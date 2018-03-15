Why Boeing Shares Really Dropped

I am getting a lot of questions this morning on Boeing’s (BA) price action. Most of the price action seems to be centered on fears of a trade war and how that would affect Boeing’s business going forward, at least that would be the case if we read the headlines. Obviously the trade fears are putting on pressure, but I think the panic is overdone and the pressure to a major extent has been caused by problems and one of Boeing’s suppliers. In this article, I explain why trade war fears are overdone, the actual reason for Boeing shares heading south.

Source: Ainonline.com

Price action Boeing

I think what is really important to notice is that a big part of the panic is caused by the fact that Boeing shares are pulling or pushing the Dow Jones Index. That makes for easy headlines and that makes things look even worse. Has Boeing been pulling the Dow Jones up for the past 18 months, it is now pulling the Dow Jones down due to its weight and that makes for some easy headlines and from experience it doesn’t help that we are seeing those headlines all over the place including 3 push notifications in less than 30 minutes. It makes things seem far worse than they are. If we look at how share prices have developed since Trump announced his plans for tariffs on steel and aluminum, then we see that shares are down only slightly more than 5 percent. Honestly, if it wasn’t for the weight of Boeing and/or the fact that the lower share prices are sparked by a plan of the President and in particular Trump, you would not have heard a single thing about this.

Limited Impact on aircraft sales prices

Premium subscribers have received a detailed analysis on what the impact of tariffs of aluminum and steel would be on some of Boeing’s key aircraft, including the Boeing 787, Boeing 777 and Boeing 737. We believe that the impact is extremely limited, even in calculations that use worst-case scenario assumptions. There is absolutely nothing in the pricing that Boeing could not directly feed through in the pricing of the aircraft. Also fears that that the competitive position of Boeing aircraft might be in jeopardy are overblown.

Trade war and China

Source: Reuters

If tariffs are not contained and rhetoric isn’t toned down, it could possibly result in a trade war. That would obviously be bad for Boeing, but we don’t think it is going to end like that. We believe that Trump is just dropping a bombshell here to force negotiations. Nobody really wants to be hit by these tariffs or the tariffs on Chinese goods in a $60B package, so pretty much everyone is looking to be excluded and in order to be excluded there needs to be something in return and we believe President Trump is looking for what parties seeking exclusion from tariffs have to offer. The US steel industry is under pressure and it gives the Trump administration an excuse to force things with the tariffs as a trading chip.

There are fears that China might end up canceling orders and order aircraft from competitor Airbus. We don’t think that will happen. First of all, there is robust demand for aircraft in China and Airbus simply cannot support that demand on its own and neither can its supply chain.

Obviously China has a big leverage via its buying power and backlog. Last year, one out of every 6 delivered aircraft went to a Chinese customer so they could really be using that if things get heated, but it is not what Trump is aiming for and if he is than it is a high risk game he is playing here. Also, China is unlikely to be willing to use the orders as a chip, since it obviously needs the aircraft but Boeing is also opening a completion center in China by the end of this year, which is an important step in making China a bigger player on the commercial aircraft market from a manufacturer and supplier view.

Why share prices really dropped: Disappointing February Deliveries

I have been in meetings the majority of the day and I did receive notifications stating that Boeing led the drop in share prices and I received a lot of questions about the drop. I thought it would make sense that the dark ‘trade war’ cloud packing above Boeing’s shiny jets was putting pressure on share prices and I even put a tweet out on that.

Figure 1: January and February deliveries for Boeing since 2014

When I came home, I started looking around and visited Boeing’s website only to find out that Boeing had shared its order and deliveries for February and those were slightly disappointing I’d say. Figure 1 shows that deliveries were low in February. In fact over the past 5 years, deliveries were at the lowest point for February and for the first two months of the year combined. That likely raised some concerns about Boeing’s Q1 earnings. Boeing expects Q1 earnings per share to be roughly 15% of full year while analysts are expecting it to be 18%. So, the fear is that analysts expectations might be a bit too high in Q1.

Why share prices really dropped: Supply Chain Challenges

Source: Spirit AeroSystems

The bigger reason for shares to sink, at least in our view, was that according to a Bloomberg report, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) faced a tough quarter to meet demand for Boeing’s plan to increase production to 52 aircraft per month later this year and 57 aircraft per month by 2019. In 2018, it is the Boeing 737 production that has to lift Boeings production while the Boeing 787's improving financials should also positively benefit. If Boeing’s plan to increase the production rate fails, then the delivery target of 810-815 aircraft set for 2018 and which is 47 units higher than the production of 763 aircraft in 2017 will be in direct danger and also earnings might be adjusted downward and we think that is the bigger and probably the biggest reason why we saw Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems shares taking a moderate hit today.

Conclusion

We don’t think that trade war fears really have set shares lower, the argument of a potential trade war has been used to justify lower share prices and to amplify today’s mini sell-off in Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems, but the real reasons are to some extent the combination of disappointing delivery figures for February and Spirit AeroSystems facing challenges in the supply chain which could impact Boeing and the Boeing supplier.

Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing remain two of our top aerospace picks for 2018 and we believe that Boeing will be able to increase Boeing 737 deliveries this year. Spirit AeroSystems is trading near a 3-month low, so we think that would make for a nice entry point if you believe in the company’s ability to get the supply chain aligned. Boeing is also trading significantly above a 3-month low and we would not be considering adding to our position above the $280-$300 level.

AeroAnalysis premium subscribers have been given immediate access to this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.