IShares National Muni Bond ETF - What's In This Hamburger?

Quick look at the performance since inception and in relation to its peers.

Over the last few weeks we have been discussing income focused ETFs.

The purpose of the conversations have been to try and figure out whether broad passive indexing strategies provide any benefits to the fixed income world and if it is that difficult to find an actively managed investment that handily outperforms it.

While I am a big believer of passive strategies and ETFs for hard to reach emerging markets and broad large cap markets where the amount of transparency and coverage has made it extremely difficult to generate alpha, I wholeheartedly believe that in the larger fixed income universe, there is no replacement for a good manager.

So far we have discussed the most popular preferred stock exchange traded funds, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) in the article "iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF - But Why?" and the PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) in the article "PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF: Small Things Make All The Difference."

What we found was that in both cases, it was fairly easy to find actively managed funds in various product structures that would outperform over most meaningful time periods.

One asset class which I often write about and where I use the ETF to get a broad sense of the market is the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB). At the same time, we never actually dove into the ETF to see what it is made up of.

Like a tasty hamburger, (MUB) is the go to investment in the tax free municipal bond space for many investors, but is the largest tax free municipal bond ETF made up of high quality meat? Or are we going to find some pink slime?

Fund Basics

Sponsor: iShares/BlackRock

Index: S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index

AUM: $9.073 Billion

Investment Objectives: Seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds

Number of Holdings: 3,426

Current Yield: 2.24% 30-Day SEC Yield, Distributed Monthly

Inception Date: 9/7/2007

Fees: .25% Annual Expense

Sales Pitch

The sales pitch for the iShares ETF is quite simple and clearly stated.

Source: iShares

This is a one-ticket solution to getting access to over 2,000 municipal bonds in a single fund. Municipal bonds provide federally tax free income, however that is a benefit of the asset class, not the fund.

The Strategy/Index

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) follows the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index.

Source: iShares MUB Annual Prospectus

From S&P we have the following,

Source: S&P Nationam AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index Methodology

In order for the bond to be included in the index, the bond must be issued by a U.S. state, federal district or a local government or agency such that the interest on the bond is exempt from U.S. federal income taxes.

Bonds issued by U.S. territories and Puerto Rico ARE NOT eligible.

New additions to the ETF must have a dated date later than December 31st, 2010.

Furthermore, the bond must have a rating of at least BBB- or Baa3 by S&P, Moody's or Fitch, except in cases of a pre-refunded/escrowed to maturity bond.

The bonds must be issued for at least $100 million and a par amount of $25 million to be eligible.

Finally, the bond must have a minimum of 1 month until maturity.

Source: S&P Nationam AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index Methodology

The index also has A LOT of exclusions that you would ordinarily find in most actively managed funds.

Source: S&P Nationam AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index Methodology

The big categories which usually provide value and sought by managers are various non-rated bonds, tobacco bonds and taxable munis such as "Build America Bonds."

Once the index components are selected, the fund applies a market value capitalization.

The fund then applies a concentration limit to the components.

No individual issuer may represent more than 25% of the index, which should not be an issue. Furthermore all issuers that represent at least 5% cannot combine to be more than 50% of the index in aggregate.

Source: S&P Nationam AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index Methodology

The index is then rebalanced monthly on the last day of the rebalancing period.

Now that we discussed the index, we need to see how it applies to the fund.

As it is stated in the prospectus, the index itself is made up of over 11,000 issues. The ETF however has "only" 3,503 holdings as of the latest available data.

This is because the fund uses a "representative sampling" strategy.

Source: iShares MUB Annual Prospectus

Furthermore, the fund is not 100% allocated to the index.

Under normal circumstances iShares will allocate at least 90% to the index, and at its discretion may allocate up to 10% in "certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates (“BlackRock Cash Funds”), as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index."

Source: iShares MUB Annual Prospectus

At their discretion, the 90%/10% mix may go up to 80%/20%.

The Fund

So what does the fund look like?

Even though the fund is titled "iShares National Muni Bond ETF," as we now know, the fund only focuses on a portion of the "national muni" market. The fund focuses on larger, rated, investment grade municipal bonds and excludes many other categories of municipal bonds.

The top 10 holdings are predominately California and New York bonds.

Source: iShares

The top 10 holdings make up a mere 2.48% as would be expected for such a broad fund.

What is more important and critical to look at is the issuer and geographical breakdown of the fund.

Thanks to the data provided by iShares we can see that the State of California is the largest issuer at nearly 8%.

Fortunately, the State of Illinois makes up a mere 1.78%.

Source: iShares

The reason for these weightings is once again market capitalization weighting methodology with California being the largest issuer of debt.

Looking at the geographical breakdown should give anyone lots of concern.

California and New York issuers make up more than 44% of the fund!

Source: iShares

Further concerning is that State and Local General Obligation/Tax Based bonds make up nearly 50% of the fund.

Source: iShares

The good news however, is that the credit quality is quite good, at least as per the ratings agencies. More than 75% of the fund is rated AA or better.

Source: iShares

The weighted average maturity for the fund is 5.61 years. This is a bit short and presents some reinvestment risk as bonds mature and are now being replaced by newer bonds being issued with lower coupons.

This is shown in the maturity breakdown where we find nearly 18% of the fund's holdings maturing in under 3 years.

Source: iShares

The good news of having a shorter average maturity is that it plays into having a lower duration. In MUB's case the average effective duration is 6.01 years. What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV is expected to decline 6.01%.

Source: iShares

As always do keep in mind, duration is NOT maturity... Duration is a measure of RISK! Maturity is a measure of time. Duration is merely quoted in years which often confuses investors.

Looking at the risk statistics from YCharts we can find the fund has a slightly higher beta of 1.128 which is as expected when you consider the various rate hike scares over the past 5 years.

Source: YCharts

During it's lifetime, the fund has had a maximum draw-down of 12.44%, a paper loss which almost anyone would welcome during times of crisis.

Looking at ETF fund flows we can see that the fund has lost some capital due to out-flows in the first two months of the year. Over the last year however, the fund still saw money flowing in showing that investors are still looking at munis, or at least the iShares ETF.

Source: YCharts

Performance

So how has the ETF performed?

Year to date, the fund is down 1.5% on a total return basis. The price per share decreased 2.08%.

MUB data by YCharts

Over the last 12 months, the fund has achieved a total return of 3.13% while the price per share is up .61%. The distributions made up most of the total return and it is quite encouraging to see the fund held up over last year's rate hikes.

MUB data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years the fund has achieved an 6.06% total return. The fund's price per share however is down 1.22%. The price per share went through cycles of decreasing after a rate hike and then reclaiming those gains over the next few months. Overall, the fund held up well.

MUB data by YCharts

This trend continues over the previous 5 years where the fund achieved a 12.42% total return while the price per share declined 1.09%.

MUB data by YCharts

Going back over the previous 10 years the fund achieved a 46.37% total return while the price per share increased 8.61%. This would be consistent with the overall decrease interest rates and this being a tax free income fund.

MUB data by YCharts

Going back to since inception we can find the fund achieves a very modest 49.43% total return and an 8.95% price per share increase.

This is also where we find our manageable maximum draw-down of 12.44%.

MUB data by YCharts

Obviously these numbers are good for what the fund is investing in and even better when you consider that the income is Federally tax free. (Consult your tax professional.)

To put the fund's performance into perspective let's take a look at MUB against a number of competing products.

What I am interested in knowing is whether the fund's passive approach can be surpassed by active management.

Furthermore, can an actively managed fund which is not restricted to a sub-segment of the municipal bond market beat the strict guidelines set by the index?

Let's find out!

We are going to take a look at the iShares National Municipal Bond ETF (MUB) against a number of competing funds. The first would be another actively managed, quality focused closed end fund, the Nuveen Select Tax Free 2 Fund (NXQ) which I discussed in September. We can also take a look at MUB against the largest quality focused, but leveraged Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal CEF (NEA). Furthermore we can take a look at MUB against one of my favorite open end mutual funds in this space, the Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund (FLAAX), a go anywhere fund, and the Lord Abbett AMT Free Municipal Bond Fund (LATAX). Lastly we can take a look at another common municipal bond ETF, the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB).

Year To Date the funds are essentially in the same place. The only outliers are the two closed end funds which were sold off. As closed end funds, they are at the whims of the market and trade at their market prices, NOT their net asset values. This year so far, investors dumped munis and the two quality CEFs were sold off.

Over the previous year we see clear as day benefits for active management.

Over the past 12 months we start to see the actively managed funds outperform the passive ETFs. Over the past 12 months FLAAX returned 5.01% versus the 3.13% achieved by MUB.

The two CEFs did lead the way for the entire year until they were sold off in the first few months this year. Even with the losses, they have outperformed the two passive ETFs.

This trend continues over the previous 3 years with the leveraged (NEA) leading the way with a 15.76% total return followed by a 12.76% total return for the quality focused, unlevered (NXQ).

The two open end mutual funds, (FLAAX) and (LATAX) returned 9.52% and 8.6% once again outperforming the iShares and Vanguard ETFs.

To get a 5 year number we must exclude the Vanguard ETF (VTEB).

Over the previous 5 years, the 3 year trend continues. Active management outperforms the passive ETF. Even accounting for the taper tantrums and rate hikes, they came out on top.

On a 10 year basis we see more of the same.

MUB has been consistent but it just fails to keep up. This also accounts for a massive crash in closed end funds and below investment grade munis over the past 10 years and in the Great Financial Crisis.

Looking back over to the earlier since inception numbers we see nothing has changed for MUB. It was outperformed by actively managed funds, including a riskier, leveraged closed end fund.

Summary And Bottom Line

Overall, the fund does what it is supposed to do, track a select group of core investment grade municipal bonds.

The fund has benefit greatly over the past decade and has benefited as investors have searched for tax free yield.

Even still, the fund was outperformed by both quality and go anywhere open end and closed end mutual funds over all observed time periods over 1 year. While they have been more volatile, over the long term they have generate more income. That extra income is even more valuable when you consider its tax free nature.

Looking ahead, there are two major issues to consider for MUB investors.

1. In a potential rising rate environment, what investments will be able to better weather the storm, this passive index, or an actively managed fund?

and

2. Am I okay with having nearly half of my municipal bond exposure in just two states, New York, and more importantly, California?

Once an investor is able to answer those questions and figure out what their reasons are for owning municipal bonds, they will be able to figure out whether the iShares National Muni Bond ETF is an appropriate investment.

