Another Money Loser Is About To Be Born: Will It Be A Buy?

In spite of the less-than-encouraging bottom-line results produced so far by the streaming music company, could SPOT still be a buy?

Spotify's (SPOT) upcoming IPO should be the largest since Snap Inc. (SNAP) hit the markets in March 2017. Interestingly and not unlike the social media's parent company, Spotify will be born boasting massive losses on its income statement of more than $1.2 billion in 2017 on a net basis, in a deteriorating trend.

However and in spite of the less-than-encouraging bottom-line results produced so far by the streaming music company, could SPOT still be a buy?

Credit: Audiencia Electronica

To attempt to answer this question, one must look past the attention-grabbing headline numbers to assess if the company might justify what has been recently estimated to be its $19 billion pre-IPO valuation.

From a macro perspective, I tend to agree with Spotify's management team when it argues that:

By transforming user behavior, streaming has become the dominant global format in the music industry, fueling growth in key music markets worldwide. (Yet) we believe there is an untapped global audience with significant growth potential.

Spotify is positioned to benefit from favorable trends in music consumption habits. And although competition is only likely to become fiercer, with Apple (AAPL) Music climbing fast to take over the #2 spot in the market and offerings from tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) evolving rapidly as well, I believe the "game" has barely started. See below how, despite an overall plateauing in the global recorded music industry's revenues, digital has evolved fast to become the largest and fastest-growing distribution and consumption format.

Source: ifpi.org

For this reason, I expect to see most of Spotify's revenue drivers continue to move generally in the right direction in the foreseeable future. The chart below indicates that, when it comes to usage as measured by MAU (number of monthly active users), the platform is picking up steam. Growth has slowed down a bit in 2017 on a percentage basis, but the trend should be reasonably expected as Spotify gains scale. Maybe as importantly, total MAU is evolving at a faster pace than ad-supported MAU, suggesting that Spotify's most valuable, subscription service-paying listener seems to be engaging and finding value in the company's premium offering.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's SEC filing

ARPU, on the other hand, has dropped at an average of -12% YOY as I believe competition forces Spotify to keep prices low, and to offer family bundles and student discounts. But countering the headwinds is a declining churn of 5.5% in 2017 that might also be explained by a positive user experience. All accounted for, while premium customers are being captured at a lower price, the user base has become "stickier" -- which I believe bodes well for long-term revenue growth and stability. See charts below.



Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's SEC filing

Moving on, gross margin seems to be improving quickly over the past couple of years. Buried in Spotify's filing is a disclosure that, last year, the company "entered into licensing agreements with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and with Merlin, among others (and that) cost of revenue and gross margins have benefited from the terms of the new licensing agreements". This, along with scale, might explain why consolidated GMs have seen a significant improvement of nine percentage points to 21% between 2015 and 2017. The smaller ad-supported business (representing about 10% of total revenues) finally reached gross profitability last year, in a fast improving trend over 2015's negative margin of -16%.

Farther down the P&L is where rising opex starts to eat into Spotify's profits in a more aggressive way. Not unlike many companies in the early stages of their lives (Spotify is only 10 years old), SG&A and research costs have been rising at a faster pace than the already fast-expanding revenues. Total opex accounted for 30% of revenues in 2017 vs. 23% in 2015. The good news is that (1) revenue growth and gross margin expansion should eventually create operating leverage and turn operating losses into profits and (2) with over 10% of personnel expenses taking form of share-based compensation, not all of these costs are cash-consuming. In fact, free cash flow generation of €109 million, while not very sizable, suggests that at least Spotify will be introduced to the public markets not as a cash burner, as is often the case with some of its tech peers.

But now we get to the below-the-op line items. Specifically, finance costs have skyrocketed to €974 million in 2017 from €336 million in 2016 driven mostly by fair value changes in the €1 billion worth of 5%-interest paying (with an adjustment clause), convertible notes issued in the first half of 2016 (see table below). I calculate that financing expenses alone, assuming no impact to taxes, have accounted for nearly 80% of the per-share loss that Spotify generated in 2017.

Source: company's SEC filing

These costs do not concern me much, as they are largely unrelated to the company's core operations. And with the company going public, it is possible that the notes could be paid down in the not-too-distant future.

First thoughts on the stock

This is the first time that I look at SPOT in a bit more detail. Therefore, it would be irresponsible of me to issue a definitive "buy" or "sell" opinion on the stock without further due diligence -- particularly without knowing the market price of the shares.

For now, I have identified a few positive factors suggesting that owning this name might eventually make sense, at least from the perspective of future financial results and current fundamentals. The headline net losses might seem scary at first, but a closer look into the numbers ease some of my initial concerns.

The final and crucial piece of the puzzle will be the stock's IPO price, which in this case will be determined via a direct listing process. If shares are priced near the $19 billion pre-IPO valuation, the implied 3.8x price-to-sales multiple and $268 market value-to-paying subscriber (the latter not too far off from its poor cousin Pandora's (P) own valuation metric) may seem rich but reasonable, at first glance.

Regardless, this is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about IPOs of 2018. I will be sure to keep my eye on this name going forward, and will elaborate further on the stock in future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.