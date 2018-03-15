Time To Swap Corporate Capital Trust Into FS Investment Corp.

The two companies may eventually merge, in which case FS Investment Corp. shareholders would earn the 6% cheaper discount as an excess return over Corporate Capital Trust shareholders.

Background

I recently wrote a bullish article on Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT), noting that a supply-demand imbalance had led to a great buying opportunity. CCT was a private BDC that had recently IPO'ed into a publicly traded BDC. With a recent 7x oversubscribed tender offer, it was clear that there were insufficient buyers to adequately soak up the selling demand, which resulted in CCT trading at over a 25% discount to net asset value (NAV). I thought the earnings call and dividend announcement would be catalysts for a significant rebound in the stock.

My bullish thesis for CCT has played out:

I believed that BDC analysts might initiate Buy coverage as they became familiar with this new public company. Wells Fargo recently initiated CCT with a Buy.

I thought that the company might take some action to reduce the huge discount. It authorized a 10b5-1 share repurchase plan in the amount of $50 million. Also, company insiders have recently filed Form 4s, indicating that they are actively buying CCT shares.

As predicted, the company announced its regular $0.4022 quarterly dividend. It even announced a special dividend of $0.1013.

Finally, the company ended its several months of "radio silence" regarding the portfolio, which, during recent volatile times, removed uncertainty for shareholders and potential new investors.

As a result, CCT has moved from trading at 25%+ discount to a 14.37% discount (using recent market price of $16.74 and 12/31/2017 NAV of $19.55).

New Opportunity

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) is very similar to CCT, yet you can buy FSIC for roughly 6% less at a 20.43% discount (using recent market price of $7.40 and 12/31/2017 NAV of 9.30). In fact, CCT and FSIC will likely become siblings after shareholders vote on March 26, 2018, to merge the investment managers of the two companies.

What's more, I liked the Q4 earnings results and associated call better for FSIC than for CCT, so even at comparable discounts, I would prefer to own FSIC over CCT. One should not overstate the importance of a single quarter's results, but to me, FSIC had the edge in every category.

In Q4, CCT had an NAV decline of 2.30% (from $20.01 to $19.55). Investment non-accruals (i.e., bad loans) increased from 0.45% to 1.20% at fair market value. The NAV decline and an increase in non-accruals, while not earth-shattering, become a concern if they develop into longer-term trends. Granted, a portion of the decline was one-time IPO costs, but overall, I was disappointed in the portfolio performance for CCT.

FSIC had a smaller NAV decline of 1.38% (from $9.43 to $9.30). I’m not thrilled with that either, but investment non-accruals remained at 0% of fair market value. The NAV markdown was primarily due to unrealized losses on private equity holding and not an increase in problem loans. Although I don’t like to see an NAV decline, prices of equity investments will fluctuate. Net-net, I thought FSIC had a better quarter in terms of NAV and loan performance.

How about investment income? CCT reported net investment income of $0.38, slightly underearning its dividend of $0.4022. When asked on the Q4 call why the company decided to pay an extra $0.1013 special dividend, management seemed to imply the dividend was a present to shareholders following the conversion from a private to public BDC. This is a nice gesture, but I would have preferred that money be allocated to a share buyback or kept in reserve to maintain future dividend levels.

FSIC, on the other hand, reported net investment income of $0.22, overearning its $0.19 dividend. The company also mentioned that it would pay any spillover income later in the year. In other words, FSIC is prudently saving up excess income to prevent future dividend shortfalls and will reward investors with any excess income through a potential dividend later in the year. Net-net, the Q4 earnings results gave me more confidence in FSIC’s earnings and dividend than they did in CCT’s earnings and dividend.

On buybacks, both companies announced separate $50 million 10b5-1 buyback programs. This is excellent news, and I applaud both of them for taking this action. I am a huge fan of buybacks of heavily discounted stocks. They support the share price by soaking up selling pressure, but more importantly, offer risk-free opportunities for the portfolio manager to earn the amount of the discount. (For example, at a 20% discount, a BDC portfolio manager can buy back $1.00 worth of assets for $0.80.) The $50 million amount is a good start for the two companies. That said, a buyback should benefit FSIC more than CCT because the former trades at a much larger discount.

Having stronger earnings, lower non-accruals, and a deeper discount, FSIC currently has more going for it than CCT, in my view. On the negative side, FSIC has 10.5% of the portfolio in non-income producing equity investments. While non-income producing investments are a negative (including the NAV writedown from Q4), selling them off would be a significant positive. If FSIC successfully sells off its private equity - which it plans to do in 12-18 months - it can earmark the proceeds to make new income-producing investments or my favorite choice, share buybacks.

A Possible CCT-FSIC Merger Is Another Potential Catalyst

With the investment managers slated to merge, FSIC management indicates that the BDCs themselves could merge into one entity. This would also be a potential catalyst that would narrow the discount gap to zero. This excerpt from FSIC's Q4 conference call provides an update on the merger's current status and possible future plans:

Michael Forman



Since filing the definitive proxy statement with the SEC on January 18, 2018, we are closing in on obtaining the necessary approvals. Based on the positive momentum we’ve seen since commencing the solicitation, we currently expect to receive all necessary approvals across the FSIC franchise ahead of the closing of the proxy with them. Of those stockholders' voting, the overwhelming majority of vote in favor of the proposal to approve both the co-advisory and joint advisory agreements, respectively. We are pleased with the progress made toward transitioning the funds and are looking forward to deriving the full benefits of our partnership.



Upon completing the proxy and transition process, we will focus on optimizing the platform to create value for our investors. As part of that effort, we will consider potential mergers of the six BDCs that comprise the FS and CCT franchises. We continue to believe that merging these entities will provide business and operational synergies that will expand long term shareholder value, specifically through reductions in administrative costs, further expansion and diversification of the investment portfolio, and the optimization of our capital structure with lower borrowing costs. Any merger will, among other things, be subject to market conditions, and review and approval from the respective Board of Directors.

Mergers between investment companies tend to occur on an NAV-for-NAV basis. After the merger, the BDCs merge into a single share class, and thus trade at the same market price and discount. For that reason, owning the BDC at a deeper discount going into the merger earns an excess return (over owning the pricier company) by the amount of the discount differential.

In other words, in the event CCT and FSIC were to merge, I would expect FSIC shareholders to earn an excess return of approximately 6% over CCT shareholders due to FSIC’s 6% larger discount.

Risks

I believe that FSIC will outperform CCT, but there are risks to this thesis:

There is a risk that FSIC could take a writedown on its equity investments, or that its debt portfolio could materially underperform CCT’s debt portfolio.

FSIC’s discount to CCT may widen further due to ongoing poor investor sentiment, which is highly negative due to FSIC’s Q4-2017 dividend cut and poor share price performance.

Investors may question whether the transition of FSIC’s investment manager from Blackstone to KKR can be managed successfully. CCT is keeping the same investment manager, and thus does not have that transition risk.

Dividends: In comparing relative discounts, be careful of upcoming ex dividends. FSIC goes ex dividend for $0.19 on March 20, while CCT goes ex dividend for $0.4022 on March 28. After FSIC goes ex dividend, I would back the dividend out of its NAV until both companies have gone ex in order to make it an apples-to-apples discount comparison.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.