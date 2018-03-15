Weekly Edge: Poor Retail Sales Continue For Third Straight Month

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

United States retail sales were down again in February, a continuation of the previous two months' poor sales numbers. According to MarketWatch, this is the first time retail sales were down three consecutive months since 2012.

The announcement comes despite tax cuts providing more money to consumers, a broader economic boom, and a historically low unemployment level. The chart to the right from the U.S. Census Bureau Report shows auto sales were the largest detractor and the biggest cause of the slump in retail sales. Excluding auto sales, retail actually rose by 0.3% from the previous month.

It is worth noting, however, that not all retail companies are doing poorly. Many companies have experienced rallies in consumer demand and, consequently, a rally in stock prices, as investors have been optimistic about key players in the retail space. Internet sellers have done especially well, as they have been clawing away market share from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for example, forecasts a 34% to 42% increase in sales for the first quarter of 2018 compared with the previous year, according to the company's financial statements.

There are several possible explanations for the slump in retail sales. One possible explanation could be repairs and replacements of property damaged in the hurricanes last year are complete, which would not necessarily be a bad signal, as consumers in the South may look to begin spending normally again. According to The Wall Street Journal, another possible explanation is that consumers have experienced delays in receiving their tax refunds, which may indicate a potential spending boost later in the year.

Economists watch retail sales trends closely because consumer spending makes up two-thirds of total economic demand and key spending trends provide good measures for economic health. Monthly retail numbers can be attributed to short-term trends and may not give us much insight into the overall health of the economy. When looking on a longer time horizon, retail sales were up 4.2% since this time last year.

The bottom line is the economy is still very healthy and is still growing despite the short-term tightening of retail spending. Unemployment is at historically low levels, and, as consumers begin receiving their tax refunds, spending will likely pick back up.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score moved dramatically from -2.5 to 5.9. All of the sectors increased for the week. Health Care increased the most, up 13 points. Energy, Utilities, and Discretionary gained the least, up 6 points. Defensive and cyclical sectors gained overall. Sensitive sectors as a whole increased by 31 points. The number of sectors in the red is at five. Real Estate remains at the bottom, unchanged. The overall increase in sectors seems to indicate an appetite for risk.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score skyrocketed from 7.45 to 17.18 last week. All factors increased for the week. Growth increased the most, up 13 points. Value increased the least amount, up 6 points. Yield remains at the bottom and is now the only factor in the red.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores increased for the week. The average score by country increased tremendously from 1.18 to 7.27. The top three positions consisted of developing countries. Latin America remains at the top, even though it went down from 30 to 28. Next in line is China, which increased by 13 points, followed by Emerging Markets, which increased by 10 points. Developed countries remain at the bottom. The Eurozone, U.K., and Emerging Markets positions all increased, but still remain at the bottom - the only countries in the red.

Disclosure: No communication by Dynamic Performance Publishing or our employees to you should be deemed as personalized investment advice. Any investment recommended in this newsletter should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company. Dynamic Performance Publishing, its affiliates, and clients may hold positions in the recommended securities. Results are not indicative of holdings for clients of Flexible Plan Investments. Forwarding, copying, or otherwise duplicating this information for the use by anyone other than the intended recipient is expressly forbidden. These results are not representative of those achieved by clients of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (FPI) due to differences in security selection, timing of trades, transaction fees, and FPI's management fees.