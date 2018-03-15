Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 16

This was the 12th cohort out of 15 that has outperformed SPY so far.

The Portfolio Armor top ten names I presented then returned 29.18% unhedged, on average, over the next 6 months, versus 11.19% for SPY.

Two out of three of the hedged portfolios I presented in Week 16 (September 14th) outperformed their expected returns, with one more than doubling its expected return.

Bulletproof Investing: Week Sixteen Performance

Each week since the beginning of June, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. I have promised to publicly share the final performance of each of these portfolios. Here, I update the final performance of the two hedged portfolios and the top 10 names I presented in the 16th week I offered my service.

Bulletproof Investing Background

In the beginning, when I offered my service, I presented the $1 million portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside over the next 6 months, and the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside. In many cases, the portfolios that scored best according to that ratio were hedged against smaller than 9% declines. Some of those tightly hedged portfolios have often underperformed their expected returns, so recently I've shifted to presenting portfolios hedged against larger declines, though during the recent correction some of the tightly-hedged portfolios have outperformed.

One thing I've kept doing since the second week is presenting my system's top names each week, and also a portfolio that comprises them, hedged against a >9% decline over 6 months. Let's look at what I presented in week 16 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio initially presented here. The data below was as of September 14th. The primary securities here were Centene (CNC), FMC (FMC), PayPal (PYPL), and Royal Gold (RGLD). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs at the time when hedging against a >8% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. Wix (WIX) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 7.57% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best case scenario was a gain of 20.41% (the "Net Potential Return", or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 7.04% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.



This portfolio returned 4.14%, which underperformed its expected return of 7.04%.

Portfolio 2

This was the $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. This portfolio had Adobe (ADBE), Amazon (AMZN), Boeing (BA), CBOE (CBOE), DCT (DCT), Fidelity National Financial (FNF), and SBA Communications (SBAC) as primary securities, and then Amazon again, hedged more tightly, to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The worst case scenario for this one was a decline of 5.66%; the best case scenario was a gain of 15.82%; and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 5.07%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's the performance chart for Portfolio 2, but due to a special situation with FNF, this chart is too good to be true.

The problem with the chart and table above is that FNF's final net position value was $140,560.12, not $225,470.18. Correcting that lowers the final dollar value for the portfolio to $1,101,648.97. So the actual return for the portfolio was not 18.66%, but 10.16%.

That 10.16% return more than doubled the portfolio's expected return of 5.07%.

Portfolio 3

This was the top names portfolio, hedged against a >9% decline, originally presented here, along with the list of top names.

The worst case scenario here was a Max Drawdown of 8.4%, the best case scenario, a gain of 22.3%, and the Expected Return was 7.25%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

The actual performance of this portfolio, 11.28%, outperformed its expected return of 7.25% and also edged past the 11.19% return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

Interactive Versions Of The Charts Above

You can see interactive versions of the first and third portfolios above, including price data for each position on every trading day, at the bottom of this page: Performance - Tracking Portfolios. I'm going to hold off posting the interactive version of Portfolio 2 to see if we can get the FNF data corrected for it. In general, though, I post interactive versions of each portfolio presented in Bulletproof Investing there after the portfolios end.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of September 14th: Alibaba (BABA), Align Technology (ALGN), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Nvidia (NVDA), IPG Photonics (IPGP), 51job.com (JOBS), FMC (FMC), PayPal (PYPL), IAC/Interactive (IAC), Autohome (ATHM).

Top Names Performance

The top names were up 29.18%, on average, versus 11.19% for SPY. This is the 12th cohort out of 15 that has outperformed SPY over the next 6 months.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% August 31st 8.42% 10.87% September 7th 12.7% 11.59% September 14th 29.18% 11.19% Average 19.17% 12.49%

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 19.17% over the average of these fifteen 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 12.49%, an average outperformance of 6.68% over 6 months.

Week 16 Assessment

Two out of three hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns, and the top ten names outperformed SPY by a country mile. Not a bad week.

