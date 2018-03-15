Northstar Realty Europe's (NRE) CEO Mahbod Nia on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Trevor Ross - General Counsel & Secretary

Mahbod Nia - President, CEO & Director

Keith Feldman - Treasurer & CFO

Analysts

Matthew Boone - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Mitchell Germain - JMP Securities LLC

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the NorthStar Realty Europe Q4 Earnings Call. My name is Molly, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. [Operator Instructions]. I'll now hand you over to our host, Trevor Ross, General Counsel, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Trevor Ross

Good morning, and welcome to NorthStar Realty Europe's Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. I refer you to the company's filings made with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements that may be made in the course of this call.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Our presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be accessed through our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mahbod Nia.

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, Trevor, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. In addition to Trevor, I'm joined by Keith Feldman, our CFO. NorthStar Realty Europe, or NRE, is a New York Stock Exchange-listed REIT focused on prime European office properties. We own 25 properties in key cities across five countries, with a concentration in our core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

Our strategy has been of a compelling risk-adjusted portfolio that will return since the group's inception, and I'm pleased to say that we continued the strong performance is 2017. It was a year of great activity and some key highlights include, successfully executing a number of significant leasing initiatives, thereby, increasing the office occupancy from 93% to 96%; making further progress with our long strategic asset disposals; and lowering our leverage to 52% loan-to-value, while further reducing our weighted average cost of debt to 1.57%. Keith and I will talk further about these and our other activity in more detail later. These achievements are reflected in our strong earnings in real estate operating results for the full year and fourth quarter 2017 and the significant growth in our reported NAV per share, which increased by more than $2 to $19.85 per share as of December 31, 2017, based on the year-end independent valuation conducted by Cushman & Wakefield.

We continue to remain focused on creating shareholder value by generating a stable and recurring income for distribution to shareholders supplemented by NAV growth over time through active management of our investments. Before discussing NRE's performance in greater detail, I'd like to make a few remarks regarding the macroeconomic environment and the European commercial real estate market.

European economy grew at its fastest rate in a decade during 2017 with gross domestic product, or GDP, growing by 2.5% in both the European Union, or EU, and the euro area. The region's robust economic performance was underpinned by a combination of historically low interest rates and strong global economic growth driving European export, fueling corporate profit and enhancing overall confidence in investment levels. Unemployment in the EU continued to fall, reaching 7.3% in December 2017, the lowest ever recorded since October 2008. In February 2018, the European commission revised its 2018 GDP forecast for the euro area up by 0.2% to 2.3%, citing continued strength in domestic demand and investment levels. This stronger-than-anticipated economic growth resulted in the European Central Bank, or ECB, signaling its intention to begin tapering while citing that any tightening of monetary policies is likely to be gradual and subject to ongoing review based on the future economic performance and inflation outlook of the region.

On March 8, 2018, the ECB announced its decision to maintain interest rates at 0% and confirmed its intention to continue with its asset purchase program of €30 billion per month through September 2018 and beyond, if necessary. Inflation sits at 1.3% in January 2018 and is expected to remain below the ECB's target of just under 2% through 2019. While the prominence of certain Eurosceptic parties in the recent Italian parliamentary elections suggest that the risk of further geopolitical tremors in the region may not have completely disappeared, the overall level of geopolitical uncertainty in the region appears to have receded following the pro-EU outcome of the Dutch, German and French elections last year.

In contrast to the overall European economy, the U.K. began to slow in 2017, posting 0.5% growth during the fourth quarter and 1.8% for the full year 2017, as uncertainty associated with Brexit weighed on business sentiment and investment while elevated levels of inflation due to a weaker pound eroded real income and began to dampen consumer demand. The European Commission forecast the U.K. economy to grow by 1.4% in 2018. In November 2017, the Bank of England raised the U.K.-based interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, the first interest rate rise in a decade in an effort to contain inflation, which stood at 3.1% in the year to December, well above the Bank of England's stated target of 2%.

The Bank of England signaled that any further increases will likely be at a gradual pace and limited in number. This cautious tone is reflective of the outlook for the U.K. economy, which despite its relatively resilient performance since the referendum, remains uncertain and likely to be dependent on the duration and perceived outcome of complex ongoing Brexit negotiations. While some progress has been made during the past year, there is still a long way to go and many key issues have yet to be discussed and agreed between now and March 29, 2019, the scheduled date for the U.K. departure from the EU.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in the strong overall macroeconomic fundamentals in Europe as well as the quality and diversity of our portfolio and its income profile.

Turning to the European commercial real estate markets. Total investment volume reached €89 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 and €291 billion in the full year 2017, 11% above its 2016 level. Of this remained the most sought-after asset class, representing approximately 40% of the total 2017 transaction volume.

Prime property yields in most asset classes in the market were stable during the fourth quarter and continued to remain at a significant premium to sovereign yields. Strong office occupier demand coupled with modest supply across 4 major European markets continued to place downward pressure on vacancy rates, which during the fourth quarter decreased to their lowest level since 2008. These robust occupational markets coupled with rising levels of inflation continue to place upward pressure on rents during 2017.

Driven by strong demand for office properties, which represented more than 50% of the total transaction volume, German real estate investment reached €57 billion in 2017, 9% above 2016 and the second highest level recorded since 2007. Take-up across the top 6 German cities increased by 11% year-on-year, which coupled with constrained office supply, resulted in 3.4% rental growth during 2017. U.K. investment volume totaled GBP 63 billion for the full year 2017, a 20% increase from 2016. Central London office investment volume stood at GBP 16 billion, a significant increase of 26% from 2016 and the fourth highest annual total on record. Take-up in Central London was also 15% ahead of 2016, with flexible workplace providers accounting for around 20% of all leasing in 2017.

Total 2017 French investment volume was €27 billion, 5% below 2016, due in part to the ongoing shortage of available quality stock. The occupational market in Paris remains robust with vacancy reaching a 5-year low in December 2017 and placing upward pressure on rents.

Turning the discussion back to NRE. I'm pleased to announce another active and positive quarter in which we made significant progress across our business. As of December 31, 2017, our portfolio of 25 properties leased to blue chip and other high-quality tenants in key cities across Europe had a combined lettable area of approximately 323,000 square meters, an average occupancy of 86% and remaining weighted average lease term of approximately 6.4 years. We've made significant progress since announcing our stated strategy focusing on office properties in key cities within Germany, the U.K., and France, and there is little in the form of noncore assets remaining in the portfolio. As such, we've reclassified the disclosure within our supplemental materials dividing the portfolio into two categories, office and other assets, the latter comprising of only five properties with a combined value of approximately $100 million or around 4% of the portfolio.

Our office portfolio comprises 20 properties as a combined lettable area of approximately 246,000 square meters is 96% occupied with the remaining weighted average lease term of approximately 6.4 years as of December 31, 2017 and generates around 96% of our fourth quarter NOI. The overall portfolio's value is $2.3 billion based on the year-end independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield, representing an uplift of $122 million or over $2 per share in NAV compared to the midyear valuation, primarily as a result of a number of key leasing achievements during the second half of 2017.

During the year, we successfully leased or renewed leases on over 16% of the overall portfolio and completed a number of other value-enhancing initiatives. Leases executed include a number of large transactions with our existing tenants, demonstrating their long-term commitment to our properties including a 10-year lease extension by Deloitte and AKD at the Maastoren property in Rotterdam; Invesco's expansion of Portman Square in London; and the signing of new 10-year leases on 5 vacant floors and simultaneous lease extensions on 11 existing floors occupied by Deutsche Bundesbank, the German Central Bank at the Trianon Tower in Frankfurt. Together, we anticipate these leases to generate approximately $3 million of additional same-store NOI in 2018 compared to Q4 2017 annualized NOI.

We also sold 6 properties in 2017, continuing to simplify the business, reducing leverage and further strengthening our balance sheet. We currently have 2 office assets that are outside of our core markets, the Maastoren in the Netherlands and Office 123 in Lisbon. Both of these are currently held for sale with the Maastoren, our largest remaining noncore asset being subject to a binding sale and purchase agreement for $190 million, slightly above the year-end valuation and a 20% premium for the midyear valuation, which proceeded the aforementioned lease extensions.

Our ability to materially enhance the value of this property as we have done with Portman Square, the Trianon Tower and several other properties is a reflection of our continued commitment to active asset management as we seek to generate value for our stockholders.

We expect to release approximately $60 million of equity upon completion of the transaction, which we anticipate being during the second quarter of 2018. We have a highly capable team with extensive knowledge and expertise in the industry as evidenced by our track record of successfully acquiring, managing and exiting investments across Europe. This quarter, we prepared a supplementary presentation summarizing our operational achievements to date.

With that, I'm pleased to announce that NRE delivered another quarter and full year of solid operating results.

I'll now hand over to Keith Feldman, our CFO, to further discuss the financial results.

Keith Feldman

Thank you, Mahbod. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Before getting into our performance for the fourth quarter, I want to draw your attention to our new presentation that Mahbod mentioned, which was posted on our website today. This presentation details our operational and financial achievements, including our track record of creating value within our portfolio since our inception over two years ago. We have enhanced value through both actively managing our portfolio as well as successfully exiting noncore assets. As you can see in the presentation, we've delivered compelling returns generating a portfolio level of implied IRR at year-end 2017 of 16%, including both sold assets and the market value of our current portfolio.

In addition, we have completed over 110,000 square meters of leasing, 22% of the total portfolio as well as maintained a weighted average lease term in excess of 6 years since 2015. Our current portfolio value of $2.3 billion represents a 19% uplift since acquisition, of which approximately half is directly attributable to active asset management.

Turning to our financial results. During the fourth quarter of 2017, NRE reported net operating income, or NOI, of $25 million. Looking at our same-store sequential quarter-over-quarter operating performance on an FX-adjusted basis, rental income increased by $700,000 or 2.7%, driven by new leases that commenced during the third and fourth quarters of 2017, including Deutsche Bundesbank expansion in the Trianon Tower, which was fully completed during the first quarter of 2018.

Fourth quarter same-store NOI of $23.8 million increased by $200,000 or 0.7% and included an $850,000 onetime write-off of straight-line rent in connection with an early tenant termination at Portman Square related to the expansion of Invesco's occupancy, which increased the weighted average lease term by more than 2 years and materially enhanced the value of this asset. Same-store sequential year-over-year NOI was up by 4.7% as a result of the leasing activity during 2017.

As Mahbod mentioned earlier, overall 2017 was a year of positive asset management and operational activity for our portfolio with leasing of 50,000 square meters or 16% of our current portfolio which is expected to generate $3 million of same-store NOI uplift in 2018 as we see the full benefit of this leasing.

For the fourth quarter 2017, we reported cash available for distribution, or CAD, of $13 million or $0.23 per share in line with the third quarter of 2017. The full year 2017 CAD was $0.89 per share compared to $0.87 per share a year earlier. In addition to the write-off of straight-line rent expense that I previously mentioned, CAD for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a onetime expense related to termination fees in connection with the internalization of various external service providers, which is expected to generate run rate savings of $4 million to $5 million per year by the end of this year.

During the fourth quarter, these onetime expenses were broadly offset by a tax benefit, primarily related to reduction of certain deferred tax liabilities in Germany and France, resulting in CAD per share in line with the previous quarter.

Over the past quarter, we made significant progress in internalizing various services, including asset management accounting and treasury. As a result of this progress, we anticipate realizing savings in 2018 consistent with the levels we communicated in November 2017. In addition, we remain on track for full run rate savings of $4 million to $5 million annually by the end of this year.

During 2017, we sold 6 assets for $138 million at a slight premium to the most recently reported independent valuation. As of December 31, 2017, 2 properties, 1 office property in Portugal and the Maastoren property in the Netherlands were held for sale. The Maastoren property, NRE's largest noncore asset, is under contract to be sold for approximately $190 million, a significant premium to the midyear valuation. After deducting mortgage debt and adjusting for cash and other balance sheet working capital items, EPRA NAV based on the year-end independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield was $19.85 per share. This increase in NAV since the last quarter of over $2 per share was predominantly attributable to the value-enhancing leases signed during the second half of 2017.

As of December 31, 2017, NRE's overall leverage was 52%, down from 56% at the end of 2016. Our weighted average debt margin decreased to 157 basis points over Euribor and GBP LIBOR, 18 basis points below year-end 2016 and 33 basis points lower than December 31, 2015. We continue to proactively evaluate refinancing opportunities to further reduce our cost of debt and extend maturities where possible.

Turning to liquidity. We are pleased to have recently increased the size of our corporate credit facility to $70 million and extend the term until 2020 with an additional one-year extension option. As of March 9, we had $62 million of unrestricted cash and full availability of $70 million on our credit facility, resulting in $132 million of current liquidity.

Pro forma for the expected proceeds of $60 million from the Maastoren sale, we will have $192 million of total liquidity. In recognition of the recent widening of our trading discount to NAV, the Board of NRE has authorized $100 million stock repurchase plan allowing the company to capitalize on the opportunity to acquire shares at a meaningful discount to NAV for the benefit of NRE shareholders.

On March 7, 2018, we declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend is expected to be paid on March 23, 2018 to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 19, 2018.

Overall, we are pleased with the company's financial and operational performance during 2017 and look forward to updating you further during the quarters ahead. Operator, please open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from the line of Matt Boone calling from B. Riley FBR.

Matthew Boone

Given your updated disclosure, is the non-office portfolio representative of the assets you still intend to sell? Or how should we be thinking about that long term?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. I think really the idea with the reclassification was to simplify the disclosure between office and other -- in the other two net-leased hotels in Berlin, there are two very small retail assets and the logistics asset. And so I would say they're definitely very different to the rest of the portfolio and could be monetized over time, yes.

Matthew Boone

Okay. And then congrats on getting the Maastoren asset under contract. Could you remind us how much the Office 123 asset is under contract for? And your primary goal of redeploying the proceeds from each sale?

Mahbod Nia

Sure. So the Maastoren is under a binding contract. The Office 123 asset that's a lot smaller, that's in the region of €13 million, €14 million, but that one's not under contract, that one is subject to an LOI, but it's nonbinding, yes. But the majority of the value and the proceeds are in the Maastoren. With regard to the use of proceeds, obviously, given the discount to NAV, the priority has to be the share buybacks. But look we're very much focused on seeking opportunities to create value for shareholders and we'll look at all ways to do that.

Matthew Boone

Okay. And then turning to the share buyback, I'm not sure if you can comment on this, but do you intend to be pretty aggressive in pursuing that?

Mahbod Nia

I mean as an authorization, it's valid for a year and could be extended. We have liquidity. The discount is significant to say the least. So I think you can make your assumptions around that.

Matthew Boone

Okay. One last for me. Looking at the Valentinskamp asset in Hamburg, the vacancy there, can you provide any detail there? And maybe any plans going forward to kind of get that leased up and towards 100% occupancy?

Mahbod Nia

Sure. I mean this is really a great asset and in a very central prime location in Hamburg. But the asset needed some work, some structural work to bring it up to date. And that's a complex process that we're somewhat advanced in doing and actually as a result of which we've managed to lease up the resale components of that asset. And on the office component, there's some more work to do on the structural side. But look, it's a great asset in a great location and a very supply-constrained city that has an extremely low vacancy rate. So as and when the asset is ready, we'll be in a position to lease it up, I imagine, fairly efficiently.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani, calling from KBW.

Mahbod Nia

Jade?

Jade Rahmani

What key steps have you identified to close the gap between the share price and NAV?

Mahbod Nia

So as you've seen, Jade, we've had another really, say, productive and active year operationally. And in terms of the things that are certainly within our control, we, I think, have been doing those well. You look at the leasing. You look at the value enhancement to the assets. You look at the initiative that was announced by Keith at the end of last year to reduce the expenses which he didn't sit and talk about but we're well on the way to achieving. I think it's fair to say that we are focused on all the things that are within our control to be able to close that gap. Clearly, we think the discount is unjustified and undeserved, but the things that are in our control we're very focused on those, as you can see.

Jade Rahmani

To what extent do you think that the discount reflects an outside expense base inclusive of the Colony NorthStar management fee? And I would note that since NAV went up, I would expect the management fee also to go up since it's a function of NAV. So it seems that the expense base inclusive of G&A and management fees is quite outsized relative to book value and NAV. And in addition, looking at the debt-to-EBITDA ratio, it also seems quite high. So to what extent do you think 2 factors are explanatory variables of the discount?

Mahbod Nia

It's difficult to say to what extent, but certainly, as I mentioned, we've identified that as an area where we can bring the costs down and we've been focused on doing that. And we'll continue to remain focused on doing that whether it's on the G&A side, whether it's on the cost of debt where we think there may be some more room to bring it down. The fee will go up in the first quarter given the higher NAV, but the rationale behind the contract amendments was really to bring that contract more in line with market and create greater alignment between manager and REIT. And that means the fee can go up, and it can go down. You take the share buybacks, that have an offsetting impact to some degree on any kind of fee increase. That wouldn't have been the case prior to the management contract changes.

Jade Rahmani

Can you give an estimate for pro forma annual NOI and perhaps EBITDA incorporating changes to the management agreement and the $3 million of additional NOI from recent leasing activity? What's the current earnings run rate?

Mahbod Nia

Well, so I don't think we're in a position to give guidance necessarily for 2008, but -- for 2018. But Keith, can you talk about -- a little bit about how that mainly normalizes a little bit in 2018?

Keith Feldman

Yes. Jade, I think the best way to look at it is if you take what we reported for the fourth quarter, like we said, there were some items that are nonrecurring on the expense side, which were basically broadly offset with the tax benefit what -- which I wouldn't assume is recurring. So that gets you back to pretty much in line with what we reported for the fourth quarter. And then some of the other variables that we talked about is NOI from the leasing is expected to increase $3 million next year and that excludes any inflationary pickups from any of the leases that we have and that would step up with inflation next year. And then there is also the expense savings that we talked about. So we gave the range of $2 million to $3 million for next year, though we expect to be well within that range for next year, then more savings the following year. And then like you pointed out on the management contract, based on NAV for year end, the management fee would be higher about $1.8 million higher on annualized basis. But that also depends, like Mahbod said, to the extent we buyback stock and just reduce that NAV. That would also reduce that fee on a go-forward basis.

Jade Rahmani

In terms of the Maastoren proceeds, how quickly and at what type of cap rate do you think you'll be able to deploy that equity?

Mahbod Nia

Well, so as I mentioned earlier, that transaction is scheduled to complete in the second quarter of this year. But we have liquidity available now as well. So that will add to the existing liquidity. And in terms of deploying that, well, obviously, we would do it in an accretive manner and to the extent that those proceeds are directed towards the share buybacks and it really depends on the weighted average price at which we buyback. But at these levels, obviously, that's usually accretive and I think we're running off of an earnings yield of around 8%, 8.5% now given where the share price is.

Jade Rahmani

Lastly, considering the gap between the stock price and NAV, have you had any offers to sell the company?

Mahbod Nia

Any offers to sell the company? We have not had. No.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mitchell Germain calling from JMP.

Mitchell Germain

Keith, I'm just trying to understand that I know there's a couple of ins and outs. It said, I believe, there was a tax benefit that offset some of the internalization charges. I think there was also a tenanting charge as well. So how should we think about what absent all those charges where CAD was for the year -- for the quarter I mean?

Keith Feldman

Yes. So basically, what I said was the -- there was a tax benefit for the quarter and then that broadly offset. There was a charge on a write-off of straight-line rents related to the Invesco lease expansion. So one of the tenants that left, there was some straight-line rent receivable that we have written off, which reduced NOI, reduced CAD, and that was about $900,000. And then there was also the termination provisions -- the termination fees related to the service providers, which are about $900,000. So those more or less offset. So then taking that all into account, CAD was, I guess, more of a normalized number, was pretty much in line with what we reported at $0.23.

Mitchell Germain

Great. And I know you've got about 6% of the portfolio rolling this year. I know a couple percentage is the Marly asset. Maybe just talk about -- I know you guys had a significant amount of leasing last year that created value. What sort of asset management initiatives do you have at your disposal for 2018?

Mahbod Nia

Mitch, it's Mahbod here. I'll take that if that's okay. So I think the asset you're referring to is Marly to build the logistics asset, which is really just on a rolling lease. In terms of initiatives for this year, they -- there are a few additional vacancies still that we need to fill. Most of that's in Germany, a little bit in the U.K. And we're working towards doing that. And then there are as with the portfolio -- any portfolio of this size, there are always opportunities to be able to add value around the fringes. And there are a few leases, which we think there might be an opportunity to do an early extension offers we did with the Maastoren asset last year. And so we'll obviously seek to capitalize on those opportunities as well.

Mitchell Germain

Got you. Last one for me. The Maastoren asset is obviously under agreement. Maybe if you can talk about the bidding process in terms of the types of buyers that you were negotiating with and the capital sources?

Mahbod Nia

Sure. So I mean, it was a process that was run in a typical way by broker. And quite -- I'd say, a lot of demand around the asset just given its income profile and just its physical profile. And it's the tallest tower in the Netherlands, very modern and well-known asset. So I'd say there was quite a lot of interest. There were a number of stages to the process. The bidders were fairly varied in nature is really the only thing I could say, both in terms of geography and the capital source. So it wasn't one specific type of investor that I could say was necessarily looking at that, but there was quite a lot of international capital that was looking at it.

Mitchell Germain

Great. So you sold an asset in London. You sold Maastoren. Looks like you have Office 123 under, I guess, locked up at least for now. Is there any -- is it just going to be really that noncore? Or will you continue to be opportunistic in your approach to recycling properties?

Mahbod Nia

I think we have to be opportunistic. We're here to drive an extraordinary risk-adjusted returns for shareholders and that means at any point in time looking at capital allocation decisions and determining whether there's a better and higher use for the resources that we have allocated to our investments. So I'd say we've done that really since inception. We haven't only sold the noncore assets. And I think we'll continue to do that on go-forward basis.

Mitchell Germain

I guess to that comment, where do we stand on the Trianon asset?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. I can't really comment on any specific assets and how we may look at those B2B, hold versus sale strategy, unfortunately, Mitch.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Okay, we don't have anymore questions. So I'll hand it back to the host for any concluding remarks.

Mahbod Nia

Great. Well, thank you very much, everyone, for joining us today. As I said, we're very pleased to announce such positive results for 2017. And we will continue to remain very focused on the job at hand. We realize there's still a lot more to do, and look forward to updating you in due course.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining today's call. You may now disconnect your handsets.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.