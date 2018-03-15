There Is A New Sheriff In Town And Global Trade Could Get Interesting

Let’s set the record straight, I am no fan of tariffs. Ultimately, they only hurt the consumer.



This whole topic has been spun off to somewhere in space by the media one more time. Where in the world was the press in September 2016 when 500% steel tariffs were placed on China under the previous administration. Under President Bush steel tariffs were increased also. They both failed miserably.



Over the past 45 years the steel industry in the United States has been systematically dismantled. In 1973 the United States produced 143,412 metric tons of steel. In 2017 we only produced 81,954 metric tons.



Meanwhile, in 1990 China was producing 40,000 metric tons of steel, while we produced 98,400. In 2017 they produced 844,651 metric tons or 52% of the world’s production.



Granted, China has an abundant supply of iron ore allowing them to take better than 50% of the world's market share. At the same time, the Chinese government has supplemented the steel producers in China to allow them to sell steel at prices well below what other countries pay merely to produce. They call this dumping and China has done this systematically throughout the world not just the US. This is simply blatant unfair trade practices.



As a result, you have seen the steel industry all but disappear in the United States over the past 50 years. It’s time someone stood up to support open and fair trade.



We are only China’s 12th largest customer. I know that doesn’t seem like much, nonetheless dumping is dumping, and our steel industry has been decimated over the past 40 years as the result,,.



You might find it interesting and rather revealing that according to Reuters we import 16.7% from Canada, 13.2% from Brazil, 9.7% from Korea and 9.4% from Mexico. We only receive 2.9% of our steel needs from China.



After starting this article last week, I thought these tariffs would ultimately end up targeted and used for leverage in the current NAFTA negotiations with Canada and Mexico. It turns out my suspicions were correct. After announcing the tariffs Trump was quick to exempt several countries but specifically Canada and Mexico pending the outcome of the current NAFTA negotiations. It will be interesting to see how the negotiations unfold.



This issue is relatively small with not a huge financial impact. For instance, the 10% increase in aluminum tariffs will only amount to a penny on a six pack of beer and I heard only $47 on a new automobile. Albeit tiny it is still an increase that will get passed down the line to the consumer. On a larger scale that can have a severe impact on inflation should a trade war break out.



Imbalances in tariffs along with currency manipulation have been the culprits creating our huge trade deficits. For instance, China places a 25% tariff on all our automotive exports. Whereas here in the United States, we only charge 2½% tariff on Chinese auto imports. In all fairness, we import very few Chinese automobiles.



Now Germany on the other hand, charges a 10% tariff on all our autos exported to Germany. We only charge 2½% tariffs on all the Mercedes and Volvos imported to the United States. Our auto trade with Europe is quite sizable.



Last week Trump stated his goal was to attain reciprocal arrangements when it came to tariffs.



Lowering the corporate tax rate helped significantly in leveling the playing field. We are now competitive with the rest of the world on taxation. Phase 2 is all about fair trade.



Not only are there inequalities in tariffs with Europe, but Europe is not paying its fair share for its own defense as agreed through NATO. The US is paying the bulk of the cost to defend most of the EU. Here again I believe Trump is building his war chest for negotiations with Europe down the road.



There are 10 countries, many of which are our allies, that have manipulated their currencies to receive a competitive advantage over the United States. By keeping their currencies valued low relative to the US dollar they have attracted US-based manufacturing to move their production overseas. President Trump is trying to level the playing field so that we can be more competitive and attract that manufacturing base back home.

65% of our trade deficit is with China. Here are the top five countries that make up most of our trade deficit.



China - $636 billion traded with a $375 billion deficit.

Mexico - $557 billion traded with a $71 billion deficit.

Japan - $204 billion traded with a $69 billion deficit.

5 Germany - $171 billion traded with a $65 billion deficit.



Let’s take a closer look at China.



We only export $130 billion of goods to China per year.



The United States imports consumer electronics, clothing and machinery from China. A lot of the imports are from U.S. manufacturers that send raw materials to China for low-cost assembly. Once shipped back to the United States, they are considered imports.



China sets the value of its own currency. It is then pegged to the dollar. When the dollar loses value, China buys dollars through US Treasuries to support it. This is clearly manipulation of the value of their own currency. Because of this practice China has accumulated $1.2 trillion worth of US treasuries. I guess we should be thankful with all the debt created in Washington.



China is the largest lender to the US government and owns 19% of the total public debt owned by foreign countries.



Currency manipulation by China hurts our trade deficit more so than any other item. Let’s be very clear that dumping and theft of intellectual properties is huge also. I suspect these issues will be addressed in the near-term.



All global eyes are on the United States. They are very concerned they will lose their current trading advantages with the US. After all they were successful in attracting our manufacturing base abroad for many years and they liked it.



Global bankers and all financial media are making a lot of noise regarding the possibility of a trade war with China. In fact, the headline coming across my desk right now from CNBC reads “Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war.”



Though I believe there will be some pushback as we go into these trade negotiations, it’s probably being overstated by the press.



For example, if China decided to sell off its $1.2 trillion worth of treasuries it would clearly cause a global recession. Secondly, it would drive the value of the US dollar down crushing China’s own exports and severely hurt their trade surplus. This would be like shooting themselves in the foot. Not a likely scenario!



As I stated earlier I am not a fan of tariffs because ultimately, they pass through to the consumer as do all other taxes. That of course, can cause inflation and certainly a slowdown in consumption. Then again, with our tariffs being so low it is possible through negotiation foreign tariffs could be reduced, which could have just the opposite effect.



Bottom line I have no idea what will ultimately happen, but this I am sure of, for many decades we have allowed the world to take advantage of our inability to manage our own global trade. Unless we play on a leveled playing field we will not be competitive.



The rules are set by the WTO and it appears no one is playing by them. If they are not going to be enforced, then we should manage our trade independent of the WTO.



As for investors I suggest you tighten your seat belts. This could get interesting. There’s a new sheriff in town, and things could get real bumpy along our way.



With that said I will close and welcome your comments. By the way, stay away from the green beer but enjoy your corned beef and cabbage this weekend. Go Duke!









