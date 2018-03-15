Market Volatility Bulletin: Mr. Kudlow Takes The Helm As Trump Administration Economic Advisor

Market Intro

Wednesday saw the S&P (SPY) whipsaw in a reasonably tight range of just about 1%. The Wednesday pre-market briefly punched to 2780 before reversing lower.

European stocks (EFA) were mixed, with volatility calming on the whole:

Note that the trade-war announcement from last week really spiked volatility for this basket of international companies. For now, worries are abating.

Thoughts on Volatility

The replacement of Gary Cohn with Larry Kudlow may well relax market nerves in relation to trade policy. Mr. Kudlow has long been a proponent and “free market capitalism”, which most certainly includes a policy on trade that is anti-tariff.

To my view, this appointment will create a sense of clarity for markets and will reduce volatility (SVXY).

I would characterize it as a safe pick and a pick that many believe will be able to communicate in a way where his voice will be heard," said Michael Yoshikami, founder of Destination Wealth Management as well as a fellow CNBC contributor who frequently appeared on-air with Kudlow. "That's part of why he was selected. He knows media, he knows how to do this, and there's something to be said for someone who has some savvy in terms of media relationships.

Now there will of course be no shortage as to how people feel about the appointment:

However, I think that markets may well find a love match (see Tweet above) when it comes to the new appointment, at least at the onset. Someone who is pro-market and who understands media is likely to calm the cross-winds that markets currently face.

Stocks may well soon enjoy smoother sailing from headlines like those below as it relates to trade should Mr. Kudlow prove able to deliver a message that shows America as wanting to improve the terms of trade rather than to reduce trade (not the same thing).

Organic Volatility

Implied vols on at-the-money options have really pulled in over the last week or so. And this in spite of the fact that spot VIX and the M1 are trading with a 17-handle:

Like the VX term structure, ATM implied vols are fairly flat: in the 12.5-14.5 range going out to July.

This vol shape at the ATM (reasonably flat along maturities) really allows one to take trades that they personally find interesting without taking on any big vol mismatches.

One trade that can be solid if we kick around in a range here is the Mar 23-Apr 13 2790 call spread:

With 8 trading days on the Mar 23 against 29 days remaining on the Apr 13, there is a nice bit of room for this trade to work as long as we don’t make a large move in one direction or the other.

Furthermore, the implied vols on this pair is at 11.5 for the Mar and 11.1 for the Apr. You’re buying that April vol pretty low.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Rogerkjames left a helpful post in the last MVB:

The analysis, called Volatility is Back, is 15 pages and has some nice visuals. Thank you Roger for sharing this with readers.

