ITV: Attractive 5.2% Yield Despite Industry Woes

ITV Plc (ITVPY) offers a high and a sustainable dividend yield, despite its challenged business model. The traditional media industry is facing structural headwinds, but this seems to be already reflected in its valuation. Therefore, ITV’s investment proposition is based mainly on income, while some upside potential may exist if the company’s fundamentals improve in the future.





Company Overview

ITV is an integrated U.K. broadcaster and television production company. It is the U.K’s leading commercial broadcaster (through the ITV station) and the main rival of the government-supported BBC. ITV holds nearly 10 TV stations, as well a portfolio of digital channels. The content is delivered across multiple platforms, which include terrestrial, satellite, cable, itv.com and ITV Player. ITV has an advertising market share of 47% in its domestic market.

The company has a market capitalization of about $8.5 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Liberty Global (LBTYA) has a significant stake in ITV (owns 9.9%) and some investors think that a takeover may happen in the future.

ITV’s business is based on two distinct divisions: Broadcasting & Online and ITV Studios. The company is heavily exposed to broadcasting & online, which generates around 66% of total revenues, while the studios division accounts for the rest. The company’s ITV Studios is a leading producer of television programming for its own channels and other broadcasters, and more than half of its revenue was generated internationally in 2017.

Geographically, the company is heavily exposed to its domestic market (accounts for about 75% of revenue), even though the Studios unit also develops content for broadcasters in other European countries, Australia and the U.S.

Media Industry & Strategy

Like for many of its media peers, ITV’s business model has been recently challenged by the structural changes currently underway in the media industry, namely the rising weight of ad spending shifting to digital.

This is putting pressure on the business model of traditional media companies, including ad agencies and TV broadcasters. Given that ITV is the largest broadcaster in the U.K, which is the European market where online ad revenue has the highest weight right now at more than 60% of total ad spending, ITV is heavily exposed to this theme and its future business prospects are quite uncertain at this stage.

Indeed, digital should continue to increase its weight on total ad spending in the coming years, which is not particularly bullish for TV broadcasters. Additionally, there is material structural downside for ITV as OTT penetration in the U.K. is one of the highest across Europe.

For instance, Netflix’s (NFLX) household penetration in the U.K. was about 21% in 2016, compared to only 10% in 2014. This penetration is expected to increase and further pressure on traditional broadcasters should come from other players launching their OTT offering, such as Disney (DIS). Therefore, the trend of ad spending shifting to online doesn’t seem to be motivated by cyclical factors and pressure on TV ad budgets should continue in the next few years.

The digital ad market in the U.K. is already well established, with an advertising share of almost 60%, making the U.K. the market with a higher share of online spending globally. Digital growth has been in the past largely funded by lower ad spending allocated to print, but print has more recently shown some signs of stabilization at low levels, thus further growth in digital advertising most likely will come from elsewhere.

This makes the U.K. TV advertising appearing particularly challenged, given its still relatively high weight on total ad spending. ITV acknowledges the structural issues affecting its operations and its strategy is to diversify and adapt its business to the current media landscape. ITV wants to reduce its dependence on advertising revenues and grow its international business in studios, to reduce its high exposure to the U.K.

To achieve this, an important step has been the development of its digital offering in the past few years, having launched its ITV Hub and several other TV catchup solutions. However, ITV’s Online, Pay & Interactive division is still quite small within the group, generating annual revenues of about £250 million ($346 million), compared to close to £1.6 billion of revenues ($2.2 billion) coming from its linear TV business.

Beyond organic growth and the development of new businesses, ITV may also explore investment opportunities to develop and grow its business, which may help to diversify its business more rapidly.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, ITV has delivered steady growth for several years, but more recently this has decreased significantly as the company has been affected by the structural headwinds in the media industry, specifically the shift of ad revenue towards online.

In 2017, ITV’s revenues amounted to £3.1 billion ($4.3 billion), up by 2.2% compared to the previous year. This was the weakest annual growth rate since 2009, showing that ITV’s top-line growth is clearly decelerating. This is justified by revenue decline in its broadcasting & online unit, which posted a revenue slump of 3% in the year, due to lower net advertising revenues.

On the other hand, its studio unit has reported strong growth with revenues up by 13% in the year, of which 7% were organic growth and the rest was explained by positive currency gains. However, this unit saw its costs increase by 16%, which means that its profitability has declined.

Indeed, the EBITDA of this unit was flat in 2017, leading to a lower EBITDA margin of 15% (versus 17% in the previous year). Moreover, this unit is increasing its weight in the group, but has a much lower EBITDA margin (broadcast & online has an EBITDA margin of 29%), thus the group’s EBITDA margin should continue to decline in the coming years.

Reflecting lower profitability across its two units, due to lower revenues in the broadcasting & online unit and lower margin at studios, ITV’s EBITDA has declined by 4.8% in the past year, to £872 million ($1.2 billion). Its EBITDA margin has slumped by 210 basis points, to 27.8%.

This clearly shows that ITV’s business is facing a tough time and if the company is not able to turn around the business, further EBITDA declines may happen in the coming years. Indeed, ITV’s guidance is for an increase in costs of 2-3% in 2018, thus a return to higher revenue growth is critical for the company to at least maintain its current profitability level in the next few quarters.

Reflecting its lower EBITDA margin and some one-off costs, ITV’s bottom-line declined by 8.7% in 2017, to £409 million ($567 million). Its return on equity remained at a very good level of 58%, which is explained by its business model which does not require heavy fixed-capital investments.

Going forward, ITV’s business prospects are quite uncertain due to the structural changes affecting the traditional media industry. In the shorter-term, even though its net advertising revenues have declined for several quarters, in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company was able to report a slight increase of 1% year-on-year.

This was an encouraging improvement and ITV expects to improve revenue growth in 2018, supported by its investment in content and the FIFA World Cup in the summer. On the other hand, the Brexit impact has the potential to be negative for advertising revenues, if GDP growth slows down considerably in the next few years, which would make revenue growth much harder to achieve.

Balance Sheet & Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, ITV has a solid position supported by its good cash flow generation capacity. Its balance sheet is quite strong, given that its net to EBITDA ratio was only 1x, at the end of 2017. However, its net debt increased by £275 million ($381 million) in 2017 due to lower profitability, which is a warning sign regarding its future financial leverage if its EBITDA margin continues to slump like it did in the last year.

Nevertheless, its balance sheet position is still very strong and ITV may increase leverage in the next few years, enabling the company to invest across the business and deliver an attractive shareholder remuneration policy. The company’s goal is to deliver a sustainable and growing dividend over the long-term, which is expected to grow broadly in-line with its earnings.

However, even though ITV has a good dividend growth history, this has been supported both by higher earnings and more recently due to an increased dividend payout ratio. Related to 2017 earnings, its dividend was set at £0.078 ($0.11) per share, an increase of 8.3% from the previous year. This is an interesting growth rate, but historically the company’s dividend policy was to pay ordinary dividend and a special dividend. This last part was omitted related to 2017 earnings, which was somewhat unexpected.

At its current share price, ITV offers an interesting dividend yield of 5.2%, despite the cut of the special dividend. This is a very interesting yield, but investors should be aware that its dividend sustainability has decreased in the past few years, measured by its dividend payout ratio. In 2017, ITV distributed 76% of its earnings to shareholders, a much higher level than prior to 2016, when its payout ratio was less than 50%.

This is a warning sign, but so far ITV’s dividend seems to be sustainable given the company’s balance sheet and its moderate growth prospects in the medium-term. Nevertheless, its capacity to grow the dividend in the next few years should come mainly from higher earnings rather than further increases in the payout ratio. Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, ITV’s dividend growth is expected to be softer in the next couple of years, at only 4% per year, to £0.0842 ($0.12) per share by 2019.

Conclusion

ITV’s business model is currently being challenged by structural changes affecting the media industry, making its business prospects quite uncertain in the medium to long-term. This is clearly reflected in its discounted valuation, given that ITV is trading at 9.7x forward earnings (vs. 17.5x for the European media sector).

This means that a large part of the bad news is already priced-in and ITV’s risk-reward profile seems to be attractive. Moreover, ITV offers a high-dividend yield, which seems to be sustainable for the time being. Therefore, ITV is an interesting income play, which may have upside potential if its business fundamentals improve in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.