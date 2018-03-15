Cirrus Logic Turns The Light On

Tom Boddett, Hotel 6's famous voice, closed the radio commercials with "We'll leave the light on for you." Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), because of its relationship with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and other proprietary customers, has been a grey box most of the time. In its most recent conference, the company turned the light on, bright and clear.

Flipping the Switch

Near the beginning of the February shareholder letter, Cirrus included this statement, "Nonetheless, with a substantial portfolio of components and a solid product roadmap, the company is actively engaged in design activity with many of the leaders in the smartphone, digital headset and smart home markets. Based on these activities we anticipate a return to growth in the calendar 2019 timeframe." The questions are: with whom and how large? We believe the growth will be significant, meaningful and double-digit for two or more years.

Key Changes in Wording and Others

In the September quarter, the shareholder letter included this bit regarding MEMS microphones, smart home products and voice biometrics: "material revenue contribution is not anticipated for several years."

Cirrus included several statements relating to these new businesses in its December quarter shareholder letter. "The company gained traction this past year in a number of smartphone and digital headset manufacturers with smart codecs, boosted amplifiers, hi-fi DACs and MEMS microphones both in flagship and mid-tier devices and we are optimistic about our opportunities with existing customers and new OEMs over the next several years."

With regard to voice biometrics, the company wrote, "With our expertise in voice signal processing and investment in secure voice authentication, we expect Cirrus Logic to be a leading player in this rapidly evolving market over the coming years."

And finally, "Cirrus Logic has successfully introduced a wide range of flagship and mid-tier smart codecs, boosted amplifiers, high-fidelity DACs and MEMS microphones that address the growing demand for compelling audio and voice functionality across the smartphone, digital headset and smart home markets. We expect design activity for these components to continue to accelerate and new devices utilizing these innovative products to be launched throughout the year."

Three times in the shareholder letter Cirrus communicates its strong belief that revenue from once far-off technology is on its way. These key wording changes reflect key customer engagements and new design activities. It represents more than salesmen out making sales pitches. Although nothing is certain, we have learned to pay attention.

Also during the Q&A session, Jason Rhode, Cirrus's CEO, commented about the difficulties in adding voice biometrics in that it requires a lot of heavy lifting. The significance of this provides the company with significant opportunities for pull through technology. For example, Cirrus now provides Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) codecs for approximately 60% of the Galaxy phones, while Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) provides the rest. With the long development time and - at least currently - the lack of technology from Qualcomm, Samsung is basically forced into using the Cirrus codec for all of its Galaxy phones at significantly higher ASPs.

With regard to MEMS microphones, Rhode updated the technology status "really down to a couple of very small - well, very difficult but very small list" of technical challenges before the company plans to begin heavily marketing the products.

Sizing Future Growth

Cirrus has enormous-sized opportunities with each of the three major markets for portable audio: Samsung, Apple and the larger China OEMs.

Samsung

The first market with Samsung is probably Cirrus's largest earning potential. In the mobile market, Cirrus basically sells a codec worth approximately $2 into 60% or so of Samsung's Galaxy phones. This business is worth $100 million. The future is worth near ten times more.

Our estimate for future business revenue starts with Galaxy phones. Our basis begins with an assumption of 75 million units sold per year. Cirrus's potential is to once again replace the lower-value codec with the $3 ASP codec. This change adds $50 million. Discussing the Samsung codec, CEO Rhode said, "Yes. I mean that was a decision that one of our customers made to use a lower cost - I guess, you can call it a less smart codec this year. We predicted that was going to work out poorly. It has worked out poorly." This is at least the third time the company has commented in similar fashion.

With new codecs likely and the 55 nm amplifiers, the likelihood for Cirrus to win three amplifiers at $0.50 seems extremely high. With the major issues for USB-C type connectors finally resolved, a dollar DAC is becoming almost certain. We do not believe that the Galaxy phones would include a dongle convertor such as Apple has.

Perhaps the most important Cirrus comment respecting Samsung made in the last call is about the difficulty in implementing voice biometrics. The required "heavy lifting" almost forces Samsung into abandoning Qualcomm and sourcing exclusively with Cirrus.

The opportunities with Samsung will result in an ASP of $5.50. At 75 million yearly unit sales, total revenue increases from $100 million to $420 million.

The possibility for growth with Samsung does not end at $5.50. Cirrus is working on voice biometrics, a critical technology that we believe will be required for Samsung to keep pace with Apple. We expect that the 28 nm technology needed to enable voice biometrics will add at least a dollar more. Adding five or six mics into the Galaxy phones adds an addition $2.00. With these more future functions, the Galaxy ASP for Cirrus will be greater than $8.00. We believe that Samsung could add voice biometrics as early as in the spring of 2020. Cirrus might increase its Galaxy revenue by $400 million. Obviously, we do not know the exact timing, but the signs for big changes are blinking bright.

Samsung's biggest unit volumes are mid-tier and lower phones. We know Cirrus is working with mid-tier OEMs to add amplifiers and codecs with possible ASPs of $2.50. Of the 80 million phones on average sold by Samsung each quarter, 75% are mid-tier or lower. Each 100 million unit represents $250 million of revenue per year.

Between now and 2021, Cirrus could add $600-800 million from Samsung alone. The $400 million from the Galaxy product seems probable.

Apple

Identifying ASP growth with Apple is a simpler task. It's about mics, it's about voice biometrics. The shareholder letter included a comment about Cirrus delivering a voice biometric tool kits to a "lead customer." When asked who that is, Rhode dodged the question. The tool kits may not have been directed to Apple, but Rhode dodging the question makes it clear that Apple is beginning the implementation phase. The worth, in our view, is a dollar fifty additional ASP in 90% of the Apple phones. The first year of release could reach 50% of the phones for the first two big Apple iPhone quarters. Fifty percent times 150 million phones times $1.5 equals $100 million in the beginning. The total potential is $300 million.

Our readers might at this point wonder why our belief is that Apple pays an extra $1.50 for voice biometrics and Samsung only $1. In the past, when Samsung used a higher-end codec, the company paid $0.50 more than Apple. We don't believe that difference is sustainable, and at some point, it will be equalized. We are not expecting Apple to include voice biometrics any sooner than September 2019.

Cirrus's comment that the company still isn't quite ready to "pound the table" for producing the microphone volumes needed to support major portable device ramps leaves us believing a huge portion of the mic business for mobile devices is still a few years away.

China

The China business potential still, for us, resides in a dimly light back room. What we know is that the top OEMs in China sell hundreds of millions of phones a year, of which Cirrus can target approximately half. The revenue potential is big, according to Carl Alberty, Vice-President Marketing at Cirrus Logic. We know from past conferences that Cirrus has developed hi-fi DACs, highly functional mid-tier codecs and amplifiers specifically targeted for China. Three hundred million a year from China is a drop in the bucket.

The Proof is in the Pudding

Why are we so confident that revenue growth will began in the early part of calendar year 2019? Cirrus is willing to suffer through more increases in OpEx to ensure that critical targets are meant. It is obvious that the company is now working on design wins, which are time-critical even in a flat revenue year.

We note that our estimate for a billion in yearly revenue ($400 million from Samsung, $300 million from Apple, $300 million from China) only includes a small adder for headset DACs - a market that is over a billion by itself - and nothing for active noise cancellation.

Cirrus is clearly working on designs worth a billion-plus of new revenue, an amount which represents $6/share earnings. The size is huge. Thanks Jason and thanks Cirrus for leaving the light on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.