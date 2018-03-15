Petrobras: 17.38% Discount With Solid Growth Potential

The production growth ought to convert into distribution growth as long as oil prices hold up.

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is an attractive stock for growth investors within the Oil & Gas Production industry due to its substantial discount, solid growth potential and also a favorable future payout. The company has robust growth prospects upheld by a solid trend in the industry and its favorable Business and Management Plan (BMP). In spite of these solid fundamentals, it trades at an attractive valuation of 17.38% discount.

Petrobras is controlled by the Brazilian government committed, straightforwardly or through its subsidiaries, either independently or through joint ventures or comparable arrangements with third parties, to prospecting, drilling, refining, preparing, trading and transporting petroleum from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks, and additionally natural gas and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Its closest competitors are EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). Although both of them are top-notch operators in the industry, EOG is currently overvalued albeit having a healthy balance sheet; at the same time, OXY is also overvalued and forecasted to have only a moderate growth potential.

Business and Management Plan 2018-2022

The BMP 2018-2022 investment portfolio keeps up the same level of investments in connection to BMP 2017-2021 and keeps on prioritize exploration and production activities of oil in Brazil. In the other business territories, investments are proposed fundamentally to keep up operations and projects related to the outflow of oil and natural gas.

In connection with operational costs, Petrobras proceeds with reduction endeavors, estimating a measure of USD 136.8 billion of manageable operating costs in the BMP 2018-2022. The partnership and divestments program is a critical piece of the Plan and its accomplishment achieved USD 13.6 billion in the biennium 2015-2016, and for the biennium 2017-2018, the goal is USD 21 billion. These activities, combined with an operating cash generation assessed at USD 141.5 billion, after dividends, will enable Petrobras to invest and lessen its indebtedness, without the need for new net funding for the Plan.

Petrobras hopes to achieve an aggregate production of oil and gas, in Brazil and abroad, of 3.55 million barrels of oil equivalent every day (boed) in 2022, of which 2.88 million barrels every day (bpd) of oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Brazil, taking into account of the new level of investments, partnerships and divestments.

Industry Landscape

There has been a sharp ascent in Oil and Gas industry optimism in 2018, as indicated by a study by DNV GL, a specialized advisor to the oil and gas industry.

DNV GL’s most recent industry report found that 63% of poll participants were assured of growth in the industry this year. This figure remained at 32% in the report a year prior.

Europe had the most improved standpoint for the oil and gas industry up from 25% a year ago to 64%, with Latin America at 77%

(46% in 2017) and the Asia Pacific at 57% (30% in 2017). Optimism in North America ascended from 49% to 57%.

The report featured that 66% of respondents said their company will keep up or increment capital spending in 2018, contrasted to 39% a year ago and that 62% anticipate their company to keep up or increment headcount in 2018, compared to 43 percent in 2017.

Strict discipline is required to stay in the oil and gas industry, in any case, with half of the respondents indicating they were immovable in their endeavors to expand cost control measures in 2018. This was predictable with 2017 (51%). Near 66% assure that these are perpetual changes, reflecting the outcomes from a study a year ago (63%).

As I would see it, a blend of two things has taken certainty back to the industry. The first to begin with, obviously, is oil and gas prices. Short-term prices appear to drive a ton of sentiment about longer-term points of view for the industry – it’s dependably been that way. Also, secondly, costs have descended, both running expenses and investment costs.

Many Oil and Gas companies winding up more sure that their fruitful spotlight on cutting expenses and building new efficiencies into the value chain will last and another confidence is presently growing, driven from a typical understanding that cost levels are under control and operators can generate reasonable margins from an oil price that is anticipated to stay lower for much long-term.

The champs in the Oil and Gas industry this year will be those who can keep on making an unmistakable move from focusing on development to focusing on the margin, and perceive the significance of implementing new models and technologies to enhance operational proficiency.

Financial Overview

Before Petrobras releases its 4Q17 financial result on Thursday, March 15, 2018, before the opening of the market. Let's have a recap of its performance on 3Q17.

In the viewpoint of the financial result, Petrobras accomplished a net profit of R$ 5 billion in 9M17, reversing the earlier year's loss, or R$ 266 million in the quarter, in accordance with the past quarter. Free cash flow was positive for the tenth consecutive quarter of R$ 37.5 billion, 26% higher than the earlier year and 58% higher than the past quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 63.6 billion, stable in both yearly and quarterly comparisons, with an EBITDA margin of 31%. There was a decrease in net debt/EBITDA to 3.16 and a lessening in leverage to 51% toward the end of 3Q17.

In the viewpoint of operation, production stayed solid at 2.77 million barrels of oil equivalent every day, except oil product sales volume fell by 6% contrasted to last year. Exports expanded by 39% and imports diminished by 19% with a net balance of 385 thousand bpd.

In connection to the external variables, there is an expansion in Brent, which achieved USD 52 for each barrel in both quarter and year's average, and an appreciation of the Real, which was around 3.2 in both the quarter and 9M17. For the final quarter, there is a noteworthy increment in Brent, which achieved the most elevated value since mid‐2015, because of the geopolitical pressure in the Middle East.

Next, let's dig deeper into its cash flow forecast and valuation.

5-year cash flow forecast

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Levered FCF (BRL, Millions) R$21,112.75 R$47,841.41 R$46,678.86 R$45,544.57 R$44,437.83 Present Value Discounted (@13.2%) R$18,650.38 R$37,332.71 R$32,177.23 R$27,733.69 R$23,903.79

Present value of next 5 years cash flows ≈ R$139,798 Present value of terminal value: R$228,218 Equity Value = Present value of next 5 years cash flows + terminal value

R$368,016 = R$139,798 + R$228,218 Value per share = Total value / Shares Outstanding R$57.93 = R$368,016 / 6,353 Exchange rate BRL/USD = 0.307 Value per share (USD): $17.76 Current discount (share price of $14.67): 17.38%

$PBR Oil & Gas Market P/B ratio 1.1x 1.3x 1.8x

My analysis model shows that Petrobras currently is below its future cash flow value, at a 17.38% discount and is a good value based on assets compared to the US Oil and Gas industry average.

Petrobras' earnings growth is estimated to exceed the low-risk savings rate of 4.5%. Besides, its earnings & revenue growth is also estimated to surpass the US market average.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EPS forecast R$0.35 R$2.33 R$2.53 R$3.06 R$3.32

It is estimated that Petrobras' earnings will reverse its previous trend and start to grow significantly at over 20% yearly while its revenue is estimated to grow by 7% yearly. This suggests the previous earnings decline is estimated to reverse due to enhanced cost efficiency alongside revenue increases. Nevertheless, as a result of improved cost efficiency, net income growth is estimated to surpass revenue growth, which is causing the expectation for margins to expand.

Risks

Noteworthy changes in economic conditions, for example, oil and natural gas price unpredictability, product sales and margins

Significant accidents/Integrity of assets

Execution of partnerships and divestments

Delay in platforms development

Legal controversies and contingencies

Conclusion

As long as oil prices hold up, the production growth ought to convert into distribution growth. Along these lines, there is a lot of space to grow. Now investors can reap the benefits of the activity in it. The valuation of Petrobras ought to include a discounted rate of return type investment model. Eventually, I would like to invest when I see around 20% to 30% of the invested money returned as distributions within 5 years. That seems, by all accounts, to be the situation here. Distributions could grow 10% to 15% every year for a very long while. That seems cheap for the quickly growing earnings. Petrobras shares with a discount of 17.38% (target price $17.76 per share) are a buy at the current time. If you have confidence in its growth prospects, you will be paying a decent price for it, given that it is trading relatively in-line with its competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.