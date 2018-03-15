Cintas Is A Great Operator - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/14/18)

Eli Lilly and Abbott Labs over Merck & Co.

Five Below is an accelerating business.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, March 14.

Bullish Calls

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX): It is a well-run company and it can go higher.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE): "I have to tell you, this is a Philadelphia outfit. I've always believed in it and now it's finally accelerating. It owns the business."

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS): This is a good business as small business uniform is growing.

Bearish Call

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK): Cramer doesn't like the stock at current price, although he likes the yield. He would rather buy Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) which is also owned by his trust.

