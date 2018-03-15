Ctrip: Turbulent Quarter Raises Questions

Rounding out the Q4 earnings season for the big online travel agencies (OTAs) is Ctrip.com (CTRP), the Chinese online booking site. To some extent, read-through from the other companies in the sector foreshadowed Ctrip's miss this quarter. Priceline, now known as Booking Holdings (BKNG), was the only company to report a positive surprise this quarter, while both Expedia (EXPE) and Trivago (TRVG) reported some pretty bleak results. With Ctrip's recent upward price movement in the past month, it's fairly clear that investors were hoping Ctrip would fall more in line with Booking's results, but that expectation has now fallen a bit flat.

Shares were knocked down about 6% in after-hours trading after Ctrip unveiled the results, but the company is still up nearly 10% from its February lows. I was long on Ctrip in January when shares were trading at about the same price ($46) as Ctrip's post-market earnings correction, but with the softness seen in Q4, I think Ctrip is merely a hold. One of Ctrip's key selling points was exposure to China, but at this juncture, I'd almost rather be investing in a broad Chinese market ETF (MCHI).

The downward growth spiral

One of the primary concerns with Ctrip is that its growth figure seems to be a moving target - one that's moving downward. Prior to this quarter, Ctrip had been growing at a fantastic 40% clip as recently as Q3. But then the company dropped a bomb on investors when it guided to just 25-30% revenue growth in Q4. And with the actual earnings post came a growth number that's even still further behind that: 23% growth.

For a growth investor, a company facing deceleration is intimidating enough. With a company like Ctrip that has not only guided way below expectations, but also failed to meet even the low end of that guidance, there's no surefire end to the pain. Wall Street analysts are probably tweaking their models downward and not quite sure where to pin their growth numbers now.

Making matters worse, Ctrip's guidance for Q1 now calls for 9-11% growth (though this is in part affected by a new revenue recognition standard). With Ctrip's growth faltering so quickly from a ~40 range down to single-digits at the low end of the Q1 range, its image as a high-growth stock is all but shattered. From this perspective, it's a small surprise that Ctrip shares lost only 6% in after-hours trading (Expedia, on the other hand, tanked 20% after reporting its own Q4 earnings).

There are compelling reasons, though, for optimism. Ctrip is without a doubt the top OTA in China, and it has an aggressive growth strategy that revolves around focusing on so-called "second and third tier" cities in China. The Chinese middle class is growing as its economy continues to modernize, bringing economic growth and lifted consumer spending beyond the confines of just Beijing and Shanghai. With lower penetration in these smaller local markets, Ctrip is well-positioned to continue dominating its home base in China even as other OTAs look to international markets for growth.

Of course, the macro factors speaking against a bullish scenario are also plentiful. Competition is fierce in the online travel space, and Booking Holdings' investment into Meituan-Dianping (a Chinese OTA) underscores that competitive risk. Furthermore, hotels' big push toward direct bookings seems to be catching on with consumers. Hilton (HLT), for example, has its now-famous "Stop Clicking Around" campaign which guarantees the best price when booking on Hilton.com. Some rewards and benefits are also only available to travelers that book directly, opening the door to cutting OTAs out of the process.

It must be noted, however, that this pain is widespread across the industry. Ctrip isn't the only OTA facing headwinds, as recently mentioned. Competitive pressure aside, general booking activity across hotels and airfare have been down of late, and Expedia's growth has also fallen to 11% y/y in its most recent quarter (Priceline, on the other hand, is up 19% y/y).

There's certainly a basis to suspect that Ctrip's 9-11% guidance range for Q1 is a tad conservative, but given its recent track record of missing Q4 guidance, investors aren't really sure what to believe.

Q4 download

Here's a look at Ctrip's fourth-quarter results, taken from its downloadable 6-K filing:

Figure 1. Ctrip Q4 results

Source: Ctrip investor relations

As shown above, Ctrip's revenues in the quarter grew just 24% y/y to 6.4B RMB, or $987.5 million. Analysts, on the other hand, were looking for $960 million in revenues, or about 2% more in growth.

By segment, that's 25% y/y growth in accommodation reservations (hotels), 20% growth in transportation ticketing, 34% growth in packaged tours, and 15% growth in corporate travel arrangements.

When comparing that against peers, Ctrip's results certainly aren't terrible. Though Booking Holdings doesn't break out revenue by source, it did report 17% growth in room nights booked and just 3% growth in airline tickets sold. Assuming ASPs were either flat or down for Booking Holdings, Ctrip won out on growth in its hotel and airfare revenues. Expedia, too, showed just 15% growth in gross hotel bookings. It must be noted, however, that Ctrip is about half the size of Expedia and a third the size of Booking Holdings, so a faster growth rate is somewhat expected. Comparison against peers aside, however, investors are understandably lamenting the days of ~40% growth.

The margin picture, fortunately, looks a bit rosier than the growth achievements. Gross margin in the quarter ticked up to 83%, five points higher than an already-high 78% in 4Q16. The richness of Ctrip's gross margin - and the fact that nearly all of its incremental revenues flows directly to the bottom line - justifies a premium revenue multiple valuation for the company.

The company also saw a four-point improvement in GAAP operating margin, with operating income of $78 million representing an 8% operating margin versus 4% in the prior-year's quarter. Still, however, Ctrip's EPS achievement of $0.14 missed analyst consensus of $0.16.

Key takeaways

A checkpoint for valuation - after Ctrip's post-earnings fall, a $46 price on the stock implies a $24.0 billion market cap and a $21.8 billion enterprise value. Assuming 15% y/y revenue growth in FY18 (I have a hard time believing Ctrip will only hit a low-teens growth number, as its Q1 guidance would suggest) to $4.72 billion, Ctrip is currently trading at approximately 4.6x EV/FY18 revenues.

That's a fairly cheap price to pay for a company with such high gross margins and a former status as a hot Chinese growth stock - though obviously there's risk to that valuation if revenue growth falls short of expectations. The "short-term challenges" that CEO Jane Sun called out in the earnings call could prove to be longer than just short-term hurdles.

With so many question marks hanging in Ctrip's future, it's hard to be completely long on the stock. If shares continue to drop meaningfully toward the low $40s, it might be wise to add to an existing position, but other than that, there are safer ways to get exposure to growth in China.

