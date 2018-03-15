Rite Aid Trading At A Significant Discount To Peers

When discussing merger arbitrage situations both online or offline, the conversation inevitably turns towards Rite Aid's (RAD) merger with Albertsons like it did in the comments section of my recent article about Akorn (AKRX). While the deal terms have been discussed often in various venues there still seems to be some confusion about deal terms, the value of Rite Aid and more importantly whether the deal is good for Rite Aid shareholders. Since I have received several questions about deal terms, I am going to touch upon on it briefly before focusing on the more important questions of the value of the combined company and whether the deal is good for Rite Aid shareholders.

Deal Terms

When we added the deal to our Merger Arbitrage Tool, this is what we entered for the deal terms:

"Expected to close early in the second half of calendar year 2018 for a closing value of $5.98 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Ride Aid shareholders would receive 0.10 of Parent common stock plus either (i) an amount in cash equal to $0.1832 per share or (ii) 0.0079 share of the Parent common stock. Using these options we have calculated that one share of the combined company is estimated to be worth $23.16. Hence each Rite Aid share is worth an estimated $2.499."

In other words, for every 10 Rite Aid shares you can choose to get 1 share of the new combined company (the Parent) and $1.832 in cash or 1.079 shares of the new combined company. When companies merge with each other and list as a new company, the arbitrage opportunity (if any) offered by the merger if often difficult to figure out because you have to estimate the value of the combined company. We usually tend not to add these kind of deals to our Merger Arbitrage Tool. In the case of Rite Aid's merger with Albertsons, we can use the cash portion that Albertsons is offering to figure out what the estimated value of the combined company is, at least in the opinion of the managements of Albertsons and Rite Aid. Based on this estimated value, the spread on the deal is an astounding 53.37% or 97.41% annualized assuming the deal closes by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

What Does The Large Spread Imply?

The large spread implies that the market is not buying into Albertsons estimated value of the combined company or that Rite Aid shareholders are unlikely to vote for this merger, especially after they were burnt by the old merger with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) that started out at $9/share. The reality is that it is a little bit of both.

Albertsons has been planning on going public for some time now. They filed their form S-1 on July 8, 2015 and filed 12 amendments after that through November 8, 2017. You can find their original S-1 and all 12 amendments here. This article on Seeking Alpha dives into the details of how the company posted multiple quarters of negative same store sales and a large loss in fiscal Q1 2017. A weak retail environment combined with an evolving grocery store industry that has seen both Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) take market share away from traditional grocery store chains certainly did not help Albertsons' IPO prospects. The private equity owners of Albertsons managed to strike a deal to become public through a reverse merger into Rite Aid.

Is This a Good Deal for Rite Aid Shareholders?

When an investment fails, taking the loss and moving on is one of the hardest things to do. But doing so frees up time to focus on finding new opportunities and keeping on top of existing investments instead of seeking out every new article or piece of information about the failed investment. We tend to get anchored to the price we bought at and to make things worse after holding for months/years, often tend to sell when we are back in the black instead of potentially benefiting from a change in the fundamentals or momentum that got us to black.

When the facts change, I try to change my mind instead of dismissing the new information and entrenching myself in my bias. Unfortunately research has shown that when presented with facts, most people tend to entrench themselves deeper into their bias. There have been 8 articles about Rite Aid on Seeking Alpha since the deal was announced and most of them see the merger in a negative light and advocate shareholders reject the deal. My initial reaction to the latest iteration of the Rite Aid merger saga was “oh no, here we go again” as I felt that a potentially emergent and unlevered Rite Aid was giving itself away. As I started tweeting about the deal and digging into the facts I came to a different conclusion.

Rite Aid received a large infusion of $3.6 billion in cash from the sale of 1,651 stores to Walgreens through March 2nd and they plan to complete divesting a total 1,932 stores for $4.4 billion in cash by this Spring. While the company has been diligently paying down debt, it still has a leveraged balance sheet. The following slide from the merger presentation is particularly interesting,

As you can see from the slide, Albertsons has lower leverage than Rite Aid and better adjusted EBITDA margins. Most people who follow mergers know that expected synergies are rarely realized. According to Albertsons, synergies from Albertsons' acquisition of Safeway are running ahead of expectations. So it is entirely possible they might achieve some of the expected synergies from this merger with Rite Aid, especially since pharmacy customers at Albertsons tend to spend 2.5 times more on groceries than non-pharmacy customers.

Digging Into The Numbers

The only way to get a good handle on whether this deal makes sense either at the price Albertsons is estimating or at current prices, we need to understand how the market is valuing Albertsons in relation to other companies in its industry. Assuming all Rite Aid shareholders choose a combination of stock and cash for the deal, Rite Aid shareholders will own 28% of the combined company and Albertsons shareholders will own 72% of the combined company. This gives me a market cap of $6.54 billion for the combined company based on Rite Aid's current market cap or $10.03 billion at Albertsons estimated value of the company. The Enterprise Value (adding debt and subtracting cash) is likely to be $20.54 billion based on Rite Aid's current market cap or $24.03 billion based on Albertsons estimate. I am using net debt of $14 billion for the combined company (after all Walgreens payments) from footnote 5 of slide 24 of this presentation.

The combined company is expected to post revenue of $83 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion before any synergies from the deal. Using these management estimates (yes, I know it is a big leap of faith), I get EV/Sales of 0.25 for the new company based on Rite Aid's current market cap or 0.29 based on Albertsons estimate. The EV/EBITDA of the new company is likely to be 6.22 in the former case (current market cap) and 7.28 in the latter case. Here is how this compares with Kroger and others in this industry. Given how few grocery chains are publicly traded, I have also included two that were acquired in the last couple of years.

Company Symbol EV EV/Sales EV/EBITDA New Albertsons (Current) $20.54B 0.25 6.22 New Albertsons (Management Estimate) $24.03B 0.29 7.28 Kroger KR $40.01B 0.32 8.50 Whole Foods (when acquired by Amazon) $13.7B 0.87 11.18 Supervalu SVU $2.56B 0.17 5.61 Ingles Markets IMKTA $1.57B 0.39 6.48 The Fresh Market (when acquired by Apollo) $1.36B 0.73 6.93 Natural Grocers NGVC $254M 0.32 6.05

All data for the table from Seeking Alpha except for Whole Foods and The Fresh Market, where I used data from InsideArbitrage.com and TTM financials from Gurufocus.

The average EV/EBITDA of the group excluding Whole Foods is 6.71. Compared to Kroger, the new combined company appears to be trading at a significant discount whether you use the management estimate or the current market cap of Rite Aid to arrive at a comparative valuation.

Conclusion

It is understandable that investors may feel a leaner less-leveraged stand-alone Rite Aid may be able to compete more effectively going forward but in a market dominated by Walgreens and CVS, it looks like a tall order. In a sector with low margins and low growth, I feel a larger company would be better equipped to compete and generate potential shareholder returns. Given how long Albertsons has wanted to go public and create liquidity for its private equity owners, it needs this deal as much or even more than Rite Aid does.

Getting shareholder approval at current levels is going to be challenging unless Albertsons agrees to sweeten the pot by increasing the cash portion of the deal. I believe that Rite Aid is trading at a significant discount to where it should be with or without this deal and that shareholders will benefit in the long run from a merger with a larger company.

Disclaimer:

Please do your own due diligence before buying any securities mentioned in this article. This article does not comprise any solicitation to buy or sell securities. We suggest you check with a broker or financial advisor before making any investing decisions. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article, our Twitter account or our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.