Seadrill Partners: Highly Interesting At $3

Seadrill Partners’ (SDLP) units have recently been under pressure, just like the majority of other drillers’ shares. The market is punishing the company for the $3.2 billion of long-term debt, obviously keeping in mind the cases of other floater players, Ocean Rig (ORIG) and Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ). However, as math shows, things are not as bad as they appear when looking at the chart:

The company finished the year 2017 with $849 million of cash. The current portion of long-term debt stood at $163 million and will be obviously paid from cash on hand, leading to a cash position of $686 million. The long-term debt, as I mentioned above, was at $3.2 billion. Net debt is roughly $2.5 billion, and it should be “compensated” by two things: the value of Seadrill Partners’ rigs and the value of available backlog. If the value of rigs plus backlog exceeds the amount of net debt, Seadrill Partners’ shares have value. If not, the company will end up like Ocean Rig, which diluted its shareholders into oblivion, the equivalent of a wipeout.

I was able to obtain valuation data for all rigs except West Vencedor, T15 and T16 through Bassoe Offshore. According to Bassoe, 4 semi-subs and 4 drillships are worth $1.72 billion - $1.89 billion, or roughly $1.8 billion at midpoint. In my opinion, the other three rigs may be worth about $100 million (I try to be as conservative as possible) so the value of the fleet is $1.9 billion.

Seadrill Partners’ backlog is very significant thanks to massive long-term contracts with BP (BP). I believe it may be worth about $1 billion. Combined, the fleet and the backlog are worth $2.9 billion or $400 million more than the net debt position. The current market capitalization is less than $300 million. Seadrill Partners’ units have previously found their ceiling near $4.00 or about $370 million of market capitalization, which seems in line with my calculations.

Of course, there is a significant concern that the company will not be able to renegotiate the extension of debt maturities. However, if Seadrill Partners were to declare bankruptcy today, unitholders will stand to receive their recovery as the value of assets exceeds the value of debt as opposed to Ocean Rig’s case.

Negative market sentiment can play a significant role in the short-term fate of every stock, and offshore drilling shares are out of favor right now. However, in case of another upside leg in oil prices or more positive signs regarding the offshore drilling market recovery, I expect that Seadrill Partners’ units will correct closer to $4.00, a level that seems fundamentally justified.

From a big picture point of view, Seadrill Partners’ units belong to the $3.00 - $4.00 range, reaching the low end of range during the times of negative market sentiment and the high end of the range in more optimistic times, when the market is ready to look at the fundamental side of things. Therefore, Seadrill Partners' units are attractive for a range play in the whereabouts of a $3.00 level and especially in case they break below $3.00 and then return above the level, as so-called “failed breakout”, which is one of my favorite setups.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen.