Fidelity National Financial: There Is No Free Lunch

What happened to the adjusted share prices and options for Fidelity National Financial after its recent non-dividend distribution illustrates this well.

One of the challenges when tracking performance is taking into account special situations. That challenge is greater when options are involved.

This chart is too good to be true. (via Portfolio Armor)

When A Chart Is Too Good To Be True

Going through the charts for my upcoming performance update for week 16 of Bulletproof Investing, I came across a special situation that may be of broader interest to Seeking Alpha readers, as it highlights the challenge of tracking performance in special situations. This example involves Fidelity National Financial (FNF), but it may be helpful for readers who come across similar situations in the future.

Background: The Hedged Portfolio Including FNF

This was one of three hedged portfolios I presented to subscribers on September 14th, along with Portfolio Armor's top 10 names. I'll post final performance updates for all of them shortly, but this is the one that's relevant to FNF. This portfolio was designed to maximize an investor's expected return while not risking a decline of more than 6%, so the universe of securities Portfolio Armor started with were ones that,

Passed its 2 screens to avoid bad investments and,

Were hedgeable against >6% declines over the next several months.

To give a sense of the winnowing involved there, of the ~4,500 securities with options traded on them in the U.S., about 2,100 hundred pass those two screens now, and, of those, only about 1,000 are hedgeable against >6% declines. The primary underlying securities in this hedged portfolio -- Adobe Systems (ADBE), Amazon (AMZN), Boeing (BA), CBOE (CBOE), DCT (DCT), and SBA (SBAC), as well as FNF -- were the ones with the highest estimated potential returns, net of hedging cost, on September 14th.

The worst case scenario for this portfolio (the Max Drawdown) was a decline of 5.66%; the best case scenario (the Net Potential Return) was a gain of 15.82%, and the Expected Return was a gain of 5.07%. The first thing that caught my attention in its chart was the actual return of 18.66% so far, which was higher than the Net Potential Return. It's not impossible for an actual return to be higher than the "best case" Net Potential Return, provided some underlying positions are hedged with puts, rather than collars (here is one example), but it's not common.



The other thing was that big spike in early October. To see what caused it, I looked at the position values before...

... and after,

Too Good To Be True?

What jumped out at me was the spike in both FNF and its put options, which is something I'd never seen before. Since put options are contracts that allow their holders the right to sell underlying securities at a certain price (the strike price), they tend to go up when the underlying security declines. The cliff drop in the FNF chart below, via Seeking Alpha, seemed to explain the spike in the put options.

So my first assumption was that our graph was too good to be true, because we had bad data for the adjusted prices on FNF. More on that in a moment, but first, a quick explanation of why we use adjusted prices to track underlying security values, and how that applied to FNF in this case.

Tracking Underlying Security Values

When we track the performance of hedged portfolios, we first multiply the number of shares times the unadjusted closing price shown in the portfolio. In FNF's case, that was 2,700 shares multiplied by $47.28. Then we divide that dollar amount by the adjusted closing price of the security on that day, and track the underlying value using adjusted closing prices from then on.

The reason we use adjusted prices is because those take into account splits, dividends, and other distributions. FNF, as it turned out had a big non-dividend distribution at the beginning of October, one that Seeking Alpha contributor Jenks Jumps alerted readers to back in May of last year ("The GRAVY At Fidelity National Financial Is Real"): FNF spun out its Black Knight Financial Services unit, distributing to each FNF shareholder 0.3066322 shares of the new, publicly-traded Black Knight (BKI) for each share of FNF they owned.

So, FNF shares did drop about $13 at the beginning of October, as shown in that 6-month chart grabbed from Seeking Alpha above, but FNF shareholders received a similar amount in BKI shares at the same time, so it was basically a wash, as you can see in the total return chart from 9/29 to 10/2 from YCharts below.

Maybe Not Too Good To Be True?

Once I read about FNF's distribution, I thought for a moment that the graph might not be too good to be true after all: since the underlying price had dropped, that explained the jump in the put prices, and there was no drop in the underlying values because the adjusted prices took into account the BKI distribution.

Too Good To Be True On The Underlying

But still our big jump in the graph in October didn't look right to me, so I drilled down to see what adjusted prices for FNF it was based on. The problem was in the highlighted row in the screen capture from my site's admin panel.

Our stock data provider adjusted the pre-distribution price of FNF too low. It should have been about $35.02 on 9/29. I've emailed them about it. But there was a trickier issue with the put options which I can't really blame our option data provider for.

Too Good To Be True On The Options

Here's an expanded look at the put option hedge on FNF from 9/15.

Option market participants tend to be sophisticated, but judging from the price of those $47 strike put options and the spike in the put option values after the drop in FNF, at first glance, it looks like the market didn't price in the pending distribution on September 15th. Otherwise, why only ask $2.40 for the puts (the $6,480 cost shown above is based on buying 27 contracts at the $2.40 ask), when they'd have an intrinsic value of ~$13 in a couple of weeks?

There Is No Free Lunch

Checking with the Options Clearing Corporation, I determined what happened here. The OCC made an effectively stealth adjustment to the put options above, without changing their $47 strike price, where their moneyness was determined no longer by the market price of FNF, but by a formula taking into account FNF plus the BKI distribution, plus a small amount of cash. At about the same time, the exchanges created another, unadjusted $47 strike put option on FNF with the same expiration, and our options data provider was sending us price data on the unadjusted one, instead of the price data on the adjusted one.

The formula on the adjusted put options gave a value of over $52 on March 14th, putting the puts shown above out-of-the-money and worthless, as they were 2 days from expiration.

Still A Gain On The FNF Position

The final value of the FNF position, using the correct adjusted prices for the underlying, and valuing the put options at $0, was $140,560.12. Since the initial outlay for the FNF stock and options was $134,136, this represents a 4.79% gain, net of hedging cost.

And Still A Solid Return On The Portfolio

Correcting the final value for FNF from the $225,470.18 shown in the table above to $140,560.12, the final dollar value for the portfolio was $1,101,648.97. This represents a 10.16% return, net of hedging costs, which is slightly more than twice its expected return of 5.07%.

The Importance Of Transparency And Vigilance

I disclose every single stock and option position in my portfolios to my subscribers up front, and I track and show their values in real time. Being that transparent requires me to be vigilant about accuracy, because diligent observers can work out if the data is correct or not. Whether a mistake is mine, or that of one of my data providers is immaterial: I bear the responsibility. Vigilant readers should demand similar transparency when they see performance posted elsewhere.

