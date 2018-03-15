Smart & Final Stores' (SFS) CEO David Hirz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you. And thank you for joining us today as we discuss Smart & Final Stores fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results which was a 12-week quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017.

Participating on today's call will be Dave Hirz, Smart & Final's President and CEO; and Rick Phegley, Smart & Final's CFO. Scott Drew, Executive Vice President of Operation, will also be available for the Q&A portion of the call.

Before we begin, we want to remind you that comments made during this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ in a material manner from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in the company's SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

During this conference call, the company will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA.

The company uses these as measures of operating performance, not as measures of liquidity. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Please refer to the company's earnings release made available on its Investor Relations website for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dave Hirz, Smart & Final's President and Chief Executive Officer.

David Hirz

Thanks Laura and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate your participation on today's call as we review our fourth quarter and full year 2017 highlights. As you'll hear, we ended the year in a strong position delivering key financial metrics in line with our updated guidance for the quarter.

2017 was an externally dynamic period in the grocery industry and for Smart & Final also. The underlying factors have been well documented, so today I'll focus the majority of my commentary on the fourth quarter, including our performance and how we're successfully competing in today's environment and investing for continuous success in the years ahead.

We're unique customer focus concept in the grocery landscape with a strong geographic footprint. Through our Smart & Final end Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners, we offer unique selection of merchandise offer to both household and business customers and convenient easy-to-shop stores. We also have a going online and delivery presence that leverages our close-to-the-customer brick-and-mortar locations.

I'll also discuss our plans for 2018, including our expectations for unit growth and investments we're making in our brand, sales channels, and infrastructure to position both store banners for long-term growth with existing and new customers.

So, turning to our fourth quarter results. Net sales for the quarter increased 6.7% year-over-year led by 3.2% comparable store sales growth and adjusted EBITDA grew 31% to $49 million.

We're pleased with the strong sequential agreement in our comparable store sales metric and a solid positive contribution from both the Smart & Final and the Cash & Carry banners. Sales growth was well in excess of the underlying inflation rate and we had an average ticket growth in both store banners.

Our total sales comp of 3.2% represented the third conservative quarterly increase. It was comprised of a 6.2% comp in the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice better and a 2.5% comp in the Smart & Final banner.

Total company gross margin increased about 130 basis points over the prior year quarter and margins were higher in both store banners. Gross margin continues to benefit from the evolution in our sales mix and from our ongoing strategic sourcing, merchandising, and pricing initiatives.

Within Smart & Final banner, we were able to expand product margins net of promotional discounts despite operating in what continues to be a highly promotional environment.

In the Smart & Final banner, we remain committed to our market position as a low cost leader, delivering customer savings of 6% to 12% every day on average compared to conventional grocers.

On a total company level, we estimate inflation and product cost was approximately 1.7% in the fourth quarter and continuing improvement during 2017. Historically, the market has been disciplined in passing through higher product cost and we believe that this will continue over the longer term.

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of increasing minimum wage rates in most of our markets. Our unique store operating models, which utilize fewer entry level in both banners help to make labor cost headwinds more manageable.

In the Smart & Final banner, our higher labor productivity when compared to conventional store competitors comes from the fact that we operate almost in all service departments and have a store model that is built for labor efficiency. And in our Cash & Carry stores, our primary full-time highly trained and experienced store associates are paid higher than minimum wage even at the entry level.

In both store banners, we're committed to maintaining our differentiated position providing unique business items in warehouse club size SKUs. Among these are our high quality private label products. We added over 100 new private label SKUs in 2017 with a strong focus on our natural and organic brands Sun Harvest, which grew sales by almost 30% in 2017.

We've also launched a graphic redesign of our flagship First Street label with new packaging and signage to emphasize quality and value. As part of this project, we're consolidating some of our ancillary labels under the First Street brand.

In 2017, we converted our former trade wins, Spice & Seasoning label to the First Street brand and saw a nice sales increase from the rebranded SKUs and we plan to continue some additional brand consolidation in 2018.

Our private label offering is a strong point of differentiation for our business customers across both store banners allowing us to offer this key customer group products with national brand product quality or better, but priced at an average 20% to 25% discount.

In the Smart & Final banner, being positioned right for business customers is important to our continuous success. While these customers can take more effort to acquire, our experience is that they typically are store loyal and have higher average transaction than our household customers.

In the fourth quarter, sales of business customers were strong, up 6.5% year-over-year with an average ticket approximately twice that of a typical household customer.

We value the relationships we build with our business customers and local communities that we serve and support these relationships through dedicated in-store resources and tailored merchandise offerings. Business customers are an important part of our differentiation and we continue to focus our resources to be sure that we maintain loyalty with this important sales base.

We view e-commerce and related online offerings as an opportunity to develop deeper relationships with both business and household customers and we continue to expand our online channels.

These include our recently launched website, shop.smartandfinal.com, our continuing partnership with Instacart and expanding our buy online, pickup in-store or click-and-collect model.

At the end of the fourth quarter, over 85% of our Smart & Final banner stores offered a delivery or store pickup option. And while sales through these channels collectively represents a small piece of our total sales, they continue to steadily grow and we think that it's important to be able to meet the multichannel needs of our customers.

Through shop.smartandfinal.com, we're now able to offer online shoppers a Smart & Final branded experience, while also directly gathering unique insights in the customer acquisition and behavior.

We also see our online presence as a way of introducing new customers to the Smart & Final brand, including customers that may not have found us directly through one of our retail locations.

While our research has shown that historically a large percentage of our online sales are from incremental customers, we expect that this will shift over time to include more existing customers.

To keep our brand value clear, unlike many of our competitors, we're maintaining the same price online as in stores, underscoring our commitment to value to everyday low prices across all of our sales channels. The clarity of price message appears to resonate with our online customers who are showing solid repeat purchase rates and higher average basket size relative to in-store shoppers.

We're also steadily expanding our Click-and-Collect or third-party delivery options to Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice customers reaching over 4% of banner stores at year end 2017. As online sales build, their higher average sales amount help to increase the banner average ticket to over $93 in the fourth quarter.

We're supporting our e-commerce efforts with an evolution in a way we communicate our brand value message to customers. In 2017, we focus our digital marketing efforts on driving customers to our delivery services with encouraging results. As we look forward, we will increasingly use digital channels to promote the Smart & Final brand and market our expanding services.

More on our investments in digital marketing to come, but first, I'll recap our store development efforts for the fourth quarter and full year.

In the Smart & Final banner, we opened seven new Smart & Final Extra! stores in the fourth quarter for a total of 14 new Extra! stores in 2017. We also completed four relocations and expansions, bringing the penetration of Extra! stores to 75% of the Smart & Final banner at year end.

Collectively, we continue to be pleased with the performance of our recent vintages [ph] of new stores. In the fourth quarter, the comparable store sales rate for our 2016 new stores was up 6% with just 1% banner inflation and most are already positive EBITDA contributors.

Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice added four new stores in 2017 and entered a new state, Montana and now operate in seven of our eight states. We're excited by the continued opportunities for growth in our Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner. Our 2015 and 2016 vintage [ph] new stores continue to outperform executions for both sales and EBITDA as they continue to mature.

The overall health of Cash & Carry's typically smaller foodservice operators appears good and we're making strides in achieving faster sales growth in new stores through merchandising enhancements in a more robust customer outreach campaign.

We ended 2017 with 323 stores, including 260 Smart & Final stores and 63 Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice stores. In aggregate, this represents total unit growth of 6% over 2016 and a two-year average rate of 10% unit growth.

Turning to our financial results, we ended the year with fourth quarter performance in line or ahead of our updated guidance. For the full year 2017, we delivered 5.5% total sales growth on a 1% comp in a challenging competitive environment.

This challenging environment is depressed evaluations across our industry and the resulting accounting evaluation led us to record a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Smart & Final banner of $180 million or about one-third of our total goodwill carrying value. Rick will have additional detail in the accounting process and financial results.

It's important to note that this non-cash charge does not reflect the change in our view that there are substantial future growth opportunities for the Smart & Final banner in our existing states and more broadly. Also, we did not change the goodwill carrying value of the Cash & Carry banner, which also has significant prospects for continued growth.

Notwithstanding the opportunities of our Smart & Final growth and recognizing that we've grown fast opening 67 stores or more than 25% of the banner store base in the last three years, we're planning to moderate new store growth in 2018 to three to five new Extra! stores and three to five new Cash & Carry stores. We also plan to expand or relocate three to four Smart & Final legacy stores and we'll close two older legacy Smart & Final stores where the leases are expiring.

We believe this 2018 investment [Indiscernible] balances are growth opportunities with the increasing changes in retail space and will provide us with additional cash to invest in digital transformation and IT infrastructure as well as fund balance sheet deleveraging. In total, we expect the capital spending in 2018 will be in the $80 million to $90 million range, substantially lower than the last two years.

With this strategic capital spending plan, we'll continue to have consistent store maintenance programs and robust schedule of store remodels, including in the Cash & Carry banner opportunistically fund energy, efficiency initiatives, and increase our digital investment.

Our digital investment has two primary components, infrastructure and e-commerce, which includes digital marketing. In 2018, we plan to invest a meaningful but measured $16 million in capital to support these initiatives.

On the infrastructure front, we'll be completing a major upgrade to our product buying and supply systems, enabling better product intelligence and supporting product buying, merchandising, and marketing. In e-commerce, we'll be investing in our internal resources to support the growth and adoption of our online and delivery services.

Within the next few weeks, we'll also be launching a shop Smart & Final app to allow customers to shop via their mobile devices. We also plan to continue expansion of our online delivery and click-and-collect programs through a testing of additional service features aimed to provide a broad range of options for our customers to access the strong value that our brands provide.

For both Smart & Final and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners, we'll be increasing our efforts in digital, social, e-commerce, and customer relationship management identifying opportunities to attract and grow our customer base.

We're working with several best-in-class partners to help fuel our growth. Our commitment to increasing the percentage of spend allocated to digital media channels continues, including campaigns aimed at enhancing our customer insights and personalization.

Rick will detail our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2018. While giving full year guidance is challenging in the current dynamic industry environment, we nevertheless remain optimistic about our market relevance and competitive positioning, position that we believe will be strengthened by our investment in our brand, sales channels, and infrastructure.

We exited 2017 with good operating metrics and many active merchandising and marketing initiatives for 2018. To support our customers, we're make investments in our infrastructure, digital marketing, and online and delivery channels. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Rick.

Richard Phegley

Thank you, Dave and good afternoon everyone. Today I'll discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and our outlook for fiscal 2018, including some thoughts on the first quarter.

There's a lot to discuss in the financial statements today. I'd like to break the discussion into four parts. First, I will discuss numbers as reported on a GAAP basis; second, the impact of tax reform on our deferred tax balances and other one-time items, and that's favorable, and its contribution to GAAP income. Third, I'll outline the process and results of the non-cash goodwill impairment, which drove an overall GAAP net loss. And fourth, I'll focus on the adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA tables, which we believe are the most useful metrics in understanding our operational results.

So, let's begin with a GAAP statements and sales. As noted in today's release, consolidated net sales in the fourth quarter were $1.07 billion, up 6.7% versus the fourth quarter of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the sales contribution of stores that opened over the last 12 months, as well as consolidated comparable store sales growth of 3.2%.

As Dave noted earlier, both comparable store and net sales growth came in at the higher end of our fourth quarter guidance range and we had strong growth in average transaction amounts for both store banners.

In the Smart & Final banner, sales increased by 5.7% over the prior year with a comp store sales rate of 2.5%. Average transaction amount in the fourth quarter increased by 3.0% with an underlying estimated inflation rates of 1.2%. Store traffic on a year-over-year quarter basis was about 0.5% negative, a slight decrease from the third quarter traffic comparison. In the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner, sales increased by 10.8% from the prior year quarter with a comparable store sales growth rate of 6.2%.

Average transaction amount in the fourth quarter increased by 5.4% with an underlying estimated inflation rate of 3.7%. Store traffic on a year-over-year quarter basis increased by about 0.7%, an improvement from the third quarter. Overall comp store sales strengthened over the prior quarter benefiting from the contribution of our 2016 class of new stores, which are now in a comp base.

Since quarter end, we've seen inflation moderates somewhat from the fourth quarter rate, although it's still in positive territory. On a GAAP basis, we recorded a fourth quarter net after-tax loss of $146.6 million and a full year net loss of $138.9 million.

GAAP EPS was $2.03 loss per share in the fourth quarter and a $1.92 loss for the full year 2017 based on about 72 million shares. As noted, these GAAP numbers include the net favorable effective tax reform as well as the unfavorable effect of the goodwill impairment charge.

The second discussion is related to the impacts of this recent federal income tax reform. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December is a net favorable for our company and we expect to see a reduction of approximately 12 percentage points in our effective tax rate on a going forward basis.

Applying a lower federal tax rate to re-measure our historical deferred tax liabilities and adjusting for other one-time tax items led to a net favorable after-tax income adjustment for 2017 of approximately $27 million. So, this adjustment is a favorable element in the overall net loss for the year.

The third discussion, goodwill impairment, is more technical. Goodwill on our balance sheet was established at $565 million in the 2012 transaction when the company was sold and goodwill is not amortized.

The accounting standard ASC 350 requires an annual evaluation of the carrying value of goodwill in light of the external factors such as equity market valuations and internal factors such as projections of future sales and cash flow.

We have consistently utilized the services of a well-known national valuation firm to assist in performing this evaluation. In light of declines in industry market equity values during 2017 combined with our slower projected near-term growth and incorporating other factors, we have taken a non-cash impairment charge related to the Smart & Final banner goodwill of $180 million.

As Dave indicated, this is an accounting judgment within the context of ASC 350 and is not an indication that we have changed our view of the attractiveness of future store investments in the Smart & Final banner.

Now, I'll turn to the fourth and final discussion point, our adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA tables, as we believe these measures better reflect the operating performance of our business by exploring unusual and certain charges.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $49.1 million compared to $37.3 million in the prior year quarter. This represents a 31% EBITDA growth on revenue growth of 6.7% in the quarter. Adjusted net income was $11.3 million or $0.15 per fully diluted shares compared to $5.0 million or $0.07 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Each of the adjusted metrics, EBITDA, net income, and EPS are consistent with the guidance which we gave for the fourth quarter as is the fully diluted average share count of 73.8 million shares.

For the full year, we projected capital expenditures related to stores of $120 million to $130 million with actual spending in line with our estimates after adjusting for landlord allowances.

In the Smart & Final banner, overall gross margin was 15.8%, up 120 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 in part due to our merchandising and product mix initiatives as well as selected pricing improvement efforts.

Year-over-year for the fourth quarter, operating and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales in the Smart & Final banner was 13.3%, which was slightly higher than the third quarter rate and 70 basis points higher than the year ago quarter, primarily as a function of higher labor cost and new stores, which have not yet reached operating maturity.

While minimum wage increases will remain a headwind for both of our store banners, we will continue to focus on offsetting much of the increase through control of other store operating costs, including improved efficiencies as stores opened over the past two years mature.

In the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner, the overall fourth quarter gross margin rate was 14.6%, 130 basis points higher than the prior year quarter. Operating and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales in the Cash & Carry banner were 7.6% in the fourth quarter, flat compared to the prior year.

Moving now to the balance sheet and cash flow statements, we ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $71.7 million as compared to $54.2 million at the end of 2016. Our working capital was well-controlled and in line with our expectation with investment in inventories of $289.7 million.

Our debt was $699.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter inclusive of our term loan and revolving credit facilities. At the end of the year, we have borrowed $81 million under our $200 million revolving credit facility.

With our reduced capital program for 2018, reduce cash taxes and recently opened stores maturing, we expect to generate significant additional free cash flow and reducing this revolving credit debt and investing in our digital initiatives are priorities for 2018.

Our cash from operations continue to strengthen and we ended the year with almost $170 million, approximately 75% higher than during fiscal 2016 and we remain in a strong liquidity position.

Now, let's turn to guidance for fiscal 2018. Factored into our guidance for 2018 is modest inflation and product cost in the range of 0% to 1%, a stable competitive environment, stable product gross margin rates in both banners, effective store operating cost control partially offset by the impact of higher minimum wage rates, and a maturing store base.

We expect that the impact of investments in IT infrastructure and digital commerce and marketing will continue to pressure operating and administrative costs as well increasing sales penetration of online and delivery sales as the delivery partner commissions are recorded on the O&A line.

For the fiscal year 2018, we expect to see net sales growth in the range of 4% to 5% over the prior year period and included in the sales growth are the new Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry stores as well as our expectations for comp store sales growth. We expect to see comparable store sales growth for 2018 in the range of 1% to 2% over the prior year period.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million, including expenditures related to new stores, store maintenance, remodels and relocations, and IT infrastructure and digital investment.

While we continue to assess the impacts of recent tax reform, we currently expect our effective tax rate for 2018 to be approximately 27%. Our plan is to utilize savings and cash taxes to partially fund the capital investments we've outlined, including investments in IT infrastructure and digital commerce. Based on this, we expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $180 million to $190 million for fiscal 2018.

Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $31 million to $35 million and adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.47 for the full year on a fully diluted basis based on an assumption of 74 million to 75 million fully diluted shares.

While we don't normally give quarterly guidance, our expectation is that at the first quarter will produce overall sales comps in the range of 1% to 1.5% and adjusted EBITDA in the $23 million to $25 million range. And we expect to have our 2017 annual report on Form 10-K on file by Friday.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Dave for some concluding remarks before we turn to Q&A.

David Hirz

Thanks Rick. In closing, we believe that we're currently well-positioned in the market and making the right moves to ensure continuous success for Smart & Final, focusing on our business customers, using our merchandising initiatives to drive incremental sales, and developing our digital business model are keys that will enable us to continue to be stressful into the future.

It's important to note that we can't do any of this without all of our associates. I'd like to thank them for their continued support and dedication. 2017 was a dynamic year for the industry and our associates are what made Smart & Final and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice stores such great places to work and shop. And they're the reason why for the second year in a row, we're proud to say that Smart & Final stores has been named in Fortune Magazine's 2018 World's Most Admired Companies.

With that, we'll open up the call for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Edward Kelly with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Edward Kelly

Hi guys, good afternoon.

David Hirz

Hey Ed.

Edward Kelly

So, everything sounded pretty good until we got to guidance. So, what I'm trying to just understand is as we think about next year, maybe first just starting on the comp. You ended this year at 3.2%. Obviously, you're looking for a little bit less inflation, but your comparison's still pretty easy in the first quarter.

You're not going to open as many stores, so I would expect, I guess, that you would get -- continue to benefit from store maturation less cannibalization. I'm just trying to understand why we're looking at 1% to 2% comps next year and maybe not something better. And is there some conservatism built into sort of the way you're thinking about things? If you just help us there, to start, that would be great.

Richard Phegley

Sure, let me try to answer that for you. So, I think the puts and takes here are that when you think back about where we would have guided, we are seeing lower inflation environment than we would have thought even a few months ago and decent inflation in Q4, but moderating in Q1. We've seen the most recent comparable CPI food and home reports weakening in terms of inflation. So, on that factor alone, we're at a 0% to 1% kind of thinking for the full year. We're quite a bit more conservative than we -- you might have otherwise expected us.

Cannibalization, as you noted, is moderating, but it's moderating versus a few years ago when we had the 33 stores, including the Haggen store openings. So, the core comp is actually decently performing and we're getting some benefit from new stores, as you say, the maturation of new stores that we see coming through. But on the bulk of the new stores, they were 2016 openings.

So, in 2017, beyond kind the end of the second quarter, the incremental contribution rate drops off a little bit. So, to put a finer point on it, you ask if we're trying to be conservative in this guide, on all of our guidance, we're trying to get it right and trying to be realistic in the guide. And those are the principal things that we're thinking about when we guide 1% to 2% comp store sales rate for the year and guiding 1% to 1.5% for Q1.

Edward Kelly

So, just for Q1 at 1% to 1.5%, I mean, you're actually at the lower end of what you'd expect for the full year on an easier comparison. Are you running in that level now? Or is that just a level that you expect that you could potentially be at given where inflation could be? Just maybe a little bit more in Q1 would be helpful.

Richard Phegley

So, obviously, we're into Q1 here and having a call on the 15th of March. So, this is a rate that we think is an appropriate guide for Q1, a little lower than the average for the Smart & Final banner, a little higher than the average for the Cash & Carry banner.

Edward Kelly

Okay. And then on EBITDA guidance of flat on a 4% to 4.5% sales growth number. Just help us understand how much investment is going to cost you from an EBITDA perspective? And then maybe a little bit of color on exactly what you're doing, particularly on the digital side and the headwind that, that creates?

Richard Phegley

Sure. So, if we think about just investment in IT infrastructure and platforms for digital commerce, that's a roughly $8 million EBITDA hit to 2018. And on top of that, as we do more business through Instacart and other delivery partners, there's a small margin degradation that comes along with that, that is another in the neighborhood of $5 million on an EBITDA basis, so, between the two of those 13 -- kind of $13 million-ish easily identifiable impact to 2018.

David Hirz

And some of that we talked about in our prepared remarks. We invested in a website here late last year for shop.smartandfinal.com. We have our Smart & Final mobile app that will be available here in the next few weeks, so that's continued investment for us. And then we'll continue to invest in online platform development with a focus on this new mobile app as well as loyalty.

Also, I think I mentioned major upgrades for our supply chain and our buying systems and some of our core financial and analytical systems. So, there's quite a bit of investment going on in 2018. We talked about $18 million in capital and Rick mentioned $8 million in digital infrastructure.

In the delivery commission, I mean, that's a headwind as we have -- as e-commerce delivery continues to grow. The good news on delivery is we do find that our delivery margins are about 300 points higher than the in-store margin, so there's some offset to the headwind there.

Edward Kelly

And the net cost is peaking in 2018? The overall cost of $13 million that we're talking about, it gets better in 2019?

David Hirz

Well, I'd say yes. Definitely, the digital infrastructure investment with delivery commissions, it -- we expect the delivery volume is going to continue to grow. It was up over 60% here in the fourth quarter, so we think that'll continue to grow and we'll continue to evaluate whether we should continue to charge the same price online as we do in-store to help offset that.

Edward Kelly

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Phegley

Thanks Ed.

John Heinbockel

So, guys, two things, just kind of following on that if you think about the timing of the $13 million of cost. I assume it's somewhat evenly spread throughout the year, right? I ask, though, because -- is there anything else impacting the first quarter because that was obviously your easiest EBITDA compare a year ago?

And that would sort of suggest that maybe this kind of flat EBITDA would persist throughout much of the year. So, is there anything else burdening the first quarter? And is the $13 million pretty evenly spread out?

Richard Phegley

I'd say the IT cost is fairly evenly split across the year. The sales commissions and cost of delivery grows on a weekly basis through the year as the penetration rate of those sales grow.

John Heinbockel

Okay. And then if you think about the $5 million that relates, right, to the commission, you would -- well, I don't know, is that -- there should be a sales aspect to that that -- so when you think about the $5 million, is that sort of net of whatever benefit you get to sales? Or do you kind of see it's just -- price of entry, there's not a big sales benefit? I think there should be, right, a topline benefit from rolling that out. So, is the $5 million net of whatever topline benefit you would get?

David Hirz

Well, the $5 million hit is really just the delivery charge from our third-party provider. The benefits, obviously, of the delivery are the sales. I mean sales continue to grow. It's still a small piece, but it was up 60% last year in the first quarter, now it's up again 90% over Q1 a year ago. So, there's some strong sales associated with it, although, they're still off a small base.

Richard Phegley

And John, just for clarity within the income statement, the sales commissions on delivery show up in the operating and expense line, the O&A line. So, that's where you'd see the $5-ish million.

John Heinbockel

All right. And then just lastly, if you think about long-term, right, so EBITDA will be flat here for a couple of years. Obviously, the Haggen stores are maturing. Look, it's hard to go beyond 2018, but do you think -- it sounds like from your commentary you think that there is a point here not way down the road where you can return to some modest level of -- I think modest level of EBITDA growth. Is that fair?

David Hirz

Sure absolutely. Yes. We -- again, growth in general -- we took a pause this year with the new stores, as you know, three to five in both banners and are using -- taking advantage here to really invest in digital -- in our digital infrastructure, our IT infrastructure to strengthen that component of the business going forward.

John Heinbockel

All right. Thank you.

Karen Short

Hi. Just a question to clarify. What exactly is the dollar amount that you expect to benefit from the tax reform in terms of free cash flow?

Richard Phegley

So, Karen, it's a tough question to answer because if you look at our cash flow statement in the presentation that we made in the earnings release, we weren't a big cash taxpayer last year. So, we see about a 12% rate benefit and that should translate into a few million dollars of cash tax benefit to spend this year. But it's not a gigantic amount at the level at which we're paying cash tax right now.

Karen Short

Okay. But -- yes, I mean, I've done that math, but I guess I was wondering on a free cash flow -- from a free cash flow perspective, is there anything else to think about in terms of incremental free cash flow? Because obviously you've just outlined $13 million in investments when you only have a couple of million dollars on the actual tax rate investments -- or tax rate benefit, which explains your EBIT guidance. But is there anything on the free cash flow side of it?

Richard Phegley

So, free cash flow, there will be -- the big pieces on free cash flow are, obviously, EBITDA, cash tax, interest expense, and capital, with a modest amount of working capital to consider. So, most of the free cash flow benefit comes from lower CapEx and secondly, from a lower income tax rate flowing through cash tax.

Karen Short

Okay. And what was your revolver balance? [Indiscernible] and how should you expect it down [ph] them?

Richard Phegley

Revolver balance was roughly $80 million at year end.

Karen Short

Okay. So, you're just going to chip away that, basically?

Richard Phegley

We're going to chip away throughout the year and that should get us closer to 3.0 on a year-end basis in terms of net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

Karen Short

Okay. So, the way we think about your guidance is clearly well over-investing, well and above over what the tax reform benefit would have been and you've obviously outlined the buckets that should go into. And so you're opportunistically taking this year as another investment year?

Richard Phegley

Investment year of a different type. So, investment years in the last couple years have been in physical store properties. This is an investment year in IT infrastructure to set the company up for a more robust environment should digital turn out to be a big part of our business.

Karen Short

Okay. And then, Dave, something in your prepared remarks, you said something about a 6% to 12% GAAP versus conventional versus what you guys have always talked about in terms of 8% to 12%. Did you -- did I catch that right? And I guess why has that number changed?

David Hirz

Yes, I think we've used 6% to 12% before, but you're right, we did use 8%. But if we look at our closest competitor in the three states we operate, we're about 6% lower than them.

If I look at all the national competitors that we compete with, the Krogers, the Safeways, the Albertsons, et cetera, et cetera, it's still 10% to 14% or so. But it's still in the higher -- or the low double-digits, but in some competitors, it's as low as 6%.

Karen Short

That hasn't changed? That's consistent? I'm just trying to get a sense of it.

David Hirz

It really hasn't changed, no.

Karen Short

Okay. So, the competitive environment is still competitive, but has it gotten worse?

David Hirz

Again, we play it safe, because I've told you before, every competitor every week and wall-to-wall every month, and our gaps to our competitors are very consistent over the last three years.

When we talk about promotional activity over the last -- sorry, in second, third quarter last year, it really is still limited to the front page of the ad and shelf-edge pricing continues to be rational.

Even as we got into inflation here in the back half of 2017, it appears that our competitors are passing through the inflation. Particularly in the foodservice part of the company, it gets passed through really quickly. And in the conventional and household competitors, it passes through sometimes a couple of weeks slower, but it's passed through pretty consistently also.

Karen Short

Okay. And then just last question I had, I noticed your stock comp guidance was higher this year. I guess can you help me think through that in light of what I would consider fairly disappointing overall guidance on EBITDA? Why is stock comp's guidance up meaningfully year-over-year?

Richard Phegley

So, two factors there, Karen. One is there were some grants made for retention in 2017 for which the full year effect will be measured in 2018. Secondly, our equity compensation plans target for most people a fixed dollar amount of compensation at a lower share price that generates actually more shares and it influences through the accounting expense and influences a larger number from a book basis. It's not our intention to overcompensate, but this is the reality of the way that compensation formula has been set up.

Karen Short

Got you. Thanks.

Thomas Palmer

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I just wanted to clarify something on the pricing environment. A moment ago, you said the competitors -- that it's not a much more competitive pricing environment that you're seeing from your competitors. But then you also highlighted that you're assuming that inflation ticks down in terms of on-shelf pricing, and you highlighted CPI as evidence of that. So, have you seen something changed maybe more recently in the last month or two on the competitive environment that you haven't necessarily had to match at this point?

David Hirz

Yes, we really haven't seen much movement downward recently. The move downward on inflation -- again, we ended last year in the fourth quarter of inflation of 1.7%. Inflation was actually pretty strong right to the end of the fourth quarter. It moved down, inflation. We're still in an inflationary environment in Q1, but it's dropped well below the 1.7%. But most of that drop has been in the last four or five weeks and there hasn't been much of a reaction from a competitive standpoint.

I assume, if the deflation, if it could -- not that deflation would solve inflation, but I assume if inflation continues to moderate lower, we'll see pass-through on the lower inflation.

Thomas Palmer

Okay. Thanks. And then just had a follow-up on some of the digital investments. Obviously, there's a fixed cost to build out this infrastructure and then the incremental margins on top of that are a little bit lower given the payouts, sounds like, to Instacart and others.

Are there ways that as we look past this year that you can drive higher margins in that business in terms of the incremental margin structure? I mean is this -- you start to develop some of this digital platform and potentially take some of this fulfillment in-house? Or is it just inherently, there will always be a slightly lower margin profile and you hope to offset that over time with a faster growth rate?

David Hirz

Yes. We actually have a more mature delivery program than a lot of our competitors. We've been in delivery now for about five years, starting with our business customers. We started a partnership with Google Express four years ago and signed on with Instacart early, almost three years ago. So, we continue to learn from our experience on online and delivery.

We've been pleased with our margin. As I mentioned, our margin on delivery is about 300 points higher than the in-store. The productivity is good because the order size as about two and a half size the in-store average order size.

We think there's continued upside in margin as we continue to focus on the Smart & Final -- shop.smartandfinal.com website and market that a little more efficiently. Again, that website is been up less than six months currently, but we're seeing good success out of that. Over 20% of our online sales now are going through our own website.

Richard Phegley

And Tom, part of this is also defensive investment. So, we want to be in a position where you have capabilities internally should there be shifts or changes in the partners.

Thomas Palmer

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Phegley

Thanks.

Bob Summers

Hey, good afternoon guys. I just wanted to dig back into this delivery charge issue a little bit more and see if I can understand it. So, if it's $5 million and the fee is, say, 3%, means you're getting about $166 million of incremental revenue, that would add like 3% to 6% [ph] to the topline.

And sort of in that equation, if I pick a midpoint on comp and then a contribution from new stores, that would get me above the total sales growth range that you're talking about.

And then is this something that's being online through your site and then someone else is delivering it? So, you're actually picking up 300 basis points of margin on the basket, but then giving about 260 basis points away? So, net-net, it's still overall contributing?

David Hirz

Yes, so first of all, in the commissions that we pay to the third-party, the Instacart is higher than the 3% that you quoted -- our commissions are higher than 3%. The 300 margin difference is really just a mix of the online customer. We're seeing a similar margin pickup whether it's the customer that goes through to the Instacart website or the customers goes to the shop.smartandfinal.com website.

We're seeing a higher margin probably because -- one of the reasons because they're buying less items. We're starting to see a little more perishable, but still most of the delivery for Instacart and to our website is still non-perishable-centered store grocery. We expect margins to increase over time as perishable becomes a bigger part of the equation. But today, the fee that we're paying is not offset by the 300 point increase in margin.

The other thing that helps us with it and hope that makes sense is that it does appear that a lot of the majority of the online customers are new to Smart & Final, so it appears to be incremental. And the order size is almost two and a half size times what it is in-store.

On click-and-collect -- click-and-carry, it's even higher. In fact, the average order size on click-and-carry and our Cash & Carry stores, where we now -- are up to 60% of Cash & Carry stores, have a click-and-carry program. Their average order size is actually north of $700. So, there are efficiencies in that, but we haven't gotten to the point yet where the margin increase offsets the charge from the third-party vendor.

Bob Summers

Okay. And then, I guess, related question around the idea that gross margins are going to be stable. I guess I want to dig a little into the puts and takes there and get your confidence around that. And the reason is, is that every retailer that's opened their mouth over the last three weeks has talked about gross margin erosion, price investments, some combination of the two. And so just help us understand how we get there?

David Hirz

Yes, we believe that the gross margin will be strong going forward. If you look at some of our key initiatives, whether it's, again, delivery 300 points incremental margin, the -- as Rick said, the charge from the third-party vendor is actually in O&A, but in margin, we pick up 300 points.

Our growth on items like Sun Harvest -- private label, in general, is 600 points margin accretive. Sun Harvest, our natural and organic private label, was actually up 29% last year and that is 1,500 points margin accretive, really strong margin.

Produce continues to be our -- one of our top comp departments, had a really high margin. Private label, in general, a side of Sun Harvest, continues to grow. Our first three comps are strong. So, there's a lot of components in the mix that are causing margin to go up over time.

But what we've assumed in our guidance going forward is that we will choose to invest that in pricing or be forced to invest that in pricing as -- if the marketplace gets more competitive. So, we've taken a pretty conservative position to say that margins will be flat over time.

Bob Summers

Okay. Thanks.

Vincent Sinisi

Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks very much for taking my questions. I guess two questions here. Just first on the near-term. Just in terms of your sales guide, the comp guide for 1Q. When we're looking at more of a kind of year-to-year basis, is there anything we should just keep in mind by banner maybe? Or is it just more of a function of inflation lessening for 1Q, specifically, when we look at the comparison from last year?

David Hirz

It's a couple of things. Number one, the environment was much more aggressive than it was a year ago in Q1. It's stable to what it was in Q3 and Q4. We mentioned that competitive intensity ramped up in the middle of the year last year, but we're -- we still have not cycled that, so there is pressure, obviously, from the promotional environment.

Surprisingly, since we guide in 2Q -- into the beginning of Q1, in January, we started seeing deflation drop. The inflation we enjoyed in the fourth quarter dropped fairly dramatically. It's still inflationary, but we're surprised to see the drop.

And as to, again, why we guided 0% to 1% in inflation this year, again, we have been wrong in the last two years on our inflation guide. We've been too optimistic and we want to make sure that we're not overly optimistic this year on inflation.

So, between the competitive environment in household, again, Cash & Carry competitive intensity is pretty stable and has been for some time. For the Smart & Final business, the 30% of our volume is business customer, really not impacted by the competitive intensity. It's really just the household competitors. And -- but again, we haven't cycled that competitive intensity and we won't until the end of the second quarter.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay. All right, that's helpful, Dave. Thank you. And then I guess just more of a longer term type of question. Just on the store growth outlook, obviously, post-2018, I guess maybe two parts. If you could give us any color on what you maybe saw during 4Q by cannibalization by banner.

And then I know, obviously, conserving cash -- a lot of moving parts in 2018 here, but maybe just kind of beyond any initial thoughts on kind of how you see the by-banner growth going beyond 2018? Thanks a lot guys.

David Hirz

First, on the cannibalization, we expect this year that cannibalization will be back in a more normal range. In both the Smart & Final and Cash & Carry, we expect it will be 30 to 50 points.

On growth, I'll speak to Cash & Carry and then I'll have Scott talk about the Smart & Final. We're still evaluating growth for 2019 that we have -- Scott can talk about the pipeline.

From a Cash & Carry standpoint, though, again, we're targeting three to five stores this year, which still represents about 7% to 8% growth. In Cash & Carry, in the past three years, we've grown that banner by 20% in the 11 stores we've opened. Still have a good pipeline for Cash & Carry for the next couple of years. We still haven't made a determination on what the right number of stores for 2019 is. But Scott, if you want to talk about the Smart & Final pipeline?

Scott Drew

Sure. So, Vinnie, for 2018, like we stated in the prepared remarks, three to five new stores. We're feeling really good. Lease is coming together nicely. We're really still confident in the banner prospects long-term. We have ample opportunities in the existing markets, probably upwards of 100 stores, we think, in our existing markets.

Eventually, a move to potentially Pacific Northwest could make sense, but really, at our current pace of growth, it makes probably more sense to continue growing within our existing markets here and where we operate today.

David Hirz

We really -- I'd say is -- I think we said this before, but this moderation of growth this year -- partially to invest in digital. But this moderation in growth of Smart & Final of three to five stores this year really is no indication of our bullishness on the Smart & Final model.

We're really pleased with the model. I talked about the 2016 stores ran actually over 6% comps in the fourth quarter. The 2015 stores in the fourth quarter were over 5% comps. If I look at the new stores we opened, we opened 21 stores in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Those stores are the only stores we have that have actually been through the entire three-year period.

And in the aggregate, they were 24% cash-on-cash returns in the third year. And then the 67 stores that we opened in 2015 and 2016 and 2017, they're on track also to achieve that 20% to 25% cash-on-cash in their third year. It's still early, but they're performing well. Sales are good. EBITDA's good.

As I said, 2016, majority of stores have positive EBITDA. So, we're still really bullish. As Scott mentioned, still a lot of opportunities, white space in California, so the pause in growth is not related to our satisfaction with the new store productivity.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay, that's some helpful stats. Great. Thank you guys very much. Good luck.

Shane Higgins

Yes, thanks guys for taking the question. Given the recent closings of all the Sam's Clubs, have you guys seeing any pickup in sales related to that in recent weeks? And do you have any way that you can measure that?

Richard Phegley

Yes, Shane, we had a handful of Sam's Clubs that we compete with within a three to five-mile radius. Really, it was only about four to five locations, and we did see some nice gains in those stores with the closing of the Sam's. But other than that, we haven't really -- or don't anticipate any meaningful shifts in the competitive landscape right now.

Shane Higgins

Got it. All right. Thanks for that. And then I think, Dave, you mentioned earlier that you guys expect to get to a 3.0 times leverage by year end. Is that -- can you just remind me, is that your target leverage? And beyond that, thinking out to 2019, as you guys continue to generate cash flow, how should we think about priorities for cash? Are you guys going to look to buy back shares at that point? Any color there would be great.

Richard Phegley

So Shane, we don't have an active share buyback program at this point. As you know, we have purchased a limited number of shares in the past, really more-oriented in offsetting share issuances under equity comp programs. So, we would have to shift our expectations to be in the market buying back shares.

Really, the priority right now is to reduce debt and to get back closer to what we think is a more reasonable leverage level of around three times or a little bit lower. When I said moving towards three times at the end of the year, I'm not -- we're not forecasting exactly three at the end of the year, but significant deleveraging from we are today.

Shane Higgins

Okay. Thanks. And then in terms -- I think you guys mentioned that you're planning to close two stores this year. As you look out over the next two or three years, do you guys have a lot of leases that are coming up? And would you guys consider closing some additional stores?

Richard Phegley

So, our store closure program has been very opportunistic. These two stores represent stores where, as the lease comes to end, individual circumstances say that it makes sense to close. For most of our stores, we don't have an active program to consider store closures because they're profitable stores.

David Hirz

Yes. Again, with the 323 stores, we have lease renewals come up almost every month and renew those leases. But when you get to a point where you have a core legacy store like these two that are minimally profitable and there is -- appears to be no future opportunity to expand them, so you're going to be limited to that 10,000 or 12,000 square feet. For the long term, for us, it really makes sense to close them. But at current time, we have no leases expiring with planned closures besides those two.

Shane Higgins

All right. Great. Thanks. And just the last one for me. Just a clarification or a little additional color on your 1Q comp guide. Are you guys guiding 1% to 1.5% for each of the banners? Or any color you could give there would be great.

Richard Phegley

So, we're guiding 1% to 1.5% for the total company. And I think I said earlier probably a little lower than that in the Smart & Final banner, a little higher than that in the Cash & Carry banner.

Shane Higgins

Great. Thanks. That's it for me.

Richard Phegley

Thanks.

Alvin Concepcion

Thanks. I apologize if I missed this, but I'm curious how much did delivery and click-and-collect help your comp? Just curious because I think you I heard you said it generated some pretty incremental demand.

David Hirz

Yes, I would tell you although it was up 60% in the fourth quarter; it's still off such a smaller base, so it's really not much impact on comps sales. It's growing quickly but continues to be off a pretty small base.

Alvin Concepcion

Great. And it sounded like delivery might be a net drag to your operating margin. So, at what point of penetration does it make sense to build your own? And what is the online penetration level at this point? Is it more or less than the 2% that the industry is at?

David Hirz

Yes, I don't know that we've disclosed that, but it's close to industry averages. Yes, we're looking -- part of the investment this year is looking at the opportunity to -- some of the components of digital ourselves, particularly when it comes to our business customers, where today, we have our own business customer delivery program.

Again, as I said, today, on delivery it's about a 300 point margin accretive order on average with a large order size, almost two and a half times larger, but it still is not enough to offset the service charge. But the wildcard there is that perishables is just not really beginning to pick up in delivery. It was mostly non-perishables for the last couple of years. So, as we continue to increase perishables, particularly in the produce department, we expect that our margins will continue to grow with that online. But it's still early in that game.

Alvin Concepcion

Got it. Thank you very much.

David Hirz

Okay.

Andrew Wolf

Hey, good afternoon. So, on the sequential slowdown of the comp, can you give us a sense of -- if it's coming more from the transaction size or the transaction amount, customer count or the transaction size that would be helpful?

David Hirz

It really is more traffic than ticket size. Again, traffic in the fourth quarter, where comps were 3.2%, comp traffic was actually pretty flat. It was down a little bit at Smart & Final and up a little bit at Cash & Carry, but overall, pretty flat. We're seeing similar trends in the first quarter with pretty flat traffic, but we're seeing again a good increase in average order size.

Again, a lot of that is because of the larger delivery, the larger click-and-collect and then some of the initiatives that we have in place to grow trend. We're really doubling down in some of our core strengths. That business customer -- again, the business customers double the order size of our household customer. We have a lot of initiatives focused on growing that business customer, growing club sales, and private label.

Andrew Wolf

So, it's more -- I'm still confused. Is traffic down more or is it the size of the basket?

David Hirz

No, it's traffic. The size of the baskets is stronger. Even in the last quarter, where the comps were 3.2% comps, traffic was fairly flat.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. And the other follow-up I have here is on the IT spend, [Indiscernible], is that all -- is that incremental? Or was there something in 2017 as well on this same type of activity?

Richard Phegley

It's mostly incremental, Andy.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. Is that all coding and things like that? And if so, is it all outsourced to consultants or is that something you're doing yourselves?

Richard Phegley

So, it's a mix of investments outsourced -- primarily outsourced. We are moving core systems to more of a cloud-based infrastructure, so they're supporting investments that are related to that.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. And I think this was asked, but does that $8 million go down or up? Is that -- I understand how the commissions were kind of variable, but it should go up. But how's that $8 million, is that -- is there some one-time numbers in there or is that -- go up?

Richard Phegley

Yes. Some of it is one-time. And it's a little speculative when you think about, over a period of two or three years, whether this is the new normal run rate or is this the high watermark. I think it's a little early to make that call.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. Thank you.

David Hirz

Thank you.

