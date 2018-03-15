Pegasystems: Rediscovering Growth

Thus far, the month of March has been a bit of a comeback month for previously ill-fated tech stocks. The market has seen bouts of volatility over the past few weeks on a macro basis, with talks of steel tariffs, trade wars, and the exits of Cohn and Tillerson from the White House shaking stocks off their recovery course from the February correction. Despite broader market turmoil, however, "legacy" tech stocks have held in well - including and especially Pegasystems (PEGA), the software vendor that has a dual specialty in both CRM (customer relationship management) and BPM (business process management) software.

Pegasystems was a penalty box stock last quarter, with Q3 results having badly missed Wall Street's estimates. It goes to show, though, that in the enterprise software world, the timing of major deal closings can mean the difference between night and day. The revenue that might have missed one quarter's books can slip into the next. And it seems that's exactly what happened with Pegasystems, which compensated for a huge revenue miss in Q3 with a correspondingly huge beat this quarter.

Even better yet, on the company's earnings call, CEO Alan Trefler noted that the company also ended the year with the "largest license and cloud backlog we've had in the company's history, increasing 23% or $120 million." The gains made this quarter aren't just one-offs - it's a bona fide win for illings in the quarter.

Naturally, the stock rallied in tandem with good results. Since reporting earnings in the tail end of February, the stock is up 10% (versus about flat for the broader market), and since the beginning of the year, Pegasystems has rallied nearly 30%.

PEGA data by YCharts

Yet despite the recent strength, shares still look appropriately valued. Taking Pegasystems' last closing price of ~$62, the company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and an enterprise value of $4.60 billion, netting out the company's $223 million of balance sheet cash. Versus the company's FY18 guidance of $950 million (implying +13% y/y growth, and also a huge upside to consensus expectations at $892 million or 6% y/y growth), Pegasystems has an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 4.8x.

That's certainly not unreasonable for a company that posts profitable GAAP net income (one of the few companies in the software sector to do so), while also posting positive free cash flow and modest growth in the mid-teens. Pegasystems' undemanding valuation suggests that the stock still has some catching up to do next to much richer-valued peers. While Pegasystems is no longer exactly a high growth stock that can achieve 7-8x revenue multiples, its return to modest growth at least merits it consideration in a tech portfolio. Watch for near-term pullbacks to add a position in the stock.

Q2 marks a return to double-digit growth



Growth is something that has eluded Pegasystems for quite some time. The 30-year old company has been left in the dust by peers in both CRM and BPM (especially by the likes of Salesforce.com (CRM) in the former category) and is a bit late to the cloud transition game. But the company has indicated full focus on transitioning customers to cloud subscriptions now, and the company is seeing an uptick in growth in response.

See the company's Q4 results summary below:

Figure 1. Pegasystems Q4 results snapshot Source: Pegasystems investor relations

As shown above, Pegasystems posted knockout 20% y/y growth to $239.5 million in revenues for the quarter, a huge positive upset against analysts who had penciled in a consensus target of $208.4 million, or 4.4% growth, for the quarter.

To be fair, analysts were simply extrapolating off the data they had. Pegasystems actually declined by 2% y/y in Q3, so their 4.4% growth assumption in Q4 was already somewhat optimistic. The fact that Pegasystems blew analysts away with a 15-point beat margin and reversed course from a decline to 20% growth certainly has a huge impact on how traders and investors are thinking about the stock. No longer is Pegasystems an out-of-date software vendor struggling to catch up in the cloud - it now seems like the company can hold its own.

What's especially impressive is the fact that the transition to cloud typically acts as a headwind to revenues, as we are currently seeing with the likes of Autodesk (ADSK). Autodesk has seen negative y/y revenue comps for quite some time, though the company did see modest growth in the past two quarters. This is typically because transitioning from upfront license deals to longer subscription deals spreads the revenue out more evenly across future quarters, instead of maximizing near-term revenue. Though this appears to have hurt Pegasystems in the past, it seems that's no longer the case.

The company's CFO attributed the huge revenue beat to three "whales" (self-defined as a deal over $10 million in committed spend). For the full year 2017, the company only had four "whales" (with three landing in Q4), as compared to five in 2016.

Note also that Pegasystems' ACV has grown 15% y/y to $469.5 million, or about half of its FY18 guidance. This essentially means that half of Pegasystem's 2018 revenues have already been locked in and contracted, setting a solid foundation for growth.

Figure 2. Pegasystems ACV Source: Pegasystems investor relations

Another tidbit picked up from the earnings call - Pegasystems is looking to be more acquisitive going forward, as the company becomes more serious about growth. Management is mulling over an equity raise to finance these acquisitions (the $223 million of balance sheet cash is hardly sufficient) - and while this move may be short-term dilutive, acquisitions are probably the fastest way for Pegasystems to break into newer markets as its "legacy" offerings saturate.

Earnings, too, showed a meaningful bump - helped, of course, by the three "whale" deals, as it typically doesn't require much more in incremental cost to bring in a large client than a small one. GAAP operating income nearly doubled to $20.0 million (an 8% margin, a meaningful expansion from 6% operating margin in 4Q16), with efficiencies captured across all components of Pegasystems' operating spend.

On the net income front, GAAP earnings aren't as meaningful due to the impacts of the new tax legislation, but pro forma EPS of $0.27 handily beat consensus of $0.15 as well as growing 35% y/y.

Final thoughts

What you're getting with Pegasystems is atypical of the software sector: a comeback story. With this quarter's earnings, Pegasystems has shown that it hasn't become an outdated technology, as evidenced by the three new large clients it has signed on. Its return to double-digit growth; no less, 20% growth; has signaled to investors that its contraction phase might be ending. With a cheery outlook pointing to 13% revenue growth and 40% pro forma earnings growth, it's easy to see why Pegasystems has rallied so much in the past month.

Keep a close eye on how this stock trades in the coming weeks. If you can snag Pegasystems under $60, you'd land a fantastic deal. Pegasystems' return to growth as well as its strong cash flows ($158 million in OCF, or nearly a 20% OCF margin in FY17) merit it at least a 5.5x EV/FY18 revenue multiple, implying a $70 price target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.