After 20% Drop Signet Is Now At 9.6x Adjusted Forward P/E

Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) fell hard yesterday by 20% after the company posted disappointing Q4 and Fiscal Year 2018 results. The company has been beat up badly by Mr. Market over the past year as it has struggled with weak sales amid moves to transition its' store credit portfolio out of business operations. After yesterday's fall, the company looks extremely undervalued at only 5.9x trailing twelve month P/E based on management's Non-GAAP earnings of $6.51 provided in the Q4 earnings release. Value investors with a strong stomach willing to read past the headlines might be well rewarded if sales can stabilize and as one-time costs from disposition of the non-prime customer receivables portfolio work their way through Signet's financial results.

Why the Drop After Q4 Results?

Driving the 20% drop in share price yesterday was the fact that same-store sales declines 5.2% for Q4 and 5.3% for the full year. This was accompanied by a decrease in adjusted full year sales of 3.8% (adjusted for the extra 14th calendar week and decrease of 2.4% if extra week included). The total sales decline was driven by the drop in same store sales but partially offset by the addition of recently acquired R2Net's $88.1M in sales which most readers might be more familiar with as JamesAllen.com . The company also took the Q4 release to make the announcement that they plan to shrink their retail footprint by 160 -165 stores in FY 2019 (or approximately 4-5% or their total square footage) under their three year "Signet Path to Brilliance" transformation plan.

The other big piece driving Signet's huge fall was it's announcement regarding the sale of the company's non-prime receivables portfolio to CarVal Investors. Signet will be selling the receivables for only 72% of their par value. This is well off par value and also below the 85% these receivables are currently being carried at on the balance sheet. The result will be a $140M loss related to the sale of the credit portfolio likely recognised in Q1 FY 2019 as guided by management on the conference call.

What About the Positives?

On a positive note, Signet still earned adjusted Non-GAAP EPS of $6.51 (a higher $7.44 GAAP EPS if the one-time revaluation of deferred taxes due to is included). Management also gave guidance on next year EPS in the seemingly unimpressive range of $0.00 - $0.60. That might not sound like a positive but if certain one time costs are excluded such as $125M - $135M related to the "Signet Path to Brilliance" transformation plan and the previously mentioned $140 loss related to the credit portfolio sales, then Non-GAAP adjusted EPS as guided by management will be more in the range of $3.75 - $4.25.

During the past year, management has also shown their confidence in the business by increasing dividends by 20% this quarter and repurchasing shares worth $460M (or 8.1 million shares). These repurchases represented a very respectable 11.9% of Signet's 68.3 million shares to end their previous fiscal year. Management has also announced in this quarter's release that they will use the proceeds from the receivables portfolio sale to repurchase a further $475M worth of shares. This $475 would represent a whopping 21% of Signet's market cap at today's depressed prices. In my opinion, these moves by management do not signal a company that is under financial distress as their cheap valuation might suggest but instead a profitable company that continues to think long-term shareholder returns.

A Profitable Company

Signet's position as the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry has allowed the company to grow rapidly while maintaining a high level of profitability. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) of 11.5% and 7.3% respectively. While this level of profitability is slightly below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, the company is still nicely profitable over the past business cycle. If the financial crisis is omitted the business has ROE and ROIC of 15.0% and 10.2% respectively. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $21.25 in 2008 to $35.34 in the TTM period which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 7.7% annually.

Risks

There is uncertainty surrounding the effect this change in the credit offerings will have on the company’s sales as, like many businesses, Signet has used financing options to drive sales through the door. While management has taken the time to find what they believe are appropriate financing partners and alternate financing solutions that will be as favourable and seamless to customers as before, the impact on sales of this change could be rough and take time to sort out operationally.

Signet’s financial position has become more leveraged in recent years due to increased debt from the acquisition of Zale’s in 2014 which increased the financial leverage of the company from 1.57x in 2013 to 2.71x today. However, interest coverage to free cash flow from operations remains healthy at 8.1x. But looking further, as a retailer with a lot of leased stores if we add rental expenses ($534M in 2017) to interest expenses and exclude rental expenses from free cash flow from operations, this ratio falls to 1.36x. While still above 1, this coverage ratio including rent is quite low even for a retailer. Hopefully, the store closures coming over the next few years will help improve this ratio.

Take Away

Signet is looking extraordinary cheap right now. At the mid-point of management's FY 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.00 and Signet's $38.22, this would place the company at a thrifty forward P/E of 9.6x. On a trailing twelve month basis, the valuation looks even better at only 5.9x the adjusted EPS of $6.51 mentioned earlier. The shares are also quickly approaching book value of $35.34. These are very low valuations for such a historically profitable company that is buying back shares and increasing dividends. For value investors with a strong stomach who are willing to read past the headlines and wait patiently for the thee year transformation, there might just be a diamond in the rough here.

