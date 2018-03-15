Immune Design's (IMDZ) CEO Carlos Paya on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Sylvia Wheeler - Investor Relations

Carlos Paya - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Brady - Executive Vice President, Strategy and Finance

Sergey Yurasov - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Market

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining Immune Design's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. Following the management's remarks, we will hold a brief question-and-answer session. And at that time, the lines will be open for you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sylvia Wheeler of the Investor Relations Group at Immune Design. Please go ahead.

Sylvia Wheeler

Thank you, operator. And good afternoon and welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and year end 2017 conference call. Joining me on the call today are, Dr. Carlos Paya, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Steve Brady, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Finance; and Dr. Sergey Yurasov, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those described. We encourage you to review our risk factors and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which can be found on our Web site at immunedesign.com. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our views.

With that, I will turn the call over to Carlos.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, Sylvia. Before I begin my comments, I would like to thank you all again for joining our call. At the start, I’d like to highlight our announcement earlier this week that we are seeing very impressive clinical activity for our two lead immune oncology programs as the data mature and longer term follow-up of patients evolve in our trials. The decision with long-term carrier in our industry, I can say that this data in particular support our ultimate goals in immune oncology to halt cancer progression and extend patient survival, we felt compromising their safety.

We believe we have a unique company that begun with these goals but to actually see these unfolds now is rare, humbling and exciting. Let me briefly cover our news announced earlier this week for both CMB305 and G100. On Monday, we updated both lead programs showing that the data are getting stronger with greater evidence of clinical benefit because more time allows immune activity to mature.

We’re very pleased with approximately 24 months median overall survival benefit with CMB305 in soft tissue sarcomas around one year, overall survival extension compared to relevant published data. The median overall survival in synovial sarcoma has not yet been reached at the time this additional analysis was done in February 2018. Similarly, the objective response rate triggered by G100 in combination with pembrolizumab in relapse refractory and naive indolent follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients has improved since our ASH update yet four more months of follow-up.

The overall response rate or ORR now stands at 54% in the combination arm of the Phase 2 trial, and notably has increased up to 75% in the subset of eight patients with high TLR4 especially in their tumors. This is an improvement from the ASH data, which at the time showed an ORR of 39% and 57% respectively. These data are extremely favorable compared to published data for ORR in follicular lymphoma with pembrolizumab alone, which showed an ORR around 11%. We believe that this data further differentiate Immune Design as a high science immune oncology company with two distinct and versatile platforms that has the potential in an array of oncology indications.

We have a unique opportunity to succeed in immune oncology, because of three primary attributes; one, novel targeted technologies that turn cold tumors hot, a highly coveted position in immune oncology; two, biomarkers that correlate with clinical benefit; land three, clinical development strategies that enhance the chance of success towards approvability. Together with the capital raise in Q4 2017 that enables us to run our operations through the second half of 2020, we have the foundation to move our lead programs towards registration.

With that summary, let me dive more into the details of each program. As a reminder or for those not familiar with the company, our platforms are designed to turn cold tumors hot by activating innate and adaptive immunity with potent novel mechanisms of action. These platforms have already produced two active agents; CMB305 and G100. And behind these two, there is a pipeline, including a new prime boost therapy, leveraging self lubricating RNA to target multiple state antigens, as well as other intratumoural approaches.

CMB305 targets NY-ESO-1 and has already produced positive data both as monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PDL1 antibody atezolizumab. We initially focused our soft tissue on soft tissue sarcomas as an optimal tumor target of CMB305 monotherapy, because of their high NY-ESO-1 expression and significant unmet medical need. Success in this indication can expand into many other NY-ESO-1 expressed in tumors.

Through 2017 and with these most recent data, we have demonstrated that CMB305 is an active agent that does the following; generate an antigen specific anti-tumor response that infiltrates the tumor thereby turning it hot. Our data show that patients with an induced immune response had arrested tumor progression and longer survival.

These data are even more impressive given these patients had multiple cryotherapies and most were progressing at study start. We have therefore designed a Phase 3 monotherapy trial in the frontline maintenance setting that we believe provide CMB305 with the highest chance of clinical success for the following three reasons; one, it will be in patients with stable disease following frontline chemotherapy; two, the patient should be more immune fit and the fact that they have stable disease, allows for more time to generate an immune response than those that we have studied to-date; and three, the comparison will lead to a placebo arm.

In addition, we have an ongoing Phase 2 study in which -- in much later stage sarcoma patients with atezolizumab. We showed data in 2017 from an early interim analysis that patients on the combination who by the way were sicker than the other arm had improved clinical benefit and a stronger therapy-induced immune response than those receiving Atezo alone. Data analysis for this trial continues to be event driven and we expect to see sufficient events by the end of this year, allowing us to share top line data early next year from the long-term follow up.

Equally important to our growth prospects is our G100 program. In consumer administration is an area that is growing in appreciation by both industry and the medical community. G100 triggers innate immune activation at the injected tumor site, which in turn cascades and generates a systemic adapted immune response. This explains why we are seeing significant systemic distance tumor shrinkage after only injecting a single tumor lesion. G100 at the 10 microgram dose has demonstrated single lesion activity in indolent follicular lymphoma patients, which is further amplified when administered in combination with pembrolizumab. Response rates for the combination at this juncture are robust. 54% ORR overall and 75% ORR in patients with TLR4 high tumors.

We will serve as the response developed starting at two months and as late as 12 months after standard therapy further stresses that an immune-mediated mechanism affection can improve overtime. We’re also seeing deployment of T-cells to distant tumors beyond the injected one following G100. And last but not least, the TRL4 expression based biomarker may serve as an important patient selection strategy. Given the limited success of immunotherapies in indolent lymphoma seen to-date we are really excited by the G100 data.

With that, I will now turn the call to Steve Brady so he can review for us our financials. Steve?

Steve Brady

Thank you, Carlos. We ended the year with $144.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other receivables compared to $110.4 million as of December 31, 2016. Net cash used in operations for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $53.1 million. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $0.5 million and was primarily attributable to collaboration revenue associated with the Sanofi G103 HSV product collaboration. Revenue for the full year 2017 decreased by $6.1 million to $7.2 million from $13.3 million in 2016, primarily due to license revenue recognized in 2016 through our collaboration with Sanofi.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $8.5 million, a decrease of $3.5 million as compared to the same quarter in 2016, which was $12 million. Full year 2017 R&D expenses decreased by $1.4 million to $43.7 million from $45.1 million in 2016. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in in-licensing royalties and fees due to third parties from which we license various technologies, and it was partially offset by increases in expenses to support our ongoing R&D programs.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $4.3 million, a modest decrease of $0.1 million as compared to the quarter in 2016, which was $4.4 million. Full year 2017 G&A expenses decreased by $5.6 million to $16.3 million from $21.9 million in 2016. The decrease was primarily attributable to the settlement and license agreements with Theravectys in October 2016. Net loss and net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $12 million and $0.29 respectively compared to $14.4 million and $0.57 respectively for the fourth quarter of 2016. Full year 2017 net loss and net loss per share was $51.9 million and $1.75 respectively compared to $53.5 million and [$247] respectively in 2016. Finally, we completed a follow-on offering in October 2017, generating net proceeds for the company of $86.6 million from both new and existing investors. Based on current plans, the financing and revenue received for the year provides the company with a runway into the second half of 2020.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Carlos.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, Steve for that review. And as I mentioned earlier, we are well positioned for success and momentum, having generated exciting data for both our lead immune oncology programs. There are at least nine catalysts on the horizon, including the following. One, to report and update on overall survival from CMB305 monotherapy in the Phase 1 in soft tissue sarcomas, which we update this week. Second, complete the Phase 3 running for the higher dose of CMB305 to initiate the Phase 2 trial. We expect that to happen in the first half of this year. Thereafter, initiate the Phase 3 trial for CMB monotherapy in soft tissue sarcoma slated to work and start by mid-year 2018. Four, seek regulatory feedback for G100 in follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma expected around mid-year this year. Fifth, report updated data from the ongoing Phase 2 G100 plus Pembro in these patients with NHL in the second half of this year. Six, report G100 data at a 20 microgram monotherapy study going on also by the second half of this year.

By year end, we would like to file net IND to reach the prime and the boost component for the next product called CA-21. At that time, we’ll be looking at the survival data from the ongoing study comparing Atezo and Atezo plus CMB305 and we would like to provide an update from that early in 2019.

Lastly, potentially start CMB305 plus a checkpoint inhibitor combination in a basket trial type designed in other solid tumors beyond sarcoma that are NY-ESO-1 positive. We believe that the programs and platforms offer promise far beyond the initial indications of sarcoma and follicular lymphoma, and we’re currently evaluating a number of strategic options to explore pipeline expansion in a cost efficient manner, including investigator initiated trials and corporate partnerships. So stay tuned on this front.

And along these lines, we’re getting very encouraging feedback from KOLs regarding our programs for both CMB305 and G100, and believe that our Phase 3 for CMB305 and further development with G100 will be fueled by significant investigator interest. To share some of this excitement with you, we are tentatively planning and ASCO event for Monday, June 4th, for key opinion leaders and our investigators to talk about the potential of our technologies and where and how they may fit in an evolving treatment paradigm within the patient populations we’re currently targeting, as well as expansion opportunities.

So to conclude, I would like to thank you all for your interest and support. We are off to a great start in 2018 with promising data to leverage farther and we look forward to keeping you appraised of our progress over the course of the year.

So with that, I would like to return this back to the operator so we can open the Q&A session. Thank you, operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital Market. Sir, your line is now open.

Brian Abrahams

Couple of questions starting on G100. You provided some data this past week showing deepening of responses in the checkpoint combo arm. And I'm wondering if you have any sense of the mechanistic underpinnings of that deepening response rate. And then curious if you fully refined the potential thresholds for TLR4 levels as a possible biomarker for a future study now that you have this updated data?

Carlos Paya

So the first question has to be why do we see deepening responses overtime and I think this speaks for the mechanism of action of what we’re doing with G100 and Pembro. I think G100 is a great agent between to inflame the injected tumor. And that at the same time with lot of radiation opens the chance for antigens to be released, uptake in dendritic cells that are right now highly activated by having G100 run. And that then triggers what we call an immune system cascade where starting with in a immunity now you have T-cells going distantly to other tumor site, which obviously likely share the same antigens that were recognized with the first tumor.

So I think that having Pembro on-board allows T-cell expansion to be long lived and more durable. And therefore, what we start seeing is that patients a few weeks a few months after that initial trigger of G100 and radiation now can start having a systemic effect. So that's why we’re starting to see response rate we’ve seen few months up to even recently significant later on. And this now we have been able to validate we didn’t have that data before that this correlates with an increase of CD8s infiltrating these cell tumors. So that proves the fact that we are acting at one side, you can create a systemic immune response.

So to me these are great opening for this field, because it’s like eating a drug IV or doing a drug via oral administration, you can now give drug to one single tumor doing what we’re doing and you can get very nice cascade going all over the body and seeing responses. So the question now would be how durable it is and we’re looking into that. But so far, we have patients that have crossed 12 months of the initial response. And so far we see those maintain. So that to me is a very exciting area to follow.

Your second question was around the TLR4, first of all, we have at least for the ASH data and for this app data we have used a arbitrary number of 50%, that is a test, that is a research type test, that was applied through these trial and what we’re doing now is trying to qualify that test moving forward. And what the ultimate threshold would be will be defined prospectivity, but I think it's probably likely to fall into that category.

Brian Abrahams

And then maybe one more question on CMB305, you presented some updated data from that program as well this week. And it looked like the synovial sarcoma patients are actually doing even a little bit better from a PFS standpoint. And when historically they’ve really been at similar or worse than the broader soft tissue sarcoma. So I’m curious if that’s just a product of the disease itself and perhaps have greater proportion of cells having tumor cells expressing NY-ESO-1. Is it a difference in the populations in terms of [indiscernible] disease. Is there some mechanistic explanation as to why synovial sarcoma patients seems to be doing even better?

Carlos Paya

Yes, I think you put a nice array of potential hypothesis. We don’t know exactly the answer. But we were surprising -- sense that generally synovial sarcomas are known to be more aggressive than mix and advanced liposarcomas, for example. I think to be quick enough small numbers and that’s explains everything. It could also be that consistently synovial sarcomas have the highest NY-ESO-1 expression compared to others, but also liposarcomas are high. So we’ll go about when we have more data with all this and be able to see whether the expression matches that.

What we have seen so far and we presented this last year at cytosis that once you are over the 50% number, there is probably little difference there, but we’ll go and check all this hypothesis. But it’s very encouraging to your point the fact that the target population that we are going after in the registration trial is behaving I think very, very impressively with regard to survival.

Brian Abrahams

Definitely aligns with the future plan, so and that’s great. Thanks again Carlos.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Maury Raycroft from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Maury Raycroft

So I’m wondering if you can talk about expectations for the mid-year meeting with regulators for G100. I guess, what are you aiming for and what would be some of the potential outcomes from that meeting?

Carlos Paya

I will let Sergey who’s joining us in the conference call to provide his thoughts.

Sergey Yurasov

I think we’re very excited to see the response rate with G100 and particular we presented the data at ASH in patients with relapse refractory disease. So our next step -- and also as Carlos commented, the TLR4 emerges as an important potential patient selection biomarker. So our next step is to go to the agency, share with them this data, share all of that and discuss the unmet medical need in this type of disease. And what we know that relapse refractory patients with follicular lymphoma indeed do represent an unmet medical need of patient population. So we’ll focus discussion on that. And subsequent with what are the next appropriate steps to evaluate the regimen in this patient population that can lead to eventual submission and approval of the treatment.

Maury Raycroft

And then a quick one on G100. I am wondering if you’re looking at MDSCs and if you see any differences in these and the treated or distal tumors?

Sergey Yurasov

So there is little heavy than so far with microfiche involvement on the lymphoma trial, but I want to recall to you all there was a very nice presentation at [City] Intratumoral G100 with patients that has usually liposarcoma or leiomyosarcomas and there these tumors are highly loaded with MDSCs and call them the bad macrophages. And there was a very nice shift of, for example, what we call the M2 phenotype into the M1 using flows cytometry analysis. So we have concrete evidence right now that we can change the biology not only of influx of T-cells via chemo regulated but also in tumor types where macrophages maybe playing a negative role in the tumor microenvironment, appears to be favorably modified by G100. So that’s the data.

On the lymphoma trials that we’re doing and the biopsy data is really more clear about you see a very nice influx of T-cells. These are mainly CD8s. If you do a ratio CD8s to CD4s, that’s proportionally increased towards the enumerator also in [indiscernible] who are CD4 to T Rex, you also see that nice increase favoring CD8. And more importantly that nicely correlates with decrease of these cells, which explains why tumor regression is happening. So I think the biology of G100 is right now favorable to us in both the T-cell dynamics and antigen presentation with lymphoma patients where we’re seeing with sarcoma patients where you’re really affecting microphage biology.

Maury Raycroft

And last, so you mentioned that the four to six months PFS that you would be looking for in the maintenance setting on the Phase 3 could provide enough time for an adaptive immune response to kick in with CMB305. This can lead to prolonged PFS. And so I know it’s a different patient population, but I am wondering if you have any anecdotal examples of some potential outlier patients within your CMB305 studies that the mono and the combo that you’re running now that have PFS that’s extended into the four to six months time period. And how the immune response looks in these patients?

Sergey Yurasov

It’s critical to out to our moving forward Phase 3 and indeed what we have seen in our Phase 1 experience that the patients who develop an immune response and they do have a sustained prolonged tumor growth risk. Obviously, this is as Carlos pointed out this is a highly advanced patient population. So you would not see it on the median but if you look at the tail of a PFS, you will see that there are progression free survivals that now extended even beyond six months. And they do indeed have a T-cell response. And that to me why it’s very encouraging now to go to a much better setting where the majority of the patients will actually get that open disease controlled period to really the effect to kick in.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Sir, your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Nick in for Jim Birchenough. Just starting off with the CMB Phase 3. Have you initiated the high dose running?

Carlos Paya

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you elaborate?

Carlos Paya

We can elaborate that we have enrolled three patients and right now they are going under therapy and so far we haven't seen any side effects.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in terms of G100 so the guidance you’ve given. Does that support initiation of a definitive G100 study?

Carlos Paya

So that would be the idea. Again, I am really surprised that with the few patients we have studied in both reduced escalation and this randomized combinations study, we've been able to get the following conclusions that I was not really expecting to get so much information. Number one is the fact that we tested these in both naive and relapse refractory and our surprise was that we saw similar responses in both category of patients if not even more on relapse refractory, which even some patients had gone through failed bone marrow transplantation. So that was the upside. Secondly is that we have really I think linked the biomarker of increasing TLRs initial sites to help us guide what is the right dose.

If you recall, we studied 5 micrograms, 10 and 20, so we're gathering all that data, using that biomarker that will hopefully give what is the optimal dose within those three studies so far. And so when you start piecing all those things together with the third factor, which is using these TLR4 receptor expression as a potential biomarker, we have three vials that we’ve been able to clearly get a signal. So I think the discussion, as Sergey pointed out is we have very few patients that are relapse refractory, within that population we have a few patients with naive.

So if we go forward with relapse refractory, the discussion will be how many patients do we need to have to be seeing this signal maintain itself using now, for example biomarkers. So that's the whole essence of the discussion, is you have now clear I think as much clear as I've ever seen in a trial of this size, these signals, these results and now be able to articulate with the FDA if there is an unmet medical need how to move forward with that and that's to me the big discussion that will happen and we'll hopefully report to you back early in the second half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just moving to CA21, you're just scanning the IICR post MAGE-A1 34-10-12. Can I be bold enough, is this the clinical candidate?

Carlos Paya

We can't comment at this stage. We're still doing additional work here. So once we are ready to commit to the exact antigens to the exact vector construct and to the exact boost, which right now we are guiding to being self replicating RNA for multiple antigens, we’ll be able to do that. But I think it's a very nice prototype of what the product look like from the mechanism of action so I think that’s in that framework.

Unidentified Analyst

And as you think about evaluating this in the clinic, I mean compared to just a single antigen obviously, it reduces screen failure rates. If you have multiple antigens to choose from but also you may decided that you want patient's tumor to express two or three of the antigens to give you better coverage again as to escape here. How do you think about the best way to develop a product like this?

Carlos Paya

So I think once you move away from the very I think ideal situation we're working right now with NY-ESO-1 and soft tissue sarcoma in where the antigen is very highly expressed in every single cell, we wanted to branch out into bigger tumor sizes. And so that's exactly why potentially multiple antigens can help you. And so for example, if you look and do potential combination that at least one of those antigens, let's say, you have four antigens in the product, at least one of them is expressed, let's say, an artificial catalog of more than 50%, you probably have a high chance of success.

If in addition you overlay that one or two or three more antigens to that that also express at other range or so on, you can now really get into large tumor sample types or for example and just to give you an example, you can go to lung cancer patients and you can now take much more than a small percentage that we could do with NY-ESO-1 having this multiple antigen. So what we’re evaluating is what will be the minimal expression with the right diagnostic test that will be required for us to prove that in every patient.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners. Sir, your line is now open.

Jonathan Chang

So the first question for the ongoing CMB305 monotherapy study. Can you remind us how many patients in that study are in the same synovial sarcoma maintenance settings that will be pursued in the planned Phase 3 study.

Sergey Yurasov

You see this is in CMB305 Phase 1 trial patients has at least one prior therapy. So none of those patients exactly matches the frontline indication where we are. Now in fact 50% of the patients have two or more prior lines of therapy. Having said that, there is approximately 50% of patients who have stable disease. And so they need the approach into certain degree patients who have stable disease at the front line. But again, remember for progression free survival it’s a highly aligned specific outcome, line of treatment specific outcome. So it’s difficult to compare directly the progression free survival in a subsequent line of therapy versus the line of therapy in maintenance.

Jonathan Chang

And then can you remind us what the benchmarks are for the synovial sarcoma maintenance setting you will be pursuing in the planned Phase 3 study?

Sergey Yurasov

So the progression free survival benchmarking for patients who have stable disease or better after frontline chemotherapy is four to six months that’s counting from the date of completion of chemotherapy. The survival for these patients would be approximately 18 to 21 month starting from the completion of frontline chemotherapy.

Jonathan Chang

And then just a last question, and you touched on this earlier, but I’d love to get a broader sense. How do you view the follicular lymphoma landscape? And where do you see G100 fitting in that treatment landscape? Thanks.

Carlos Paya

So we’re doing all that work and hence the recent study did in both naive as well as relapse refractory. And there is precedence for approvals, especially if we’re getting through the fast track on patients that are in this category of relapse/refractory for example, kinase inhibitors have been approved with response rates covering the ones we’re seeing right now, but also with significant safety. We understand from talking to a number of KOLs that those drugs are not used widely, because of the toxicity and usually these patients are usually late in stage in their life, they are in the 60-70 old rates they have already loop poor for chemotherapy. So I think that’s a real opportunity for us.

If we can come in with similar response rates that we’re seeing with the current Phase 1 and Phase 2 with a large safer profile that we can see out there. So that’s one opportunity. The other opportunity that we’re seeing is that a lot of comments from frail and elderly indeed was not get relapse refractory but in earlier line that cannot tolerate our job for example this could be a potential attractive new agent for them to test. And then you’ll have an even broader population that is what we call watch and wait. Again, that’s more in the context of naive patients.

So you can see that you could start later in the stage of liens of therapy where you go through relapse refractory, having already some precedence and competitors as to what’s out there. I would note to you all that this will be potentially the first immunotherapy approach that active immunotherapy in this field separate from CE20 that we call passive immunotherapy, as you know checkpoint inhibitors like the PD1s are not really giving you much response rate, especially in relapse refractory. So now these G100s potential combination with pembrolizumab or other PD1s could be a very attractive place to get in, that we are taking about for example follicular lymphoma.

You have other lymphomas like marginal zone, small lymphocytic lymphoma, you have going away from B-cell you have what we call cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Yes, from the perspective of an immune content lymphomas like B or T cells, all of them we checked and we also have this paradigm of high TLR4 expression above the 50% if not higher. And so I think that we have in our hands right now a very nice chondromas to how to develop this forward. But I just gave you a little parameters of what we’re looking into.

Operator

And I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Carlos Paya for any further remarks.

Carlos Paya

Well again, thank you all for your attention and following the progress made so far, and we really look forward to continue new flow along the year and hopefully making the next steps towards was registration of these novel therapies. So I appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today’s program here. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.