March Madness: Let's Get The Party Started

I know you didn’t decide to read this article because of my college basketball team picking skills.

I am anxious to get the party started, and hopefully my bias is supported by a few thunder dunks and red-hot 3-pointers.

It's that time of year…March Madness…when 68 college basketball teams compete for the chance to become the BEST team in America. It seems that everyone is becoming a "bracketologist" hoping to predict the ultimate champion.

I have already filled out my brackets and I even created a group called REIT-ology in which you can fill your very own bracket to compete with me (go Tar Heels!). (Sign up here.)

According to an article on Forbes, Joe Lunardi is "the most well-known expert in the field of bracketology, a college basketball expert that first appeared on ESPN airwaves shortly after the start of the new millennium."

Millions of fans look to Lunardi at this time each year to find out which teams he believes will get in, which are on the bubble and which will miss the cut. Forbes said:

"He's the top authority in this area for a reason, as the Philadelphia native correctly projected the entire 65-team field back in 2008 and repeated the accomplishment again in 2013, that time pegging all 68 teams that would go to the Big Dance."

We'll see how Lunardi does this year, I just hope he picked UNC to go all the way. My scouting report looks really good, and according to SportingNews, UNC has a good chance to repeat (18-1 odds). Remember that in 2017 UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 to win its third national title in the Roy Williams' era and Roy is hungry to make it his fourth.

In full disclosure, I'm extremely biased as my daughter just finished UNC around a year ago (she works at CNBC), and I played against UNC a few decades ago (ouch that hurts to admit). Nonetheless, I am anxious to get the party started and hopefully my bias is supported by a few thunder dunks and red-hot 3-pointers (Joel Berry is a playa').

But I know you didn't decide to read this article because of my college basketball team picking skills, instead, you are reading it to get the latest research news on my REIT picking skills. Simply put, I would like to be the Joe Lunardi of "REIT Bracketology."

This is my third consecutive year of putting together REIT Bracketology, and I'm having so much fun with this annual event that I decided to trademark it. My premium members get FIRST access to the brackets, and my newsletter subscribers will get the Final Four results FIRST on April 2.

Over the next two weeks, I plan to publish ten articles (including this one) that will cover various property sectors: Shopping centers, malls, net lease, residential, storage (data & self-storage), healthcare, office/industrial, hotels, other (includes infrastructure) and commercial mortgage.

Today the first regional playoff is in the volatile shopping center REIT sector, where investors have witnessed significant volatility. As you know, I have a number of BUYs (and even STRONG BUYs) in the sector and today we will find out which team is the best-prepared to battle it out, possibly to the Final Four (on April 2nd).

And by the way, I may slip up and use some not-so-common Dick Vitale terms, so in case you get confused, I have provided a link to the "dickie v glossary". So now let's get the tip off started (and I had to use a photo of Theo Johnson's dipsy-doo Dunk-a-roo).

Source

The Shopping Center REITs

As you can see below, we have 14 shopping center REITs included in the Intelligent REIT Lab:

REIT Bracketology is organized much like the NCAA brackets, using 16 teams. However, because there are only 14 shopping centers REITs, we decided it would be best to eliminate two teams for the start.

Earlier this week Wheeler Real Estate (NASDAQ:WHLR) said it was suspending its dividend, and while it was no surprise, investors ran for the hills.

I stopped cover WHLR when the company announced its second dividend cut; last year I wrote:

"I am removing Wheeler from my REIT research as I believe the management team lacks the experience to operate in the public sector. In my opinion, Wheeler should have never gone public and the latest dividend cut signals to me that there is no price that I would be willing to pay for this REIT."

If you want to get into the weeds regarding WHLR, I suggest reading Beyond Saving's article.

Anyway, WHLR does not even deserve to be on the JV team. Also, since Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) operates a hybrid model (malls and shopping centers) I decided to include it in the upcoming mall tournament (I can't wait to see if Coach Lou is bringing his "A" team…I seriously doubt it).

So the remaining twelve REITs are stacked up as follows:

As you can see, the highlighted (in yellow) teams all bet byes because they have earned it. The remaining teams include Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) vs. Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR), Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) vs. Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA), Urban Edge (NYSE:UE) vs. Brixmor (NYSE:BRX), and Weingarten (NYSE:WRI) vs. DDR (NYSE:DDR).

Round One

The first match has KRG paired with AKR. As you can see below, they rank similar in terms of dividend growth per share:

However, KRG gets the nudge when it comes to the payout ratio:

In the next match, we have WSR paired with UBA. Keep in mind, UBA has a long track record of growing its dividend, and the company is forecasted to grow FFO per share by 12% in 2018. Comparatively, WSR has modest growth forecasted, and the assets are not nearly the quality as UBA…this one goes to UBA "easily".

Now we have UE vs. BRX. Both REITs have returned -17% YTD:

UE has much better growth forecasted then BRX (UE averages 6.5% and BRX is O); however, BRX has a higher yield (BRX 6.9% vs. 3.9% for UE). The game changer here is that BRX is trading at such a deep discount and a low payout ratio (around 75%). Here's how the REITs' current P/FFO compares to the four-year averages:

The last match of the first round is WRI vs. DDR. First let me remind what I had to say about DDR last December:

"In summary, we believe there are better options today, and we recommend selling out of DDR until Retail Value Trust is liquidated. Therefore, we are downgrading from Speculative BUY to HOLD."

That was a good call…and WRI makes it to the next round.

Round Two

Now we have separated the men from the boys, with just eight teams remaining in the shopping center series.

In the first match FRT easily pounds KRG. There's just no way KRG can handle FRT's 3-D Man (he drive, he draws, he dishes). Coach Don Wood gets a "cream puff delight" (coach who plays an easy schedule).

KIM and UBA are both northeastern rivals, and while UBA puts up a good fight, KIM has the best defensive (BBB+ rated with tremendous scale). Toys "R" Us throws a wrinkle into KIM's lineup (see my Forbes article with over 600,000 page views), but the company's strong balance sheet and dense-market portfolio allow Lil' KIM to cruise into the Final Four.

REG and BRX are both prepared for the matchup, with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) resistant players; however, REG has the most high-powered grocery anchored business model. Also, REG's FFO per share growth is through the roof, and is "bringing a W" (getting a win).

The final game is WRI vs. ROIC. This is a matchup between the west coast squad (ROIC) and the Texas team (WRI). Both are well-coached and have been prudent capital allocators. The differences boil down to the "trifecta" (three-point basket) - ROIC operates in three KEY markets: CA, WA, and OR - and ROIC has superior growth estimates:

The Final Four

Now we're down to "crunch time"…will there be an upset?

The first game is FRT vs. KIM, and there are no "diaper dandies" (freshman players). Both teams have prepared for rising rates (low leverage with fixed rate debt) and both have ample liquidity for redevelopment. In fact, in a recent Forbes article I explained:

"Kimco investors (of which I am one) should be happy this morning as they can now cash in on the company's Albertson investment...(the company) could channel sale proceeds into share repurchases, development spending, or debt reduction."

However, FRT's muscle is just too much for KIM, as evidenced by the chart below:

Now we have REG vs. ROIC, and this match is a "knee-knocker" (close game). In fact, the more I begin to think about it, wouldn't it be interesting to see these two teams wearing the same jersey (M&A)?

Anyway, Hap Stein's team (coach of REG) gets to the Final game as a result of his high-powered "All-Rolls Royce Team" (superstars at their position). However, Coach Stu Tanz knows what it's like to taste a victory and I'm sure he'll be a contender in 2019.

The Final Game

Now we enter the final round where REG squares up with FRT.

This game is extremely close and it comes down the final seconds. REG has a deep bench (Whole Foods, Publix (OTC:PUSH), etc...) but FRT has a much stronger one, supported by an A-rated balance sheet and impressive dividend history that goes back over 50 years.

FRT is what I call (or actually what Dicky V calls) a "high riser" (good leaper) and this Dividend Aristocrat has the very best dividend record in the entire REIT sector. Pound for pound, FRT is one of the best REITs around.

I hope you enjoyed reading this first (out of ten) March Madness article. Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to The Intelligent REIT Investor to get access to all of our REIT Data (Google Sheets) and REAL TIME updates. We have the very best REIT coverage ANYWHERE…it's always "prime time" (good basketball, what people pay to see).

All REITs: WHLR, ROIC, WSR, KIM, WPG, BRX, UE, DDR, KRG, AKR, WRI, UBA, FRT, and REG.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

