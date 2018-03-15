Could The Petro-Yuan Overtake The Petro-Dollar?

David Jensen and Michael Oliver return as guests on the radio program.

David discusses an emerging international market dynamic that some think may threaten US dollar hegemony. While left-leaning news media focus on alleged call girl encounter by President Trump, they say nothing of newly formed futures exchanges in Shanghai for both oil and gold. They ignore the fact that China as an economic equal to the U.S., with massive supplies of gold, is teaming up with other "rogue" nations to unseat the dollar by establishing yuan payments for oil purchases, not dollars, and then allowing sellers of oil to exchange their yuan for a currency far better than the dollar, namely gold. David talks about whether or not these emerging trading institutions, in fact, pose a threat to the dollar and thus the Anglo-American Empire.

Michael again updates us on the more immediate issue of which way precious metal and other key markets are headed.

David Jensen, P.Eng., LL.B., MBA, is a Professional Engineer with a degree in Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada (1987). He worked through 1993 on the F-5 Fighter Overhaul program and the Bombardier Regional Jet programs. Mr. Jensen then graduated with a LL.B. degree in corporate and commercial law from the University of Calgary (1997) and an MBA from Univ. of B.C., majoring in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (1999). Returning first to aviation then, after reading Austrian School Economics, Mr. Jensen transitioned to the mining industry from the aerospace industry in 2004 first through his mining industry consultancy, then as Vice President of Corporate Development for Western Copper Corp., and most recently as President and COO of Skyline Gold. Mr. Jensen currently serves as President and COO of a private mining company and provides strategic, operational, risk assessment, and precious metals consulting services through his consultancy, Jensen Strategic.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980's Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology. In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.