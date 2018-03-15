Is It Time To Add This 8.4% Yielding Higher Quality BDC?

There is a good chance that I will be starting a position based on improve dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

The NMC acquisition resulted in meaningful portfolio growth/leverage, increasing the overall portfolio yield from 8.3% to 8.9%, potentially clearing a path to dividend coverage without the need for fee waivers.

SUNS hit my base case projections covering its dividend thanks to continued fee waivers which the company is becoming less reliant due to the acquisition of North Mill Capital (“NMC”).

As mentioned in the articles linked above, business development companies ("BDCs") have been pulling back since May 2017, and I have started making purchases of higher quality companies.

The following chart uses UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS) as a rough proxy for the average BDC, many of which are near new lows.





Reasons to Invest in SUNS:

Portfolio assets are “true first-lien”.

Management continues to “do the right thing” for investors, including waiving fees and paying expenses related to the previous equity offering.

The potential for dividend growth through ramping its LSJV and FLLP as discussed throughout this report.

as discussed throughout this report. Higher quality credit/origination platform supported by PIMCO and Deerfield Management.

Shareholder-friendly fee structure, including income incentive fee and 1.00% base management fee.

Exposure to healthcare and life sciences sectors with no direct exposure to oil & gas exploration and production or metals and mining.

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share stability.

Less likely to be impacted by spread compression.

Personal Note: As mentioned in "Another Safe, Secure BDC Currently Yielding 8%", there is a good chance that I will be starting a position "when there is a clear path to dividend coverage without the need for fee waivers".

Dividend Coverage Update:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, SUNS hit my base case projections covering its dividend thanks to continued fee waivers which the company is becoming less reliant due to the acquisition of North Mill Capital (“NMC”) on October 24, 2017. NMC provides senior secured asset-backed financings to U.S. based small-to-medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, services, and distribution industries. As shown in the table below, the NMC acquisition resulted in meaningful portfolio growth and use of leverage as well as increasing the overall portfolio yield from 8.3% to 8.9% clearing a path to dividend coverage without the need for fee waivers.

“We are extremely pleased with Solar Senior Capital’s fourth quarter and 2017, and are well-positioned for 2018. The credit quality of our diversified, senior secured, floating rate portfolio, remains strong, with 100% of our loans performing. Additionally, despite the continued challenging market environment, we were able to increase the weighted average yield of our portfolio—without increasing its risk profile—from 8.3% last quarter to 8.9% at December 31st,” said Michael Gross, Chairman and CEO of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. “The increased yield primarily resulted from our acquisition of NorthMill LLC, a leading commercial finance company that provides asset-backed financings, as well as the increase in LIBOR. NorthMill has expanded the Company’s ability to originate investments across multiple business lines while also increasing the earnings power of our portfolio.”

Source: SUNS Press Release

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

As mentioned in previous articles, there is the potential for improved dividend coverage as the company integrates and grows its recent acquisition/investment in NMC as well as ramping its Solar Life Science Program LLC (“LSJV”) and First Lien Loan Program (“FLLP”) providing continued higher returns and overall portfolio yield growth.

"We are confident primarily through our higher utilization of FLLP’s credit facility and to the acquisition of North Mill, a leading commercial finance company that provides asset back financings to U.S. based small to medium size businesses. At December 31, when considering the unused debt capacity of our balance sheet and within our strategic initiative FLLP, Gemino and North Mill, we had over $170 million combined available capital for new investments subject to borrowing base limitations." "And finally, as evidence of our continuing shareholders friendly management philosophy, the investment adviser has waived the cost for $4.1 million of management and incentive fees since our last equity offering in 2016 to ensure that net investment from income covered our distribution while we redeployed our available capital to target a 0.8 times debt-to-equity leverage ratio."

Source: SUNS Q4 2017 Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

NorthMill LLC

On October 20, 2017, SUNS acquired 100% of the equity interests North Mill Capital (“NMC”) is a leading asset-based lending (“ABL”) commercial finance company that provides senior secured asset-backed financings to U.S. based small-to-medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, services and distribution industries. SUNS invested approximately $51 million.

Key benefits from the NMC acquisition:

Additional quarterly income of $1.4 million to $1.5 million.

Generates cash yield of approximately 11.0% and immediately accretive to investment income in Q4 2017.

Additional origination capacity for quicker portfolio growth and ability to reach target leverage.

Increased portfolio yield and less need to rely on fee waivers in the coming quarters.

Increased portfolio diversification of “senior secured cash flow and asset-based capital solutions to middle market companies”. 100% of NMC investments are first lien senior secured loans.

Utilizes approximately $51 million of capital.

Recent Updates on NMC:

At December 31, 2017, NMC $151.6 million funded portfolio consists of senior secured loans from 92 issuers with an average funded exposure of $1.6 million.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, NMC distributed $1.1 million to the Company. The annualized return on average equity for Q4, 2017, during which the Company owned NMC for approximately 2 months of the quarter, was 11.0%.

Recent discussions with management regarding NMC:

"North Mill was founded in 2010 by senior management team has worked together for more than 20 years across multiple organizations. The acquisition offered a compelling opportunity for Solar Senior to invest in established business with experienced management team that is undergoing approximately $500 million in total credit facility since inception and has built exceptionally strong track record." "The addition of North Mill sourcing channel enhances Solar Senior flexibility to originate across multiple business lines in order to find the best risk award investments while not being exclusively reliant on the sponsored cash flow market." "At year end the weighted average yield on North Mills portfolio to just over 13%. Collateral securing the portfolio mainly consist of accounts receivable. These loans are fully secured with collateral sufficient to repay all of the principal, interest and fees in a liquidation scenario. Average life is, I'm sorry -- tenure is 1 to 3 with an average life of approximately 2.5 years. North Mill portfolio is predominantly floating rate. The typical customer of the North Mill is a small to medium sized business in the manufacturing, services and distribution industries. It's typical financing need ranges from $500,000 to $10 million." "We believe the acquisition of North Mill further expands Solar Senior's product offering in a meaningful way. With its collateralized loan portfolio add a substantially floating rate, the addition of North Mill complements our existing sponsor cash flow and Gemino ABL lending businesses." "In addition, we believe North Mill business is extremely scalable and provides Solar Senior access to a highly differentiated asset class and offers attractive risk adjusted returns. Pro forma for the acquisition of North Mill over 40% of SUNS' investments are generated from first lien senior secured loans that are collateralized by current assets with the remainder being from directly originated investments in senior secured cash flow loans."

Source: SUNS Q4 2017 Earnings Call

Gemino Healthcare Finance LLC

At December 31, 2017, Gemino’s $106.6 million funded portfolio consists of senior secured loans from 29 issuers with an average funded exposure of $3.7 million. One hundred percent of Gemino’s investments are floating rate, first lien senior secured loans. During the fourth quarter, Gemino made $6.0 new investments and had investments repaid of approximately $5.9 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Gemino distributed $924 thousand to SUNS, consistent with the prior quarter, resulting in an annualized distribution yield, at cost, of approximately 11.25%. For the year ended December 31, 2017, Gemino distributed $3.7 million to the Company.

Source: SUNS Site

First Lien Loan Program LLC

As of December 31, 2017, the Company and Voya contributed combined equity capital in the amount of $42.8 million of a total commitment of $58.0 million to FLLP. At December 31, 2017, FLLP’s portfolio, at fair value, consisted of $114.1 million of floating rate, first lien senior secured loans to 23 different borrowers with an average issuer exposure of $5.0 million. During the quarter, FLLP invested $2.7 million. Investments prepaid or sold and amortization totaled $11.3 million during the same period. At December 31, 2017, the weighted average asset level yield of FLLP’s portfolio was 7.3% measured at fair value and 7.2% measured at cost. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, FLLP distributed $1.1 million to the Company. The annualized return on average equity for Q4, 2017 was 12.0%. For the year ended December 31, 2017, FLLP distributed $4.0 million to the Company. As of December 31, 2017, 100% of FLLP’s portfolio was performing. At December 31, 2017, FLLP had $78.6 million drawn under its $100 million credit facility.

Source: SUNS Site

Life Science Lending

On February 22, 2017, Solar Senior Capital and its affiliates announced the formation of the Solar Life Science Program LLC ("LSJV"). LSJV is expected to invest the majority of its assets in first lien loans to publicly-traded companies in the U.S. life science industry. Solar Senior Capital has committed $75 million of equity to the joint venture. The joint venture has established a pipeline of investment opportunities to effectuate the ramping of LSJV's investment portfolio.

Portfolio Credit Quality Update:

SUNS maintained higher credit quality with 100% performing assets and a slight increase in NAV per share from $16.81 to $16.84. As of December 31, 2017, the composition of the SUNS' portfolio, on a risk ratings basis, was as follows:

Source: SUNS Press Release

To be a successful BDC investor:

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

