Larry Kudlow Is Pro Growth - Cramer's Mad Money (3/14/18)

Wednesday was yet another down day for the market, but Cramer said Trump can gift the market by appointing Larry Kudlow as his economic advisor. "First, let me distill Larry's philosophy into one word: growth. Growth is true north for this fine but forceful gentleman, and as long as the president takes him seriously about what's true north, that is good for the stock market," said Cramer. "That matters tremendously when you have a president who likes to take his cues from cable news, or at least the people on cable whom he agrees with," he added.

Kudlow is great at defending his argument and listening to the opposing side as well. Kudlow, an advocate of free trade has shifted his stance in the last few years and now agrees to Trump's view of fair trade with China.

"Here's where I come out. Until these tariffs, the general consensus was that Trump's administration was as pro-business as it could get. That reputation's been frayed now that the president's put up his dukes against China, and it's hurt the stock market," said Cramer.

"I think my great friend and old partner Larry Kudlow will argue forcefully on the inside for whatever is the most pro-growth position imaginable, but in the end, he'll take the president's views and present them, no matter how harsh," he concluded.

CEO interview - PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

The stock of PayPal is near its 52-week high and Venmo is growing rapidly. Cramer interviewed CEO Dan Schulman to hear what lies ahead for the company.

"The entire financial system's ecosystem is moving, more rapidly than ever before, away from cash and towards digital payments because of the explosion of mobile phones," said Schulman. PayPal is taking advantage of this growth with 227M subscribers, 65% of which are outside North America. They added 8.6M in Q4.

Countries like India and China are skipping over legacy financial payment technology for PayPal. "India is really going through demonetization right now. They really never had point-of-sale terminals, credit cards, and what they're trying to do now is do everything through digital. There aren't middlemen in between to take a part of the transaction. There's less corruption and graft that can go on," he added.

In China, they have partnered with Baidu to allow Chinese consumers to access merchants around the world. They also partner with Alibaba to allow PayPal users outside of China to shop on the Chinese platform. PayPal is using the leverage of its international ecosystem to benefit small businesses in the United States as well. Only 5% of small businesses in North America export internationally but 8% of small businesses are on PayPal.

Schulman said the millennial generation is careful with money as they grew up in a recession. "They think a lot about their financial health, a lot about savings. It's very important to them if they have their own independence, and these apps like Venmo are incredibly powerful in helping and empowering them to take care of their financial health," he added. They will allow users to pay with the Venmo app at 2M PayPal retails partners. PayPal will monetize Venmo in the long run.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies was once a fast-growing company delivering content over the cloud and video streaming services. It was the go-to solution for video streaming but that changed in 2016 as content providers were in favor of their own networks. The growth fell down from 24% in 2014 to single digits in 2016.

The company had begun to turn itself around in December and had activist investor interest. Elliott Management took a stake in the company and Akamai started streamlining operations and cutting costs. They also got multiple analyst upgrades. The stock is up 64% from its August lows and Cramer called this a classic example of a company's growth with the help of activist investors.

Off the tape

Cramer went off the tape to review the privately held SoFi, which is revolutionizing finance and helping people reach financial independence. Cramer interviewed CEO Anthony Noto to learn more about the company.

Noto said that SoFi is a great brand people relate to and that helped them achieve $12.9B loan volume. They have the best selection of products, convenience and fast approvals. Their metrics help them separate the good borrowers from bad.

SoFi's member base keeps increasing and Noto was bullish about their journey.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Centene (NYSE:CNC): It's a great company and Cramer advised buying more as the stock goes lower.

Pilgrim's Pride Chicken (NYSE:PPC): Cramer is not a fan. The food stock Cramer recommends is General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR): It will go much higher and their pre-announcement was good.

