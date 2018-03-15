Dropbox IPO: Down Round Valuation Spells Opportunity

Assuming 25% growth in FY18, Dropbox would be valued at about 4.7x forward revenues at the midpoint of its pricing range, roughly in line with Box.

Down rounds have become rather common in software IPOs of the past year, with both Cloudera and MongoDB having undergone devaluation in their IPOs.

Dropbox has amended its S-1 filings as of March 12 to indicate an offering of 36 million shares at $16-18.

Let's cut to the chase: as it currently stands, Dropbox's (DBX) IPO looks to be a strong buy. The company updated its S-1 filing on Monday, March 12, with its highly anticipated valuation range of $16-18 a share, implying a fully diluted market cap of $7.0-7.9 billion.

Given how high-profile Dropbox's IPO is, it's seen a flurry of media attention over the past several weeks. This is the largest tech startup to go public since Snap (SNAP) almost exactly one year ago. Unfortunately, most of the media attention since the pricing update has focused on the fact that this IPO is a down round - meaning Dropbox's indicated valuation is less than its previous private valuation of $10 billion. At the $10 billion mark, Dropbox's valuation would have been nearly a 7x forward revenue multiple versus the 4.8x multiple it's seeking with its new valuation range. Of course, ordinary investors may not get a chance to snap up Dropbox at this bargain valuation in the highly likely case that Dropbox actually opens its first day of trading substantially higher than $18 - but at this point, anything can happen.

As I noted in a prior article, the financials that Dropbox unveiled in its original S-1 filing were extremely strong. $1.1 billion in FY17 revenues at a ~30% growth rate, and a massive $305 million in trailing free cash flows, or a 28% FCF margin - you'd be hard pressed to find a similarly sized software company with this strong a profile. At a $10 billion valuation, I'm on the sidelines; at under $8 billion, I'm a buyer.

The down round phenomenon

Undoubtedly, Dropbox and its bankers were doing their best to avoid a down round, while still pricing the IPO at a reasonable enough value to produce the much-coveted Day 1 "pop" that has become essentially expected of every IPO. But it seems like in testing the waters for this IPO, Dropbox couldn't escape the comparisons to Box (BOX), which unfortunately also just posted an extremely disappointing Q4 and weak FY19 guidance below expectations.

Box and its management aren't encouraging the comparisons either - Aaron Levie in a recent interview emphasized the fact that Dropbox caters primarily to consumers and SMBs, while Box is geared to serious enterprises - a line that Levie has repeated over the years. But while a thin line can be drawn between the two, it's hard to ask for a 7x multiple for Dropbox while Box trades at nearly three turns less (I'm also long Box and think it's a value play at this juncture). We'll discuss the Box-Dropbox valuation comparison shortly.

Down rounds have infamously been taboo in the Silicon Valley for as long as the concept of valuation has existed. Over the past year, however, it seems that the fear of pricing an IPO at a down valuation has receded somewhat, as a slew of high-profile startups have ended up succeeding from their down rounds.

So just because Dropbox prices at a down valuation doesn't mean it'll stay that way forever. Several other down rounds have emerged over the past year, the most notable of which are Cloudera (CLDR), the Hadoop infrastructure software company; MongoDB (MDB), an open source NoSQL database; ForeScout (FSCT), an endpoint security company; and Blue Apron (APRN), the meal kit company.

As seen in the chart below, all of these companies have performed well since their IPOs, with the exception of Blue Apron - the problems there, though, are execution-related and unique to Blue Apron alone.

CLDR data by YCharts

Even more notably, MongoDB's recent rally and strong Q4 results have pushed the company's market cap to $2.1 billion, about 30% higher than its last private valuation of $1.6 billion - not even half a year after its down round IPO. With luck, Dropbox could see the same success.

The complicated cap table and valuation

Dropbox's capitalization post-IPO will be a bit more complicated than the standard tech IPO. Here's how the $7.0-7.9 billion valuation comes from (all information from the company's updated S-1 filing):

393,023,459 common shares outstanding post-IPO and including the direct private placement of 5.9 million shares to Salesforce (CRM)

14,733,333 shares subject to restricted stock awards reserved for the company's co-founders

4,959,492 shares reserved for the exercise of outstanding options

16,707,823 shares subject to restricted stock units (RSUs) outstanding to employees

10,921,416 shares reserved for RSUs granted after December 31, 2017

This represents a fully diluted pool of 440.3 million shares. Applying the $16-18 pricing range implies the $7.0-7.9 billion valuation range that's featured in the headlines.

It's also worth noting that Drew Houston, Box's founder and CEO, will be selling 2.3 million shares (about $40 million) in the offering - but post-IPO, he will still retain 92.6 million shares - about 22% of the company, more than most founders at IPO.

Stacking up the valuation against Box

The best yardstick for Dropbox's valuation, of course, is the one that management doesn't want you to use - the comparison against Box, which despite going public more than three years ago is at about half of Dropbox's revenue scale.

See the chart below, noting the assumption of 25% revenue growth in FY18 (from $1.11 billion to $1.38 billion) and the pricing of the Dropbox IPO at the $17 midpoint:

Source: Author-created chart; data from public filings; Box market cap taken as of close of trading on March 14

At the valuation midpoint of about $7.5 billion, and netting out Dropbox's $430 million of balance sheet cash and expected $529.7 million of net IPO proceeds, Dropbox will carry a post-IPO enterprise value of $6.53 billion. This represents a 4.73x EV/FY18 revenue multiple, only slightly richer than Box's valuation.

This slightly richer multiple is more than merited by Dropbox's much higher operating and free cash flows, as well as its slimmer operating losses and slightly faster growth. The only question is whether this discount valuation will hold post-IPO long enough for ordinary investors to get in on the action.

Of course, there's hardly any need to note that both companies, at these valuations, are substantially below the wider software industry. Here's a look at how other recent IPOs in the sector are trading:

AYX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

It's also worth noting that Dropbox also appears relatively cheap on a free cash flow basis. Assuming the company can maintain its 28% FCF margin in FY18, it will generate $386.4 million of free cash flow in FY18, based on the 25% revenue growth ($1.38 billion) assumption. This represents a 16.9x EV/FY18 FCF multiple, a bargain for Dropbox's level of growth.

Based on the strength of both its top and bottom line potential, and bearing in mind other recent IPOs tend to trade at 7x or greater, Dropbox is worth at least 6x EV/FY18 revenues, implying a price target of $21 (a market cap of $9.3 billion, still below its private valuation). There's still opportunity for Dropbox to exceed this valuation given the high degree of enthusiasm for the name.

Key takeaways

More to come as Dropbox finalizes its pricing and as Mr. Market determines what Dropbox will open Day 1 trading at, but as it currently stands, Dropbox's IPO looks like an early winner if investors are able to snag it at the current valuation range.

There's certainly opportunity for Dropbox to revise its range upward before its expected IPO next week (multiple companies have done the same in recent IPOs), and it's almost certain that Dropbox will pop immediately upon opening for public trading - so getting a good deal on this IPO remains questionable. At even the top end of the current $7.9 billion valuation, Dropbox is loaded with upside opportunity, but be wary of valuation as the IPO draws near and don't end up overpaying just because of the hype.

