which means these companies will feel the burden of higher interest rates more than most. Finally, while demand is rising, so is competition, which may prompt these firms to spend more on their networks and upgrading equipment, while also limiting their ability to raise prices.

And investors have taken notice. While this sector has struggled since the start of the year, it has also under-performed on the longer-term as well. To illustrate, see the two charts below comparing the telecommunications sector with the S&P 500 year-to-date and over the past fifty-two weeks:

I personally believe this trend will continue throughout the new year. Of course, there is an argument to be made that investors should be looking at this beaten-down sector as a value opportunity. My problem with that theory is not in isolation, but because DHS also has a sizable position within the energy and real estate sectors, two other areas that have lagged the broader market by a wide margin recently. While I can find it conceivable one of these sectors could stage a comeback, it is very unlikely they all will in a meaningful way, so I believe this exposure is ultimately a negative for the fund.

Bottom-line

DHS is a high-yield focused fund in a low rate environment, yet it lacks what I would consider a high-yield and interest rates are set to continue rising this year. As investor interest will begin to move towards other income-producing investments over the next few years, the first dividend funds they will abandon are the under-performing ones, which defines DHS. In addition to lagging the broader market, which would be expected in a growing economy, DHS is bested by multiple alternative ETFs, which makes me reluctant to recommend the fund. Couple that with the fact that I expect many of the fund's top sectors to drag on the fund in 2018, I have to caution investors away from initiating positions in DHS at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVY, SCHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.