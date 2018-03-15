Adverum: A Lot Done, A Lot More To Do

This article was co-authored by Stepan Lavrouk, whose research and insights form the article's thesis. Stepan is an investment analyst with Almington Capital.

2018 has been a good year for shareholders of gene therapy small-cap Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM). Since late December 2017, the stock has been trading steadily upwards to a year-high of $7.95 per share on January 30, representing an increase of almost 130% in price. Trading volume has since dropped, with the price plateauing at $7.30. The fundamental driver for these movements has been news concerning the development of the company’s flagship therapy for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency, a rare genetic disorder that causes lung and liver disease (the most common being premature emphysema). The gene therapy candidate itself is known as ADVM-043.

Over the course of the last few months, Adverum has provided a steady stream of good news for its investors. First came the announcement that the company had begun patient enrollment in its ADVANCE Phase 1/2 clinical trial, designed to evaluate safety and protein expression in human subjects. Secondly, in late January, the company announced that it was extending its research collaboration with Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), a biotechnology firm specializing in the use of the CRISPR gene-editing tool. Investors rightly interpreted this as a vote of confidence and duly pushed ADVM higher. Finally, in late February, the independent Data Monitoring Committee, evidently satisfied with the preliminary safety data provided by the trial, recommended that the company proceed with a second cohort of patients.

Given that Adverum has more than doubled in price since the announcement that the ADVANCE study was going to go ahead, it is tempting to interpret the recent plateau as a sign that the market has already priced in the full potential of the company. However, there are reasons to believe that we are dealing with a diamond in the rough that can go much higher.

When in doubt, look at the science

Firstly, the preclinical data which has provided the basis for ADVANCE is extremely promising. Mouse models administered with a single dose of ADVM-043 demonstrated a rapid increase in human serum A1AT that was sustained for a significant period of time (16+ weeks). Naturally, results from animal trials do not necessarily translate into positive outcomes for humans in a clinical setting, and many a drug that has shown promise at the preclinical stage has folded due to inherent physiological differences between humans and animals.

That said, there is a fundamental difference between the way that traditional drugs and gene therapy treatments operate. Conventional pharmaceuticals aim to elicit a specific response in the subject, a response that can vary massively across different animals. Gene therapy hijacks processes within cells that are responsible for protein expression by inserting different strands of DNA to that of the host’s. Crucially, the mechanisms responsible for protein expression are tightly conserved across almost all living organisms.

The similarity between human and mouse gene and protein expression machinery (DNA, mRNA, tRNA, ribosomes, the Golgi apparatus, etc) is much greater than the similarity between human and mouse organs. In fact, this is the very reason why human A1AT can be expressed in mice in the first place. Whilst nothing is ever certain, in life or in biotech, I feel more confident about the efficacy of ADVM-043 in humans than I would be about a conventional drug.

Cure Beats Management

The second reason why we see significant room for the stock to grow is that the existing treatments for A1AT deficiency are aimed at managing, rather than curing the disorder. The most common treatment currently consists of weekly intravenous injections of an alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, at an estimated cost of $100k per patient annually.

Patients and hospitals also incur additional costs from management of the associated symptoms of the disease. ADVM-043 is the first-ever treatment aimed at completely curing the disorder. The market for A1AT-deficiency is estimated at 100,000 patients in the US and at $1.2 billion globally.

Whilst it is difficult to see ADVM-043 immediately becoming the treatment of choice for physicians, capturing even a small portion of such a large market would cause the company’s valuation to soar.

Investor’s Eye View

There are legitimate reasons to be wary about investing in a small-cap biotech spearheading an experimental treatment. However, since Adverum’s most recent rally, the company has yet to have an obvious misstep. As we have discussed above, there are solid reasons to believe that ADVM-043 will demonstrate efficacy in human populations. Additionally, the company has a solid arsenal of financial dry powder, with around $220 million in cash or cash equivalents, which should give it enough breathing room should some speed bumps arise.

Investors have been rewarded with a steady stream of positive developments thus far and have been told to expect results from the ADVANCE trial in the second half of 2018. Furthermore, there are plans for both a third and possibly a fourth cohort study to go ahead. Finally, Adverum has the support of a much larger gene-editing specialist in Editas Medicine, suggesting that industry insiders believe in ADVM-043.

When in doubt, follow the smart money.

f

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADVM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.