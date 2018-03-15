Volatility Rising

The Advance-Decline Line (AD Line) is a breadth indicator based on Net Advances, which is the number of advancing stocks less the number of declining stocks. Simply put, an AD Line that rises and records new highs along with the underlying index shows strong participation that is bullish and vice versa.

So where are the markets today post the Vix Massacre?

The Advance-Declines for the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Small and Mid Indexes have all broken out to new highs (save only the NYSE Common Stock).

So, is price ready to move to new highs?

Many technicians would view this is an opportunity for bulls to drive away any bearish expectations, however, let's look back at 2011.

As you can see, many of the broad indexes made new highs in breadth, however price did not make new highs and subsequently sold off into the fall that year.

The bottom line is there is significant uncertainty during these higher volatility regimes. Having run with the markets and stayed aggressively bullish throughout 2016 and 2017 (see 'The Melt Up'), my most recent member video takes a giant step back. I reviewed 5 of the last 'volatility events, including 2008, discuss some of the similarities and differences, as well as how I am positioning through this. Included is a longer term take across sectors and how to not get drawn too far into the current day noise narratives (yield spike, XIV takedown etc).

The goals were to inform, stay balanced, and create a plan after successfully trend trading numerous asset classes for almost 2 years straight (you can learn about some of the bigger trades here: 'ABBV, ABMD, BLK'). Sector wise we see numerous trends still intact with some sectors I think have strong opportunities and could surprise by year end. The Industrials weekly trendline is still intact but warrants monitoring.

Other spaces like Staples continue to rollover as rotation continues, but even then there is support that is intact.

Higher volatility opens the door to numerous types of articles, analysis and noise. At Fusion Point the goal is to cut through, creating clarity and well reasoned analysis. My latest member video breaks the market into food for thought based on past action, the current overall trends by sectors, and how I am positioned after a solid 2017.

Thanks for reading....

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.