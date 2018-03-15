U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 14, 2018

The consolidation in the U.S. equity indexes which started with a 10% correction in February continues but seems in the last leg and an uptrend should follow making new highs.

The consolidation in the U.S. equity indexes (SPY) which started with a 10% correction in February continues but seems in the last leg and an uptrend should follow making new highs, which could last several months. The U.S. Biotechnology indexes (IBB) have outperformed the broad market since the correction. Larry Kudlow's appointment is bullish for free cross-border trade but could raise conflicts with Trump. Monthly retail sales disappointed.

There were two new Orphan Drug designations that we noticed recently. Orphan Drug designations have often lead to the stocks rallying as it adds 7-years of marketing exclusivity to the products once they come to the market. We saw that reflected in Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) stock today which rallied >20% on the news of FDA Orphan drug designation for PT-428, CFTR amplifier drug candidate for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The stock has been on a tear recently after the award of Breakthrough designation for the same molecule 2 days back. The Breakthrough and Orphan drug designations for PTI-428 were based on phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in 24 cystic fibrosis patients who were homozygous for F508del mutation (27% of all 30,000 cystic fibrosis patients in the U.S. alone) and were receiving Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Orkambi (which also has Breakthrough designation). There was 5.3% improvement in the percentage-predicted FEV1 on treatment with the 50 mg dose of PTI-428 for 28 days which was significant versus the placebo (p<0.05).

Proteostasis is also developing a triple combination therapy in cystic fibrosis, PTI-428 (CFTR amplifier) + PTI-801 (third generation corrector) + PT-808 (potentiator). Data for an ongoing clinical trial is expected in the second half of 2018. Data from another clinical trial of a double combination therapy of PT-801 and PTI-808 is expected in mid-2018. PT-801 and PTI-428 showed synergy with Orkambi in vitro and thus may have a potential as an add-on treatment to Orkambi. Orkambi had 2017 sales of $980 million despite its high price tag of about $272,000 per year.

Another recent Orphan Drug designation was awarded to immuno-oncology company Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) for its compound TTI-621 for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (affects about 16,000-20,000 people in the U.S.). TTI-621 has an interesting mechanism of action by targeting an immune checkpoint CD47 (which inhibits macrophages and this dampens the immune response to cancer cells). The Orphan drug designation seems to be based on the recent clinical data presented at the annual conference of the American Society of Hematology which showed local and regional tumor regression in 9 out of 10 patients affected from this cancer (as a monotherapy, often after a single injection). CD47 is also being targeted by some other companies like privately held companies Forty-Seven, Inc. and Tioma Therapeutics.

(CD47 as an immune checkpoint, source)

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) IPO always raised red flags like the management's initial omission of the partial clinical hold on the high dose of its gene therapy trial in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, DMD in IPO prospectus and the resignation of gene therapy pioneer Dr. James Wilson from the scientific advisory board after his concerns over the safety of high dose gene therapy. We found the stock overvalued in our DCF valuation and started coverage with Sell rating and $18 first price target last month when the stock was trading above $27. Our concerns were proven right today when the FDA placed a clinical hold on further patient enrollment after the first boy dosed with mid-level dose developed symptoms which mimic a very mild form of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, TTP though the symptoms resolved. Anyway, TTP can be deadly and there was definitely evidence of an immune response by the body to the foreign protein (gene therapy in this case) affecting the red blood cells and platelets. The stock slumped to $11-$12 after-hours giving us about 60% gain on the short position in less than a month. The hope for the company now is to restrict themselves to using the low dose and monitor carefully (high dose already is on FDA hold).

