3 Things In Biotech, March 14: Alnylam Breaks Through, Merck A Go In Cervical? Arrowhead Launches

Alnylam scores a breakthrough in PH1

Company: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Therapy: Lumasiran

Disease: Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1)

News: ALNY announced that their investigational RNAi therapeutic lumasiran has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of PH1. In the same release, the company guided that Sanofi (SNY) declined their option to opt in to the development of lumasiran, and ALNY will be moving this agent into a phase 3 study.

Looking forward: It is unclear to me at this time exactly why SNY opted out of rights, but the end result is that ALNY keeps the global rights to lumasiran, while SNY maintains the option to opt in to development of other RNAi technologies. Meanwhile, the Breakthrough Therapy designation definitely should move things along for lumasiran in terms of regulatory development.

So, good news for both companies, and great to see the portfolio of gene therapies moving forward for ALNY.

Merck heads for the finish line in cervical cancer

Company: Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Pembrolizumab

Disease: Advanced cervical cancer

News: MRK announced that their supplemental new drug application for pembrolizumab in the treatment of advanced cervical cancer after progression on chemotherapy. The application was also given priority review, with a PDUFA action date set for June 28, 2018. This application was based on findings from cohorts of the KEYNOTE-028 and -158 studies, which showed promising response rates for patients, particularly in those with PD-L1-positive disease.

Looking forward: Cervical cancer at this stage of treatment remains a major unmet need in the management of gynecologic malignancy, and it would appear as though pembrolizumab has a strong chance for approval in this case. Achieving responses in these patients, particularly those who have been heavily pretreated, is highly challenging. If approved, this will make the first approval in cervical cancer since bevacizumab.

Great news for MRK, overall, and I will be eagerly watching for the FDA's decision

Arrowhead gets moving on their liver disease early study

Company: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Therapy: ARO-AAT

Disease: Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

News: ARWR announced that it has dosed the first patients in a phase 1 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of their gene therapy ARO-AAT in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is a rare genetic disease that can lead to liver disease and emphysema, with potentially fatal complications. The study will enroll eight-patient cohorts to receive ascending doses of the therapy, ranging from 35 to 400 mg.

Looking forward: Aside from a liver transplant, there is no effective treatment available to manage this genetic disorder, which affects 1 in 1500-3500 patients of European descent. This places it in the same range as cystic fibrosis, making alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency a rather large, untapped market. So this study begins an important program that could have huge implications for ARWR.

For now, phase 1 is too early for me to be comfortable considering a buy-in, but I would definitely consider watching ARWR now.

