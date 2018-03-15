Why Is Rite Aid Stock Still Sinking?

Since announcing its proposed merger with Albertsons, shares of Rite Aid (RAD) continue to fall. The stock is now way off the $2.00 - $2.50 estimated post-merger value. Why is the stock still falling? The simple explanation is that the deal "sticks" because shareholders are not getting the maximum fair value. The objective question becomes: what is Rite Aid stock worth when the merger is complete?

The company claims that the combined company will make $83 billion in revenue and $3.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA. In the fiscal year 2017, Rite Aid, on its own, generated $32.8 billion in revenue. Albertsons made $60 billion in sales. Adjusted EBIT totaled $587 million, with a percent margin of a measly 1.8 percent. The merger promises to save $375 million from cost synergies whilst realizing $3.6 billion in revenue opportunities. The problem with this forecast is that Rite Aid-Albertsons does not identify where the savings come from. Will it come from more store closures, staff cuts, or sales and marketing? All of those costs pay themselves off if managed properly.

Rite Aid after the merger announcement:

The combined firm may find staff overlap, which naturally comes from any merger and is nothing unique. The revenue opportunity of that magnitude (10 percent of Rite Aid’s 2017 revenue) seems too good to be true. The merged company is doing nothing more than rebranding products, potentially cross-selling foods at pharmacies and vice versa, and supporting more customers through its pharmacy benefits management.

Future Valuation

Rite Aid shareholders get $1.83 for every 10 shares they own now or just $0.18 per share, plus one share of Albertsons. Getting 1.079 Albertsons shares is the second option. This offer significantly raises valuation uncertainties in the near-term because investors have no way of estimating what Albertsons is worth. When pharmacy stocks are steeply discounted, investors are better off holding Walgreens (WBA) or CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

Walgreens is a DIY Value Investing idea that is covered regularly because its shares, at a 10.7x forward P/E, offers tremendous future value. CVS shows a “double bottom” on the charts but its 10.3x P/E more than discounts its integration risks as it buys Aetna.

Voting Against the Deal

Investors may still act by voting against the deal but the special shareholder meeting is months away. Unfortunately, investors holding a big position in the stock and voting against the merger will face up against larger shareholders. The stock has a 48.60 percent institutional ownership managed by those who will probably take the deal and move on.

Promised Synergies May Not Materialize

As posted on slide 13, the two companies want to achieve a combined penetration of 30 percent for its own brands. On its own, Rite Aid’s penetration is 19 percent (own brands % revenue mix) whilst Albertsons has a 23 percent penetration rate. How the new company gets to this is unclear. Consumers must view the new firm as a one-stop shop for both in-house branded drugs and groceries.

The plan is further complicated when its competitors are consolidating and also seeking to cut costs to lift profitability. CVS-Aetna and Express Scripts-Cigna are better investment opportunities especially after the share price dropped precipitously.

Promised Growth from Data Analytics

Rite Aid cited the use of data analytics to target its offering. These solutions are typically expensive. What the company will need is better customer service at all locations failing which, the under-performing stores must be closed.

Cost Cuts Unrealistic

Shareholders should look at the details of the $375 million in savings that will take a full three years, if not more, to achieve. While the marketing and “own brands” will drive $145 million of the savings, the new company has little room to make such steep cuts. Without higher advertising for the “own brands,” sales will stagnate, worsening the turnaround plan.

Takeaway

The $1.63 recent close in RAD stock is disappointing for existing shareholders. Weakening stock market conditions and higher interest rates, which raise borrowing costs, are hurting the company’s future prospects even more. The stock may have some chance of rebounding. If it falls more, markets will eventually speculate that another activist will step in to push for a higher buyout price. When Albertsons is getting a great deal with the buyout, this scenario is possible.

