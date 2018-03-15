Upcoming Dividends: 24 Companies, 8 Increases, 4 Double-Digit Increases

We are halfway through the last month in the first quarter and next week in particular is a slow week for dividend payments after having several large weeks in a row.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

There are companies that, for various reasons, do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.

Lastly, the ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases so I have been "eating my own dog food".

I do want to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 2 Contender 7 Challenger 14

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 26 1.2 3/19/2018 Champion Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 20 7.67 3/19/2018 Contender Tiffany & Co. (TIF) 15 1.98 3/19/2018 Contender PolyOne Corporation (POL) 8 1.61 3/19/2018 Challenger Air Lease Corporation Class A (AL) 6 0.9 3/19/2018 Challenger Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company (GAIN) 6 7.46 3/19/2018 Challenger Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 58 2.7 3/20/2018 6.00% King Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS) 8 1.97 3/20/2018 Challenger Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 6.15 3/20/2018 Challenger Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 14 1.95 3/21/2018 32.35% Contender Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 9 2.06 3/21/2018 10.42% Challenger LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) 8 5.83 3/21/2018 Challenger LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 8 0.6 3/21/2018 27.27% Challenger Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 7 3.95 3/21/2018 2.74% Challenger KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) 6 2.51 3/21/2018 Challenger Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) 6 5.12 3/21/2018 Challenger QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Class A (QTS) 5 4.27 3/21/2018 5.13% Challenger Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares (MDT) 40 2.24 3/22/2018 Champion Sempra Energy (SRE) 15 2.92 3/22/2018 8.88% Contender Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) 15 0.25 3/22/2018 Contender Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 13 2.5 3/22/2018 Contender First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 6 1.54 3/22/2018 10.00% Challenger Convergys Corporation (CVG) 6 1.7 3/22/2018 Challenger Portland General Electric Co (POR) 12 3.44 3/23/2018 Contender

Alternative Image

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52 week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High ECL 136.31 122.58 140.5 26.52 11% Off Low 2% Off High VGR 20.86 18.7 23.14 37.12 11% Off Low 9% Off High TIF 101.02 84.15 111.44 27.16 20% Off Low 8% Off High POL 43.57 32.43 47.48 15.08 36% Off Low 5% Off High AL 44.2 34.42 50.7 6.48 27% Off Low 12% Off High GAIN 10.46 8.53 11.5 6.88 21% Off Low 9% Off High CINF 74.05 68.03 81.43 11.76 8% Off Low 7% Off High DPS 117.79 83.23 126.65 19.96 41% Off Low 7% Off High MAIN 37.05 34.37 41.51 12.39 8% Off Low 10% Off High BBY 69.89 43.72 78.59 21.33 63% Off Low 7% Off High PLOW 46.55 28.55 47.4 19.27 64% Off Low 0% Off High LTC 39.13 36.9 52.85 17.79 6% Off Low 25% Off High LMAT 36.97 22.95 39.88 43.49 66% Off Low 6% Off High LVS 73.92 54.71 79.84 20.88 34% Off Low 5% Off High KAR 55.76 40.27 56.75 21.12 39% Off Low 0% Off High GTY 25.02 22.68 29.89 19.7 12% Off Low 14% Off High QTS 36.55 31.58 61.55 1256.01 13% Off Low 41% Off High MDT 82.3 76.52 89.72 40.54 7% Off Low 6% Off High SRE 112.86 100.63 122.98 112.37 9% Off Low 10% Off High AAN 48.33 28.12 49.77 11.9 71% Off Low New High HWKN 35.2 32.7 53.5 11.54 9% Off Low 31% Off High FMBI 25.92 20.5 26.55 27 28% Off Low New High CVG 23.59 20.15 26.66 19.4 17% Off Low 11% Off High POR 39.51 39.02 50.11 18.81 0% Off Low 21% Off High



Alternate Image

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Year DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule VGR 7.67 8.8 5 5 5 12.7 GAIN 7.46 2.8 2.3 5.1 -1.7 12.6 MAIN 6.15 2.8 3.9 5.5 21.1 11.7 LTC 5.83 4.1 3.8 5 4.3 10.8 GTY 5.12 12 11.9 17.5 -4.8 22.6 QTS 4.27 9.3 11.3 LVS 3.95 1.4 13.4 23.9 27.9 POR 3.44 6.5 5.9 4.3 3.7 7.7 SRE 2.92 8.7 7.3 7.2 10.1 10.1 CINF 2.7 4.2 4.4 4.2 3.5 6.9 KAR 2.51 10.3 8.6 HWKN 2.5 7.3 5.9 5.9 6.7 8.4 MDT 2.24 9.9 15 12 14.2 14.2 PLOW 2.06 2.1 3.3 3.1 5.2 TIF 1.98 11.8 9.7 9.3 15 11.3 DPS 1.97 9.7 12.1 11.1 13.1 BBY 1.95 21.5 22.9 14.9 11.7 16.9 CVG 1.7 11.8 13.5 30.6 32.3 POL 1.61 12.5 19.1 23.2 24.8 FMBI 1.54 5.6 8.2 56.9 -10.7 58.4 ECL 1.2 5.7 10.4 13.1 12.4 14.3 AL 0.9 50 35.7 LMAT 0.6 20 15.9 17.2 17.8 AAN 0.25 10 8.6 12.9 10.6 13.2



Alternate Image

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

