By David Wismer

In just over a week, my daughter and I will be taking a long drive up to Cornell University for a very special occasion.

We will be joining in the celebratory two-day event "50 Years of Transformative Teaching," honoring Professor Daniel Schwarz, the Frederic J. Whiton Professor of English Literature and Stephen H. Weiss Presidential Fellow.

I first took a course from Professor Schwarz in 1970, which led to my taking as many of his classes as would fit into my schedule and course requirements as an English major. I also asked him to be my senior thesis advisor, and he provided insightful guidance on the dry topic of turn-of-the-century American Realism. He also was sympathetic and considerate of the fact my mother was seriously ill, which led to several trips home and missed thesis deadlines.

Forty-four years after I took my first course with Dan (I think I can call him that now), my daughter, Alexandra, also an English major at Cornell, was able to take one of Dan's advanced literature courses. I have to believe that comes close to (if not setting) some sort of record for parent-child longevity with the same college professor!

Dan will not be retiring anytime soon. As a very distinguished scholar, author, and professor, he told me one of the roles he cherishes most is mentoring undergrads, grad students, teaching assistants, and others at the university. He says, "I stress in all my teaching the value of building a community of inquiry and of listening closely to students." In addition to the day-to-day application of these principles in his classes, Dan has been involved with numerous organizations where he has provided leadership and mentoring to the Cornell community and the academic world at large.

Dan's event reminded me of a theme I have been encountering with increased frequency in interviews with financial advisors from around the country.

This relates to "passing the torch," as Dan always has, in the context of a financial advisory firm. It is a well-known fact that the average age of financial advisors keeps creeping up, and there is a relative shortage of new advisors coming into the business. I have interviewed advisors of all age groups for Proactive Advisor Magazine - from their late 20s to mid-70s - but the skew has been toward advisors in their 50s and 60s. These experienced advisors, in general, have no immediate plans for retirement and look forward to many more years of guiding their clients.

But they also express an intense interest in mentoring the next generation of advisors - and look to bring one or more into their firm. Some have done this with their children, nieces or nephews, or a son- or daughter-in-law. Others spend serious amounts of time in the recruiting process, saying that the "right fit" is crucially important before they would ever consider having someone represent their firm, let alone eventually transition to handling their long-term clients.

It is significant, I think, that part of the "right fit" equation for these advisors pertains to their investment philosophy. These successful advisors do not "sell product." They are principled advisors who act with their clients' best interests at the forefront, which includes a dedication to financial education, helping clients to become well-informed financial decision-makers, and putting forth goals-based investment recommendations that have a strong emphasis on both growing and preserving wealth.

We wrote on the topic of advisory firm transition in a 2016 Proactive Advisor Magazine article, "Attracting the right successor." That article found that "a good philosophical fit between founder and successor on broad planning and investment strategies" is a critical factor in making a succession plan work. In addition, up-and-coming younger advisors are more interested in joining firms that are progressive in staying up to date, or even leading, industry trends.

Some of these trends include a fee-based advisory model, outsourced investment management, the use of quantitatively-based investment strategies, practice innovations through technology, and the growing use of social media and digital record-keeping and communications. The article concludes, "When a new working relationship is in its formative stages, both parties need to consider the importance of these factors-as strong selling points for a practice founder and as attractive benefits to his or her successor."

The bottom line of effectively "passing the torch" should ideally be a win-win-win situation for a firm's founder, new advisors he or she brings in, and, most importantly, the firm's clients.

Quick market update

U.S. equity markets seemed to be on a roller coaster again last week (especially in the futures markets) but ended the week on a very positive note. Key market-moving events - which were hard to miss - included several announcements by the Trump administration surrounding the new tariff policy on steel and aluminum imports (and foreign leaders' reaction), the resignation of Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council, a very positive top line jobs report, and developments on a possible North Korea summit meeting.

The jobs report, characterized in the financial press as a "Goldilocks" outcome of job growth without inflationary wage increases, appeared to win the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.3%, the S&P 500 gained 3.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite hit record territory with a gain of 4.2%. In terms of recovery from the "correction" of early February, the Dow was up 6.2% from the February 8 close, the S&P 500 has gained 8%, and the Nasdaq is all of the way back with its move higher of 11.6%.

Even more impressive is the Nasdaq 100, now up 11.2% on the year. The S&P 500, while up less than half that figure for the year as of Friday's close (+4.5%), has moved back above its 50-day moving average, with more than half of the stocks in the Index above that important average.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Despite the positive weekly close, however, many analysts have commented on the data dependency of the U.S. equity market, especially as it relates to anticipated future rate hikes by the Fed. Barron's noted in one of its columns this past weekend that the market continues to be focused on a potential three-pronged market environment change as the bull market for U.S. equities hit its ninth birthday.

This possible change includes the not-so-surprising factors of higher inflation, higher interest rates and bond yields, and less accommodative central banks around the world. More insightful was the observation that recent market action has seen a very different relationship between bonds and stocks. The Barron's article said, "This was a sign of regime change, from the deflationary one in which bonds rally when stocks drop, to one in which bonds don't bail out an equity portfolio."

