Nutrien: Commentary On Latest Developments

Back in February, when Nutrien (NTR) shares were under significant pressure, I wrote that valuation decreased to comfortable levels and that I was looking at stabilization for a long entry with a short-term target of January levels, meaning $52 - $54. Fast forward one month, and the company’s shares have already visited this area but now stabilized in the $50 - $52 range. In this article, I will lay out my views on recent developments and their impact on Nutrien’s price.

Dividend announcement. Nutrient declared a dividend of $0.40 per share on February 20. This news had an immediate positive influence on the stock. At current prices, Nutrien yields 3.17%. When the shares were trading near the $44 level, the yield was 3.63%. In my opinion, the stock will not enter the 4% yield territory unless the dividend is raised. I believe that there is significant interest in having fertilizer exposure in a company which also provides a normal yield with potential to grow along with fertilizer markets. Buyback announcement. Together with the dividend announcement, Nutrien announced its decision to buy up to 5% of outstanding shares over a one-year period. As usual, the buyback will be a supporting factor for the company’s shares. The company’s valuation seems reasonable at this point, so one cannot say that the company’s management is throwing money out the window by purchasing overpriced shares. Belarussian mine collapse. The news on the accident in Belaruskali mine has recently sent potash miners’ shares higher. However, the event was later reported to be a minor accident not affecting the company’s production. Reading comments on SA about the incident, I noticed that some readers expressed concerns that the information regarding the state of the Belarussian mine may not be full. I decided to read Belarussian press in order to find out more details that were reported by Reuters. From what I learned, fatalities are not rare in Belaruskali: 2016 and 2017 also brought tragedies to miners’ families. The affected mine was in use since the eighties, and an experiment on new methods of work was conducted in recent years. The investors takeaway from this is that it was a “side mine” and that Belaruskali’s production will not be affected. Judging by comments, there seems to be some trust deficit towards the statements from Belarussian authorities, but in this case, it looks like the accident was really minor in terms of any impact on production. All in all, this was neutral news for the world potash market. Chile is trying to block the sale of Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) stake to a Chinese company. I previously wrote that SQM sale would be an upside catalyst for Potash Corp., and, now, Nutrien. Given opposition from the government, there’s little surprise that SQM shares have recently been under pressure:

Obviously, the elimination of the highest bidder will have a negative impact on SQM sale price will be a negative catalyst for Nutrien.

In my opinion, the developments on the dividend and buyback fronts will be able to outweigh the negative news on the SQM front. Also, while dividend and buyback are actual facts, the problems with SQM sale are only a possibility. Nevertheless, I don’t expect that Nutrien shares will be able to have upside above $54 before the company reports its Q1 results as the market needs to see additional upside catalysts before bidding the company’s shares higher.

